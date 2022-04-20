High school sports roundup: Klein, Burlington softball team take down state-ranked Oak Creek

Wednesday’s high school softball game between nonconference foes Burlington and Oak Creek had all the elements of a great matchup:

Two teams who advanced deep into the WIAA Division 1 playoffs last year. Two first-team All-State pitchers in Demons senior Morgan Klein and Knights junior Riley Grudzielanek. Two teams who are strong defensively.

The game played out as advertised, with the game remaining close all the way, but the Burlington scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and pulled off an upset with a 2-1 victory at Burlington.

The Knights (4-1) entered the game ranked second in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net poll of the season. The unranked Demons (3-2) came in with two straight victories after starting the season 0-2.

The game was scoreless for the first three innings, then Grudzielanek helped herself by hitting a solo home run off Klein in the top of the fourth.

After a scoreless fifth and top of the sixth, Burlington went to work on Grudzielanek. Senior Kendra Baumeister, who went 2 for 3 with a double, and freshman Kasey Lois, who had the Demons’ other hit, each drove in a run to put Burlington up 2-1.

Klein, last year’s All-County Player of the Year, finished strong, keeping the Knights from scoring the tying or go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.

The homer was the only major blemish on Klein’s line. She allowed just three hits and one walk, matching Grudzielanek in both categories, and struck out 10. Grudzielanek had the advantage in strikeouts with 13.

Burlington coach Val Auseth said any kind of mistake could have changed the outcome of the game and she was happy with her team’s performance.

“Two good teams and two great pitchers were battling it out,” Auseth said. “Both teams made great defensive plays and the game was close throughout. Every pitch, every play, and every at bat mattered in this game.

“This is a big win for us, but also a great experience that we can pull from later in the season.

The game was also a little payback. Last year, in Burlington’s penultimate regular-season game on June 7, Oak Creek shut out the Demons 7-0.

Burlington went on to win six straight games and reached the Division 1 state semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Kaukauna.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 15, MILWAUKEE RUFUS KING 0: In what can only be described as an atypical no-hitter, the Lady Toppers earned their second shutout victory of the season by beating the Generals in a nonconference game Wednesday at Congress Street Park in Burlington.

There were no base hits in the game, but Catholic Central capitalized on 19 walks, seven wild pitches and two Rufus King fielding errors to improve to 3-0.

All but two of the Lady Toppers were walked at least twice, with junior Kelly Pum making the most of it, walking three times, scoring three runs and stealing two bases.

Freshman Olivia Doolittle, sophomore Paige Kerkhoff and sophomore Autumn Weis also walked three times each. Freshman Molly Brauer and junior Cate Debell each had two RBIs and Doolittle, Kirkhoff, Debell and sophomore Rosie Hein each scored two runs.

Pum wasn’t alone in stealing bases with Doolittle stealing two and Debell and sophomore Addi Schwenn each stealing one.

Weis struck out six and walked one in addition to pitching a no-hitter, and has allowed just one hit in her last two starts.

RACINE LUTHERAN 7, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: The Crusaders earned their second victory of the season in a nonconference game Wednesday at Island Park.

Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said the cold, windy and rainy weather was as much of an opponent as were the Eagles, but the Crusaders (2-3) “put all of the pieces together to come up with a win.”

In the fourth inning, the Crusaders scored their first run on a walk and a bunt that led to an error.

Christian Life (1-2) tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, but Lutheran, which had trouble early adjusting to Eagles’ pitcher Ashley Plapp, figured her out and strung several hits together to score six runs and put the game away.

Crusaders junior pitcher Lindsay Thoennes struck out 12 batters and also went 2 for 4 with three stolen bases.

Also playing well for Lutheran offensively was junior right fielder Tatiana Bryant, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and junior catcher Olivia Rosenberg, who had a double and two RBIs.

“It was a strong team performance on offense, hitting, base running, on defense and with pitching,” Demuth said.

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 20, ST. CATHERINE’S 16: Sophomore Aniesa Neave hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and junior Mia Prevost had another good game for the Angels, but the Timberwolves scored a combined 16 runs in the fourth and fifth innings and won a nonconference game Wednesday at Roosevelt Park.

The game ended after six innings because of rain.

St. Catherine’s (0-4), which scored at least one run in all six innings, got off to a strong start and led 10-4 after three innings, but Living Word (2-2) scored seven runs in the top of the fourth to take an 11-10 lead.

After the Angels tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, the Timberwolves scored nine runs in the fifth to take a 20-11 lead. After Neave’s home run, St. Catherine’s scored a run in the sixth.

Prevost went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored for the Angels. Neave finished with four RBIs, two walks and three runs scored.

Angels freshman pitcher Isa Sanchez struck out two, but walked 21 and allowed 12 hits. The Timberwolves issued 15 walks and allowed eight hits.

“All the pitchers struggled to throw strikes,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “Sanchez made pitches when she needed to and our defense played fairly well.”

Girls soccer

ST. CATHERINE’S 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Angels were missing a few key players because of spring break and injuries, but the players on hand made strong contributions to help St. Catherine’s beat the Crusaders Wednesday at Pritchard Park for its first Metro Classic Conference victory of the season.

The Angels (2-3, 1-2 MCC) opened the scoring on a penalty kick by senior midfielder Maribel Sanchez Flores, who then assisted on goals in the 30th and 35th minutes by junior forward Arianna Jones.

Sanchez Flores scored St. Catherine’s final goal in the 55th minute.

The Angels’ top two goalkeepers, Katelyn Gordon (injury) and Emily Monona (vacation) were unavailable, so sophomore Macieana Trujillo got the start in goal and earned the shutout with the help of her defense.

St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake was impressed with his team’s performance.

“We had a lot of players missing, but it was a great game by all of our girls,” Lake said.

Lutheran (2-1, 1-1) had its chances, coach Peter LaBoda said, but the Crusaders couldn’t maintain a consistent effort.

“We weren’t at our best and St Cat’s just outworked us,” LaBoda said. “We need to understand the effort we need to put forth as a team when things aren't going our way.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers finally kicked off their season with a Metro Classic Conference loss Wednesday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Catholic Central tied the match at 1-1 in the 17th minute when senior Julia Klein scored off an assist by junior Stephanie Jabrial.

Shoreland (4-2), also playing in its MCC opener despite opening its season on March 29, scored again in the 32nd minute, then added a goal less than a minute into the second half to complete the scoring.

The victory was the fourth in a row after an 0-2 start for the Lady Pacers.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Jacob Brown was the medalist with an 81 and Simon Graham was third with an 82 at Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva Tuesday to lead Union Grove to second place in the first Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet of the season.

Brown earned the top spot by winning a scorecard playoff against TJ Walton of Badger, who also shot an 81. Will Klaus was 16th (93) and Nathan Beutel was 21st (98) to round out the Broncos’ top four players.

Union Grove totaled 354 to finish just five shots behind Westosha Central (349).

Waterford finished fourth with 370, led by Robbie Meyers, who was eighth with a 90. Adam Chart and Jackson Heath tied for ninth with three other players at 91 and were 10th and 11th, respectively, after a scorecard playoff, and Franklin Meyer (23rd, 98) rounded out the Wolverines’ top four.

Burlington was sixth (399), led by Benjamin Graham and Oliver Traxinger, who tied with three others at 98 and were 19th and 20th after a scorecard playoff.

