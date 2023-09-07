There might be a youth movement going on in the cross country program at Union Grove High School.

A group of young Broncos runners, led by freshman Sissy Commodore, dominated the freshman-sophomore race and led them to the championship of the 5,000-meter girls’ race Thursday in the annual Southern Lakes Conference Relays run at the Burlington School Forest.

Commodore had the best time in the girls’ field, regardless of class, by finishing in 20:22.13. She won the freshman-sophomore race and was 14 seconds faster than Lake Geneva Badger junior Brooklyn Flies (20:36.10) for the overall girls’ title.

Union Grove’s total time was 1:45:36.9 and all five of the Broncos’ scoring runners finished in under 22 minutes. Junior Ashley Lamers was sixth in the junior-senior race (21:05.33) and in the freshman-sophomore race, sophomore Alyssa Simpson was third (21:13.62), freshman Karlie Peterson was fifth (21:26.25) and sophomore Abby Johnson was seventh (21:29.58).

The Waterford girls weren’t too far behind in second place, finishing in 1:46:16.6. Juniors led the way, with Sydney Younk taking second place (20:43.79) and Akira Hancock taking third place (20:56.19) in the junior-senior race. Senior Molly Brever was seventh (21:14.12) and senior Callie Heath was 15th (22:22.84) in the same race.

The Burlington girls were fifth (1:53:42.7), led by seniors Olivia Romback (fourth, 20:58.44) and Jenna Bebow (ninth, 21:29.89) in the junior-senior race.

For the boys, Waterford senior Trever Buchanan won the junior-senior race and had the best overall time of 17:34.08 to lead the Wolverines to second place behind Badger. Waterford’s total time was 1:34:14.9, more than three minutes behind the Badgers (1:31:01.9).

After Buchanan, three sophomores set the pace for the Wolverines. Maddox Juergens was third (18:38.80), Dillon Frahman was fifth (19:10.06) and Jonah Klingsten was sixth (19:25.37) in the freshman-sophomore race. Senior Colin Kienast (19:26.60) rounded out the Wolverines’ top five.

The Union Grove boys were fourth (1:39:43.7), led by junior Killian Helt (18:19.52), who was fifth in the junior-senior race.

Burlington was fifth (1:40:32.8), led by junior Jaiden Matsche (19:19.78), who was 13th in the junior-senior race.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Junior Emma Bond continues to set the pace for the Lady Toppers, finishing fifth Thursday at the Whitnall Invitational at Hales Corners Park.

Bond had a time of 21:21.78, almost three minutes behind winner Faith Wehrman of New Berlin Eisenhower (18:42.69), the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion.

Two other Catholic Central runners finished in the top 30 — freshman Isebella Richter was 28th (24:16.39) and junior Clara Henderson was 30th (24:52.96).

The Lady Toppers were sixth of seven teams with 137 points, not far behind Shoreland Lutheran (131). Eisenhower won the meet with 25.

Catholic Central did not have any boys’ runners.

Girls volleyball

PARK: The Panthers won both of their matches in a three-team tournament Thursday at Milwaukee Pulaski.

Park (3-7) played Pulaski in the first match, recovering from a second-set loss to win 25-7, 23-25, 15-8. In the second match, the Panthers played Milwaukee School of Arts and relied on a strong serve attack to win 25-15, 25-12.

“We came out determined our first set and ready to put in work, but we fell behind in our second set,” Panthers coach Samantha Thomas said. “Working on our mental game continues to be one of our main focuses moving forward into the season.”

Jada Campos led the Panthers against Pulaski with seven kills on 16 attempts. Amaya Rogers had nine assists, four aces and three kills, and Maria Sorenson had five kills on 10 attempts. Jenna Quirk led the defense with eight digs and Vanessa Talbert made four blocks.

