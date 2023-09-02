After a pair of lopsided nonconference losses to two of the best teams in the state, the Horlick High School football team was looking to start the Southeast Conference season on a winning note Friday night.

Mission accomplished.

The Rebels were their typically physical selves as they rushed for nearly 400 yards, but they also showed some finesse in the passing game in the first half and beat Kenosha Indian Trail 44-27 at Horlick Field.

After Horlick (1-2) struggled in its first two games — losses to defending WIAA Division 2 champion Kettle Moraine 40-14 and defending Southern Lakes Conference champion Lake Geneva Badger 42-0 — coach Brian Fletcher stressed the positives during practice this week.

“We had a good week of practice,” Fletcher said. “We stayed positive, because when you’re in bad times, it’s never as bad as it seems. We talked about keeping an even keel and improving every day, and they responded in a big way.

“We’ve played tough teams to start the season and we definitely needed this. It felt good to get the win at home. The coaching staff did a great job getting the guys ready.”

What may have been most surprising was the passing game for Horlick (1-2). Junior quarterback Noah Larsen had an efficient game, completing 6 of 8 passes for 89 yards and three first-half touchdowns, something Fletcher can’t remember happening in his coaching tenure.

Larsen threw scoring passes of 14 yards in the first quarter and 25 yards in the second quarter, both to junior running back Andrew Clemons, and added a 20-yard TD pass to sophomore running back Jaydan Ponder with 45 seconds left in the first half. Larsen also added 48 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

“Noah Larsen played phenomenal,” Fletcher said. “He stepped up and grew up as a varsity player today. He’s maturing in his offense progressions and kept plays alive with his feet.

“When he was flushed, he kept his eyes downfield and found an open receiver.”

The running game made a big comeback too as junior running back Carson Fletcher ran for 203 yards on just 16 carries, an average of 12.7 yards per carry.

He opened the scoring in the second half by breaking loose for a 49-yard scoring run and added a 10-yard TD late in the third quarter.

Ponder added 83 yards on 11 carries as Horlick ran for 383 yards and a 7.2-yard average per carry.

“We were able to run effectively all night,” Brian Fletcher said. “We played our style and that helps with our depth issues and low numbers (the Rebels had 28 players available Friday).

“A lot of young guys got reps near the end of the game and I’m proud of the guys.”

Defensively, Brian Fletcher said the Rebels gave up some big plays, including touchdown runs of 36, 31 and 44 yards to the Trojans (0-3).

“There’s some things we have to shore up on defense and it’s a work in progress,” Brian Fletcher said. “We’re a young team and they’re an option team, and they force you to play disciplined. We made some youthful mistakes, but they’re all to learn from.”

Tremper ran for 184 yards on 25 carries, with running back Landen Gontscharow running for 52 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. Quarterback Mason Prozanski ran eight times for 77 yards and a score.

FRANKLIN 23, CASE 20: An opportunity for a major upset slipped away late for the Eagles at Franklin Friday in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

"I give my boys the utmost credit," Case coach Anton Graham said. "But to beat Franklin, you have to play four full quarters. We just made too many mistakes tonight."

The Eagles (2-1) were trailing 23-13 in the fourth quarter when Thomas Lackey returned a fumble 86 yards for a touchdown. Case's defense stood tall once more against Franklin (3-0), ranked seventh among Large Division schools in the Associated Press state poll, and gave the offense a chance to push ahead late in the fourth quarter.

"Our defensive coaches did a great job," Graham said. "We were ready to go tonight and able to keep Franklin close."

Case, trailing 23-20 with two minutes remaining in the game, were a yard short of the red zone when their momentum came to a halt. An outside running play by running back Michael King Jr. was blown up in the backfield and resulted in a fumble. The Sabers recovered, ran down the clock and made the Eagles burn their timeouts.

Franklin punted the ball deep with 53 seconds left.

The game was briefly delayed during the Eagles' final defensive stand because of an injury. A tackle by Lackey resulted in a left shoulder injury for the junior linebacker. He was taken to a nearby hospital following the game for further evaluation.

Case pushed back inside Franklin territory in the closing seconds. The team was 15 yards shy of being in range for a game-tying field goal attempt, but senior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld was intercepted with 20 seconds remaining to close the game.

While the late chances to break through went missing, the Eagles can view the result as a positive.

This matchup over the last two seasons has heavily favored Franklin. The Eagles lost to the Sabers 28-0 at home last season. The last time the Eagles played at Franklin resulted in a 76-0 loss in 2021.

Friday's result might have been a loss, but the Case program is trending in the right direction and doing so quickly.

"We've turned a corner," Graham said. "We talked all week that we wanted to shock the state. We weren't able to do that, but I'm certain it will have teams in the state take notice."

Nabbefeld went 17 of 26 passing for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Termarion Brumby led the Eagles in receiving with 103 yards on six catches, including a 34-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Latrell Herrington caught five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Liggins led the Eagles' ground game with 47 yards on 12 carries. King rushed for 17 yards on five carries. Case had three turnovers to Franklin's zero.

