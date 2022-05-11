High school sports roundup: Freshmen lead way for Prairie girls soccer team against Catholic Central

A trio of freshmen did the job for The Prairie School girls soccer team against a Racine County rival Wednesday.

Norah Boerner and Rihanna Kern each scored two goals and Meg Decker had three assists as the Hawks broke loose in the second half for a 5-2 victory over Catholic Central Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Wind Point.

Prairie (6-3-1, 5-0-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got rolling almost immediately when Boerner scored off an assist by Decker in the second minute, but the early advantage didn’t last long against the Lady Toppers (4-4-1, 2-3-0 MCC), who scored in the 33rd minute when Elsie Kmecak tied the match on an assist by Julia Klein.

In the 37th minute, Kern got started, scoring an unassisted goal to put the Hawks back ahead 2-1.

Catholic Central wouldn’t back down, however, and Klein, the team’s leading scorer, scored unassisted a minute later to tie the match at 2-2 at the half.

Prairie coach Joe Manley was not pleased with his team’s play and made some adjustments.

“Our first half we really played into their hands,” Manley said. “They’ve got really strong players in the middle.”

Kern kicked off the second half in the 46th minute, scoring her second goal of the match. Decker assisted on that goal and got her third assist on a goal by junior Fiona Anton in the 56th minute.

Kern assisted on Boerner’s goal in the 59th minute.

Manley said this was a breakout game for Kern.

“She really stood out as far as doing the things we knew she was capable of,” Manley said. “She really showed her class tonight.”

Manley was happy with the turnaround in the second half.

“Our girls really started to respond in the second half and play the way that we can,” Manley said. “We were missing a few pieces so that’s always hard to get started in the right way, but all of the credit to the girls for responding after not starting well.”

ST. CATHERINE’S 3, SAINT THOMAS MORE 2: The Angels came back from an early deficit, and celebrated the return of starting goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon, by beating the Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Pritchard Park.

Thomas More scored a goal early, but St. Catherine’s (4-8-0, 3-3-0 MCC) had an answer in Arianna Jones, who scored an unassisted goal in the 30th minute.

The Cavaliers (3-4-0, 1-3-0) added another goal in the 56th minute and the Angels’ Jazmine Ramirez tied the match in the 65th minute off an assist from Jones.

The teams did not score again until the 76th minute, when St. Catherine’s Giaynah Garcia scored the winning goal off an assist by Maribel Sanchez.

Gordon, who played in her first match this season after recovering from an injury, made 12 saves.

“What a difference it makes and it allows us to put another player on the field,” Angels’ coach Ben Lake said on Gordon’s return. “It’s like a double whammy. You take your field player off of the field to play in goal and Emily Monosa and Macieana Trujillo did phenomenal in goal and they helped a lot.”

Monosa and Trujillo combined for two shutouts in their time filling in for Gordon in goal this season.

“Katelyn played really well today and took us through the game the whole way,” Lake said.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders attacked early, but the Lady Pacers took the lead for good in the second half on a penalty kick for a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Pershing Park.

“It was a great match and we played with passion,” Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “I couldn’t be more proud on the losing end.”

Sofie Kading scored the goal for the Crusaders (5-4-0, 2-3-0 MCC) in the ninth minute off a cross from Sarah Strande.

Shoreland (8-7-0, 3-2-0 MCC) got a goal from Belle Zarling on a rebound in the 17th minute and the match was tied 1-1 at the half.

Shay Lange scored the Lady Pacers’ second goal in 59th minute on a penalty kick.

“Bella Jaramillo played well and Sarah Strande worked hard,” LaBoda said. “I could list everyone that played — it was just a great team effort.”

Crusaders goalkeeper Sam Coolidge made 10 saves.

Baseball

HORLICK 12, CASE 0: Kaleb Steinmetz gave the Rebels their second straight dominant pitching performance Wednesday as they rolled past the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game at Case.

Following on the heels of Adan Martinez-Ponce’s performance Tuesday in a 6-0 victory, Steinmetz matched him by pitching a three-hitter. Steinmetz threw 82 pitches, walked two, struck out five and faced 22 batters, just one over the minimum.

Shortstop TJ Williams and second baseman Marcel Bernal turned two double plays for Horlick, catcher Blake Fletcher threw out a runner trying to steal and Bernal made heads-up play while backing up first base, tagging out a runner rounding the bag, Rebels coach Tyler Funk said.

“Kaleb did a great job getting ahead and throwing strikes,” Funk said. “Our defense and pitching has been key for us and it continued today.”

