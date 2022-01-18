High school sports roundup: Horlick's board work leads to win over Lutheran

Following a 0-7 start to the season, the Horlick High School boys basketball team finally seems to have found its rhythm.

The Rebels won for the fifth time in seven games Tuesday, winning the battle of the boards and getting a big performance from Jadin Dombrowski en route to a 61-50 victory over Racine Lutheran at Lutheran in a nonconference battle of former coaching colleagues.

Horlick head coach Jason Treutelaar credits the mid-season turnaround to a few things, but the biggest factor has been experience. The Rebels won just one game in the 2020-21 season that was shortened to 10 games by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with 14 games in the books this season, things are looking much better.

“After having a very minimal season last year, it took us a while to get into sync and into rhythm — we were out-of-sorts, so to speak,” Treutelaar said. “We are just getting more experience and feeling comfortable with each other and finding ways to win games instead of lose them.”

Going into the game, the Rebels (5-9) knew they would have to fight hard for the win.

“Lutheran (4-9) is a very well-coached team — coach (Justin) Hullum knows our players and he knows me,” Treutelaar said. “(Lutheran) had a great game plan and they play very hard.”

From 2013 to 2017, Hullum, who took over this season as head coach of the Crusaders following the retirement of long-time coach Jeff Christensen, was an assistant to Treutelaar at Horlick. The history between the two led to a different approach to game planning, especially for Hullum.

“I had to try to do some things he wasn’t prepared for,” Hullum said. “We know each other’s tendencies — I did things to offset what he was going to do and it became a tough match. It was fun.”

Horlick still got the better of Lutheran in the first half, leading 32-25 at halftime, and the Rebels kept up the pace in the final 18 minutes.

One of the big factors was offensive rebounding as Horlick had 17 of its 42 rebounds on the offensive boards. Senior forward Matt Burnette had four offensive rebounds and Zamarion Dyess, Darrien Long and Blake Fletcher had three each.

“They did a good job on the boards and we just couldn’t physically contest with that tonight,” Hullum said.

Dombrowski, a senior forward in his first full season on varsity, led the Rebels with a career-high 21 points (7 of 14 from the field), including three 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws, along with three assists. He hit shots early in the game and “provided a spark” for the team, Treutelaar said.

Burnette finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, along with three assists, and Long, a senior forward, had 13 points and nine rebounds. Dyess, a senior guard, had seven steals and three assists.

Horlick will be tested again on Saturday when they host nonconference foe Prairie, like Lutheran a member of the Metro Classic Conference.

Despite the loss, Hullum said the Crusaders performed well. Senior forward Gavin Zawicki led them with team highs of 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Junior guard Eric Ibarra added 11 points and seven rebounds, and senior forward Nick Yohn had eight points and nine rebounds.

“Our kids fought hard,” Hullum said. “Horlick is a really good team and that hurt us on the boards tonight.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the Crusaders, who round out the first half of their MCC schedule Friday at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (12-2, 6-1 MCC), ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll. The Cavaliers lost 84-68 Tuesday to sixth-ranked (Division 4) Kenosha St. Joseph.

CASE 90, WAUKESHA WEST 48: The Eagles jumped out to a 20-0 lead and won easily in a nonconference game Tuesday at Waukesha.

Senior guard Adrian Bryant scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the first half and made five 3-pointers to lead Case (9-4). Amari Jedkins added 20 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, and Cam Werner finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. The Eagles finished with 12 team blocks.

“My whole team played with a ton of energy,” said Case coach Jake Berce, whose team received votes in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll. “It was our most complete game of the year. The whole night we played good basketball.”

Prior to the season, Berce put together a challenging nonconference schedule that included the Wolverines (7-7), who won the Classic Eight Conference last season. West also last Friday knocked off Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-5), which received votes in Division 3. On Tuesday night, West wasn’t quite as competitive.

The Eagles led 20-0 six minutes in and were up 50-27 at halftime. Berce credited the defensive effort and transition offense for the fast start. Along with Bryant, Jedkins also had a strong first half with 10 points. Jedkins also had six dunks in the game.

“The energy that Amari played with was impressive,” Berce said. “He knows that if he can do that as one of our leaders, we’re tough.”

The schedule will continue to challenge Case as it will play Whitnall, ranked fourth in Division 2, on Saturday night at the Grafton Showcase.

Girls basketball

KENOSHA TREMPER 80, RACINE LUTHERAN 69: The shorthanded Crusaders struggled defensively in a nonconference loss Tuesday at Kenosha.

Ellie Jaramillo made six 3-point baskets and scored 20 points to lead Lutheran (7-8), which had three players unavailable for the game.

Aliana Brown led Tremper (3-11) with 29 points.

“We played hard and left it out on the floor, but Tremper played really well,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said.

The Crusaders trailed 45-34 at halftime after the Trojans made six 3-pointers in the half. Shaffer said that foul trouble was also an issue for his team in both halves.

In the second half, Lutheran rallied to within one, but foul trouble allowed Tremper to pull away again. The Crusaders had two starters each pick up their fourth foul with 10 minutes remaining.

“We weren’t as active as we needed to be on the defensive end,” Shaffer said. “We couldn’t stop them.”

Sarah Strande added 14 points for Lutheran and Justyce Nelson, Selma Ibarra and Julia Kellner each finished with 11 points.

JEFFERSON 64, BURLINGTON 27: The Demons’ shots wouldn’t fall Tuesday and they had their second-lowest point total of the season in a nonconference loss at Burlington.

Burlington (4-10) trailed 26-9 at halftime. The Demons kept taking good shots, coach Kyle Foulke said, but they wouldn’t go in.

“We are in an offensive slump,” Foulke said. “We take good looks, but we just can’t buy a bucket.”

Burlington was led by Kayla Warner with eight points, including two 3-pointers, but no one else scored more than four points.

Ayanne Johnson led Jefferson with 18 points and Aidyn Messman added 14.

Boys swimming

OAK CREEK 113, CASE 67: The Eagles were handed their first Southeast Conference loss of the season by the deeper Knights Tuesday at Park High School.

Hugo Arteaga led Case (4-1 SEC) with two victories. The sophomore won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:04.36, a season best, and won the 100-yard backstroke in 59.57.

Senior Azaan McCray won the diving with 289.45 points. McCray was the only other Eagle to place first in any event.

Jake Hendricks was second in the 200 freestyle in a lifetime-best 2:06.48 and freshman Brayden Moore was second in the 50 freestyle in a season-best 23.48.

Arteaga and Moore also were two relays that finished second — the 200 medley relay (1:52.44) and 400 freestyle relay (3:37.90).

