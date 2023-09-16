The Horlick High School boys cross country team is going through a bit of a renaissance period at the moment.

A youth movement has injected life — and talent — back into the program.

Lots of talent.

Landon Franke burst onto the running scene last year and became the first Horlick freshman to qualify for the WIAA State Track & Field Championships since Mike Herlihy in 1999. He placed 23rd at State and has proceeded to build momentum from his breakout season into the cross country season as a sophomore.

Franke topped all Racine County runners by placing sixth overall in a field of 200 runners at the 55th annual Angel Invitational Saturday at UW-Parkside.

The sophomore completed the 5,000-meter course in Somers in a time of 16:42.68. Franke was followed by junior Giovanni Maccanelli and sophomore Morgan Hanson to back another strong outing for the youthful Rebels. Maccanelli (17:58.15) and Hanson (18:15.43) were 36th and 48th, respectively.

Union Grove and Burlington each had a runner finish in the top half of the field. Killian Helt (18:21.38) led Union Grove runners, placing 53rd. Jaiden Matsche (19:15.14) placed 99th to lead Burlington.

Prairie sophomore Jack Ulrich (19:44.60) was 124th, St. Catherine's sophomore Sean Moore (20:00.07) was 139th and Racine Lutheran junior Gabriel Beversdorf (21:09.38) was 171st.

Lakeside Lutheran, led by senior Cameron Weiland's top time (15:54.90), won the boys team title with 98 points ahead of La Crosse Aquinas (136) and Mukwonago (144). Horlick (305) was 11th, Union Grove (560) was 23rd and Burlington (726) was 28th. Prairie, Lutheran and St. Catherine's did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Consistency helped power the Union Grove girls to fourth overall in the girls meet.

Out of the field of 181 runners, the Broncos had six runners finish inside the top 50. Freshman Sissy Commodore led Union Grove in 18th in 20:57.27. She was followed by teammates Ashley Lamers (21:05.31, 21st), Karlie Peterson (21:37.35, 33rd), Brooklyn Lamers (21:39.51, 35th), Alyssa Simpson (21:40.65, 37th) and Abby Johnson (21:50.12, 41st).

Burlington senior Olivia Rombak (20:32.10) was the fastest county runner, finishing 10th. Prairie junior Carly Lopez (20:49.14) wasn't far behind Rombak in 14th.

Junior Emma Bond (21:58.02) continued to set the pace for Catholic Central, taking 48th. Horlick was led by sophomore London Pugh (22:45.27) in 74th. Lutheran junior Madison Niermann (26:31.65) was 159th.

The top time in the girls meet was set by defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Faith Wehrman of New Berlin Eisenhower (18:52.02). Brookfield Central won the girls team title with 46 points ahead of Kenosha Indian Trail (107). Union Grove (139) was fourth, Horlick (453) was 18th, Burlington (466) was 19th and Catholic Central (590) was 22nd. Prairie and Lutheran did not have enough runners to post a team score.

WATERFORD: The girls team placed fourth overall at the Marquette Invitational Saturday at Tendyck Park in Saukville.

Sydney Younk led the charge of six Wolverines placing inside the top 40. Younk placed ninth with a time of 20:44.9 and was followed by Akira Hancock (20:53.5, 14th), Natalia Arteaga (21:27.5, 19th), Molly Brever (22:00.6, 24th), Callie Heath (22:21.7, 31st) and Sari Spiegelhoff (23:02.0, 36th).

The top time in the girls meet was set by Grafton's Callie Faust (19:09.5). Brookfield East won the girls team title with 40 points ahead of Sussex Hamilton (67), Waukesha West (80) and Waterford (95).

Trever Buchanan led the Wolverines boys. The senior runner finished 30th in 17:56.2. Waterford had three other runners finish in the top 50: Dillon Frahman (18:53.4, 42nd), Maddox Juergens (19:11.6, 43rd) and Jonah Klingsten (19:28.7, 48th).

Madison West had the top runner in the boys meet with Zach Temple (15:43.6) and won the boys team title with 43 points ahead of Marquette (48). Waterford (205) was seventh.

Boys soccer

ST. JOHN’S NORTHWESTERN MILITARY 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels were in position to tie the Lancers in a nonconference match at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia, but an apparent missed call went St. John’s way Saturday.

Senior midfielder Wade Roberson scored in the 60th minute to bring St. Catherine’s (5-2-1) within 2-1 of St. John’s (3-1-1).

With 15 minutes left, Angels coach Ben Lake said his team had a chance to score on a set piece when a ball played into the box was redirected and headed toward the net inside the far post.

Lake said the goalkeeper and a field player both went for the ball and the field player got a hand on the ball and prevented the goal. No penalty was called.

“No one saw it,” Lake said.

There was a snafu with the varsity referees and they didn’t show up to the match, Lake said, so the officials from the junior varsity game filled in. One of them left with about 10 minutes left in the match, Lake added.

“I’m embarrassed because of the officials,” Lake said. “There were a lot of disruptions.

“We played poorly and our first touch wasn’t there. We were not on our game. We can play a lot better.”

ARROWHEAD 8, PRAIRIE 0: A battle of state-ranked teams was close in the first half Saturday, but a red card and injuries to two Prairie players allowed the Warhawks to pull away for a nonconference victory at Arrowhead.

The Hawks (4-3-1), ranked eighth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, held Arrowhead (8-0-2), ranked third in Division 1, to two goals in the first half.

In the second half, one of the Hawks picked up his second yellow card of the day and was disqualified from the match, leaving Prairie with just 10 players on the field.

Not long after that, Prairie freshman goalkeeper Dalton Ahlensdorf collided with one of his defenders and both had to leave the match.

The Warhawks took advantage to score repeatedly and end the match after 60 minutes on the mercy rule.

“We played an extremely tough game against one of the best teams in the state,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. “Arrowhead punished us on two mistakes made in our defensive end of the field (in the first half).

“(In the second half) Arrowhead began to take advantage of the missing pieces. Credit to Arrowhead for being an extremely talented and physical team.”

Ahlensdorf made 10 saves before his injury.

Football

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders' Midwest Classic Conference game Saturday night against Kenosha Christian Life at Horlick Field was postponed after multiple weather delays because of lightning in the area.

Officials waited until just before 8 p.m., an hour after the scheduled kickoff, to call off the game.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. Monday night at Horlick Field.