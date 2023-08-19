It was only fitting that a wild season-opening game between the Case and Westosha Central high school football teams would be won on an even wilder play.

Eagles junior tight end Jacob Haughton caught the game-winning touchdown pass while lying on his back in the end zone Friday night to give the Eagles a wild 26-20 nonconference victory over Westosha at Paddock Lake.

“My emotions are everywhere,” Case coach Anton Graham said. “It was nuts — I couldn’t be more proud of these kids.”

The winning score looked like a routine pass play at first.

A video posted on Twitter showed Haughton beating the defender to the left side of the end zone. As Haughton waited for the ball, the defender adjusted and tipped the ball in the air at least twice before Haughton stuck his hands up and grabbed the ball, while on his back, to finish off the 29-yard play.

“From my angle, it looked like he caught it, (the defender) broke it up, (Haughton) tried to catch it, he broke it up again, then (Haughton) caught it,” Graham said. “At one point they were back-to-back battling for the ball, but Jacob had longer arms.”

Graham said it was bit of redemption for Haughton, who earlier in the fourth quarter tipped a ball that ended up being intercepted.

“I give Jacob so much credit,” Graham said. “He dropped a ball that turned into an interception two series before; he just moved on to the next play and caught the game-winning touchdown.”

The play was a microcosm of the game in which the two teams alternated scoring throughout.

Eagles sophomore running back Anthony Liggins opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then Westosha took a 7-6 lead on a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Koeppel to receiver Mason Mitacek.

On the first play after the kickoff, the Eagles answered with an 80-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld to senior receiver Termarion Brumby that gave Case a 12-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Falcons got a defensive touchdown when Nabbefeld fumbled while being sacked and Sean LaBell ran the ball 57 yards for a score and a 14-12 Westosha lead.

Later in the third, Nabbefeld and Brumby hooked up again, this time for 15 yards, to put the Eagles ahead 18-14.

In the fourth, Koeppel hit Collin Meininger on a 9-yard pass play to put Westosha ahead 20-18.

There were several outstanding players for Case, starting with Nabbefeld, who went 19 of 27 for 309 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 23 yards on 11 carries.

Brumby had a big night as well, catching seven passes for 165 yards and two scores, along with playing every snap on both sides of the ball.

“Termarion played every down and guarded their best player (at defensive back),” Graham said.

Perhaps the biggest player of the night was sophomore transfer student Rocco Fiorita, who was listed as the No. 3 running back behind Liggins and senior Michael King Jr.

Liggins suffered a stinger and King was also out with a minor injury, so Graham turned to Fiorita. All he did was pick up three first downs during the drive that set up Brumby’s second touchdown. Fiorita finished with 29 yards on six carries.

“Looking from the sideline, I was amazed,” Graham said. “The kid just got over here and didn’t have a ton of time to learn the offense, but he’s tough as nails. He definitely earned a position.

Graham also praised his entire coaching staff, who helped set up the game plan and made it work.

“My coaching staff did an amazing job — I mean amazing,” Graham said. “My staff worked great together. I trusted everything they said and went with it.

“We would not have won tonight without my assistant coaches. The last touchdown was called by an assistant.”

The Eagles outgained the Falcons 401-240 overall and beat them for the third time in a season opener — Case won 28-6 in 2018 and 26-0 in 2019.

KETTLE MORAINE 40, HORLICK 14: The Rebels had a hard time keeping up with the reigning Division 2 state champion Lasers in their nonconference season opener Friday at Pewaukee.

Kettle Moraine was set up for early success when a Horlick turnover on downs positioned the team on the 37-yard line with about seven minutes to go in the first quarter. A series of quick, mostly successful plays came next and the drive culminated in a six-yard rushing touchdown by junior halfback Dylan Portz.

Rebels junior running back Carson Fletcher made two back-to-back plays for 66 total yards to drive the Rebels downfield on their next possession, but things began to rapidly deteriorate in the minutes that followed.

Horlick attempted a red-zone pass play with less than a minute left in the first, but a deflected pass recovered by the Lasers in the end zone swung the momentum their way for good.

The Lasers tacked on 21 additional points before halftime and even capitalized defensively by intercepting Rebels quarterback Noah Larsen and running it back 10 yards for a touchdown.

Sophomore running back Jayden Ponder put the Rebels on the board with a 13-yard run up the left sideline with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Fletcher and Ponder combined for the Rebels’ second touchdown, with Fletcher rushing 34 yards for the initial score and Ponder converting a two-point conversion.

Horlick head coach Brian Fletcher said Ponder “did a really nice job offensively.”

Carson Fletcher played an all-around solid game on offense, leading the team with 127 rushing yards on 17 carries and 28 receiving yards on six catches. Ponder was close behind, totaling 125 rushing yards on 18 carries. Larsen went 9 of 16 for 109 passing yards.

“Our kids played tough,” Brian Fletcher said. “The game was closer than the scoreboard indicated. Overall, for a young and inexperienced team, I thought that we really grew up tonight.

“Our kids took coaching very well and there were a lot of positive takeaways — even if the scoreboard didn’t reflect it.”

JANESVILLE PARKER 35, BURLINGTON 7: After a promising training camp, the Demons started the season with a disappointing performance at Janesville Friday night.

Parker scored on its opening drive and led from start to finish over Burlington, which reached Level 3 of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs last season.

“Parker outplayed us,” Demons coach Eric Sulik said. “You want to be playing your best football at the end of the season, but I thought our starting point would be a lot different than where we’re at right now. It was very humbling.”