The top of lineup for Horlick (7-9, 7-7 SEC) produced again, with leadoff hitter Williams, No. 2 hitter Steinmetz, No. 3 Tanner Isaacson and cleanup hitter Ben Dineen each driving in two runs. Everyone in the lineup had at least one hit.

Williams went 3 for 4 with a double, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Steinmetz had a double, Isaacson had a triple, walked three times and stole three bases, and Gavin Gain and Blake Fletcher each scored two runs.

“The top of our lineup was key again today,” Funk said. “From top to bottom, our lineup produced.”

Julius Dyess, Austin Sigrist and Anthony Bull had the hits for Case (3-12, 2-11).

BURLINGTON 14, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: The Demons scored 10 runs in the sixth inning Wednesday to close out a dominant nonconference victory at Beloit.

Burlington (8-8) scored two runs in the third inning and one run each in the fourth and fifth innings to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Purple Knights (2-10), who had just three hits, scored a run in the bottom of the third inning, but did not score again.

Shortstop Gage Peterson went 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Demons. First baseman Connor O’Reilly had a home run and two RBIs, Isaac Dow had one hit and two RBIs, and Burlington had 12 stolen bases, three each by Peterson and Ryan Dummer, and two by O’Reilly.

Jack Tully pitched 5⅓ innings for Burlington with three strikeouts and zero walks.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 15, UNION GROVE 14: The Broncos and Falcons both had big innings Wednesday, but state-ranked Central had the final say in a wild Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.

Union Grove (11-4, 6-2 SLC) scored six runs in the top of the first inning and two in the second, then the Falcons (15-1, 9-1 SLC) scored eight runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 8-8.

Both teams came up empty in the third inning, then Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead.

This time it was the Broncos’ turn to answer as they scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score again at 10-10.

Westosha Central, ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, added five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 15-10 lead going into the top of the seventh.

Union Grove would not go quietly, however, scoring four runs to get within 15-14. However, the Broncos couldn’t push the tying or go-ahead runs across.

Josh DeGroot went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Eric Williamson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Beau Bloxdorf went 1 for 1 with two RBIs to lead the offense for Union Grove. Nathan Williams went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, Landon Dessart went 3 for 4 and Owen Nowak, Ethan Horon, Williamson and Marshall Loch each scored two runs.

The Broncos outhit the Falcons 16-11.

Four Union Grove pitchers combined to strike out seven, walk 11 and allow 11 hits.

“It was an all-time classic high school baseball game,” Central coach Jacob Morman said.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 4, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 1: The LPs couldn’t catch any breaks Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Horlick Field.

All the scoring came in the first two innings. The Spartans scored two runs in both the first and second innings, and Lutheran-Prairie (6-7, 2-7) got its run in the bottom of the first on Julian Morales’ infield grounder that brought home Camdin Jansen, who had singled and stole second.

Logan Beaudet had a double for the LPs, who had just five hits.

“We had chances to score and couldn't capitalize,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “We hit several balls hard, but right at them.”

Martin Luther (4-10, 3-7) ended a three-game losing streak.

KENOSHA TREMPER 12, PARK 0: The Panthers fell to the Trojans Wednesday in a five-inning Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

Park (1-14, 0-13 SEC) had just three baserunners and didn’t have an answer for the offensive performance of Tremper (16-1, 12-1), which scored 10 of its runs in the first two innings.

Isaiah Harris, Matt Kirchoff and Carter Eschmann each had a hit for the Panthers.

Park’s Riley Johnson pitched three innings with three walks and one strikeout and Carter Eschmann and Jacob Pederson each pitched one inning with a combined three strikeouts and nine walks.

Softball

RACINE LUTHERAN 15, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN/HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0: Lindsay Thoennes pitched a three-inning perfect game and the Crusaders’ bats were hot from the start in a nonconference game Wednesday at Island Park.

Racine Lutheran (10-7), which has won five straight games and eight of its last 10, scored 13 runs in the first inning, helped by several walks by Timberwolves’ pitcher Kenzie Holte, then added two more runs in the third to end the game on the 15-run rule.

“We came out hitting right away,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said.

Tatiana Bryant went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Crusaders, including the final two of the game in the third inning. Olivia Rosenberg went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, and Megan Walek went 1 for 1 with three RBIs. Five players, including Thoennes, had one RBI each.

Thoennes struck out eight of the nine Living Word Lutheran (3-7) batters she faced to improve to 9-7.

