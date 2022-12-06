High school sports roundup: Horlick girls basketball breaks into win column

The Horlick High School girls basketball team has played the most games of any girls team in Racine County so far this season and has had a rough time in their first six contest.

On Tuesday, the Rebels broke out of their early funk.

Senior guard Madison Tomachefsky made a go-ahead 3-point basket with 30 seconds left in regulation and freshman guard Leylanna Cruz had a steal in the final second as Horlick beat Waukesha South 48-47 in a nonconference game at Horlick.

Horlick (1-6) led 23-21 at halftime and the teams exchanged leads for most of the second half, with neither team holding a lead larger than three points, Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders said.

“It was literally back and forth,” Sanders said. “We were trading baskets for the remainder of the game.”

With the Northstars (1-5) leading 47-45 in the final minute, Tomachefsky came through with her key 3-pointer to put the Rebels in the lead at 48-47. But on the ensuing trip downcourt to play defense, she suffered a cramp in her leg and had to leave the game. She finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.

North then had a shot to take the lead, but missed. Horlick got the rebound and Cruz was fouled with just a few seconds left in regulation.

Cruz missed the free throw and battled for the rebound, and as the Northstars’ player got control of the ball, Cruz stole it back just before the buzzer to preserve the victory.

“She played with confidence and played aggressive,” Sanders said of Cruz, who led the Rebels with 21 points, 11 in the second half, along with six rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore forward Ameri Lawson had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Sanders said another factor was the constant encouragement and cheering coming from the bench, something she touched on at practice on Monday.

“We were practicing celebrating the small things,” Sanders said. “On every play, the entire bench and those on the court celebrated and it was a snowball effect.

“It was a great team win — everybody wanted it.”

PARK 66, MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 38: The Panthers had their largest margin of victory in more than four years in their nonconference game Tuesday at Park.

Park (2-4) opened the game with a press defense against Riverside (0-5) and jumped out to a 32-14 halftime lead.

“It was a little sluggish at the beginning, but they found their moments to climb out of that lethargic feeling,” Panthers coach Valerie Freeman said. “It’s nice that the girls are finding some confidence and that’s good. It is definitely a confidence-booster.”

Senior Grace Betker shattered her previous career high of 24 points with a 32-point performance Tuesday. Betker also finished with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

“She grabbed a lot of rebounds and had a lot of putbacks,” Freeman said. “Short range in the paint and right outside the paint was what was working for Grace today.”

Shelby Jennings added 15 points, 12 rebounds and nine steals. Freshman Jenna Quirk tweaked her shot before the game and found instant results, making three of Park’s four 3-pointers and scoring 13 points. Quirk also had five rebounds and five steals.

The Panthers finished with 31 steals and scored 24 points off 40 Tigers turnovers.

BURLINGTON 60, BADGER 57: Even playing without four varsity players Tuesday, the Demons continued to find a way to win as they extended their season-opening winning streak to six games with a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva.

Four players, including senior co-captains Ella Clapp and Bella Stoughton, missed the game because they were on a school trip overseas. But those who played kept alive Burlington’s best six-game start in many years.

“Our girls just find a way to win,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “We rallied together to pull out another gutsy team win.

“We had some girls really step up — this team just keeps delivering even with their backs against the wall.”

One of those delivering was senior forward Brooke Wright. The game went back and forth in the second half and Wright, who had just five points, made a late 3-pointer that gave Burlington the lead.

The Demons were able to get stops and make enough free throws to hold off the Badgers (3-2, 1-1).

Sophomore guard Brinley Clapp, Ella’s sister, led Burlington with 17 points, including another big 3-point basket in the second half. Senior guard Aleah Reesman had 12 points, junior guard Jenna Bebow had 11 (4 of 6 at the free-throw line) and senior guard Jenna Weis had 10.

“They are on a mission and won’t let anyone stand in their way,” Foulke said.

Ashlin Nottestad (four 3-pointers) and Lily Villarreal each had 14 points for Badger.

UNION GROVE 40, ELKHORN 31: Despite having a rare off-night offensively, the Broncos managed to grind out a victory in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Elkhorn.

The Elks (4-1, 1-1 SLC) held Union Grove (4-1, 2-0 SLC) to its lowest point total in more than two seasons, but the Broncos were able to still make enough shots late to pull away in the final 10 minutes of the game.

“I don’t know if it was a lack of focus, but the bottom line is Elkhorn played well and tonight just did not run smoothly,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We found a way to win — it wasn’t pretty — but I give Elkhorn a lot of credit.”

