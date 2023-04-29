It was only a matter of time before the Horlick High School baseball team would break through in the victory column.

Friday was the day.

The Rebels jumped on Kenosha Bradford/Reuther with three runs in the top of the third inning, then put the game away with a five-run fifth on the way to a 10-3 Southeast Conference victory at Bradford's Wavro Field.

Horlick (1-10, 1-8 SEC) broke a season-opening 10-game winning streak and earned its first victory since May 20 of last year, salvaging the final game of the Rebels’ three-game series this week against the Red Devils (6-4, 6-3).

Horlick has been playing pretty well, with four of its first 10 games, including both previous games this week, decided by two runs or less. The Rebels lost to Bradford/Reuther 2-0 on Tuesday and 5-4 on Thursday.

“Up and down the lineup, we did all the little things right today,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “Everyone had a part in the win.”

The game was tied 1-1 after two innings, then the Rebels took a 4-1 lead after three innings. The Red Devils got one run back in the fourth, then Horlick got its five-spot in the fifth and added a single run in the seventh.

The top two batters in the Rebels’ lineup, sophomore leadoff hitter Gavin Gain and senior No. 2 hitter Caden Burbey, set the table for the offense and the next three hitters — seniors Jayden Wendt, Kaleb Steinmetz and Ben Dineen — brought them home.

Gain went 2 for 4 with a double and scored three runs, Burbey went 2 for 3 and scored two runs, Wendt had two sacrifices and an RBI, Steinmetz went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored, and Dineen went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Senior No. 8 hitter Steve Dombrowski went 2 for 3 and an RBI.

Steinmetz started on the mound and went 4⅔ innings, allowing four hits, three runs (all unearned), five walks and struck out six. Burbey entered the game in the fifth and worked out of trouble, allowing just one hit and striking out two over the final 2⅓.

“Kaleb pitched a great game and Caden came in in a tough spot and was big for us,” Funk said. “I’m very proud of the guys and it was a great team win.”

CASE 16, PARK 4: The Eagles completed a season sweep of the Panthers in a five-inning Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.

Case (5-7, 3-6 SEC), which shut out Park in the first two games of the series, scored seven runs in the first inning and outhit Park 13-4.

The Panthers (1-10, 0-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the first, but did not score again until the fifth.

Tyler Mielcarek went 1 for 2 with a double and two walks, but drove in four runs to lead the Eagles. Joe Bline went 3 for 3 with three runs, a double and two RBIs; Austin Sigrist went 3 for 3 with three runs, a double and an RBI; Ryan Passehl hit a home run and scored twice; and Cameron Calverley went 2 for 3 with two runs.

Case also ran wild on the bases with 10 steals.

Niko Meltzer pitched three innings for the Eagles with three strikeouts, three hits and two earned runs. Collin Jaeger and Evan Hruby each pitched an inning and combined to allow one hit, one run and strike out three.

Elliot Bednar led the way for Park with a double, a stolen base and an RBI, and Braden Roushia stole two bases.

UNION GROVE 7, MIDDLETON 0: The Broncos bookended their nonconference shutout with three runs in the first inning and four in the seventh inning Friday at Middleton.

Union Grove (10-2) has won five straight games and nine of its past 10.

Jack Wolf pitched a complete game, limiting Middleton (7-4) to four hits and walking none on 81 pitches. Nathan Williams and Beau Bloxdorf each had two hits to lead the Broncos and each drove in one run.

Junior first baseman Landon Dessart drove in two runs on an RBI double, Leo Weist added an RBI single and Braxton Hinds, Brady Clark and Hayden Jamison also had hits for Union Grove.

The shutout is the second this week for the Broncos and third this season.

RANDOM LAKE 13, ST. CATHERINE’S 7: The Angels and Rams were tied at 7-7 going into the seventh inning, but Random Lake scored six runs in the top of the seventh to win a nonconference game Friday night at Horlick Field.

St. Catherine’s (2-8) scored four runs in the first inning, then Random Lake (8-5) answered with three runs in the top of the second.

The Angels took a 5-3 lead in the third, but the Rams took their first lead with a four-run outburst in the top of the fourth. St. Catherine’s tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it at 7-7, and the teams were scoreless until the seventh.

Domonic Pitts and Devlyn Kellogg each had two hits for the Angels, who outhit Random Lake 9-8, and Mauricio Talamantez had two of the Angels’ five stolen bases.

Softball

CASE 19, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 1: One day after finishing her start with six scoreless innings and two hits, Case senior Kendal Walek continued her dominance in a nonconference game Friday in Milwaukee.

Walek pitched all three innings for the Eagles (3-7) and had three hits, two of which were triples, in three plate appearances against the Huskies (7-2).

“Kendal pitched a great game,” Case coach Dan Ayala said. “I'm very happy for the Lady Eagles after a hard loss last night. We needed this victory.”

After getting shut out at Franklin Thursday, the Eagles opened Friday’s game with two runs in the top of the first inning. They added nine runs in the second inning and eight in the third to end the game via the 15-run rule.

Nora Lowney also finished with three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Alex Walek and Taor Tarnowski each added a triple for Case, which had 14 hits.

Reagan leads the Milwaukee City Conference with a 5-0 record.

UNION GROVE 12, WILMOT 7: The Broncos pulled away in the middle innings to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Union Grove.

Wilmot took an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning, but Union Grove (5-7, 4-2 SLC) responded with three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead.

The Panthers (4-7, 2-5) added three more runs in the second, but the Broncos came back with three more runs in the bottom half of the inning. Union Grove gained separation with two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth, but Wilmot pulled within two runs after scoring two in the sixth.

The Broncos once again responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to secure the victory.

