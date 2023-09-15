Imarion Holder is beginning to become a force for the St. Catherine’s High School football team.

The junior running back ran for a career-high 172 yards on 12 carries, and scored four touchdowns, as the Angels routed Brown Deer 60-7 Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Brown Deer.

St. Catherine’s (4-1, 3-0 MCC) led 22-7 after the first quarter, during which Holder scored three touchdowns, and extended the lead to 46-7 at halftime.

The scoring started early, and oddly, with a bad snap on the first play from scrimmage by the Falcons (1-4, 0-3) that resulted in a safety.

After the free kick, the Angels drove down and Holder scored on a 13-yard run. Not long after, Holder scored from 6 yards for a 16-0 lead.

Brown Deer scored on a 46-yard pass play to get within 16-7, which was the first time the Falcons have scored against St. Catherine’s since the teams began playing each other in the MCC in 2021.

Holder answered on the next series with a 61-yard touchdown run and he added a 20-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

“Imarion had a huge day for us behind some great blocking up front,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He is so elusive, he runs tough and he has that extra gear when it looks like guys have bead on him — he accelerates through tackles.

“Last week (99 yards rushing, three touchdowns) was just the start of what he did today.”

Behind Holder, the Angels finished with 340 yards rushing and 431 total yards and junior quarterback Mariano Talamantez ran for 61 yards on four carries.

Talamantez also went 5 of 11 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns — 30 yards to sophomore receiver Lamont Hamilton and 45 yards to junior utility back Rudy Pardo, both in the second quarter.

Pardo caught two passes for 57 yards.

Junior back-up running back Jerome Hinton capped the scoring for St. Catherine’s on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter as Miller played a lot of reserves.

Defensively, the Angels controlled the line of scrimmage, holding Brown Deer to minus-28 yards rushing and just four first downs.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 33, HORLICK 26: The Rebels lost a back-and-forth contest in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.

The Red Devils (2-3, 1-2 SEC) opened the scoring after a botched play for the Rebels (1-4, 1-2) in the first quarter. Horlick was at fourth and 7 and set up to go for it from their own 45-yard line when quarterback Noah Larsen rolled out to the right and attempted a rugby-style punt down the sideline.

The attempted punt was blocked and recovered by Ethan McClain, who picked up the ball on a bounce and scored after a 20-yard scramble to the goal line with Larsen.

Horlick had an immediate response. The following drive started at its own 12-yard line. Jaydan Ponder bust out for a 63-yard run on the first play of the series. The Rebels scored two plays later on a 13-yard touchdown run by Carson Fletcher that leveled the game at 6-6.

Bradford reclaimed the lead in the second quarter when Devin Wheaton passed to Nolan Shiplett on a corner fade route for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Once more, Horlick had an immediate answer with a large run. Fletcher broke out of a misdirection play for a 61-yard touchdown run. The Rebels missed another two-point conversion to trail 13-12.

The Red Devils extended their lead late in the second quarter after a 20-yard pass by Wheaton found a window past an outstretched Rebels' cornerback Ian Williams to wide receiver Brandon Walton for a 20-yard touchdown.

Fletcher's dominant night on the ground carried into the second half. The junior running back sprinted for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter to score his third touchdown of the night. The Rebels missed another two-point conversion to trail 20-18.

Wheaton continued to match the Rebels' ground game with his arm. The senior quarterback connected with Colin Freitag for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Horlick blocked the extra point attempt to trail 26-18. The Red Devils scored with 57 seconds remaining in regulation with Markus Childers running up the middle for a four-yard touchdown, pushing their lead to 33-18.

Horlick managed to blaze down the field and score with nine seconds remaining in the game. Andrew Clemons hauled down an 11-yard touchdown pass by Larsen. The two-point conversion failed, but the Rebels were given an immediate chance to strike back.

The ensuing kickoff was booted deep and fielded at the 2-yard line by Red Devils defensive back Naron Hamp, who stepped back into the end zone, took a knee and was called for a safety.

The final play of the contest came on the subsequent free kick. Fletcher returned the ball 26 yards before fumbling the ball as time expired.

Childers led the game in rushing for Kenosha Bradford with 156 yards on 29 carries but Horlick out did more work on the ground, out-rushing the Red Devils 330 yards to 226.

This was backed by the duo of Fletcher and Ponder. Fletcher ran for 150 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 52 yards. Ponder finished with 122 yards rushing on nine carries.

