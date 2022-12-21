High school sports roundup: Horlick boys suffer tough loss

The Horlick High School boys basketball team had a tough night Wednesday.

You might even call it historic.

The Rebels couldn’t buy a basket against New Berlin Eisenhower, making just 10 field goals and five free throws in a 61-28 nonconference loss in the John R. Belden Fieldhouse at Horlick.

According to www.wissports.net archives, the point total is the lowest for Horlick since the last season of coach Dave Krause’s legendary career (2002-03), when the Rebels lost to Burlington 48-29 in the season opener on Dec. 6, 2002; Horlick finished 12-9 that season.

Jason Treutelaar took over for Krause the next season, and the lowest total for the Rebels since then has been 31 points in the same year, 2005, in different seasons.

Horlick lost to Case 66-31 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on March 11, 2005 and beat Kenosha Bradford 31-27 on Dec. 9, 2005 in the third game of the 2005-06 season.

Treutelaar was almost speechless Wednesday.

“We struggled to score — we couldn’t hit anything,” Treutelaar said. “I haven’t been part of many games like this. Some nights you don’t have it, but this was that times two.

“We missed around the basket, we missed 3s, we missed free throws — you name it, we missed it. I don’t have an answer.”

Senior Keeyon Ormond, new to the varsity this season, had the most success for Horlick (2-6). He made five of the Rebels’ 10 baskets, including a 3-pointer, and finished with 12 points. Senior starter Cam McIntosh had two 3s and eight points.

Horlick made just three field goals in the second half.

“It was just a collective mess … but we have to stay positive,” said Treutelaar, whose team doesn’t play again until Tuesday against Brown Deer in the Go Sports America Holiday Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Eisenhower (5-2) was led by Drew Davis with 11 points.

Girls basketball

KENOSHA TREMPER 65, ST. CATHERINE’S 53: Playing on back-to-back days because of an impending snowstorm, the Angels had trouble keeping up with the Trojans Wednesday in a nonconference game at Kenosha.

The game was moved from Thursday to Wednesday because of the forecast of potential blizzard conditions Thursday.

St. Catherine’s (5-5), which beat Burlington 60-43 on Tuesday, got off to a slow start and never recovered, Angels coach Jerome King said.

St. Catherine’s trailed 27-14 at halftime and fought back in the second half to the deficit to single digits, but could get no closer.

“We struggled with back-to-back games and came out sluggish,” King said. “We came back within eight, but ran out of gas. The hole was too big to climb out of.”

Kennedee Clark led the Angels with 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Also scoring in double figures were Aniyah Price with 13 points and Ariana Green with 10 points, and the two combined for 11 rebounds.

Tremper (7-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Emily Giese with 21 points.

Wrestling

WATERFORD: The Wolverines lost dual meets by scores of 54-24 to Slinger and 64-15 to Oak Creek Wednesday at the four-team Suburban Christmas Clash at Muskego.

The dual meet result for Waterford against Muskego was not available Wednesday.

The Wolverines’ Hudson Halter and Thatcher Smith each had a victory against Oak Creek and a forfeit against Slinger. Halter pinned Gary Rauch of Oak Creek in 1:55 at 126 pounds and Smith beat Logan Carlson of Oak Creek 8-2at 220 pounds.

Against Oak Creek, Jeremy Cherba (170) pinned Wyatt Winkler in 1:56. Against Slinger, Bryce Konwent (152) pinned Elijah Terrell in 1:15 and Nick Shaw (220) pinned Nathan Wescher in 1:25.

Waterford had to forfeit five matches in each dual.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 48, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 28: The Angels won five matches in a nonconference dual meet loss Wednesday at Hartland.

Winning for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie were Alejandro Gomez-Garcia (152 pounds), Luis Rivera (by pin at 160), Armando Nuno (by pin at 220), Kyle Arb (285) and Rebekah Beere (no weight class available).