Of the seven runs allowed by Union Grove pitcher Emily Boyle, just two were earned. Boyle pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out 12, but walked seven and the Broncos committed five errors.

Ashley Bert and Brooklyn Maass led Union Grove with three hits each. All three of Bert’s hits were doubles and two of Maass’s three hits were doubles. Estella Dinuer and Ella Erickson each added two hits.

ELKHORN 6, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines made it close against the state-ranked Elks for the second straight game Friday, but Elkhorn scored three runs in the fifth inning and won a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Elkhorn.

Waterford (8-2, 6-2 SLC) lost for the first time this season with a 3-0 loss Tuesday to Elkhorn (10-1, 8-0), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll.

Friday, the Wolverines spotted the Elks a 3-0 lead in the third inning, then scored twice in the top of the fourth to get within 3-2.

Elkhorn scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead and held on to the end.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 21, ST. CATHERINE’S 13: Double-digit errors were too much for the Angels to overcome in a nonconference game Friday at Roosevelt Park.

The Blue Knights opened the game with four runs in the first inning and two more in the second. St. Catherine’s (3-5) tied the score with six runs in the bottom of the second, but fell behind again as Brookfield Academy (8-2) scored in every inning but the third. The Angels, who outhit the Blue Knights 20-8, committed 19 errors.

“A lot of balls in play should have been outs and they weren’t,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “There was at least one error committed by every defender with the exception of Kennedee Clark. Some errors turned into multiple errors with errant throws attached to a dropped ball or kicked ground ball.”

Clark went 4 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead St. Catherine’s. Aniesa Neave went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs, leadoff hitter Mia Prevost went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI, and Londyn Pardo had two hits and two RBIs.

Neave, who Prideaux said played her best game of the season, pitched all seven innings with six strikeouts, seven walks and eight hits.

Boys tennis

CASE QUADRANGULAR: Host Case finished second to Kenosha Bradford Friday at a four-team team tournament at Case.

The Eagles opened with a 6-1 loss to the Red Devils, then beat Waukesha North 4-3 and the Horlick/Park Co-op team 6-1.

Horlick/Park lost 7-0 to North and 6-1 to Bradford.

The Red Devils won 6-1 in all three of their dual meets.

Case’s No. 1 singles player, Srikar Munagavalasa, had a perfect day, winning all three of his matches. He opened with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bradford’s Tony Ferrero, then beat North’s Aaron Virasith 6-2, 6-2 and Horlick/Park’s Kyle Ketterhagen 6-0, 6-3.

Eagles coach Maureen Asfeld had to adjust her lineup after the dual against Bradford after half of Case’s No. 1 doubles team, Cam Werner, was unable to finish the match and didn’t return. Werner and Yash Patil had to default the match.

Asfeld put No. 2 singles player Josh Herness and No. 4 singles player Jaipreet Singh at No. 1 doubles and moved Patil to No. 2 doubles with Brady Bohat.

Herness and Singh won the No. 1 doubles match against the Northstars, beating Connor MacLeod and Stan Hesse 6-2, 6-1. Other winners against North were Andre Cartegena at No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-3) and Zach Brees and Jesse Plimpton at No. 3 doubles (6-4, 6-1).

Against Horlick/Park, which could only fill four flights in each meet, Case won the three contested singles matches.

Horlick/Park was led by Leo Ratkowski and Nado Aguilo Marin, who moved to No. 1 doubles after playing singles against North. The duo won both of their matches, beating Herness and Singh of Case 6-3, 6-2 and Hugo Quero-Martin and Manny Pena of Bradford 7-6 (2), 6-4.

WATERFORD: The Wolverines went 1-2 in dual meets at the Mukwonago Invitational Friday, which began a day earlier than scheduled because of rain forecast for Saturday.

Waterford has its best performance of the day against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, winning 5-2. The Wolverines swept their singles flights against the Cavaliers, losing just one game. Andrew Vescio won at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), Noah Leshok won at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0), Isaac Wong won at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0) and Jack Canright won at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0).

Thomas More won two of the three doubles matches, losing at No. 3 doubles by default.

The Wolverines lost to Franklin 6-1, with Canright winning the only match for Waterford, a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Nehan Sajeeth at No. 4 singles. Canright also was the only singles winner against Menomonee Falls, beating Thomas Nygaard 6-2, 6-1 in a 5-2 dual meet loss.

Derek Splitgerber and Sawyer Kastenson won the Wolverines’ other match against Falls, battling back from a first-set loss to win 0-6, 6-2, 10-7 over Hayden Fox and Chase Herbst-Wagner at No. 2 doubles.

Boys golf

FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL: Sophomore Cam Betker, from the Horlick/Park co-op team, had the best score among Racine County golfers Friday at the Franklin Invitational at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.

Betker shot an 88 to tie for 27th in the field of 94 golfers and he was 31st after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Betker’s teammate, senior Isaac Eisenman, was 75th at 106.

Case, the only complete team from the county in the tournament, totaled 413 and finished 16th.

The Eagles’ top finisher in their all-junior lineup was Tyler Kubiak, who shot a 92 to finished 43rd. Cole Lutterman shot a 102, Nolan Retzlaff had a 109 and Mason Hartung had a 110.

Franklin, behind medalist Zach Koch, won the team title with 315, seven strokes ahead of runner-up Oak Creek (322) and third-place Sussex Hamilton (332).

Koch shot a 75, one stroke better than Kyle Peck of Oak Creek, Justin Kaczynski of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More and Koch’s teammate, Landen Savage.

Girls soccer

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders’ scheduled nonconference match against Milwaukee School of Languages Friday ended up being a victory by forfeit.

Lutheran is 5-1-1 overall.