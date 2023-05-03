The windy conditions played a big factor for the Union Grove High School girls soccer team Tuesday night.

The Broncos trailed 1-0 after a first half that saw them playing with heavy wind gusts whipping them in the face. With adjustments made, and the wind at their backs, they stormed back to win 2-1 over Westosha Central in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

"The wind was hard the entire match," said Union Grove coach Sean Jung, whose team improved to 9-1-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the SLC. "We like to play through the middle and we were very disconnected in the first half.

"With the wind behind us in the second half, we had possession for almost 38 of the 40 minutes."

The Falcons (3-4-1, 2-1-1) scored the opening goal in the 25th minute, aided by the gusty winds.

The Broncos, ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, changed to a 3-5-2 formation with the wind at their back and it changed the match.

The change in formation saw Sophia Rampulla checked in on defense. The senior defender is slowly returning from a foot injury, but Jung said she was able to play with possession upfront being high for the Broncos and challenges on defense being limited.

The move to bring Rampulla in allowed Rhyan Hood to step up into the midfield. The adjustments changed the match.

The match would go level at 1-1 at the 50th minute when Miley Morgan scored off an assist by Lexi Pettit. With eight minutes left in the match, the Broncos netted a game-winner with Hood dribbling past two defenders before driving a hard, low shot into the right-side netting from 20 yards.

"(Hood) is our most technical player," Jung said. "I think moving forward her best position is at midfield. She is so smooth."

Makayla Mackiewicz made five saves in net for the Broncos, all in the first half.

Union Grove will have a showdown on the road Saturday against still-unbeaten Waterford.

WATERFORD 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: The Wolverines remained unbeaten Tuesday after a definitive Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Comets at Waterford.

Waterford (8-0-0, 4-0-0 SLC) will host state-ranked Union Grove Saturday in a key SLC match.

Delavan-Darien is 5-3-1 and 1-3-0.

HORLICK 4, INDIAN TRAIL 2: Anabella Valdivia scored three goals as the Rebels won a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.

Every win in the SEC is important to Horlick (8-5-1, 2-2-0 SEC), which before this season had not won a conference match since 2019. The Rebels have shown many improvements this season and have already won more matches than in their previous two combined.

Zariah Kern scored the Rebels’ first goal in the 19th minute, assisted by Valdivia, who in turn scored in the 24th minute, assisted by Kern.

In the second half, Valdivia scored in the 56th minute, assisted by Leylanna Cruz, and capped her fourth hat trick of the season just three minutes later with an unassisted goal.

“Indian Trail tried man-marking Valdivia for the majority of the game and just couldn’t stop her,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the girls.

"We’ve been pushing them and challenging them. They just continue to get better each game. It was a great all-around team win from every girl that played.”

BURLINGTON 9, WILMOT 0: The Demons scored six goals in the first half to win a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Burlington.

Burlington (6-3-1, 2-3-0 SLC) used two players at goalkeeper to shut out the Panthers (0-6-1, 0-4-0) and win their third straight match.

Senior forward Aubryn Boyd put the Demons on the board with an early goal that was assisted by Jenna Bebow. Aleah Reesman added two unassisted goals in the first half and Shelby Busch also scored two first-half goals, one assisted by Claudia Cramer.

Busch also assisted on a first-half goal scored by Cramer.

In the second half, senior goalkeeper Emilie Runkel was moved to forward and scored her first varsity goal. Sophomore defender Grace Debbink added an unassisted goal and senior Bayli Ketelsen closed out the scoring with a goal assisted by Bebow.

Cramer played in goal in the second half and the match was called after 60 minutes on the eight-goal rule.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Lady Toppers snapped a three-game losing streak and got their first Metro Classic Conference win of the season Tuesday at Bushnell Park.

Catholic Central (3-6, 1-3 MCC) scored each of its goals in the first half and held on defensively to keep Lutheran (5-3-1, 2-2) from the win. Olivia Ricci scored first for the Lady Toppers in the 23rd minute and Stephanie Jabrial scored in the 26th minute, assisted by Eva Lynch.

Senior forward Ellie Jaramillo scored the Crusaders’ only goal in the 56th minute.

“We were lethargic and had no energy today,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We got caught up in not using space properly, and they played sound defense in the back. I give credit to Catholic Central, they played with more heart.”

PRAIRIE 10, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 1: In a matchup of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the Metro Classic Conference, the Hawks won in dominant fashion Tuesday night at Wind Point.

