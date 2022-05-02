High school sports roundup: Klein strikes out 16 in one-hitter for Burlington softball

Morgan Klein has been a force in the circle for the Burlington High School softball team over the last two seasons.

On Monday night, she delivered one of her best gems yet.

Klein pitched a one-hitter while striking out 16 in a 2-0 victory over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

“Morgan dominated on the mound tonight,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “She was throwing hard and hitting her spots the way she can.”

Not only was Klein dominant with her strikeout total, she was dominant in her control.

Klein allowed a hit to the first batter she faced, Wilmot’s Keghan Pye. From then on, Klein was lights out and didn’t allow a single walk during her one-hit performance.

Offensively, the Demons (9-2, 6-1 SLC) did collect their share of hits, althouth they were not able to provide Klein with an even larger cushion despite eight hits.

The Demons scored twice in the second inning and that was all Klein needed to polish off the win over the Panthers (6-4, 4-4 SLC).

“We hit the ball hard as a team,” Auseth said. “We just didn’t find the gaps to collect more runs. Wilmot played a strong defense.”

Molly Berezowitz went 2 for 3 with a double for the Demons, Kayla Warner went 2 for 2, Kasey Lois went 1 for 2 with a double and one RBI, and Kendra Baumeister went 1 for 3 with a triple.

HORLICK 10, ST. CATHERINE’S 7: A four-run fourth inning propelled the Rebels to victory in a nonconference game Monday at Douglas Park.

The Rebels (3-7) entered the bottom of the fourth inning trailing 6-4. After scoring four runs in the fourth inning, Horlick added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to seal the victory.

Horlick’s Madi Kaprelian went 2 for 2 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Karla Guerrero 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Maren DeSonia went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Adriane Itzenhuiser earned the win by pitching a complete game in the circle, allowing four earned runs while striking out seven. At the plate, Itzenhuiser stole three bases and scored three runs.

St. Catherine’s (1-9) was impacted defensively by eight errors, but still showed signs of improvement. Aniesa Neave went 4 for 4 with two triples, three RBIs and a stolen base, Mia Prevost went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and three runs scored, and Kennedee Clark went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored.

UNION GROVE 18, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2: Emily Boyle led the Broncos in more ways than one in a Southern Lakes Conference game played in Union Grove Monday.

At the plate, Boyle went 3 for 3 with two home runs, six total RBIs and scored four runs. The junior also pitched all five innings and had three strikeouts, zero walks and allowed only three hits to Badger (1-12, 0-11 SLC).

The Broncos (9-3, 8-2 SLC) put on a show all-around with three other home runs from Mackenzie Sheehan, McKayla Boyle and Allie McBryde.

Sheehan went 3 for 4, hit a double, and scored two runs and Boyle went 2 for 3 with two scored runs.

McBryde finished with two RBIs, Olivia Brieske went 4 for 4 with a double and scored four runs, and Brylee Katterhagen had three hits, one double, and two scored runs.

WATERFORD 16, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (THREE INNINGS): The Wolverines were dominant in a Southern Lakes Conference game Monday at Delavan.

Waterford (4-6), which has not faced an opponent outside of the conference so far this season, scored nine runs in the first inning and seven more in the second to close out Delavan-Darien (0-11, 0-9 SLC)

The Wolverines had four batters with multiple hits and were led by Abby Stultz, who went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and scored two runs.

Raelynn Barwick hit a double, scored three runs and had three RBIs, and Annika Ottoson hit a double, scored two runs, and had three RBIs for the Wolverines.

Other batters with extra base hits were Savanna Denman with a triple and two RBIs, and Felicity McPhetridge with a double and an RBI.

Waterford’s pitcher Shauna Kiser allowed just one hit to the Comets and had six strikeouts and zero walks.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 15-6, SAINT THOMAS MORE 5-3: The Lady Toppers swept a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader on Monday at Congress Street Field in Burlington.

Catholic Central (7-1, 5-1 MCC) won the first game of the doubleheader 15-5. After trailing the Cavaliers (5-3, 3-3) 3-0 through two innings, the Lady Toppers’ bats broke out in a big way as they scored 13 runs in the third inning.

Paige Kerkhoff went 2 for 3 with a triple, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Autumn Weis went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and also pitched game one, going five innings allowing four earned runs on four hits, three walks and striking out five.

Weis was at it again during the Lady Toppers’ 6-3 win in game two — both at the plate and in the circle.

