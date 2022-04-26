High school sports roundup: Gordon, Cornell keep Waterford soccer team rolling

Waterford High School’s dynamic soccer duo of Taylor Gordon and Megan Cornell continued their consistent domination of the midfield Tuesday.

Gordon scored four goals and Cornell had two goals and two assists, paving the way for the Wolverines’ 8-0 victory over Lake Geneva Badger in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.

Waterford (4-0-1, 3-0-1 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, are led by Gordon and Cornell, both juniors, in both goals scored and assists this season.

Gordon scored the first goal of the game in the seventh minute with an assist from Cornell, who scored unassisted two minutes later. Paige Strausser, assisted by Gordon, added another goal in the 14th minute and Gordon had her second goal (unassisted) in the 33rd minute to put Waterford ahead 4-0 at the half.

“We’re getting some really good chemistry in the midfield between Taylor Gordon, Megan Cornell, Paige Strausser and Jordan Hurley,” Wolverines coach Joe Vogt said. “We really dominated the midfield and we were able to dictate the pace of play and play our style of soccer.”

Freshman forward Leah Dehne kicked off the second half for Waterford with a goal (Strausser assist) in the 42nd minute.

“Dehne played really well,” Vogt said. “She puts a lot of pressure on the defense, where she gets deep and finds Taylor and Megan.”

Gordon scored her third goal, assisted by Cornell, in the 49th minute and then scored her final goal of the game and her second unassisted goal in the 55th minute.

Cornell capped the Wolverines’ scoring off a corner kick sent in by junior forward Halle Rowder in the 73rd minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Cora Beckley, who has three shutouts this season, two in SLC play, made three saves.

BURLINGTON 2, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Demons earned their first Southern Lakes Conference victory of the season by beating the Comets Tuesday at Burlington..

“Our intensity was great in the first half. It seemed to be the team that had the wind to their back had the advantage,” Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said. “We looked a little flat in the second half, but we were able to hold on.”

Burlington scored each of its goals in the first half, but goalkeeper Emilie Runkel kept Delavan-Darien (4-5, 0-4 SLC) out of the net in the second half to earn the shutout.

“(Runkel) was able to dive and block and she was able to come out and seal up a fast break,” Conrardy said.

The Demons’ leading scorer, Aleah Reesman, scored the first goal of the match unassisted in the 15th minute.

Reesman was then fouled in the box in the 35th minute to create a penalty kick opportunity for Burlington, and junior midfielder Shelby Busch converted the shot.

OAK CREEK 1, PARK 0: The Panthers played a solid defensive game, but could not generate much offense and lost a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Pritchard Park.

Park (2-3-3, 0-2-1 SEC) kept it scoreless through the first half, but Oak Creek (4-2-0, 2-0-0) scored its goal in the 50th minute.

Panthers’ head coach Brent Paeth said that the team pushed more players up top after the Knights scored, but the team had a hard time connecting passes and could not find any momentum through the rest of the game.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 6, CASE 0: The Eagles had opportunities to turn the game around, but could not capitalize on them in a Southeast conference loss Tuesday at Kenosha.

“We were on defense a lot and they had a really good offense,” Case coach Alexis Birkholz said. “They really gave our defense a run for our money and they split us a lot. We couldn’t quite keep them covered.”

Case has not scored a goal since its first game of the season on April 1 against Milwaukee Audubon/Hamilton.

“We didn’t put ourselves up in a good position to really be able to capitalize on opportunities,” Birkholz said. “We matched up really well against their defense so it’s unfortunate we couldn’t put it away.”

FRANKLIN 7, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were shut out in their Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Franklin.

The Sabers (5-0-1, 3-0-0 SEC) scored two goals in the first half then added five more in the second half to pull away from Horlick (1-5, 0-3 SEC).

Sydney Bollis scored two goals to lead Franklin.

Softball

BURLINGTON 18, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Kendall Kafar pitched a perfect game over three innings and Morgan Klein led the offense to lead the Demons past the winless Comets Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at West Park in Darien.

Kafar, a sophomore, had six strikeouts and did not allow a baserunner to Delavan-Darien (0-9, 0-7 SLC) in the game called after three innings on the 15-run rule.

Burlington (7-2, 4-1 SLC) finished the game with 19 hits, scoring 10 runs in the first inning and eight more in the second.

Klein, usually the Demons’ starting pitcher, led the team at the plate with a home run and five RBIs.

RACINE LUTHERAN 16, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5: The Crusaders surprised the previously undefeated Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Congress Street Park in Burlington.

The teams traded off scores through the first four innings, but a 10-run fifth inning by the Crusaders broke the game open.

In the fifth, the Crusaders (4-5, 2-3 MCC) had runners on second and third base with two outs. Catholic Central had an error on the next play and Lutheran followed with eight straight hits.

Center fielder Kendyll Holub went 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Crusaders. Holub also had three tough catches in the outfield, Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.

Third baseman Jenna Beaudin hit a triple and went 4 for 4, second baseman Megan Walek had a double, two hits and two RBIs, and shortstop Emilie Lozano hit two doubles.