The Eagles' defense limited the Sabers to 249 yards of offense. Franklin entered having posted 371 yards on the road at Catholic Memorial and 308 yards at home against Fond du Lac. Terrance Shelton powered their offense with 155 yards rushing on 26 carries with a touchdown.

INDIAN TRAIL 28, PARK 0: The Panthers’ undefeated start to the season came to an abrupt end Friday in their Southeast Conference opener at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.

Park (2-1 overall) got back-to-back nonconference wins over Beloit Memorial and Cudahy before losing to the Hawks (2-1). The same thing happened last year, when the Panthers won their first two nonconference games and then lost to the Hawks in a week-three shutout.

A 5-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback LJ Dagen to senior wideout Dayton Dahlquist put Indian Trail on the board late in the first quarter.

Special teams play was to thank for the Hawks’ next score as Sam Callow returned a punt to the Panthers’ 4-yard line and scored on the next play. The two-score lead remained through halftime, but two rushing touchdowns by Dagen in the third quarter put the game away.

“Costly penalties and lapses in special teams kind of hurt us all night,” said Park coach Morris Matsen, whose team was unable to generate a first down until midway through the second quarter. “We played pretty well defensively, but we were on the field a lot.”

Sophomore Jailen Vaughn brought a much-needed spark to the Panthers in the fourth quarter. Matsen said that Vaughn entering the game sparked the offense to move downfield, beginning the drive on their own 20-yard line and taking it all the way to the Indian Trail 5.

A bad snap on second down cost the Panthers the touchdown, though Matsen said Vaughn made a “nice reach” for the score on third.

Vaughn was part of what Matsen called a “dynamic duo” along with fellow sophomore linebacker/running back Jamareon Deleon. Vaughn had one rush for 18 yards and Deleon, who Matsen said “really popped out,” had six carries for 44 yards. Another key to the Panthers’ near-score was senior running back Jamarion Lacy, who had a 22-yard run on the drive and had 10 carries for 50 yards in the game.

“Even on that drive, we had some lapses in judgment and penalties that we were able to overcome,” Matsen said. “It was a learning experience.”

The Panthers will play reigning Southeast Conference co-champion Franklin next Friday at Pritchard Park.

ST. CATHERINE’S 30, LUTHER PREP 21: The Angels scored in various ways Friday, but a big defensive stand in the fourth quarter was one of the major factors in their victory over the Phoenix at Watertown in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

St. Catherine’s (2-1) and Luther Prep (1-2) exchanged scores in the first half, with the Phoenix scoring first, but the Angels took the lead for good in the final seconds of the first half on an impressive kickoff return by sophomore Lamont Hamilton after the Phoenix took a 21-16 lead with 14 seconds left in the half on a short touchdown run.

Hamilton had trouble picking up the ball, but once he did, he turned in a highlight-reel play by cutting left to make five defenders miss, then outrunning everyone the rest of the way to complete a 78-yard touchdown play.

“It was a fabulous run inside and out and he took it to the house,” Angels coach Dan Miller said.

The final score of the game came on a broken play, but was also spectacular. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the snap from Luther Prep’s 39-yard line went over the head of sophomore quarterback Eddie Vinson. Junior running back Imarion Holder picked up the ball at midfield, avoided tacklers and ran down the left sideline to the end zone. The two-point conversion failed and it was 30-21.

The Phoenix threatened with around seven minutes left in the game when they nearly scored a touchdown on a long pass. Video showed the receiver was down just before crossing the goal line.

St. Catherine’s stuffed the first two runs, then, on third down, the defense came up big, knocking the ball out of the quarterback’s hands and recovering the ball on the 20-yard line.

“I’m really proud of the defense,” Miller said. “In the second half, we played inspirational football — we swarmed to the ball.

“We physically started to take control of the defensive front and the offensive line did a very good job in the second half, getting a great push and controlling the line of scrimmage.”

It wasn’t all good news for the Angels. Junior two-way lineman Mason Swencki suffered an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter and on the next play, Vinson hurt his ankle.

“Mason is a three-year starter and he’s put in a tremendous amount of work,” Miller said. “Hopefully he can still play this season.”

Holder ran for more than 100 yards and he scored two touchdowns, Miller said.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 37, UNION GROVE 3: A big third quarter for the Badgers pushed the game beyond reach for the Broncos Friday at Union Grove in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

The Badgers (3-0) opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 51-yard run by Landon Nottestad. Union Grove (1-2) ended the first half down 7-3 after a field goal by Tyler Van De Water.

“We squandered some opportunities in the red zone," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "We turned ball over inside their 20 and didn’t come away with points.

“Our defense played lights out in the first half. After halftime, they rolled a little bit and we were not able to catch up.”

The field goal would prove to be all for the Broncos. The Badgers roared out of halftime and scored 20 points in the third quarter. Quarterback JP Doyle rushed for touchdown runs of 62 and 33 yards in the period. Running back Anthony Richardson added a 6-yard touchdown.