Last season, Union Grove beat Elkhorn three times by scores of 66-16, 74-26 and 72-37. At halftime Tuesday, the Broncos lead was 18-17. The game remained close early in the second half until Carolyn May hit a 3-point basket to give Union Grove a small lead. The lead grew to 12 as the half went on, as 17 steals helped stifle the Elkhorn offense.

Senior guard Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos with 14 points and four rebounds. Fellow senior Sydney Ludvigsen added 11 points, six rebounds and six steals. May finished with six points and Elizabeth Spang had five points and four steals.

“Everybody in the huddles were communicating,” Domagalski said. “Not one person took over, but as a team that chemistry that’s been built over the years helped us grind this win out.”

Through two SLC games, the Broncos are holding opponents to 30 points per game. They have won 18 straight conference games.

RACINE LUTHERAN 49, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 26: The Crusaders played strong defense, especially against one of the better players in the Metro Classic Conference, and won an MCC game Tuesday at Burlington.

Lutheran (3-2, 2-0 MCC) focused on stopping Lady Toppers senior center Kayla Loos and held her to one late basket. The Crusaders led 22-10 at halftime.

“We came out and focused on Kayla Loos, her sister Tenley and (Jayden) Garratt,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “The whole goal was to contest (Kayla Loos) anytime she touched the ball. It took them a long time to adjust to that and slowed them down.”

Offensively, the Crusaders made four of their five 3-point baskets in the first half, then got into a good offensive rhythm and got the ball inside often to center Julia Kellner, who scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the second half. Kellner also had a season-high 14 rebounds.

“We made sure Julia was around the basket,” Shaffer said. “She blocked some shots and was a force on the defensive end.”

Sarah Strande and Ellie Jaramillo each made two 3-pointers and finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Shaffer also commended the play of Madi Mandujano, who finished with seven points and played “one of her better games.”

Garratt led Catholic Central (2-3, 0-2) with six points, Tenley Loos had five and Kayla Loos made a late 3-pointer to finish with four points.

“Cold shooting hurt us,” Lady Toppers coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “Kellner was a force on both sides of the court.”

DELAVAN-DARIEN 61, WATERFORD 52: Monday, the Wolverines couldn’t get their offense going in the first half and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game to the Comets at Delavan-Darien.

Waterford (2-4, 0-2 SLC) trailed 32-16 at halftime and played better in the second half. The Wolverines cut their deficit to eight points, but Delavan-Darien (3-3, 1-1) made key plays in the second half to keep them at bay.

“We can’t have a first half like that and expect to win,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “Our second half was much more offensively sound (outscored the Comets 35-29), but it was too little, too late.

Brechtl said junior guard Avery Gorn (17 points) and sophomore guard Tatijana Ninkovic (six points, five rebounds, four assists) played well for the Wolverines. Senior forward Payton Snifka had nine rebounds.

Addison Stallings led the Comets with 23 points.

Boys basketball

RACINE LUTHERAN 56, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 43: Despite losing one of their starters to an injury, the Crusaders completed a boys-girls doubleheader sweep Tuesday at Burlington by wearing down the Hilltoppers in the second half in the first Metro Classic Conference game of the season for both teams.

Lutheran (2-2 overall) led 22-16 at halftime, but Catholic Central (1-1) took the lead briefly in the second half before the Crusaders regained the lead and outmuscled the Hilltoppers the rest of the way.

Lutheran lost 6-foot-6 junior starting center Alex Loomis just five minutes into the game when he fell to the floor and injured his elbow. However, the Crusaders didn’t lose much inside as senior Akari Redmond and junior guard Matt Hoeft filled in for Loomis.

Redmond, a 6-4 forward who was a standout two-way lineman on the Lutheran football team, played 21 minutes and clogged the middle. He finished with four points, five rebounds and the admiration of Crusaders coach Justin Hullum.

“He’s one of our captains and he gives us stability,” Hullum said. “He’s our sixth man and we have to play a different style with Akari in there, but he’s a great young man who never gets rattled.

“He’s not just a big kid — he has soft hands, a high basketball IQ and he’s a phenomenal passer.”

Hoeft played nearly 10 minutes and had six points and two big offensive rebounds.

“He’s undersized (6-1), but he’s a football player and he gets low and boxes out well,” Hullum said.

Senior guard Eric Ibarra led Lutheran with team highs of 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sophomore forward Justin Jones, who is still recovering from an early-season illness, had 12 points and freshman guard Sam Pitrof had six rebounds and three steals along with six points.

Senior guard Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with a game-high 20 points, but no one else scored more than six. They were just 2 of 12 from 3-point range and shot 34% overall from the field.

