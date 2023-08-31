After a tough loss on Tuesday, the Union Grove High School boys soccer team rebounded in a big way Thursday.

Energized by a good day of practice — and two highlight-reel goals — the Broncos dominated Shorewood 5-1 in a nonconference battle of state-ranked teams at Union Grove.

On Tuesday, Union Grove lost to Southern Lakes Conference rival Westosha Central 3-0 in a battle of top-10 teams — the Broncos are No. 7 in Division 2 and the Falcons are No. 2 in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season — and Union Grove coach Sean Jung didn’t want to see a repeat of that.

“We were ready to go, especially after taking one on the chin Tuesday,” Jung said. “We worked on a lot of things in training and we were better defensively and offensively.

“And playing at home, we were more at ease and more relaxed.”

The Broncos (3-1-0) scored two goals early, both assisted by senior forward Owen Zikowski. Sophomore forward Ethan Barsch scored in the fourth minute and sophomore Peyton Hoard in the 13th minute.

The Greyhounds (2-2-1), ranked third in Division 3 in the poll, scored a short time later on a penalty kick following what Jung called “a lazy foul.”

In the 35th minute, Hoard delivered the first highlight goal of the match.

A Broncos corner kick sailed across the box over the players and junior midfielder Ashton Ryshkus got to the ball. He served the ball in the box and Hoard drilled the ball into the net on a bicycle kick from just outside the six-yard box to give Union Grove a 3-1 lead at the half.

“It was pretty impressive,” Jung said. “Peyton’s a good athlete.

“But that wasn’t even the best goal of the match.”

That one came in the 54th minute, when the Hagen brothers — junior midfielder Tyler and sophomore forward Niall — combined on a goal that was caught on video that Jung plans to submit to Hudl as one of its weekly top-five goals.

Niall Hagen sent a pass to Tyler Hagen, who hit the hardest ball Jung has ever seen by a high school player and scored from 35 yards.

“It had to be going 80 mph — it was a missile that went just under the crossbar,” Jung said. “I’ve never seen a kid strike the ball that hard from that distance. It’s one of the most impressive shots I’ve ever seen in a high school game.

“It was pretty spectacular.”

Zikowski capped the scoring for the Broncos in the 57th minute with an unassisted goal.

Even without the rocket, Jung called Tyler Hagen the player of the match.

“Tyler was outstanding in the middle,” Jung said. “He won nine or 10 balls in the air and made good decisions all night.”

Tuesday’s match against Westosha was the first of five straight big tests for the Broncos. Their next match is Tuesday against SLC rival Elkhorn, ranked fourth in Division 2, followed by matches against Kenosha Tremper on Sept. 7 and eighth-ranked Prairie (Division 4) on Sept. 9.

RACINE LUTHERAN 4, MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 2: The Crusaders continued their strong week of play with another dramatic non-conference win Thursday at Milwaukee.

After scoring in the final minute to defeat Faith Christian 2-1 on Tuesday, Racine Lutheran (2-1-0) scored two goals in the final six minutes to break a 2-2 tie and defeat the Red Knights (1-1-0).

Milwaukee Lutheran opened the scoring with a goal in the 21st minute and led 1-0 at the half. Junior Gabriel Beversdorf tied the game for the Crusaders with a goal in the 41st minute, assisted by Sebastian Beversdorf.

Three minutes later, the Crusaders took the lead on a goal by Vinny Marani that was assisted by Jackson Contreras. The Red Knights tied the match five minutes later with a goal in the 49th minute.

In the 74th minute, Henry Hansen scored an unassisted goal to give Racine Lutheran the lead. Three minutes later, the Beversdorfs reversed roles, with Gabriel assisting Sebastian for an insurance goal.

“It was a slow start,” Racine Lutheran assistant coach Ty Monty said. “It took 50 minutes to click, but once it did, it was solid play by all 11 on the field.”

Freshman goalkeeper Danny Gaus made seven saves for the Crusaders.

WATERFORD 1, GREENFIELD 1: The Wolverines earned a draw in their nonconference game thanks to a late goal Tuesday at Waterford.

Greenfield (2-0-2) took a 1-0 lead late in the first half on a miscommunication by Waterford’s defense.

The Wolverines (0-2-2) applied pressure to the Hawks throughout the second half and drew a penalty kick in the 77th minute.

Junior forward Owen Lewandowski converted on the penalty kick to tie the match. Waterford had five shots on goal in the final three minutes and nearly scored another goal, but the shot hit the post.

“It's frustrating to not see those fall your way, but there's nothing we can do but keep grinding and show up tomorrow and work on our game,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “We seem to have a knack for thrilling games because this one was another entertaining one.”

Junior goalkeeper Brady Hearden made five saves for the Wolverines.

BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 3, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons lost a close nonconference match Thursday at Walworth.

The Chiefs (1-0-0) took a 1-0 lead on a goal in the fifth minute, but Burlington (2-2-0) responded with a goal in the 35th minute by sophomore forward Breckon Conrardy, assisted by junior defender Rylan Schultz.

Shortly after, Big Foot/Williams Bay retook the lead and led 2-1 at the half.

In the second half, the Chiefs’ David Hernandez completed a hat trick with his third goal of the match in the 59th minute.

Burlington senior forward Devin Melchiorre scored a goal to pull his team within a goal in the 69th minute, but the Demons were unable to find the equalizer in the final 10 minutes.

ARROWHEAD 8, HORLICK 0: The Rebels (1-2-1) could not generate any offense against Arrowhead in a nonconference match Thursday at Arrowhead.

The Warhawks (4-0-1) are ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Girls volleyball

PRAIRIE 3, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Hawks began their Metro Classic Conference season at home Thursday and beat the Spartans 25-19, 25-21, 25-11.

Sophomore Bella Kekahbah had 13 kills to lead Prairie (3-5 overall) and junior Bridget Cafferty had 23 assists and eight aces. Juniors Anna Johnson (20 digs) and Lauren White (10 digs) were the defensive leaders.

“Our team is continuing to find our rhythm,” Prairie coach Lisa Yunker said. “It felt good to get our first conference win.”

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 2: The Crusaders led two sets to one after three sets, but the Timberwolves rallied to win the final two sets Thursday in a nonconference match at Jackson.

Living Word (3-2) won the match 12-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 15-13 to hand Racine Lutheran (5-1) its first loss of the season.

“Tonight was a fun battle that we learned a lot from,” Crusaders coach Stephanie Schulz said. “The team played with a lot of heart and fought hard.”

Julia Kellner led the Crusaders with 17 kills, six blocks and nine aces. Kaitlyn Zurawski added eight kills and five blocks, and Riley LaBoda had 29 assists. Ally Rosborough finished with 25 digs.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were swept 25-10, 25-11, 25-8 by the Cavaliers at Milwaukee Thursday in the Metro Classic Conference season opener for both teams.

“Unfortunately, we could not match up with the height, length and experience of Saint Thomas More,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “We were really impressed by the depth of their program. It seemed like every girl off the bench was tall, long and highly-skilled.

“Our girls competed and did their best to challenge the Cavaliers at the net, but it was way too much to overcome.”

Senior middle hitter Macieana Trujillo had three kills and two blocks to lead St. Catherine’s (2-3 overall) and sophomore right side hitter Aniyah Price had two kills.

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, WATERFORD 0: The Broncos won their Southern Lakes Conference opener in impressive fashion Tuesday at Union Grove, sweeping the Wolverines 25-14, 25-23, 25-16.

Senior Hudson Dresen led the Broncos (1-1 overall) with 15 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Junior setter Caden Eichner finished with 30 assists and Nolan Kumm added two blocks.

Union Grove is 3-0 against Waterford (1-2), which just began fielding a boys team last season.

BURLINGTON 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Demons swept the Purple Knights 25-9, 25-8, 25-14 in their first Southern Lakes Conference match of the season Thursday at Beloit.

Junior right side/outside hitter Ian Wanasek had eight kills to lead Burlington (2-4 overall), which totaled a season-high 21 aces.

Sophomore outside hitter Isaac Miller and junior setter Mason Tomczyk were large contributors to the serve-attack of the Demons, contributing five aces each. Senior libero Cameron Vetter led the defense with eight digs.

Girls swimming

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS: Burlington Co-op won one event and finished second in four others and finished second at the 10-team Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Lake Geneva Badger.

The Demons totaled 198 points to finish behind meet champion Badger Co-op, which scored 234 points.

Prairie/St. Catherine’s had three top-10 finishes and was last with 36 points.

Burlington Co-op’s victory came in the 1,000-yard freestyle crescendo relay, where sophomore Molly Warren, junior Natalie Oldenburg and seniors Katie Goetzke and Averi Larsen finished in 10:48.36. The quartet finished more than 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Badger Co-op (11:09.08). The Demons’ B relay of freshman Makenna Menken, sophomores Kylee Ehlen and Zoe Pomeroy and senior Rylie Bergemann finished fourth (11:59.54).

Taking second for Burlington Co-op were the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.35) and 400 individual medley relay (4:25.54), both featuring Oldenburg, Warren, senior Callie Klepp and Larsen; the 500 freestyle crescendo relay of Warren, Oldenburg, Goetzke and Larsen (5:00.68); and the 400 breaststroke relay of Bergemann, freshman Adalina Adsit, Ehlen and Klepp (5:16.55).