Prairie (4-3-0, 4-0-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored six goals in the first half after unranked Dominican (6-2-1, 4-1-0) held the Hawks scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the match.

Elle Jaramillo broke the scoreless tie in the 20th minute, then Meg Decker scored back-to-back goals in the 25th and 27th minutes. Norah Boerner followed quickly with back-to-back goals in the 28th and 31st minutes before Decker closed the first-half scoring with a goal in the 38th minute.

Boerner scored Prairie’s seventh goal of the match in the 43rd minute off of an assist from Amelia Ropiak, then Decker added her fourth goal in the 48th minute. Before the match was called at the 60-minute mark, Ropiak scored back-to-back goals in the 50th and 54th minutes.

Despite the large margin of victory, Prairie coach Joe Manley was still emphasizing the details as his team looks to continue improving.

“This was one of those nights where we struggled to get started,” Manley said. “We weren't seeing the execution that we're going to need against bigger challenges that lie ahead.

"We are working to build our consistency as a team and take things one step at a time.”

Entering Tuesday, the Hawks had lost three of their last four matches. Two of the three came against other teams ranked in the WSCA poll.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 2, PARK 0: The Panthers played well defensively in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Pritchard Park.

“Despite the loss, I thought we played a great game defensively,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “Bradford is a good team and controls the ball well on all sides of the field. We really limited their shots on goal and we kept the pressure on for as long as we could. I am proud of how we battled through tonight.”

Senior forward Haley Christianson scored each of the Red Devils’ goals, in the 17th and 68th minutes. Christianson, who leads Bradford (8-0-0, 4-0-0 SEC) with 14 goals this season, was defended by Shelby Jennings, who Paeth said “played great for us” and “defended Haley well all game.”

Paeth also credited the defensive play of Jelayna Thomas, Jenna Quirk and Marissa Espinoza.

Freshman goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle made six saves for Park (5-5-0, 1-3-0).

KENOSHA TREMPER 4, CASE 0: A shorthanded Eagles squad was shut out in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Case.

The Trojans (8-1-1, 4-0-0 SEC) took the lead with a goal in the ninth minute, then Case (1-6-0, 0-4-0) held Tremper in check for the rest of the first half to keep the score 1-0.

Case assistant coach Tim Mohs said Santina Garcia created several chances on crosses in the first half, but the Eagles were unable to finish off those opportunities.

The game opened up more for the Trojans in the second half with tired legs setting in on the Eagles, who are without a handful of starters because of injuries. Case had just two two substitutes on the bench and Tremper took advantage.

"We still played hard and had a couple of chances to score," Mohs said. "But it was not enough against a tough opponent."

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Senior Jacob Brown continued to rule the Southern Lakes Conference Tuesday, earning medalist honors for the third straight time in the third SLC Major Meet of the season.

Brown shot a 6-over-par 76 at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford, beating runner-up Benjamin Graham of Burlington (79) by three shots.

Senior Nathan Beutel was sixth overall with an 83 for the Broncos, who totaled 349 to finish second to Westosha Central, which won its third straight Major with 339.

The 79 was Graham’s best score of the season and he helped the Demons to finish third at 351, one shot ahead of fourth-place Elkhorn (352). Senior Brett Foulke shot an 86 to finish seventh for Burlington.

Waterford (362) was fifth, led by sophomore Robbie Meyers with an 87 that tied him for eighth place.

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Prairie shot a season-low team score of 186 Tuesday and won its first Metro Classic Conference mini-meet of the season.

In the fourth mini of the spring, at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, the Hawks had consistent scoring. Jack Regner and Callahan Polzin each shot a 45 to tie for sixth, Will Schaefer had a 47 to take ninth and Liam York had a 49 to finish 11th.

Prairie beat Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (188) by two shots, even though the Cavaliers’ Justin Kaczynski shot a 39 to tie for medalist honors with Tom Sukprasert of Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Catholic Central was sixth at 242, led by fifth-place finisher Nick Delimat with a 43.

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 5, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: The Wolverines played three close matches in doubles, but won all three to lead their team to a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Waterford.

Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke, at No. 1 doubles, lost a close first set against the Comets’ Mauricio Duran and Brendan Moralez, but made an adjustment and quickly turned the match around to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

The Wolverines’ No. 3 doubles team of Owen Hoffman and Gavin Obermeyer also played a three-set match, beating Ty Hillson and Marwan Farah 7-5, 3-6, 6-2. Derek Splitgerber and Sawyer Kastenson beat Kenneth Shackett and Camden Lockhart 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.

