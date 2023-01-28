High school sports roundup: Hamilton scores in final seconds to give St. Catherine's boys big MCC win

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team found out Saturday, prior to its Metro Classic Conference game against Greendale Martin Luther, that leading scorer Evan Moherek would not play because of an injury.

Enter Lamont Hamilton.

The freshman scored 14 points, including a driving layup in the final seconds, to give the Angels a 56-54 MCC victory at Greendale.

The absence of Moherek, a senior guard who averages 17 points per game, was significant. In the teams’ first meeting, on Dec. 9, he had 21 points in a 77-48 St. Catherine’s victory.

“We knew going in historically, this was going to be a good game,” Angels coach Ryan Thompson said. “With finding out that he had an injured ankle on game day, we had to change game plan and approach.

“Our team has battled thru adversity all season and this evening was no different.”

St. Catherine’s (15-1, 10-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, led 28-21 at halftime, but the Spartans (11-7, 6-4) pulled even midway through the second half and the game went back and forth the rest of the way.

The Angels pulled ahead 54-51 in the final minute, but Martin Luther tied the game at 54-54 with 18 seconds left. The Spartans missed a free throw, got the rebound and Jalen Haynes drained a 3-point basket.

After Martin Luther called its last timeout, Hamilton brought the ball up the court and dribbled for a bit. With five seconds left, he saw an opening and drove down the left side of the lane to the basket and scored.

Without a time out left, the Spartans could not stop the clock to set up a final play. A wild shot was off target and the Angels escaped.

“It was a slow-paced, hard-nosed, highly intense and physical game,” Thompson said. “We found a way to play tough defense and were able to make one more play than Martin Luther when we needed it the most. Lamont played a solid floor game.”

Hamilton went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, all in the second half.

Senior guard Davion Thomas led St. Catherine’s with 18 points and added four steals and senior forward Domonic Pitts had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Angels were 10 of 12 from the line.

Haynes led the Spartans with 22 points.

RACINE LUTHERAN 79, HORLICK 63: The Crusaders had their best offensive performance of the season Saturday in a nonconference game at Horlick.

Lutheran (5-11) had five players score in double figures and scored its most points in a game this season, beating out its previous high of 76 during a Metro Classic Conference loss to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More on Jan. 20.

The Crusaders got started early Saturday and led the Rebels 37-28 at the half, while the Rebels (3-14) got hot late and outscored the Crusaders 42-35 in the second half of the game.

“We bounced back well today,” Lutheran coach Justin Hullum said. “We played a really nice game. The guys played well defensively and moved the ball well on offense.”

Sophomore guard Justin Jones led the Crusaders with a career-high 22 points, shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 7 of 8 at the free-throw line. Jones also led the team with seven rebounds.

Eric Ibarra, a senior guard, had 15 points, three assists and three steals, junior center Alexander Loomis had 12 points, freshman forward Kellan Zamecnik had a career-high 11 points and freshman guard Sam Pitrof had 10 points. Another freshman, Isaiah Cosey, added nine points, five assists and three steals.

Horlick senior center Cam McIntosh scored a career-high 25 points, 16 of them in the second half, and surpassed his previous best of 24 set Nov. 29 against Prairie.

Senior forward Blake Fletcher had 17 points (9 of 10 at the line) and 10 rebounds, senior guard Jayden Wendt added eight points and freshman guard Michael Farr had four points and four steals.

THOMAS MORE 56, PRAIRIE 45: The Hawks overcame an early 14-1 deficit to take the lead in the second half, but the Cavaliers finished off the game on a 16-5 run for a Metro Classic Conference victory Saturday at Prairie.

Prairie (9-7, 4-6 MCC) recovered from the early hole to get within 26-22 at halftime, then took a 31-30 lead with five minutes gone in the second half.

The teams went back and forth from there and were tied 40-40 with 5:30 left.

After that, it was all Thomas More (14-2, 9-1), ranked sixth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll. Cavaliers’ standout Amari McCottry had nine points and teammate Sekou Konneh had eight in the second half to help fuel the run.

The Hawks had a rough day from beyond the arc, going 0 for 12 in the first half and 3 of 21 in the game.

“If we shoot it just a bit better, who knows, perhaps we shock a lot of people today,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We dictated the tempo for the most part and executed at a high level on both ends, we just have to be able to knock a few more open looks down.

“I could not be more proud of their effort and grit they showed today — today was encouraging.”

Sophomore guard LaTrevion Fenderson led the Hawks with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Sophomore guard Carsen Eeg added 10 points and three steals and senior guard Kaleb Shannon added eight points and seven rebounds.

McCottry finished with 18 points, about seven under his average, and Konneh had 16 points.

