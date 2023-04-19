The Horlick girls’ soccer team accomplished something special Tuesday.

For the first time since May of 2019, the Rebels put a Southeast Conference game in the win column with a 2-0 victory over Oak Creek at Horlick’s Levonian Field.

“It was a sweet moment for some of our upperclassmen who have been through some challenging seasons,” Rebels coach Becky Hallebach said. “It was a solid, meaningful win for us. The girls dominated possession and had several opportunities to score.

“You could tell the girls really wanted this win. There have been several things we have been working on as a team and we saw a lot of it executed successfully. This team is fun to coach. They work hard, and they are really coachable.”

Midfielder Annabella Valdivia scored the first goal for Horlick (2-2-1, 1-1 SEC) in the 15th minute, and then Zariah Kern scored in the 23rd minute, assisted by Leylanna Cruz. Hallebach credited both Michelle Martinez and Arev Buchaklian for their play against Oak Creek (1-3, 0-1 SEC).

Horlick goalkeeper Tera Seitz made three saves.

BURLINGTON 1, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Demons snapped a two-match Southern Lakes Conference losing streak by beating the Badgers Tuesday at Lake Geneva.

In its previous two matches, Burlington (3-2, 1-2 SLC) suffered back-to-back losses to Waterford (4-0, 2-0 SLC) and Elkhorn (5-0, 2-0 SLC). The Demons will have a chance to continue their in-conference turnaround in their next SLC game Apr. 25 at Delavan-Darien.

Aleah Reesman, a senior forward who leads Burlington with seven goals this season, scored the lone goal of the match in the second half.

WATERFORD 16, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines scored five goals in the first five minutes of their Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (4-0, 2-0 SLC) had 11 players score goals and did not allow Wilmot (0-3, 0-2 SLC) to take any shots on goal.

Taylor Gordon led the Wolverines with three goals and two assists. Megan Cornell, Kaytlyn Huckstorf and Halle Rowder each scored two goals.

Sophia Veit and Natalya Ewert each finished with one goal and one assist. Natasia Ewert, Lilyan Dehne, Hannah Moss and Nora Schneider also scored goals in the match.

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 2: The Crusaders played to a draw in Tuesday’s nonconference match at Pritchard Park.

Christian Life (0-3-1) scored its first goal in the 16th minute, and prevented a Lutheran (2-0-1) victory with a second goal in the 74th minute. Senior forward Sarah Strande scored both of the Crusaders’ goals, scoring first in the 55th minute, assisted by Sofie Kading, and again in the 73rd minute (unassisted).

Lutheran senior goalkeeper Isa Matson made five saves.

“Defensive errors cost us tonight at the wrong time and they made us pay for them,” Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 4, CASE 2: The Eagles competed well with the unbeaten Red Devils Tuesday in a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha.

Case (0-3-0, 0-2-0 SEC) fell behind 50 seconds into the match when Bradford’s Haley Christianson split three defenders and scored on a breakaway. She added another goal in the first half and one in the second half for a hat trick for the Red Devils (4-0-0, 1-0-0).

The Eagles got within 3-1 a few minutes before the half when junior defender Mia Pascucci scored unassisted.

In the second half, Case played much better, coach Rachel San Juan said. Junior forward Hannah Christopherson scored the other goal for the Eagles in the final 10 minutes of the match.

“We kept possession on their half of the field in the second half,” San Juan said. “It was a huge improvement from the first half and that was exciting for us.

“We played together as a team and I hope we can carry that through the season.”

Case senior goalkeeper Leah Hansen had 14 saves.

FRANKLIN 6, PARK 2: A sluggish first half was too much to overcome for the Panthers in their Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Franklin.

Franklin (3-1, 2-0 SEC) scored four goals in the first 30 minutes to take control against Park (1-3. 0-2).

“Coming off of spring break, we came out sluggish first half, making silly mistakes,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “I was pleased how we played second half. Franklin is a good team; they can possess and transition quickly.”

After the Sabers added a fifth goal in the 50th minute, Grace Betker got the Panthers on the board with a goal in the 59th minute, assisted by Izzy Wentorf. In the 70th minute, Wentorf scored a goal on a free kick from 30 yards.

