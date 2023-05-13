The dramatic turnaround of the Horlick High School girls soccer team continued Saturday.

The Rebels matched their highest victory total in a season since 2014 with a 6-1 victory over Catholic Central in a nonconference match at Horlick’s Levonian Field.

Horlick is 13-6-1, matching its victory total in both 2015 (13-9-2) and 2016 (13-7-5).

The Rebels are showing signs of returning to the form that resulted in winning records every year from 2001 — the year of the WIAA-WISAA merger — through 2018. That stretch included a string of five straight WIAA State Tournament appearances (2002 through 2006).

Horlick’s best record during those years was 20-6-1 in 2014.

Over the last three seasons (2019, 2021, 2022; there was no 2020 season because of the pandemic), the Rebels had a combined record of 8-41-2.

Sophomore Anabella Valdivia scored two goals for Horlick, her first in the second minute and her second in the 72nd minute, and added one assist.

She remains second among state players in total points (85) and tied for second in both goals (31) and assists (23) in statistics online at Wissports.net.

Kyra Lou also had two goals and an assists, scoring in the 30th and 64th minutes, and assisted on Valdivia’s first goal.

Freshman Julia Hamilton had one goal, in the 77th minute, and assisted on a goal by Aracely Acosta (67th minute) and on Valdivia’s second goal. Sophomore Delilah Bales also had an assist.

Catholic Central (4-9-0) scored its goal in the second half.

Horlick has four matches remaining in the regular season, including Southeast Conference matches against Case Tuesday and against Park on May 23.

Baseball

HORLICK: The Rebels split their two games Saturday at a four-team tournament in Adams-Friendship.

In their first game of the day, an 11-3 victory over Saint Croix Central, Horlick (4-16) picked up its fourth win of the season, and second in a row, by breaking the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning.

The Rebels led 4-0 through the top half of the fourth, then the Panthers (9-3) scored three in the bottom of the fourth to get within 4-3.

In the top of the fifth, Horlick, which had just six hits in the game, took advantage of two walks and two errors by Central to keep the inning moving. Seniors Parker Jensen and Stevie Dombrowski each had a single and combined to drive in four of the seven runs.

Senior Kaleb Steinmetz went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the offense, with sophomore Colin Repa and Dombrowski adding two RBIs each. Sophomore Gavin Gain and Dombrowski each scored two runs and senior Ben Dineen hit a double.

Dineen and sophomore Vinny Vlach combined on a three-hitter and Vlach had a strong finish, pitching a shutout over the final four innings with seven strikeouts.

In their second game of the day, a 6-5 loss to host Adams-Friendship, Horlick led 5-1 after five innings, but the Green Devils (11-10) rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Senior Caden Burbey had a big game, going 2 for 2 with a double, home run and two RBIs as the Rebels built their lead.

Sophomore starting pitcher Ty Wendt allowed just one hit and one run (unearned) over the first four innings despite walking seven batters, and he struck out four.

Gain walked three times, scoring once, and Jayden Wendt, Steinmetz and Dombrowski each drove in one run.

MARTIN LUTHER 9, ST. CATHERINE’S 8: The Angels took an 8-5 lead with three runs in the top of the ninth, but the Spartans scored four in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off victory in an extra-inning Metro Classic Conference game Saturday at Greendale.

St. Catherine’s (6-12, 2-10 MCC) trailed 4-3 after five innings, but tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh inning.

Each team scored a run in the eighth inning, then the Angels scored three runs off Martin Luther pitcher Jackson Boeshaar to take the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the Spartans (6-8, 5-7) loaded the bases with nobody out. A triple cleared the bases to tie the game and the next batter hit a single to drive in the walk-off run.

Sophomore Mariano Talamantez went 1 for 5 with two RBIs, sophomore Devlyn Kellogg went 1 for 5 with two RBIs and senior Domonic Pitts went 2 for 5 for St. Catherine’s, and sophomores Isaac Cantu and Adon Ruiz each scored two runs. The Angels struck out just once in the game.

Angels’ pitchers Kellogg and Nathanyel Callis each pitched four innings and combined to throw 168 pitches and strike out six.

Softball

WATERFORD 20, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (5 INNINGS): The Wolverines packed 23 hits into a six-inning Southern Lakes Conference game Saturday at West Park in Darien.

The Wolverines (14-5, 10-2 SLC) scored eight runs in the first, six in the second and four in the third to push the game beyond reach for the Comets (0-17, 0-13 SLC). The win ties Waterford for the SLC lead with Elkhorn (12-3, 10-2) with two conference games remaining for each team.

Kendall Evjen led the onslaught at the plate for Waterford, going 4 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and three RBIs. Madison Krueger went 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jaydin Kiser went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Kate Stultz went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Felicity McPhetridge went 4 for 5 with three runs scored, and Jenna Bjorge went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Starting pitcher Bjorge threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

This was Waterford's fourth game this week and they went 3-1. The Wolverines have three big games this week and coach Ryan Krueger said the girls are used to being busy.

"We use the pregame as our practices every time we have a game," Krueger said. "The ladies are willing to come in the morning of game days to get their swings in to adjust to each pitcher and it has been paying off.

"The ladies are confident in their abilities and never willing to settle. We have our goals set and we talk about the significance of each game before each and every game."

HORLICK 17, ST. CATHERINE'S 4 (5 INNINGS): The Rebels capitalized on mistakes for the Angels in a nonconference game on Saturday at Roosevelt Park.

The Rebels (3-14) were incredibly patient at the plate and drew 12 walks off of Angels' starting pitcher Aniesa Neave. The Rebels made good on consistently having runners on the basepaths and out-hit the Angels 15-9.

"We just couldn't keep the ball in the strike zone," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "When the ball was in the zone, Horlick put it in play. A hit here and there doesn't necessarily hurt, but when there is constantly two to three girls on base, they all hurt."

Horlick's strong day at the plate was led by Madi Kaprelian and Nevaeh Folk. Kaprelian went 3 for 5 with a two-run home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Folk went 1 for 4 with four RBIs while also pitching five innings allowing four runs on nine hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Kaitlyn Winkler also delivered a big game, going 2 for 2 with two RBIs, two walks and three runs scored.

Kennedee Clark provided a lift for the Angels (3-15), going 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.

"Clark's bat remained electric," Prideaux said. "She is batting .592 on the season and quietly having one of the most impressive offensive seasons I've seen in my seven years."

Track & field

BURLINGTON: Jenna Weis and Tommy Teberg shined for the Demons at the Tom Mueller Invitational Friday at Oregon.

Weis won two events for Burlington, taking the 400 meters in 1:01.23 and the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches.

Burlington was fifth in the 4x100 relay (55.89) with Dakota Taylor, Clara Munson, Lilly Dempkey and Ella Turke. Turke also took fifth in the 200 meters (28.49) and Aleah Reesman was sixth in the 1,600 (5:51.01).

Platteville won the girls team title with 105 points ahead of Oregon (103). Burlington (52) finished eighth.

Teberg led the Burlington boys by winning the 100 meters in 11.14 seconds. The junior was third in the qualifier (11.50), but improved his time in the finals to beat out Platteville's Ashton Thompson (11.31) and Mount Horeb's Owen Preimesberger (11.44).

Logan Ryan placed second in the 110 high hurdles (15.55). Teberg and Ryan also were second in the 4x200 relay (1:34.32) with Logan Wisniewski and Gabriel Runkel. Teberg and Wisniewski then were third in the 4x400 relay (3:41.18) with Casey Dorn and Kiernan Kendall.

Oregon won the boys team title with 105 points ahead of Dodgeville/Mineral Point (97). Burlington (37) finished ninth.