The Badgers' running game continued to be explosive in the fourth quarter with Richardson running for a 42-yard touchdown. The Badgers finished the game with 394 yards of offense, all but 10 on the ground.

The first half success was a positive for the Broncos. The experience should also pay dividends for a young defense. Union Grove started six sophomores on defense in the contest.

"They played really good together and executed their assignments," McClelland said. "All 11 guys were doing it together and that’s encouraging. Playing in physical games, we see this type of football, it helps us be competitive and in the first half that helped us.”

Union Grove quarterback Finn Morrison led the team with his feet and his arm. The junior rushed for a team-high 83 yards on 13 attempts and completed 5 of 16 passes for 35 yards with a pair of interceptions.

Kaiden Jacobsen rushed for 43 yards on 11 attempts. Anthony Zimmermann led the Broncos in receiving with 18 yards on a single reception.

Boys soccer

PRAIRIE 3, STURGEON BAY 3: The Hawks had an answer each time the Clippers scored and the teams played to a draw Friday at Prairie in a nonconference battle of state-ranked teams.

Prairie (1-0-1), ranked eighth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, and Sturgeon Bay (2-1-3), ranked ninth, scored all their goals in the first half. Five of the goals came in a span of 12 minutes.

The Clippers opened the scoring in the 16th minute, then Hawks senior midfielder Arthur Rossi scored on a header in the 22nd minute off a pass by junior midfielder Sonny Wilton to tie the match.

Sturgeon Bay scored directly off a corner kick in the 26th minute to go ahead again, then junior midfielder Gabi Kuvshinikov scored on “an electric free kick from 30 yards,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said, and the match was tied at 2-2 in the 31st minute.

Another goal off a corner kick put the Clippers in the lead again in the 35th minute.

What turned out to be the final goal of the half came in the 38th minute, when sophomore midfielder Brennan Luchun Ledvina received a pass from senior midfielder Caden Roehl-Landrum and scored the equalizer.

Both teams had chances in the second half.

“Overall, it was a thrilling game with an extremely even matchup,” Modesti said. “We played tough and let the emotions of the game control our consistency on the defensive end to concede three goals.

“I'm satisfied that the team was able to come back and equalize three times in one half to keep us in the game.”

Modesti was impressed by the play of junior Alex Pias, who started in the central midfield for the first time.

“He was composed and contributed a ton to our offense in the game,” Modesti said.

ST. CATHERINE’S 3, MILWAUKEE CARMEN SOUTH 0: The Angels won their first-round match at the Crusader Invitational Friday at Waukesha behind three goals by Abel Galvan, but it came at a price.

Two St. Catherine’s players received red cards and were ejected from the match, and they cannot play in the championship match at 1 p.m. Saturday against host Waukesha Catholic Memorial, which beat SWCHA 3-0 in the other first-round match.

Galvan, a senior forward, had his hat trick in the first half with goals in the 14th, 35th and 38th minutes. He scored unassisted twice and scored once on a penalty kick after he was fouled in the box. On his first and third goals, he got to a loose ball in the box and scored.

“Abel was active around the box,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “Others crossed the ball into the box and the ball was deflected, and he was in the right place at the right time.”

The Angels (1-0-1) held South (1-1-0) off the scoreboard despite having to play with nine players on the field over the final 20 minutes because of the ejections.

Lake said sophomore starting goalkeeper Morgan Detterman received a direct red card after he pushed a player after that player ran into him after he made a save.

Junior Edgar Cesario finished the match in goal and maintained the shutout.

“We were really in control of the match at that point,” Lake said. “We tactically made adjustments.”

Lake also commended the play of freshman forward Andrew Babington.

Cross country

UNION GROVE: Sissy Commodore led the Broncos girls to third in the 17-team Bulldog Invitational Friday at McCarty Park in West Allis.

Commodore finished the 5,000-meter course in 20:46.2 to finish 10th.

Commodore was followed by teammates Ashley Lamers (21:22.6) in 13th, Karlie Peterson (21:52.3) in 26th, Alyssa Simpson (22:05.5) in 32nd and Abby Johnson (22:08.6) in 33rd.

The Broncos totaled 114 points. Wisconsin Lutheran (60) won ahead of Franklin (72).

In the boys meet, Killian Helt led the Broncos, finishing in 19:01.4 to take 38th. Evan Northup (19:40.50) was 56th, Tyler Keland (21:39.80) was 91st, Henry Peplinski (23:12.30) was 103rd and Henry Barrera (23:23.50) was 104th.

Cedarburg won the boys team event with 89 points ahead of Nicolet (103). Union Grove (389) finished 17th.

Girls golf

BURLINGTON 186, ELKHORN 192: On Thursday, the Demons had three players shoot under 50 and beat the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Kayla Warner led Burlington with a 7-over-par 42, followed by Macie Plitzuweit with a 45 and Kendall Kafar with a 47. Sophia Dutcher rounded out the Demons’ top four with a 52.

Elkhorn’s Kate Krauklis was the medalist with a 41.