Senior forward Riley Sullivan had six points and seven rebounds and senior guard Danny Von Rabenau had four points, six steals and four rebounds.

“Their pressure wore us down,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “I think three numbers tell the story — we gave up 10 offensive rebounds, we had 19 turnovers and we were at 51% free-throw shooting.”

Smith also said senior forward Ayden Mullenbach played well and “did a lot of the dirty work for us.”

BURLINGTON 68, MUKWONAGO 57: The Demons pulled away in the second half to remain unbeaten with a nonconference win Tuesday night at home.

Burlington (2-0) scored 45 points in the second half to pull away from Mukwonago (2-3) in a game that was tied 23-23 at halftime.

“The first half was really tight,” Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said. “I’m so proud of our effort.”

Senior JR Lukenbill led the Demons with 20 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard Connor Roffers added 19 points and Tommy Teberg scored 11. Jack Sulik and Drew Lang each scored six points.

After going into halftime tied, Burlington pulled away early in the second half thanks to big plays made by Lukenbill and Roffers. The Demons led by more than 10 points for a majority of the second half.

“We really defended well in the second half,” Berezowitz said. “Our defense created some nice offensive opportunities. I just liked out tenacity on the offensive glass as well.”

Burlington, ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, is 2-0 in nonconference play for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

STOUGHTON 51, UNION GROVE 46: A late rally by the Broncos came up short Tuesday in a nonconference game against the state-ranked Vikings at Union Grove.

Union Grove (2-1) trailed Stoughton by 12 points with eight minutes remaining and cut the deficit to three, but missed free throws and missed 3-pointers were too much to overcome in the loss.

The Broncos missed all 20 of their 3-point attempts and shot 12 of 20 from the free-throw line against the Vikings (3-0), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll.

“We have decent shooters, they just had an off night,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “We put forth a great effort and I think there’s positive things ahead for us.”

After a close first half, Stoughton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half to take a 28-22 halftime lead. The lead grew to 12 points with eight minutes remaining, but Union Grove responded with an 11-2 run to make it a 48-45 game with 3:08 remaining.

After a Stoughton timeout, the Broncos ended the game with five missed 3-point attempts and went 1 of 5 from the line.

The Vikings made three shots in the final 12 minutes.

“Our defense kept us in the game,” Pettit said. “If we have a normal shooting night, we probably pull this one out.”

Senior forward Zac Montgomery led the Broncos with 17 points and seven rebounds. Tobin Van De Water added 11 points and Jack Waters finished with eight. Jackson Barber had four points, nine rebounds and four steals.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 78, PARK 45: The Panthers fell early to the Falcons in a nonconference game Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Westosha Central (2-0) went on a 13-0 run to begin the game, Park head coach Casey Robbins said, and the team was unable to recover. The Falcons scored 20 additional points in the first half and outscored the Panthers 33-13.

“We just got outplayed the entire game,” Robbins said. “We started the second half off a little better, but we just didn’t have any energy tonight.”

Senior wing Kmareon Mayweather led the Panthers (0-4) with 15 points, three steals and two rebounds. Tyvon Cade scored nine points, Dontreyvious Lynch added seven points and two rebounds and Trevion Carothers had team-highs in rebounds (five), steals (four) and assists (four).

The Falcons had four players reach double digits and were led by senior guard Alex Sippy with 18 points, 12 scored from 3-point range.

WAUKESHA WEST 74, CASE 61: The Eagles lost to the Wolverines Tuesday in a nonconference game at Case.

No further information was available about Case (2-2) Tuesday night.

Boys swimming

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S: PSC Aquatics set five team records and had multiple lifetime-best times as it split a pair of Southern Lakes Conference dual meets Tuesday at Delavan-Darien.

Freshmen Jack Borzynski and Nathan Breit each set two individual records, with Borzynski winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:09.26 and the 100 butterfly in 59.50 seconds, and Breit winning the 50 freestyle in 23.69 second and the 100 backstroke in 58.91.

The two also combined with senior Alex Waite and junior Hemingway Fletcher to set a team record of 1:45.74 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Prairie-St. Catherine’s beat Delavan-Darien 84-41 and just falling short to Jefferson/Cambridge 75-71.

BADGER CO-OP 114, BURLINGTON CO-OP 56: Sophomore Trey Smith was part of all three Demons’ event victories Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Lake Geneva.

Smith won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.02 and the 100 backstroke in 55.10, winning both races by at least five seconds and also leading off Burlington Co-op’s winning 200 freestyle relay (1:38.51) ahead of senior Hopking Uyenbat and juniors Christian Venegas and Franklin Meyer.