Since taking over as head coach for the Demons in the 2021 season, Sulik’s teams have lost all three season openers, but he felt this team was as prepared for a week one game as any team he’s been a part of.

But the Vikings returned the opening kickoff past the 50-yard line. Six plays later, they scored and took a 7-0 lead. Parker added touchdowns on its next two possessions, including a 51-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“They didn’t do anything offensively that caught us off guard,” Sulik said. “There was probably an adjustment or two that we’ll look at that could have helped, but we just need to tackle better.”

The Vikings added an interception return for a touchdown late in the second quarter and led 35-0 at the half.

Burlington quarterback Jack Sulik found senior wide receiver Tommy Teberg for a touchdown in the second half.

While the Demons returned several All-County players, only one offensive lineman starting Friday night had started in a varsity game before.

Cayden Brandenburg led Parker with three rushing touchdowns.

WEST BEND EAST 28, WATERFORD 7: The debut of new Wolverines head coach Tony Shiffman was a tough one Friday as Waterford lost to the Suns at West Bend in the nonconference season opener for both teams.

The Wolverines trailed 20-7 at halftime, with their only score coming on a 26-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Caiden Dessart to junior wide receiver Carter Thompson with 9:00 left in the first half.

The Waterford defense tightened up in the second half, allowing just one more score in the fourth quarter.

Senior running back Carson Bilitz ran for 75 yards on 12 carries and Dessart ran for 71 yards on five carries. Dessart was 8 of 19 for 99 yards and two interceptions through the air.

Junior Carson Thompson had 42 yards on four receptions and Carter Thompson had 39 yards on two catches.

OAK CREEK 52, UNION GROVE 0: It was a long night for the young Broncos in their nonconference season opener Friday night at Oak Creek.

Replacing all but three starters on offense, Union Grove faced a tough opening test against defending the Southeast Conference champion Knights.

In his first start at quarterback, Broncos junior Finn Morrison completed 7 of 14 passes for 89 yards and added 22 yards rushing. Jackson Licht, one of just seven seniors on the roster, led the Broncos with 60 receiving yards.

“Inexperience showed against a really good Oak Creek team, especially up front,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “Watching film on this game is going to be good for us and it’s going to tell us a lot of things that we need to know.”

After both teams were forced to punt in their first possessions of the game, the Knights converted on a fourth down from the Union Grove 30-yard line and scored several plays later to take a 7-0 lead.

Using a steady rushing attack behind its large offensive line, Oak Creek managed to control possession for most of the game.

The Broncos had a pair of scoring opportunities in the second quarter, but both ended in turnovers. Oak Creek led 17-0 at halftime after a 62-yard touchdown run late in the first half.

“Their experience showed,” McClelland said of the Knights. “They were able to impose their will on us on offense with the run game. Our offensive droughts made our defense be on the field for triple the amount of time.”

The Knights added three touchdowns in the third quarter then scored two more in the fourth. Oak Creek finished with 231 rushing yards, 169 from Jackson Phelps. Izayah Angeles completed 10 of 13 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Girls tennis

HORLICK/PARK CO-OP: In its first year as a co-op team, Horlick/Park split its four dual meets Wednesday and Thursday at the Rocket Invitational at South Milwaukee.

Horlick/Park went 0-2 on Wednesday, losing to Greendale 7-0 and to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 4-3, but came back strong on Thursday with a 7-0 victory over South Milwaukee and a 4-3 win over Grafton to finish 2-2.

Horlick/Park’s No. 1 singles player, Ellie Khreish, had a solid tournament, going 3-1. After a loss to Greendale, Khreish beat Annaliese Borowski of Thomas More 6-2, 6-1, Anna Menzia of South Milwaukee 6-0, 6-0 and Hailey Markoff of Grafton 6-0, 6-2.

Also going 3-1 was the No. 1 doubles team of Addison Betker and Nathalie Schroeder. After a loss to Greendale, the duo lost just three games the rest of the tournament, beating Alex Weber-Abrianna Cojnacki of Thomas More (6-1, 6-0), Spencer Henry-Natalie Zeman of South Milwaukee (6-0, 6-0) and CC Couture-Pransi Patel Patel of Grafton (6-1, 6-1).

Three flights went 2-2 for Horlick/Park — Siroun Buchaklian (No. 2 singles), Mya Wendt (No. 3 singles) and Gabriella Recupero and Reya Reyes (No. 2 doubles).

CASE: The Eagles went 1-2 in the Brookfield East Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday, with their victory coming 4-3 over Wausau East on Wednesday.

Against East, the three Case doubles teams won in straight sets and lost a combined five games. Ruby Ferguson and Grace Grassinger beat Taryn Throm and Salome Ujarmeli 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Emma Meltzer and Kileyanne Miti beat Megan Schwartzer and Alaina Baken 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Eva Motley and Tenney Cawley beat Louisa Duckworth and Melanee Workmen 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.

The singles victory against East was by Tamara Needeljkovic, who was moved from doubles to singles because of absences and an injury. She beat Naomi Potter 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Two other singles matches against East went to a third-set supertiebreaker. The Eagles’ No. 1 singles player, Mackenna Hatfield, split the first two sets with Abbey Olson in a 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 loss, and at No. 3, Case’s Georgia Harrell split the first two sets with Scout Sweeney in a 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 loss.

“The singles matches had some long rallies,” Eagles coach Maureen Asfeld said. “After a tight first set, Tamara was able to place the ball very well during the second set.”