Park freshman goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle made eight saves and Paeth also commended the play of defender Shelby Jennings.

Softball

WATERFORD 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The unbeaten Wolverines scored four unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning off Falcons ace pitcher Meghan Lampos and won a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

After eight scoreless innings — Waterford freshman pitcher Jaydin Kiser allowed four hits and struck out 12 and Lampos allowed five hits and struck out 17 in the game — the Wolverines’ leadoff hitter, junior Kayla Holmes, reached second on a throwing error by Lampos.

After an out, Kiser hit an infield single to put runners on second and third for Waterford (6-0 overall and SLC). The next batter, junior Sam Talavera bunted and Holmes was caught in a rundown between third and home plate, but scored on an errant throw by Central’s shortstop.

After the second out, the Wolverines loaded the bases, then junior Ella Greil doubled to center and a Central error allowed two more runs to score.

Kiser allowed a single in the bottom of the ninth, but closed the game.

“We had a great night of softball played by both teams,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “That is how competitive softball is supposed to be played.”

The Falcons (3-2, 3-2) had a chance to score in the bottom of the fifth when the leadoff hitter reached first on an error and was sacrificed to third. On the play, the throw got away and the runner tried to score, but was thrown out at the plate.

UNION GROVE 22, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (5 INNINGS): Ashley Bert led a Broncos hitting barrage in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Union Grove.

The Broncos (3-5, 3-2 SLC) produced 18 hits in the five inning game and scored 13 runs in the second inning alone.

Bert was one of eight players to record a multi-hit game against the Comets (0-8, 0-7 SLC) and went 2 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs. Brylee Katterhagen, Estella Dinauer and Emily Boyle each finished with a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Brooklyn Maass pitched a complete game for the Broncos allowing no runs with two walks, two hits allowed and striking out six. Maass also went 1 for 1 with two walks and two runs scored.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 12, ST. CATHERINE'S 6: Claire Keeker shined for the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Congress Street Park in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (1-2, 1-2 MCC) quickly established a 7-0 lead over the Angels (2-1, 0-1 MCC) after two innings. The Lady Toppers scored 12 runs against the Angels despite being out-hit 14-3 through a combination of drawing walks and hit-by-pitches.

"Ten walks and nine hit-by-pitches is all you need to know," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "We gave 19 free bases that, ultimately, accounted for eight of their runs.

"We hit the ball well today and showed a lot of character, but it was just too big a hill to climb."

Keeker led the charge at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double, a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored. Keeker also pitched seven innings, allowing six earned runs on 14 hits and one walk while striking out nine. Paige Kerkhoff went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

The Angels were led at the plate by Sici Lopez, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Pitcher Aniesa Neave allowed 12 runs (five earned) across six innings, allowing three hits and nine walks while striking out eight. Neave went 2 for 4 with a double.

RACINE LUTHERAN 8, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3: The bats came to life for the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Island Park.

The Crusaders (4-2. 3-0 MCC) trailed 2-0 after the first inning, but starting pitcher Lindsey Thoennes settled down quickly and kept the Pacers (3-2, 2-1 MCC) silent for the next four innings. Thoennes stuck out 10 and allowed five hits and no walks in the game.

The Crusaders took a 3-2 lead after the third inning but provided all the distance Thoennes needed after scoring four runs in the fourth inning.

Jenna Beaudin and Abbey Agerholm led the Crusaders at the plate, Beaudin going 3 for 4 and both finishing with two RBIs.

"We hit the ball better tonight," Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "We put together a better hitting and running game and stayed focused after going down 2-0.

"This is a strong conference win for us."

OAK CREEK 13, CASE 0 (5 INNINGS): The Eagles had a hard time competing with the state-ranked Knights in Tuesday’s Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.

Oak Creek (5-0, 3-0 SEC) opened strong offensively and scored six runs in the first inning, but it was the work of senior pitcher Riley Grudzielanek which won the game. Grudzielanek, a Northwestern commit, threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

On the receiving end of both walks for Case (1-4, 0-4 SEC) was junior first baseman Torin Slaughter, who Eagles coach Daniel Ayala said “battled Grudzielanek.”

“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Ayala said. “Oak Creek is going to be a hard team to beat.”

