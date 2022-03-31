High school sports roundup: Lock, Seitz lead Horlick girls' soccer to season-opening victory

The Horlick High School girls soccer team is showing already it’s begun a turnaround season.

The Rebels, who went 2-10-2 during an abbreviated season last spring, began the 2022 season Thursday with a convincing 3-0 nonconference victory over East Troy at Pritchard Park.

Senior captain Morgan Lock, who scored 25 goals last season, scored all three goals for Horlick, the first two coming in a span of two minutes in the first half (32nd and 34th minutes) and the third in the 65th minute.

Freshman Bella Valdivia assisted on the first and third goals and sophomore Kyra Lou assisted on the second goal.

Rebels coach Becky Hallebach said the assist on the first goal was a precisely placed corner kick by Valdivia.

“She hit a perfect ball between the 18 and the goalkeeper,” Hallebach said. “Morgan had a perfectly-timed run and hit a one-time shot.”

On the second goal, Hallebach said Lock beat two defenders after a pass from Lou. On the third goal, Lock got a pass from Valdivia and scored after the freshman drew two defenders to her.

Another freshman, goalkeeper Tera Seitz, earned the shutout with eight saves, including a diving save in the final two minutes that kept the Trojans off the scoreboard.

Hallebach said her team is young and the win was a great way to get going.

“We have stuff to work on, but I’m excited about where we’re headed,” Hallebach said. “The kids are super coachable and they want to grow.”

UNION GROVE 5, INDIAN TRAIL 0: The Broncos continued to score goals at a rapid pace and dominated their nonconference match against Indian Trail Thursday at Kenosha.

Senior midfielder Paige Cotton led the way again, scoring four goals, including the final three for Union Grove (2-0), which also won 5-0 against Kenosha Tremper on Tuesday.

Cotton scored three goals in that match, giving her seven already this season. She had 14 last spring in the Broncos’ abbreviated 9-3-1 season.

Cotton scored her first goal in the ninth minute, assisted by junior Lexi Pettit, and scored unassisted goals in the 32nd, 56th and 72nd minutes.

Junior Elizabeth Spang scored the Broncos’ other goal, unassisted, in the 21st minute.

Union Grove coach Sean Jung said Cotton has gotten more opportunities in the early going as opponents have been paying more attention to Julia James, who scored 17 goals last season as a freshman.

“Teams have been keying on (James) and Paige is starting with a lot of time and space,” Jung said. “They will put a huge burden on a back line.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz had to make just one save as center backs Sophia Rampulla and Rhyan Hood played well in front of her to help keep the Hawks (1-1) off the scoreboard.

Union Grove coach Sean Jung said most coaches won’t put a freshman at center back, but Hood is an exception. She has played well in practice and has meshed with Rampulla, a junior.

“Their chemistry picked up right away,” Jung said.

Baseball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, HORLICK 0: Senior Jonathan Hills and junior Blake Fletcher combined to allow just three hits, but the Falcons turned them into early runs and the Rebels lost their nonconference season opener Thursday at Horlick Field.

Westosha scored one run in the first inning and two in the second, but that was all it could get. Only one of the runs was earned.

Hills pitched the first 3⅓ innings, allowing two hits and walking four. Fletcher allowed just one hit, struck out three and walked four over the final 2⅔ innings.

Senior JJ Bardega went 2 for 3 for the Rebels and senior Casey Coan had the other hit for Horlick.

Track and field

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers won six events, including three victories by senior Julia Klein, and won the girls portion of the Clark Mitchell Invitational Thursday at Cudahy.

The Hilltoppers had two winners and finished fourth in the five-team boys' meet.

Klein led a 1-2 Catholic Central finish in two events, starting with the 200 meters. She won the race in 29.91 seconds and fellow senior Maddy Von Rabenau was second in 30.58.

In the high jump, Klein went 5 feet even to win, with teammate Katie Walkington taking second at 4-6. Klein was unopposed in the triple jump and went 30-8½.

Other winners for the Lady Toppers were senior Morgan Ramsey in the 800 meters (2:45.78), freshman Tenley Loos in the shot put (27-5) and the 4x400 relay team of Anastassya Murphy, Summer Peterson, Bernadette Frisch and Claire Keeker.

Loos led a 1-2-3 Catholic Central finish in the shot put — Kayla Loos was second (26-1) and Myah Ramsey was third (25-6).

Also taking second for the Lady Toppers were Von Rabenau in the 55 meters (8.33), Emma Bond in the 1,600 (6:46.28), Jayden Garratt in the long jump (13-3), Eva Lynch in the 400 (1:15.25), the 4x800 relay (Frisch, Murphy, Clara Henderson, Peterson, 11:12.52) and the 4x240 relay (Walkington, Garratt, Stephanie Jabrial, Allegra Kayser, 2:23.30).

The Lady Toppers totaled 161 points to win the meet easily over East Troy (92).

In the boys meet, the Hilltoppers’ Christian Pedone won the 800 meters in 2:28.32 and Max Robson won the 200 meters in 26.37 seconds.

Taking second for Catholic Central were Nicholas Delimat in the 1,600 (5:43.46), Riley Sullivan in the high jump (5-2), Evander Craig in the 400 (1:04.03) and the 4x240 relay of Sullivan, Mason Zens, Evan Krien and Irving Lagunas (2:06.97).

The Hilltoppers were fourth in the meet with 79 points; Cudahy won with 123.