Pitcher Lindsay Thoennes allowed nine hits, struck out six and walked two.

“We were able to adjust in the box, come up with some big plays and hits, and put a complete game together against a good team,” Demuth said.

For Catholic Central (6-1, 3-1 MCC), pitcher Autumn Weis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and center fielder Kelsee Weis went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. In addition to her hits, Autumn Weis struck out five but allowed 19 hits and walked five.

Olivia Doolittle, Kelly Pum, Paige Kirkhoff, Molly Brauer, and Nadia Bero each had a hit for the Lady Toppers.

WILMOT 13, UNION GROVE 9: The Broncos let an early lead slip away in their Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Union Grove.

Union Grove (7-3, 6-2 SLC) led 6-0 after three innings, but Wilmot (6-2, 4-2 SLC) scored seven runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. The Broncos tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the Panthers took control of the game with a four-run fifth inning that included three home runs.

Brylee Katterhagen and Allie McBryde each went 3 for 4 to lead Union Grove. McBryde had three RBIs and Katterhagen finished with two. Olivia Brieske, Mackenzie Sheehan, Brynn Van Swol and McKayla Boyle also had two hits each. Sheehan and Brieske each had two RBIs.

Wilmot hit four home runs in the game.

ELKHORN 11, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines were held to four hits in their Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Elkhorn (7-3, 7-0 SLC) scored five runs in both the second and third innings to pull away from Waterford (2-5, 2-5 SLC).

Annika Ottoson led the Wolverines with a home run and pitched all six innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out four. Payton Snifka also had an RBI.

Madeline Harding hit two home runs and had seven RBIs to lead the Elks.

FRANKLIN 13, CASE 3: The Eagles committed seven errors in their Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Franklin.

The Sabers (4-4, 2-2 SEC) scored 11 runs across the first three innings to take control of the game. Case (1-3, 1-3 SEC) scored three runs in the fourth inning.

Nova Zuberbuehler went 2 for 2 with an RBI to lead the Eagles and Nora Lowney and Rylyn Paulick each hit an RBI double.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 18, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels struggled to stay afloat in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Roosevelt Park.

A day after St. Catherine’s (1-6, 0-4 MCC) beat Milwaukee Rufus King for its first victory of the season, the Angels struggled.

The Knights (1-6, 1-5 MCC) scored five runs in the top of the first inning and the Angels scored once before the inning was over, but four unanswered runs by Dominican in the second inning sealed the game.

Aniesa Neave hit a triple and Emmerson Davidovic and Isa Sanchez split the remainder of the Angels’ three hits.

Sanchez, who pitched all three innings played, walked 15 batters and allowed 11 hits.

Track and field

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE RELAYS: Case, Horlick and Park each competed at the SEC Relays Tuesday afternoon in Oak Creek.

The Eagles finished fifth in the girls competition and sixth in the boys. The Rebels took fifth in the boys and sixth in the girls. The Panthers finished seventh in the boys relays.

Case’s 4x800 meter relay team of Roselyn Pacheco, Sophia Daniels, Amelia Wiesner and Audrey Amaya had the only victory for a Racine girls team. It was also the only top-three finish.

On the boys’ side, Horlick’s 4x400 team won and junior Reggie Hubbard Jr. had the fastest times in the 110 and 300 hurdles relays, but the teams were fourth in the 110 and third in the 300. Alex Valdivia and Santos Colorado were also on both relay teams.

Horlick had the city’s only second-place finish in the meet in the high jump relay, where Miles Gallagher, Zamarion Dyess and Hubbard Jr. competed. The Rebels were third in both the shot put and discus relays. Blake Fletcher, Cam McIntosh and Danny Feest competed in each of the two events.

Park had third-place finishes in the 800 sprint medley and long jump. Emmanuel Johnson, Darrell Price, Ezekiel King and Sean White competed in the 800 sprint medley and Johnson, Price and White also competed in the long jump.

Case’s triple jump team of Benjamin Kortendick, Denim Hicks and Tyler Davis finished third.

UNION GROVE QUADRANGULAR: Union Grove and St. Catherine’s competed at a four-team meet Tuesday at Union Grove.

The Broncos took third in the girls meet and fourth in the boys. The Angels only competed in the boys meet and finished fifth.

On the girls side, Union Grove had two first place finishes. Riley Kayler took first in the 800 meters in 2:33.16 and Brooklyn Lamers had the fastest time in the 100 hurdles, 16.89. The Broncos also had second-place finishes from Monika Berk in the high jump and Ashley Lamers in the pole vault. Union Grove also had eight third-place finishes.

On the boys side, Union Grove’s lone top finish was John Stamm, who won the long jump at 19 feet, 3 inches. The Broncos had second-place finishes from Kacey Spranger in the 100 meters and Sam Matuszek in the pole vault. Union Grove had three third places.

St. Catherine’s had one event win, with junior Abel Mulder winning the shot put at 47-5. Mulder also took third in the discus.

Badger won the girls meet and Westosha Central took first on the boys’ side.