Rogers, a junior middle hitter/setter, also had a big game against Milwaukee Arts, scoring 17 points from the service line with a team-high eight aces. Thomas said that Rogers “went on two runs” and “set the stage for us at the service-line.” Campos had five kills and four aces and Talbert and freshman Madison Gomez each had three aces.

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, PRAIRIE 0: The Crusaders swept the Hawks 25-16, 25-12, 25-12 at Lutheran Thursday in their first Metro Classic Conference match of the season.

Julia Kellner led the Crusaders (6-1 overall) with 12 kills, three blocks and two aces. Riley LaBoda added 25 assists and three aces, and Kaitlyn Zurawski (19) and Ally Rosborough (18) combined for 37 digs.

“We played a very well-rounded match with contributions from all players,” Lutheran coach Stephanie Schulz said. “It was a fun team effort in an exciting, loud gym.”

“We had a tough matchup tonight,” Prairie coach Lisa Yunker said. “Lutheran is a solid team and we struggled to find our groove.” Prairie (4-10, 1-1 MCC)

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 0: The Lady Toppers won their first match in their return to the Midwest Classic Conference Thursday night at Burlington.

Catholic Central (3-2, 1-0 MCC), which moved from the Metro Classic Conference to the Midwest Classic, swept the Wildcats (2-4, 0-1) 25-20, 25-12, 25-11.

Molly Brauer led the Lady Toppers with nine kills and seven digs. Jayden Garratt added 26 assists, 13 digs and two aces, and Paige Kerkhoff had six aces.

Twenty percent of Catholic Central’s serves in the match were aces, coach Amanda Nevins said.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were outmatched in height and made too many errors in a 25-11, 25-18, 25-19 Metro Classic Conference loss to the Lancers Thursday at St. Catherine’s.

“St. Joseph served the ball just about as well as you could hope for,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “It felt like our girls were fighting just to make it off the serve all evening.

“Our girls competed all the way through and I’m proud of the effort. We don’t have the height of the other teams and our unforced errors just hurt that much more.”

Sophomore right side hitter Aniyah Price had seven kills to lead the Angels (2-4, 0-2 MCC) and Londyn Pardo and Alondra Perez each had three kills.

Girls swimming

BADGER CO-OP 116, BURLINGTON CO-OP 66: Senior Averi Larsen was the only winner for the Demons in their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at the Wellness Center in Burlington.

Larsen won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:09.88 and the 100 freestyle in 54.30. She also swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:57.84) and second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:45.08), which both included senior Callie Klepp, junior Natalie Oldenburg and sophomore Molly Warren.

Klepp was second in the 50 freestyle (25.96) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.17).

Girls golf

UNION GROVE 204, WATERFORD 206: Senior Lexi Manteufel’s 2-over-par 37 was the difference for the Broncos Thursday in their Southern Lakes Conference victory at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.

Manteufel had a birdie on her fourth hole and was the medalist by 10 strokes ahead of Waterford’s top player, sophomore Grace Rupert (47).

Freshman Alana Keevers added a 50 for Union Grove and senior Bri Flock had a 48 for the Wolverines.

• Wednesday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, Union Grove lost to Westosha Central 162-200 in an SLC dual meet.

Manteufel shot a 40 and finished six shots behind Falcons senior Kylie Walker, who was the medalist with a 2-under-par 34. Junior Olivia Sheahan added a 52 for the Broncos.

BURLINGTON: The Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday against an incomplete Beloit Memorial team at Kruger Haskell Golf Club in Beloit.

Burlington totaled 206, led by senior Kayla Warner with a 46 and junior Macie Plitzuweit with a 48.

Purple Knights senior Sarah Ramsden, their only player, was the medalist with an even-par 36.

• On Wednesday, the Demons’ top four players broke 50 and they beat Waterford 186-211 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.

Senior Kendall Kafar led Burlington with a 43 to earn medalist honors. Warner had a 45 and Plitzuweit and Sophia Dutcher each shot a 49.

The Wolverines were led by Grace Rupert with a 50 and Sydney Norgal with a 51.