INDIAN TRAIL 7, WATERFORD 5: The Wolverines put the state-ranked Hawks in a tough situation Wednesday, but Indian Trail rallied to win a nonconference game at Kenosha.

Waterford (7-9) fell behind 4-1 after two innings, then got one run in the top of the third and three in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead.

The Hawks (13-2), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, then pulled off their fourth come-from-behind rally of the season by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Annika Ottoson had a big game for the Wolverines, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Felicity McPhetridge went 1 for 3 with a double and the other Waterford RBI, and Rae Barwick and Madison Krueger each had two hits.

Waterford outhit Indian Trail 14-9, but left seven runners on base.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 14, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels struggled to find momentum against the high-powered Lancers’ offense in a Metro Classic Conference game Wednesday at Kenosha.

Grace Liapis went 1 for 1 with a walk to lead St. Catherine’s (1-15, 0-10 MCC) and Aniesa Neave and Layla Mixon also had one hit each.

“We played one of our cleanest defensive games against a really good hitting team,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “We did a bit better throwing strikes and managed to prevent any big innings due to our own undoing.”

St. Catherine’s pitcher Isabel Sanchez struck out four and allowed eight hits and 11 walks.

Track and field

WATERFORD: The Wolverines had an impressive showing, especially on the boys’ side, at the Richmond-Erickson Invitational Wednesday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Junior Carter Maffet had two first-place running finishes and sophomore Bryce Ruland was a force in the field events as Waterford finished seventh in the 11-team meet featuring some of the best teams in the state.

Sophomore Ana Guardiola had two of the Wolverines’ second-place finishes on the girls’ side to help her team finish fifth.

Maffet won the 110-meter high hurdles in a personal-best 15.12 seconds, beating runner-up Moses Long of Wauwatosa West (15.78) by 0.62 seconds.

Maffet also ran the second leg of Waterford’s 4x100 relay that won in 44.43 seconds, 0.11 seconds ahead of second-place Grafton (44.54). Sophomores Carson Bilitz and Sutton Keller, and senior Jack McCormick, also ran on the relay.

The Wolverines added a third victory, by sophomore Trever Buchanan in the 3,200 in 10:26.53, four seconds ahead of runner-up Austin Rinke of Port Washington (10:30.54).

Ruland won the discus with a throw of 171 feet, 6 inches, and took second in the shot put (43-6). He won the discus by nearly 26 feet over Max Ringwall of New Berlin Eisenhower (145-11).

“We had a number of great performances all-around, from both the leaders on the team and those athletes who are up and coming,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “Jack McCormick ran a great anchor leg in the 4x100 relay.”

Waterford totaled 70 points. Host Wauwatosa East (114.5) edged Wauwatosa West (113.5) for the boys title.

Guardiola took second in the 100 meters in 12.80 seconds, just 0.18 seconds behind winner Annabelle Coudron of Wisconsin Lutheran (12.62), and added a second place in the 200 meters in 27.22, behind winner Makayla Stinson of Tosa West (26.61).

Three other Wolverines had personal records to finish high in their events.

Junior Bria Rozanski ran a personal-best 1:04.07 in the 400 meters to finish second behind Brynn Fuerstenberg of Eisenhower (1:02.30); senior Brooke Ruland had a personal-best throw of 105-2 in the discus, a close second behind Keira Fax of Tosa West (107-7); and sophomore Natalia Arteaga had a personal-best 5:48.83 in the 1,600 to finish third.

“Our team finish tonight was solid, as we saw state level competition in many events,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “Medal-winning performances are always noteworthy at this meet as it annually provides a dose of high-level competition.

“Ana Guardiola had a very respectable night as our sole double medal winner.”

The Wolverines totaled 82.3 points. Wisconsin Lutheran won the girls title with 119 and Eisenhower was second (101.3).

Boys tennis

KENOSHA TREMPER 7, CASE 0: Andre Cartagena took his No. 3 singles match to a third-set supertiebreaker in the Eagles’ Southeast Conference loss Wednesday at Case.

Cartagena won the first set against the Trojans’ Dylan Petkovic, but Petkovic came back to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Tremper won every other contested match in straight sets; Case did not have a No. 3 doubles team.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 7, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 0: The Lancers won all seven matches in straight sets for a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Lockwood Park.

The closest set of the meet came at No. 4 singles, where the Angels’ Christian Klein hung in with Thomas Connolly in the first set before Connolly won the match 7-5, 6-0.

