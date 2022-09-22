High school sports roundup: for Sept. 24

The Union Grove High School boys volleyball team hasn’t gotten any notice from the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association so far this season.

Perhaps Thursday’s performance against Westosha Central will help.

The Broncos had to fight for every point against the Falcons, but Union Grove’s offense was clicking and prevailed for a 25-18, 25-15, 24-26, 25-16 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.

The Broncos improved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the SLC, one game ahead of second-place Wilmot (3-1 SLC), which received two votes in the WBVCA poll and kept pace by beating Burlington 3-1 Thursday.

Senior outside hitter Ty Geschke continues to put up big numbers for Union Grove, totaling 20 kills against Westosha (4-6, 2-2 SLC). Junior outside hitter Hudson Dresen added 14 kills and helped on defense with 12 digs. Senior setter Domenic McDougal had a big night, Broncos coach Jamie Anderson said, with 50 assists along with four kills.

“I was really impressed by the setting of Domenic McDougal and the offensive firepower of Ty Geschke,” Anderson said. “I thought we played some of our best offensive volleyball tonight and defeated a very tough opponent which was also playing some great volleyball. It was very exciting to see these two teams battle for every point.”

Senior libero James May had 22 digs to lead the defense and senior middle hitter Jack Waters defended well at the net with six blocks. Senior middle hitter Zac Montgomery, sophomore Will Marshall and Waters combined for 13 kills.

WILMOT 3, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons won the third set against the Panthers, but lost their Southern Lakes Conference match 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 Thursday at Wilmot.

“We fought hard the entire match, but made a few too many self-inflicted errors,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “We had a chance to take it to set five, but we came up a bit short.”

Karsen Skiles led the Demons (13-14, 2-2 SLC) with 13 kills, Chris Naber had 17 assists and Braeden Tomczyk had four aces.

Leading the defense was Jackson Phillips with 21 digs and Brett Foulke and Kane Walby with two blocks each.

Wilmot (9-6, 3-1 SLC) received votes in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

ST. CATHERINE'S CO-OP 3, WATERFORD 0: St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie earned its first victory of the season Thursday, beating the Wolverines 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.

The Angels (1-6, 1-3 SLC) put it together against Waterford (1-4, 0-4 SLC), in its first season of varsity play.

Seniors Drew Schoneman and Tristan Ropiak both had impressive statistics. Schoneman, an outside hitter, had 18 kills and 10 digs, while Ropiak, a middle hitter, had 10 kills and led the defense with 18 digs. Junior setter Lucas Adams had 30 assists and junior Caleb Scott had four aces and 11 digs.

"Seniors Drew Schoneman and Tristan Ropiak really set the tone for the match tonight with their leadership and play around the net," St. Catherine's Co-op coach Reid Koenen said. "I was happy to see the things we've been working on over the past two weeks in practice come out when it mattered most in a close match."

Girls volleyball

PRAIRIE 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Hawks defeated the Lady Toppers 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Prairie.

Lexi Kuvshinikov led the offense for Prairie (10-11, 3-1 MCC) with 13 kills and five aces. Amelia Ropiak added nine digs, six kills and three aces, and Cate Yunker had 28 assists and six aces.

Defensively, Anna Johnson finished with seven digs and Reese Jaramillo was effective at the net, leading the Hawks with five blocks.

“We played steady tonight as a team and didn’t let our errors determine the outcome of the match,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “The girls were able to mentally reset and positively encourage their teammates.

“Reese (Jaramillo) stepped up big tonight in the front row. She blocked really well and got good touches on a lot of balls.”

No information was available for Catholic Central (6-13, 1-3 MCC) Thursday night.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders kept it close, but lost 25-20, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 to the Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Lutheran.

“This was one of the best matches we have played all year, but unfortunately, we did not win,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We played some amazing defense and some tough offense.”

Sophomore middle hitter Julia Kellner led the Crusaders with 17 kills and Lindsay Thoennes (eight) and Kaitlyn Zurawski (seven) combined for 15 kills. Junior setter Riley LaBoda finished with 30 assists and 12 digs, and sophomore defensive specialist Ally Rosborough had 20 digs.

“We fought for each point and it was a fun match to coach,” Demuth said. “We took some big steps forward as a team tonight.”