PSC Aquatics’ team of seniors CC Berkey and Kayla Craft, and sophomores Sora Pearson and Sophia Reeser, had the team’s best finish, taking eighth in the 200 medley relay (2:44.17). The 200 butterfly relay of Berkey, senior Anna Nguyen, sophomore Riley Saenim and Craft (2:34.74) and the 100 freestyle relay of Pearson, sophomore Leila Heredia, Reeser and Saenim (1:12.11) finished ninth.

Girls tennis

PRAIRIE 6, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Hawks bested the Spartans in their first Metro Classic Conference dual meet of the season Thursday at Prairie.

Prairie swept all four singles flights. Lily Jorgenson, who competed in last year’s WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament, won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles against Reese Thao. Alaina Alexander won at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0), Sophia Baptista won at No. 3 (6-3, 6-4) and Tevene Vartanian won at No. 4 (6-3, 6-4).

Evelyn Kane and Hiba Rahman won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Georgia Swedburg and Caroline Berkey won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles. The Hawks’ only loss came at No. 1 doubles, where Salisia Servantez and Shritha Reddy lost 7-6 (1), 6-4 to Chloe Roberts and Amelia Lerret.

“We played well in our first conference match,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “No. 1 doubles found some things that they can work on and I look forward to see that team again in the conference tournament.”

KENOSHA BRADFORD 4, CASE 3: The Eagles kept things close and competitive in their Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Case.

The singles flights were split between both teams, with the Eagles’ Gabrielle Schmidtmann winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Georgia Harrell winning 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 at No. 3.

Case coach Maureen Asfeld said Schmidtmann “grinded out her victory with strong ground strokes” and that Harrell “battled hard and pulled out all of her best shots to claim the victory.”

Ruby Ferguson, at No. 1 singles, came close to another Case win, but lost a third-set supertiebreaker to Alexa Szela 6-4, 3-6, 10-5. In doubles, the Eagles’ only success came from the team of Mackenna Hatfield and Scarlett Hay at No. 1, who won 6-1, 6-4.

OAK CREEK 6, HORLICK/PARK 1: Sophomore No. 1 singles player Ellie Khreish was the only winner for the Racine Co-op Thursday in its Southeast Conference dual meet at Oak Creek.

Khreish played patient tennis, Racine Co-op co-coach Iva McLean said, and beat Maddie Kottmann 6-1, 6-4.

The Co-op’s No. 3 and 4 singles players had tough matches, both losing in tiebreakers. At No. 3, Mya Wendt won the first set against Izzy Randa and just fell short in the third-set supertiebreaker in a 3-6, 6-4, 17-15 loss. At No. 4, Lydia Smithkey lost 7-6 (1), 6-4 to Keira Maze.

Girls golf

UNION GROVE 176, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 198: The Broncos shot one of their best nine-hole scores of the season Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Lexi Manteufel was the medalist in the meet with a 1-over-par 37 and Alana Keevers was close behind at 39 to tie for second with Badger’s Chloe Chappell.

Shaelyn Jensen and Olivia Sheahan each shot a 50 to round out Union Grove’s top four scorers.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 154, WATERFORD 205: Grace Rupert and Sydney Norgal each shot a 50 for the Wolverines Thursday in their Southern Lakes Conference loss at Brighton Dale Links.

Brianna Flock had a 52 and Lauren Vant had a 53 as Waterford shot its lowest nine-hole score of the season.

The Falcons’ Kylie Walker was the medalist with an even-par 36 and two others shot under 40 for Westosha. Walker has not shot a round above par this season.

BURLINGTON 195, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 205: On Wednesday, the Demons had three players shoot 50 or better and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Goldeneye Club in Lake Geneva.

Kendall Kafar had a 12-over-par 46, Macie Plitzuweit shot a 47, Sophia Dutcher had a 50 and Kayla Warner had a 52 for Burlington.

Badger’s Chloe Chappell was the medalist with a 43.

Cross country

WATERFORD: The girls finished eighth and the boys finished 20th for the Wolverines Thursday at the 34-team De Pere Invitational run at UW-Green Bay.

The top finisher for the Waterford girls was junior Sydney Younk, who was 22nd in 21:15.8. Two others finished in the top 40 — junior Akira Hancock was 30th (21:31.3) and senior Natalia Arteaga was 39th (21:45.9).

The girls’ winner was Maggie Behler of Kohler (19:04.1).

The Wolverines totaled 228 points; Shawano Community won with 111.

For the boys, senior Trever Buchanan had the best finish for Waterford, taking 54th in 18:32.8. A pair of sophomores also finished in the top 100 — Maddox Juergens (94th, 19:26.2) and Dillon Frahman (98th, 19:33.5).

The boys’ winner was Grady Lenn of De Pere (15:43.8)

The Wolverines totaled 510; Hartford Union won with 86.