Weis went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Weis also pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing zero earned runs) on three hits and two walks while striking out five.

Baseball

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 16, BURLINGTON 9: An offensive surge for the Crusaders sank the Demons in a nonconference game Monday at Beaumont Field.

The Demons (5-6) led 9-5 after four innings, but the Crusaders (8-6) pushed across 10 runs in the top of the fifth and silenced the Demons’ bats for the rest of the game.

Zayne Koehnke went 2 for 3 with a walk and four RBIs to lead the Demons at the plate. Kaleb Zabielski went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Connor O’Reilly went 1 for 3 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored, and Ty Sagedal went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and two runs scored.

Girls soccer

PARK 6, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 1: Izzy Wentorf and Grace Betker each scored twice in a nonconference match Monday at Pritchard Park.

Wentorf put Park (4-4-3) in the lead immediately with an unassisted goal in the first minute of the match. Wentorf then linked up for an assist on a goal for Betker in the sixth minute.

The duo connected once more in the 12th minute when Betker provided an assist to Wentorf’s second goal of the match. Betker scored her second goal of the match in the 20th minute with an assist by Kiley Skenandore.

The Panthers added two goals in the second half against the Spartans (1-4). Grace Navarro scored off of a free kick in the 57th minute and Veronica Maldonado scored unassisted in the 64th.

“It was a great team effort throughout the match for us,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “We possessed the ball well and created many scoring chances.”

PRAIRIE 4, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: Norah Boerner scored a hat trick to lead the Hawks to a Metro Classic Conference victory Monday at Wind Point.

Meg Decker started things off for Prairie (4-2, 3-0 MCC) with a goal in the 12th minute and an assist from Sarah Koker, but it wouldn’t take Boerner long to start her three-goal run.

The freshman scored her first goal in the 24th minute mark assisted by Decker, then scored another goal (unassisted) in the 39th minute for a 3-0 lead at the half.

“The girls got off to a great start and really piled on the pressure start to finish,” Hawks’ coach Joe Manley said.

Boerner capped off her hat trick in the 67th minute with an unassisted goal to finish off the Lady Pacers (5-6, 1-2 MCC).

“Norah really continued to build on her offensive play and looked really sharp in her play up top,” Manley said. “She’s great and she’s really starting to do the things we’ve been wanting to see.”

LAKE COUNTY LUTHERAN 6, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels two-match winning run ended in a nonconference match Monday at Pritchard Park.

The Angels (3-5) trailed the Lightning (6-0-1) 4-0 at the half. It wouldn’t be until 10 minutes from the final whistle that Julianna Wilkey scored unassisted to give the Angels their only goal of the match. The Lightning struck moments later to continue their current unbeaten run.

“We played much better in the second half,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We have a core group of players that play year-round and a core group of players that are new to soccer. They’ve had to adjust to the varsity pace of the game.”

St. Catherine’s keeper Macieana Trujillo made three saves.

Boys tennis

BURLINGTON 4, UNION GROVE 3: It took the Demons’ No. 2 doubles team to decide a Southern Lakes Conference meet Monday at Burlington.

Burlington’s No. 2 doubles team of Owen Denoto and Patrick Savaglia trailed 3-4 in the opening set of the decider of the meet, but rallied back to defeat Chris Swanson and Ryan Hoke 6-4, 6-2.

The Broncos had an early edge. Nolan Shaub, at No. 1 singles for Union Grove, defeated Ian Nie 6-0, 6-0 and Soren Miller, at No. 2 singles, defeated Xavier Neu 6-1, 6-3. Union Grove’s No. 1 doubles team of twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal defeated Luke Zigler and Zeke Tiedt 6-0, 6-0.

The Demons swayed the match with the Broncos not having a No. 4 singles player for the meet and in their depth. Christopher Naber, at No. 3 singles, defeated Gianni Scacco 6-1, 6-0 and Burlington’s No. 3 doubles team of Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman defeated Christian Damarest and Sam Grimes 6-0, 6-0.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4, WATERFORD 3: The Wolverines were unable to flip their doubles matches and lost a Southern Lakes Conference meet Monday at Waterford.

The Wolverines won all three of their singles matches. Andrew Vescio, at No. 1 singles, defeated Badger’s Evan Bernales 6-4, 6-2; Gus Frost, at No. 3 singles, defeated Shane Kagy 6-2, 6-2; and John Durand outlasted Nick Brennan 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.