Thomas More (17-6, 4-0 MCC) is tied with Shoreland Lutheran (7-7, 3-0 MCC) for the top spot in the MCC.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 3, ST. CATHERINE'S 1: The Angels lost 25-7, 30-28, 24-26, 25-15 in a Metro Classic Conference match on Thursday at St. Catherine's.

"We came out really flat in the first set," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "It didn't seem like we could do anything right."

The team battled out of the first set to mount a strong challenge in the second set, then win the third set.

Katelyn Gordon had four kills and three aces and Arianna Jones had a team-high five kills, but mistakes added up with 11 missed serves and just 13 total kills.

"I was really impressed by how the girls responded in the second set as they battled back and forth," Prideaux said. "The continual improvement led to a win in the third set, but unfortunately, we left no room for error and lost in the fourth."

Boys soccer

CASE 3, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 0: The Eagles were dominant in a nonconference match Thursday at Pritchard Park.

Corbin Bochinski scored the opening goal in the eighth minute with a shot from 12 yards. The Eagles (8-3-1) doubled their lead against the Huskies (6-5-1) seven minutes later when Tomas Sanchez scored off of a cross into the box by Larencio Muhammad.

The continued defensive pressure by the Eagles generated turnovers and kept play largely in the Huskies' half of the pitch. Muhammad finished the scoring with a goal in the 54th minute, scoring on a tight angle from just inside the box to make it 3-0.

Case allowed only four shots on goal and junior goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim earned his fourth shutout on the season.

"Our guys are playing at a high level," Case coach Gregg Anderle said. "Psychologically, they know they can play with the best and tonight they showed that they can control a match."

HORLICK 2, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 1: The Rebels clawed back from an early deficit to win a nonconference match Thursday at the South Milwaukee Soccer Complex.

The Rockets (1-7) struck early after a breakdown by the Rebels (3-7-1) that allowed a breakaway goal.

The Rebels later equalized from an unlikely source.

Senior Everett Eisenman was given a start with numbers fluctuating this season for a banged up Rebels' squad. He made the most of it and scored after breaking off from the wing to deliver a perfect strike — scoring in front of his family in attendance.

"(Eisenman) has never been a starter for us," Horlick coach Galen Irish said. "He is a good player but it's just never happened for him.

"(Eisenman) has just always been behind someone else. But he always puts in the work, Tonight he was our senior leader."

With five minutes remaining in regulation, the Rebels were given a golden opportunity to take the win. The Rockets' goalkeeper took a risk in clearing the ball from his area and clipped a Horlick player in the process. A penalty kick was awarded and Oliver Shircel buried the kick for a 2-1 advantage that the Rebels would close out.

"It's hard to explain sometimes what a win feels like," Irish said. "But seeing the work and practices come to fruition … and you finally get a win … it is such a great feeling."

Horlick freshman goalkeeper Paul Fronjian-Frizo made four saves.

Cross country

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Seniors Elsie Kmecak and Anastassya Murphy were neck and neck at the Big Foot Invitational on Thursday at the Duck Pond in Fontana.

Kmecak finished second (20:24.22) ahead of Murphy (20:42.73) in third. Both finished behind the fast pace set by Home School Eagles (SWCHA) freshman Eliza Pfarr (19:35.53). Catholic Central's final runner was senior Eva Lynch, who was 20th (23:39.56).

It was the first meet of the season for Kmecak, the reigning WIAA Division 3 state cross country champion.

Shoreland Lutheran won the girls team event with 39 points over Rockford Christian (62). Catholic Central did not have enough participants to qualify for the team competition.

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders took part in the River Run Invitational on Thursday at River Bend Park in Horicon.

Brady Baranowski led the boys by finishing 39th (19:24.0), with Vincent Marani (19:43.87) and Seth Luxem (19:45.13) finishing back-to-back in 56th and 57th. The boys' winner was Watertown Luther Prep junior Eliott Heiderich (16:39.03).

Campbellsport won the boys team event with 78 points over Waupun (127). Lutheran finished 16th (343).

Senior Sarah Seils led the Lutheran girls. placing 51st (23:34.16), and sophomore Madison Niermann finished 64th (23:54.11). The girls winner was Luther Prep junior Jemma Habben (19:13.95).

Luther Prep won the girls team event with 36 points over Laconia (72). Lutheran did not have enough runners to post a team score.