Girls basketball

UNION GROVE 70, RACINE LUTHERAN 34: The Broncos’ defense was solid for the most part and Sophia Rampulla had another in a series of impressive performances as Union Grove won a nonconference game Saturday at Union Grove.

Rampulla moved another up one spot on the all-time scorers list for the Broncos, finishing with 22 points for the second straight game to increase her career total to 1,033 and move past Aimee Wagner (1,031 in 1992) for sixth place.

Rampulla also helped out her teammates, passing out eight assists, and she added six rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots.

“She does everything for us and she’s so unselfish, which makes her special,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said.

The Broncos (16-1), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, led 34-13 at halftime on the way to their 15th straight win.

Even with the victory, Domagalski said neither team had a lot of energy.

“It’s tough to play a late January game on a Saturday at 4 p.m.,” Domagalski said. “The gym is not as loud and you have to motivate yourselves. I didn’t think either team had any flow. We did good things near the end of the first half, then came out flat again.”

Senior Sydney Ludvigsen was the only other Broncos player to score in double figures with 15 points. Senior Carolyn May had a team-high eight rebounds and four deflections to go with four points.

Lutheran senior Sarah Strande found a way to penetrate Union Grove’s defense and scored 14 points, including three 3-point baskets. Sophomore Julia Kellner had nine points and senior Ellie Jaramillo had seven points.

“Sarah did a good job attacking their double teams,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “(Whitefish Bay) Dominican does something similar and we talked about how to attack that. When Sarah was out of the game, Ellie did nice job attacking that.”

Boys swimming

RACINE INVITATIONAL: Racine Unified Co-op had a good showing Saturday in the Racine Invitational and finished second at the Unified Aquatic Center at Case.

Janesville Craig won the event with 435 points, and Racine Unified placed second with 371 points. Burlington finished third with 344 points and Prairie/St. Catherine’s Co-op, which had only seven competitors, finished sixth with 197.

Hugo Arteaga had four victories for Racine Unified, winning 200-yard freestyle in 1:47.12 and the 100 freestyle in 47.08.

Arteaga also won as a member of the two freestyle relays. The 200 freestyle relay of Arteaga, Jacob Hendricks, John Merrill and Brayden Moore finished in 1:32.36 and on the 400 freestyle relay of Arteaga, Hendricks, Nathaniel Foster and Moore won in 3:23.62.

Moore added an individual victory in the 50 freestyle (22.30) and took third in the 200 freestyle (1:50.13), and Merrill was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.29).

Burlington was led by Trey Smith, who won the 100 backstroke in 54.72 and was second in the 200 individual medley (2:03.22) in the closest race of the meet. Smith was about a half second behind PSC Aquatics freshman Jack Borzynski with 50 yards to go and just missed catching him as Borzynski won the race in 2:03.21.

Smith also led off the winning 200 medley relay (1:45.75), followed by Hopking Uyenbat, Caleb Weis and Franklin Mayer. The Demons beat Craig (1:45.90) by just 0.12 seconds.

Weis was third in the 200 IM (2:10.74) and Mayer was third in the 50 freestyle (23.70).

For Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Borzynski also took second in the 100 butterfly (54.70); Borzynski, Timothy Peterson, Nolan Mrotek and Nathan Breit finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.21); Breit was second in the 100 backstroke (27.70); Peterson, Mrotek, Borzynski and Alex Waite were third in the 200 medley relay (1:54.44); and Breit was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:54.34).

All those times, except for the medley relay, were team records.

Wrestling

CASE: The Eagles went 0-5 in dual meets and finished sixth in the six-team Grafton Duals Saturday at Grafton.

Case lost to Mukwonago Varsity Reserve 69-12, Sheboygan Falls 48-29, Kenosha Tremper 60-18, Grafton 45-36 and Shoreland Lutheran 48-24.

Misha Grayson had a perfect day for the Eagles, going 5-0 at 160 pounds with three pins. His pins were in 2:50 against Joe Manata of Mukwonago, 3:11 against Max Jacoby of Grafton and 3:28 against Tyler Peterson of Shoreland. Nelson’s closest match was a 10-3 decision over Logan Hansen of Tremper.

Declan Nason went 4-1 at 285 pounds, winning three matches on pins and one on forfeit. He pinned Nicholas Mauldin of Tremper in 16 seconds, Miles Muilenburg of Grafton in 1:04 and Thomas Markham of Shoreland in 58 seconds.

Carter Leiber went 3-2, getting his wins on one forfeit and two pins, in 4:24 against Riley Carter of Grafton and in 1:39 against Breyson Schuett of Mukwonago.

Tremper went 5-0 to win the tournament.