ELKHORN 40, BURLINGTON 35: The Demons rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half to get within six points twice, but couldn’t finish off the comeback Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.

Burlington (0-5, 0-3 SLC) trailed 21-7 at halftime and fell behind 34-14 after the third quarter after the Elks scored two touchdowns, including one on a 63-yard pass play.

The Demons scored on a 21-yard pass from senior quarterback Jack Sulik to senior receiver Tommy Teberg to get within 34-21, then got within one score when senior receiver Drew Lang caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Sulik that made it 34-28.

Elkhorn (4-1, 3-0) seemingly put the game out of reach after scoring on a 73-yard touchdown run, but Burlington struck again on a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Aben Beinlich from Sulik to make it 40-35.

Sulik went 11 of 19 for 188 yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions, and also had two rushing touchdowns.

Junior running back Kade Boyd ran for 145 yards on 13 carries and Lang finished with 81 yards on three receptions.

The Elks ran wild with 437 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries, and also threw for 107 yards and one score.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 41, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7: The Hilltoppers struggled to slow down the Blue Knights in a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday at Burlington.

The first quarter went by cleanly for the Hilltoppers (1-4, 1-2 MCC). The scoreless quarter proved to be one of the few highlights for the team as the Blue Knights (3-2, 1-2) turned up their offense for the rest of the night. The Blue Knights finished with 338 rushing yards on 38 carries.

Quarterback Andrew Schmidt ran for 128 yards on 16 attempts with two touchdowns. Running back Ian Schoenwetter added 102 yards on the ground on five carries with three touchdowns. Max Loomis added a sixth rushing touchdown for the Blue Knights and finished with 24 yards rushing on eight carries.

"We got beat up front tonight on both sides of the ball," Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. "Our backs ran hard but did not have much for holes to run through.

"We will keep working hard to get better in all facets of the game. It has been a struggle, but we are improving."

The Hilltoppers showed resiliency late and scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Alex Vogt connected with junior wide receiver Charles Letsch for a 38-yard touchdown pass.

Vogt went 7 of 16 passing for 63 yards. Letsch led the team in receiving with 63 yards on three catches. Senior running back Wyatt Riehle led the team rushing with 49 yards on 10 attempts.

Boys soccer

BURLINGTON 2, CASE 1: Devin Melchiorre scored both goals for the Demons in a nonconference victory over the Eagles Friday at Burlington.

The senior forward scored his first goal for Burlington (3-4-1) in the 28th minute when he intercepted a pass and scored from outside the box for a lead that held up the rest of the first half.

Case (4-7-1) equalized in the 72nd minute on what Eagles coach Gregg Anderle called a “20-yard blast” by senior midfielder Larencio Muhammad.

Melchiorre scored the game-winner for Burlington in the 78th minute as the Eagles were overextended and vulnerable on a breakaway, Anderle said.

Freshman forward Ivan Ibarra, making his varsity debut for the Demons, sent a through ball to Melchiorre, who just stayed onside, cut across the defender at the top of the box and scored past Case backup goalkeeper Jaimie Waite.

“Ivan excelled in his first varsity minutes and helped the team to a win,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “Devin scored two great goals.”

Anderle said changes he made didn’t work out as well as he had hoped.

“I own this one — I made some formation changes to adjust for some injuries,” Anderle said. “We need to get healthy fast with a trip to (Kenosha) Tremper on Tuesday. Jaimie Waite did a great job in the net and Naisbert Nyamatutu played a solid match in the midfield.

“I give credit to coach (Jake) Cacciotti and the Demons. They played a solid match and earned the victory.”

Girls tennis

PRAIRIE 4, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: The Hawks won all four contested matches during a Metro Classic Conference dual meet against the shorthanded Knights Thursday at Whitefish Bay.

The lone flight in singles saw Prairie's Sophia Baptista defeat Jada Newman 6-1, 6-1.

Prairie lost just seven games in doubles and won all three matches. At No. 1 doubles, Salisia Servantez and Shritha Reddy defeated Tatum Cook and Margo Meyer 6-3, 6-2. At No. 2, Evelyn Kane and Hiba Rahman defeated Abby Koch and Eleanor Hancox 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3, Beerat Mangat and Grace Begotka defeated Lucia Safina and Kaelyn Lockett 6-1, 6-1.