In singles for Waterford, Andrew Vescio rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Quinn O’Grady at No. 1 singles and Jack Canright beat Gabe Rodriguez 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.

UNION GROVE 5, WILMOT 2: No. 1 singles player Nolan Shaub and the No. 1 doubles team of twins Domenic and Hayden McDougal led the Broncos to a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Wilmot.

Both flights won 6-0, 6-0, with Shaub beating Ray Dippold and the McDougals beat Malachi Keen and Connor Jackson.

Henry Barrera of Union Grove lost the first set at No. 2 singles, but came back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, and Quinn Mork won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. In doubles, the Broncos’ No. 2 team of Sam Grimes and Chris Swanson won 6-2, 6-1.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons had a tough day Tuesday, losing all of their matches in straight sets in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.

The closest match for Burlington came at No. 3 doubles, where Kade Boyd and Porter Tiedt were beaten 6-4, 6-4.

CASE 4, KENOSHA TREMPER 3: The Eagles won just one contested match, but got three defaults to win a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Case.

Joshua Herness of Case beat the Trojans’ Andrew Michel 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for the only win. Tremper defaulted at No. 3 and 4 singles, and No. 3 doubles because of a lack of players.

PRAIRIE 7, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Hawks mixed up their lineup a bit against the shorthanded Spartans, but still won all seven flights in straight sets in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Prairie.

Calvin Sharpe, who usually plays No. 1 doubles, switched places with regular No. 2 singles player Mauricio Garduno. Sharpe ended up playing the most competitive match of the meet, beating Jaime Orive of Martin Luther 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Sharpe rallied from a 2-5 deficit in the first set to force, then win, the tiebreaker.

Garduno and Sharpe’s doubles partner, Jonathan Orth, rolled at No. 1 doubles, beating Seth Kogutkiewicz and Asier Merino 6-0, 6-0.

Taej Desai beat Edoardo Celli 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for Prairie.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 4, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 1: Asher Goodwin, at No. 2 singles, was the only winner for the Angels Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Milwaukee.

In a battle of freshmen, Goodwin lost the first set to the Cavaliers’ Stuart Thompson, but came back to win the tight match 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Track & field

UNION GROVE: The Broncos were dominant by winning nine of 18 girls events and win a four-team Southern Lakes Conference meet Tuesday at Union Grove.

Union Grove won the 4x800-meter relay (11:01.0) with Lindsey Calouette, Nadia Konesko, Abby Johnson and Alyssa Simpson. Johnson also was second in the high jump (4-6), trailing only her teammate, Monika Berg (4-8) in first.

Brooklyn Lamers won the 100 high hurdles (16.68) ahead of Evelyn Clausen (20.15) in second. The Union Grove duo also went 1-2 in the 300 low hurdles with Lamers (50.34) winning ahead of Clausen (1:00.82).

Freshman Breeya Katterhagen won the two weight events, the shot put (26-10) and the discus (95-10).

Ashley Lamers won the 800 meters (2:33.54) ahead of teammate Jenna James (2:36.66). Ashley Lamers also finished second in the pole vault (9-9) ahead of Adelle Polzin (9-0) in third. Polzin was second in the triple jump (33-2½) ahead of Sofie Caruso (29-9½) in third.

Mia Wilks won the 400 meters (1:07.39) ahead of Ava Mars (1:10.45) in second. Riley Kayler won the 3,200 (11:49.29).

Sophia Matuszek took second in the 1,600 (6:24.72) and Ellie Gajewski was second in the long jump (15-0) ahead of Mia Carter (14-4) in third.

Union Grove won the girls team title with 111 points, well ahead of Delavan-Darien (61), Elkhorn (56) and Westosha Central (14).

In the boys portion of the meet, James May had a stellar outing for the Broncos. May won the triple jump (38-6¾) and took second in the long jump (17-7), trailing winning teammate John Stamm (19-4½).

May also was third as part of the 4x100 relay (49.41) with Finn Morrison, Ethan Bartlett and Carter Kerkman. In the 200 meters, Kerkman was second (25.12) just ahead of Morrison (25.15) in third.

Kenneth Paulick won the 800 (2:16.98), Terryn Clemmensen took second in the 1,600 (5:20.95), Ryan Peplinski was second in the 400 meters (57.74) and Sam Matuszek was second in the pole vault (10-6).

Union Grove finished third in the boys meet with 44 points. Delavan-Darien (97) won with Elkhorn (71) second and Westosha Central (28) fourth.