• On Tuesday, Burlington beat Wilmot 196-223, led by medalist Warner with a 41.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Park/Horlick senior Isabella Wentorf was the medalist Thursday in a Southeast Conference mini-meet at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.

Wentorf, who started with a triple-bogey 8 on the first hole, was just 7-over par on her final eight holes, making pars on the par-3 sixth and par-4 ninth holes, to finish with a 46. She beat runner-up Paige Thome of Oak Creek (47) by one shot.

Wentorf’s junior teammate, Violet Desonia, shot a 53, but Park/Horlick had just three players and did not post a team score.

Case, which was missing its No. 1 player, totaled 249 and finished fourth among the four complete teams. Junior Micky Hutsick led the Eagles with a 54 and junior Abigail Jutronka added a 58.

Franklin shot 212 and beat Oak Creek (216) by four shots.

Girls tennis

PRAIRIE 7, MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Hawks swept all seven matches in straight sets Thursday, three of them 6-0, 6-0, and won a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Prairie.

Lily Jorgenson led the singles sweep by beating Annaliese Borowski 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 flight. Other singles winners for the Hawks, who lost just six games in singles, were Laini Alexander (No. 2), Sophia Baptista (No. 3) and Isabelle Grotmol (No. 4).

In doubles, where Prairie lost just three games, winners were Shritha Reddy and Salisia Servantez (No. 1), Evelyn Kane-Hiba Rahman (No. 2) and Caroline Berkey-Tevene Vartanian (No. 3).

• On Wednesday, Prairie swept St. Catherine’s/Lutheran 7-0 in an MCC dual meet.

The Hawks lost just four games in the meet, all in singles.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 4, HORLICK/PARK 3: Racine Co-op won the first three singles matches, but were swept in doubles and lost at No. 4 singles in a Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Horlick High School.

At No. 1 singles, Horlick/Park’s Ellie Khreish “did a great job with ball placement,” Racine Co-op co-coach Iva McLean said, and beat Alexa Szela 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 2 singles, Siroun Buchaklian won a third-set supertiebreaker to beat Darby Battle 7-5, 4-6, 10-4, and at No. 3 singles, Mya Wendt beat Vanessa Dickerson 6-2, 6-0. At No. 4, Lydia Smithkey served well, McLean said, but lost to Lilly Lanhardt 6-1, 6-1.

ELKHORN 5, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos lost a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Elkhorn Thursday.

At No. 1 doubles, Union Grove’s Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke rallied to pull out a 6-4, 1-6, 11-9 victory. Trailing 9-8 in the supertiebreaker, the pair won the final three points to win the match.

Dinauer and Gehrke are 10-4 this season.

WATERFORD 5, CASE 2: On Wednesday, the Wolverines got their victories in straight sets in a nonconference victory over the Eagles at Waterford.

Senior Ava Flower, Waterford’s No. 1 singles player, beat Ruby Ferguson 6-1, 6-3. Other singles winners for the Wolverines were sophomore Sophia Stengel (No. 2) and freshman Riley Kranich (No. 4).

In doubles, Waterford’s No. 3 team of juniors Emma Baumeister and Cassidy Jones had a tough fight against Case freshmen Emma Meltzer and Kylie Miti, but pulled out the match 7-6 (1), 7-5. Seniors Natalie Tessmer and Cassidy Jones won at No. 2 doubles for the Wolverines.

The match of the day came at No. 3 singles, where Eagles’ senior Elise Kasserman rallied to beat Waterford sophomore Reece Sosinski 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-8 in a match that lasted more than 2½ hours.

Kasserman, playing singles for the first time this season, trailed 2-5 in the second set, but won five straight games to take the match to the third-set supertiebreaker.

Also winning for the Eagles were Mackenna Hatfield and Scarlett Hay at No. 1 doubles, who beat juniors Ella Hansen and Grace Kranich 6-0, 6-1.