FRANKLIN 18, HORLICK 0 (5 INNINGS): The Sabers caught fire in the third inning and never looked back against the Rebels in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Douglas Park.

The Rebels (0-3, 0-3 SEC) kept the Sabers (4-1, 2-1 SEC) scoreless through the opening two innings. That all changed in the top of the third when the Sabers plated six runs. They added five in the fourth and seven in the fifth to see the game called with the five-inning rule.

The Rebels were limited to three hits. Karla Guerrero led the team going 1 for 2 with a double.

Track & field

SLC RELAYS: Brooklyn Lamers was dominant for the Union Grove girls at Tuesday's Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Union Grove.

Lamers led the Broncos to first place ahead of Waterford in the 300 meter hurdles relay and finished with the fastest overall time (49.02). Lamers was also the class of the field in the 100 hurdles relay with a 16.85, helping Union Grove place second.

Lamers then paired with her sister, Ashley, to win the 4x400 relay (4:13.71) with Alyssa Gruber and Riley Kayler. Ashley Lamers and Kayler were part of Union Grove's winning distance medley relay (13:31.21) with Alyssa Simpson and Lindsey Calouette. Simpson set the fastest time in the 1,600 relay (5:58.01), as Union Grove placed second only behind a consistent outing for Waterford led by Sydney Younk (6:05.12).

Breeya Ketterhagen led the field in the shot put relay with a throw of 32-0 as Union Grove placed second. Union Grove placed second in the 4x800 relay (11:02.96) ahead of Waterford (11:37.71) in third.

Waterford was second in the 4x100 relay (52.86) with Isabella Guardiola, Kendall Fuoss, Claire Jastroch and Ana Guardiola. Fuoss and Ana Guardiola were also part of the third-place 1600 sprint medley (4:45.37) with Sydney Norgal and Natalia Arteaga.

Waterford placed third in the 4x200 relay (1:57.04) with Carlee Shaw, JayLeigh Jackson, Layna Pietila and Bria Rozanski.

Jenna Weis led Burlington to victory in the pole vault relay. Weis set the bar at the meet with a 10-6. Weis also placed second in the 800 sprint relay (2:00.67) with Dakota Taylor, Lilly Dempkey and Ella Turke. Dempkey provided the second longest leap in the long jump relay (15-4½) to propel Burlington to second.

Lake Geneva Badger won the girls team title with 111 points ahead of Union Grove (99). Waterford (88.5) finished fourth ahead of Burlington (61) in fifth.

The Waterford boys was third overall at the eight-team meet. The Wolverines won the 800 sprint medley (1:39.11) with Noah White, Carson Bilitz, Briar Sowinski and Trever Buchanan.

Waterford won the long jump relay, led by the second-best individual leap by Carter Maffet (19-4). Maffet and Buchanan also took third in the 1,600 sprint medley relay (3:55.11) with Garrett Dreger and Hayden Windisch.

Waterford won the discus throw relay with a school record setting performance. Bryce Ruland broke his own record with a throw of 204-1, shattering his previous mark of 176-7 from last year. The next closest to Ruland in the event, Westosha Central's Mason McNeill, finished with a 130-7.

Waterford won the pole vault relay with Dwight Chesick, John Czajka and Zane Bluhm. Waterford placed second in both the shot put relay and in the distance medley (11:51.23), ahead of Union Grove (12:00.73) in third. Waterford was third in the 4x200 relay (1:37.77) with Dreger, Reid Biermann, John Czajka and Evan Guajardo.

Burlington's Tommy Teberg provided a meet-best 40-5 in the triple jump relay, helping the Demons place third. Burlington took second in the 4x100 relay (44.82) ahead of Waterford (45.03) in third.

Badger completed a sweep of the team titles as the boys totaled 126 points, ahead of Elkhorn (100). Waterford (96) finished third, Burlington (39) seventh and Union Grove (24) eighth.

"Our shot put and discus events are going to be one of our team's strengths this season," Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said. "Tonight we had a lot of strong performances from athletes competing for the first time in a new event, along with a lot of PRs across the board.

"We may have come up a little short of first place, but we've come out of this meet with a lot to build off of this year."