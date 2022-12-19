High school sports roundup: Horlick boys fall short against Sun Prairie East

For a while Monday, the Horlick High School boys basketball team looked like it might be able to pull off another unlikely comeback.

The Rebels weren’t quite able to repeat the feat this time.

Horlick trailed Sun Prairie East by 19 points in the first half and rallied to within three points late in the game, but fell just short in a 62-57 nonconference loss at Sun Prairie.

The Rebels (2-5) dug a hole in the first half with poor shooting and turnovers that lead to easy baskets for the Cardinals (1-6), Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said.

The Rebels had some good possessions late in the first half and got within 36-25 at halftime.

“We put ourselves in too deep a hole,” Treutelaar said. “We were not hitting our shots and we were rushing things.”

In the second half, Horlick began to cut into its deficit and got within 10 points on a 3-point basket by Isaiah King with 7:32 left in regulation. Shortly thereafter, the deficit got into single digits after Blake Fletcher made a steal and fired an outlet pass to King for a layup to make the score 55-47.

The Rebels, who rallied from 17 points down with 13 minutes left on Dec. 2 to beat Kenosha Tremper 77-69, were looking like they had a good chance to make magic happen again.

Another steal resulted in a breakaway basket by Michael Farr with 3:33 left and Cam McIntosh made a short inside shot with 2:44 left to get within 55-51. After a Cardinals basket, McIntosh made a 3-pointer on a catch-and-shoot pass to put the Rebels one possession behind at 57-54 with 2:12 left.

Unfortunately, that was the end of the rally. East converted on a 3-point play in the lane and after a 3-point miss by Horlick, the Cardinals scored on a layup for a 62-54 lead with a minute and a half left.

King made another 3 with 1:05 left, but that was the last score of the game.

“Our defense got us back in the game and we has some good possessions late in the game to inch closer,” Treutelaar said. “But it was too big a deficit to realistically come back.

“We had opportunities and we did a lot of work to get to that point — I’m proud of the effort.”

King (three 3-pointers) and Fletcher each scored 13 points in the game and McIntosh had 11. The three combined for 28 of Horlick’s 32 second-half points. Farr added nine points for the Rebels.

Kacy Tesch led the Cardinals with 17 points and Jayvion Lythjohan added 10.

Girls basketball

STOUGHTON 39, WATERFORD 38: The Vikings’ Elizabeth Stokes made three free throws with 1.5 seconds left in regulation and the Wolverines weren’t able to answer Monday in a tough nonconference loss at Waterford.

Waterford (3-7), which led 24-15 at halftime, trailed by four points with just under four minutes left in regulation, then fought back.

In the final minute, baskets on back-to-back possessions by Megan Cornell and Tatijana Ninkovic gave the Wolverines the lead at 38-36.

“We scored twice on the same set (play),” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “Tatijana made a big 3 for the lead.”

Brechtl called a time out to set up the final strategy. The Wolverines had two fouls to give before Stoughton (4-6) got into the bonus for free throws.

They got one foul with a few seconds left, then Stokes was fouled on a long 3-point shot — Brechtl disagreed with the call — and Stokes made all three free throws with 1.5 seconds left.

Cornell had a final look and her shot went off the rim.

“It was very unfortunate,” Brechtl said.

Waterford shot just under 50% from the field, but went cold in the second half and shot just 21 percent as it lost its halftime lead.

“Our offense could not get together in the second half,” Brechtl said. “We did not have a lot of high quality shots.

“We had a lead and we need to find a way to keep it.”

Ninkovic (five rebounds) and Madison Krueger each had nine points and Payton Snifka had eight points and six rebounds. Cornell had six points and five steals.

Ava Perkins had 14 points and Stokes had 11 for the Vikings.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 81, PARK 44: The Panthers started well, coach Valerie Freeman said, but the Badgers came back and took over in a nonconference game after that Monday at Park.

Freeman said during the first eight minutes, Park (2-7) led or was close behind, but the Panthers started getting into foul trouble, which has been a concern in the early part of the season.

“We were doing well in the beginning, but (foul trouble) is how we spiral,” Freeman said. “We struggled with turnovers (Park had 22) and they scored 24 points off our turnovers. We just didn’t protect the ball tonight.”

Grace Betker led the Panthers with 18 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Shelby Jennings and Izzy Wentorf added eight points each.

Park was still missing a couple players because of illness, Freeman said.

Badger (6-3) was led by Makayla Hayes with 16 points and 18 rebounds.

Boys swimming

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP: On Saturday, sophomore Brayden Moore was part of a winning relay and had two runner-up finishes for Unified at the Pirate Invitational at Port Washington.

Moore had the fastest 50-yard split of the meet, 22.24 seconds, while swimming the third leg of RU’s 200-yard freestyle relay that won in 1:37.12. Juniors Jacob Hendricks and John Merrill, and freshman Nathaniel Foster were also on the relay.

Moore also was second in the 200 individual medley (2:11.15), second in the 100 butterfly (58.30) and third in the 200 medley relay (1:51.40) that also included Foster, Merrill and Hendricks.

Racine Unified scored 315 points to finish fourth in the seven-team field. Sheboygan South won the meet with 390.