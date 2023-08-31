The Horlick/Park Co-op high school boys volleyball team made its program and season debut Wednesday, and it was good.

The first-year team, which goes by HP United, played consistently well during its Southeast Conference opener at Horlick Wednesday against Kenosha Tremper. sweeping the Trojans 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.

Last season, as separate programs, Horlick went 4-11 in matches and Park went 0-15, winning just four games.

With declining numbers in the volleyball programs at both schools, the co-op team was formed and it paid immediate dividends Wednesday. There are 21 players in the program, nine on varsity and the rest on the JV.

“They had to buy into that,” HP United coach Pete Leslie said of blending players from rival schools into one squad. “We are a team and we’re working things out. We’re in a new position and it was our first action under fire.

“Overall, it was pretty good — we were very balanced.”

Sophomore outside hitter Fischer Jackson was the model of balance against Tremper (0-5) with eight kills, five digs and four aces. Senior outside hitter Ronaldo Mejia had seven kills, junior setter Cameron Betker had 24 assists and Kaiden Hanson added four blocks.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons started well and gave the Hawks everything they had in the first set, but it went downhill from there for Burlington in a 29-27, 25-15, 25-19 nonconference loss at Kenosha.

“We started the match strong, losing a close first set, and unfortunately lost the momentum after that,” Demons coach Mike Jones said. “We struggled with ball control tonight.”

Karsen Skiles had 14 kills, Mason Tomczyk had 16 assists and two aces, and Cameron Vetter had 15 digs for Burlington (1-4).

Indian Trail is 3-5.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 0: In the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams, the Angels played better as the match went along, but the Falcons swept the match 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 at Paddock Lake.

“Tonight’s match put us up to the test and unfortunately, we fell in three sets,” Angels coach Carlos Perez said. “Set three really gave us the opportunity to clean up some errors and have a closer match consisting of more rallies and being able to complete full plays.

“Overall, tonight's match-up really gave us a bigger picture of what we could improve on.”

FRANKLIN 3, CASE 0: The Eagles were swept by the state-ranked Sabers Wednesday at Franklin in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

Franklin (6-3) is ranked 11th in the first Badger Region Volleyball Association Boys Top-10 Poll of the season. Case was playing its first match of the season.

Boys soccer

ST. CATHERINE’S 1, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 1: The Angels, finally playing in their first match after an early cancellation, played the Vikings to a draw Wednesday in a nonconference match at Milwaukee.

Both teams scored in the first half, with senior forward Abel Galvan scoring in the 20th minute for St. Catherine’s (0-0-1) on an assist by sophomore midfielder Juan Bueno.

Lutheran (1-2-3) scored on a free kick about 10 minutes later to tie the match at 1-1.

Despite several good chances in the second half by the Angels, including one shot off the post, one just over the crossbar and two missed opportunities on point-blank shots, neither team was able to score again.

“We played really well at times,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We had very good energy and played really hard.

“We had some great moments and made good connections with our passes, but other times we were touching the ball way too much.”

Lake said the Angels’ defense, led by junior Alex Wilkey, senior Carsen Naidl and junior goalkeeper Edgar Cesario, played well and held the Vikings to three shots on goal.

St. Catherine’s took 18 shots and Lake said Lutheran’s goalkeeper “did a good job — it could have been a 5-1 game.”

Lake, who also commended the play of Bueno, Galvan, senior midfielder Wade Roberson and freshman forward Andrew Babington, was happy overall about the match, which he said was a good tuneup for this weekend’s Catholic Memorial Invitational.

Girls golf

PRAIRIE TRIANGULAR: The host Hawks had three players shoot 50 or under at Shoop Park Golf Course in Wind Point Wednesday and beat the Cavaliers 189-239 in a nonconference dual meet.

Kadyn Peery led Prairie by shooting a 3-under-par 39 to earn medalist honors. Claire Holle shot a 48, Addy Lalonde shot a 50 and Lindsay Schaefer shot a 52. It was the Hawks’ first match after a two-week break because of school obligations, coach Carrie Massey said.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran had an incomplete team with three golfers and was led by Ella Pollock with a 61.

TREMPER SCRAMBLE: The Case quartet of Leslie Million, Mickey Hutsick, Abby Jutronka and Kylie Turkowski combined for a 3-over-par 75 Wednesday to finish third in the Tremper Scramble at Bristol Oaks Country Club in Bristol.

The Eagles and Franklin tied for third at 75, but Case won the tiebreaker with a better back-nine score, shooting 38 to the Sabers’ 41.

Kenosha Indian Trail shot a 4-under 68 to win by six shots over runner-up Oak Creek (74).

Horlick/Park Co-op’s two golfers, Izzy Wentorf and Violet Desonia, combined for an 85 to finish sixth.

Girls tennis

ELKHORN 4, BURLINGTON 3: In a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet between two teams with just three team losses between them, the Demons were just edged by the Elks Wednesday at Burlington.

Burlington entered the match 8-1 and Elkhorn was 14-2.

“I was excited to see how we matched up,” Demons coach Ken Savaglia said. “We hung in with a really good team tonight and got a couple of match tiebreaks to go our way.”

Two matches went three sets and both went Burlington’s way.

At No. 2 singles, Sydney Ewald improved to 5-0 with a 7-5, 3-6. 11-9 victory over Annason Wissell. At No. 3 doubles, Rumina Sharma and Ellie Pieters played a three-hour match, rallying after a first-set loss to beat Aine Murphy and Lola Girard to improve to 4-0. The Demons were down 1-4 in the second set to tie the match at a set apiece before winning the supertiebreaker.

The other victory for Burlington was by No. 4 singles player Emmaline Pedersen, who beat Emily Hicks 7-5, 6-3 to improve to 9-0.

The Demons had a tough loss at No. 1 doubles, where Mabel Nichols and Sarah Frohmader lost to Lauryn Kober and Peyton Williams of Elkhorn 6-1, 7-6 (6). The Demons were ahead 6-1 in the tiebreaker before the Elks rallied.

Burlington’s Maryn Nichols (9-1) lost for the first time this season at No. 3 singles.

FRANKLIN 7, CASE 0: The Eagles’ No. 2 doubles team of Elise Kasserman and Tamara Nedeljkovic put up a strong fight in a close loss during Case’s Southeast Conference loss to the Sabers at the Village Club in Franklin.

The first set went to a tiebreaker and the second set was close, but the Eagles duo lost 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Breanna Gibson and Yadavi Dubashi.

“They battled hard,” Case coach Maureen Asfeld said.

The No. 1 doubles team of Mackenna Hatfield and Scarlett Hay played tough in their 6-1, 6-3 loss to Franklin’s Hannah Carrol and Josie German, taking many games to deuce.

“The whole team played well and had a lot of exciting rallies,” Asfeld said.