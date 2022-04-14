High school sports roundup: Klein, Burlington softball team find stride in win over Union Grove

After a slow start to a season marred by postponements and cancellations, leave it to the reigning Racine County Player of the Year to spark the Burlington High School softball team.

Senior pitcher Morgan Klein returned to form on Thursday afternoon, throwing a complete game four-hitter and limiting Union Grove to one run, while also hitting a home run, in Burlington’s 7-1 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.

“Morgan pitched a great game, keeping the ball down in the strong wind,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said.

With the win, the Demons (1-2, 1-1 SLC) split the season series with the Broncos (4-2, 3-1 SLC). Union Grove won Tuesday’s game 8-4.

Four of Burlington’s first six games of the season were called off because of bad weather and Klein had allowed seven runs in each of her first two starts.

Thursday, Klein didn’t allow a run until the seventh inning, when junior Emily Boyle hit a solo home run. Klein had six strikeouts and walked two.

Offensively, the Demons had a season-high 13 hits. In addition to Klein’s homer, freshman infielder Kasey Lois went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, freshman Kati Berezowitz went 2 for 4 with an RBI, senior Kendra Baumeister went 2 for 4 and senior Brianna Morris had a double and an RBI.

“Our bats came alive,” Auseth said. “We settled in and became more patient and disciplined at the plate. That, combined with our solid defense, got us the win.”

Burlington took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, then added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings before breaking the game open with a four-run seventh.

Union Grove senior pitcher Avery Nelson pitched the first 6⅓ innings, striking out eight; all of the Demons’ runs were charged to her. Brylee Katterhagen, Olivia Brieske and Maddie Goode each had one hit for the Broncos.

Baseball

UNION GROVE 9, BADGER 2: The Broncos had 10 hits in their Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday afternoon at Lake Geneva.

Union Grove (5-1, 3-0 SLC) broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run fourth inning and scored four more runs in the next two innings to stay tied with Westosha Central atop the SLC standings.

After the Broncos scored two runs in the top of the first, Badger (0-4, 0-3 SLC) responded with two runs in the bottom of the first.

After that, starting pitcher AJ Hansche did not allow another run in his final four innings of work. He allowed four hits, walked five and struck out three. Bobby Barrera relieved Hansche in the sixth and retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings, throwing 17 of his 26 pitches for strikes.

Junior center fielder Nathan Williams led Union Grove, going 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Sophomore catcher Hayden Jamison was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and junior left fielder Owen Nowak was 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs.

