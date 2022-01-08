High school sports roundup: Eagles duo wrestle to the top

Case High School wrestling might have a younger and less experienced squad than most. But performances like they had during Saturday's Bauer Brawl at West Allis Nathan Hale High School are a reason to feel excited about its progress.

Led by Gavin Gutman and Carter Leiber, Case earned two class victories at the 16 team invite and finished ninth overall.

"It was a good day for us," Case coach David Edwards said. "They're just kids. We're young. But over half of our guys have winning records. We're getting our experience."

Gutman, who is also the starting quarterback for Case's football team, secured three pins en route to winning the 195 pound bracket. He first pinned Lake County Lutheran's Ben Dudek in 19 seconds. Gutman followed that quick win with another one in the semifinals — pinning Kenosha Christian Life's Dequavion Pinter in 58 seconds.

In the 195 final, Gutman squared off with Chuy Medina of Watertowen Lutheran Prep. Medina entered the match with an 11-0 record. Gutman pinned him in 2:47. The perfect day for Gutman improved his record on the season to 19-4. 13 of his 19 wins have come from pins.

"Gavin is wrestling really good," Edwards said. "It's his confidence. He's not afraid to go in there and mix it up against top competition."

Leiber's efforts at 126 gave Case its second class victory on Saturday. Leiber didn't have the quick matches or pins as his teammate Gutman — but he was always in control.

Leiber won a decision (9-6) in the semifinal against Ripon's Brenden Shurpit. In the final, Leiber defeated Whitnall/Greendale's Noah Koss by a decision (6-3) to win the 126 class and improve his record to 16-10.

"(Carter) was in control the whole match," Edwards said. "Picking up the win today will really help his confidence. He's a great kid and a hard worker."

Isaiah Giron (120) and Gilberto Altamirano (132) each provided Case with two fifth place finishes. Case ended with 60 points as a team to finish in ninth place at the invite. Watertown Lutheran Prep won the team event with 132 points.

CHEESEHEAD INVITATIONAL: Evan Danowski finished third at 182 pounds to give Waterford High School wrestling its best result on Saturday at Kaukauna High School.

Danowski, ranked third at 182 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, won seven of his eight matches at the invite. After a first round bye the senior defeated Southeast Polk’s Antonio Loving by technical fall (15-0), Fennimore’s Cameron Wolf by a major decision (12-3), Kaukauna’s Drew Wendzicki by decision (8-3) and then pinned Aquinas’ Riley Klar in 2:35.

The semifinal was a match of two unbeaten top state ranked wrestlers. Danowski faced Kasson-Mantorville’s Bennett Berge -- ranked first at 182 in The Guillotine’s Minnesota Class AA high school rankings. Danowski lost via technical fall (22-7) at 5:43. Berge won the 182 class. Danowski won his next two matches to finish third.

Hudson Halter, ranked seventh at 120, went 4-3 at the invite to finish seventh. Hunter Rudzinski, ranked 12th at 152, finished eighth and went 3-4 at the invite. Waterford finished in 22nd with 182.5 points at the 28 team invite. Simley (642.5) won the event ahead of Southeast Polk (600).

Boys basketball

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 37, FAITH CHRISTIAN 18: It wasn't pretty. It wasn't textbook. But the Hilltoppers earned their first win of the season with a nonconference game in Racine.

The Eagles (6-3) seemed content to let their 3-point shooting decide the outcome on Saturday. It didn't end well. They shot 2 of 19 on their 3-point attempts in the game and 7 of 36 from the field for a field goal percentage of 19.

"I thought we did a great job with our help defense," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said.

Offensively for the Hilltoppers (1-8) the night belonged to Calahan Miles. The senior nearly outscored the Eagles on his own with a 17 point night to go with seven steals, five rebounds and four assists.

"(Miles) was a match up problem for Faith Christian," Smith said. "We focused on getting inside for points. (Faith Christian) played zone defense the whole game. If they didn't they would have lost by more."

Girls basketball

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 52, HORLICK 38: A fast start and a lot of pressure gave the LadyToppers a nonconference win over the Rebels on Saturday in Racine.

The LadyToppers (8-5) started the game with an 8-0 run. They led 17-4 after eight minutes of play. And 25-18 after the first half. Julia Klein and Kayla Loos each scored eight points in the first half.

"The positivity and momentum was high," Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. "Our communication was much better tonight."

If the Rebels (2-9) were hoping to respond in kind with a fast start of their own in the second half — it was thwarted quickly. The LadyToppers forced four straight turnovers and forced the Rebels to use a timeout. The LadyToppers outscored the Rebels 27-14 in the second half.

Loos, who Beebe noted is "consistently getting better," finished with a game-high 14 points. Vantaya Johnson led the Rebels with 13 points.

MARTIN LUTHER 48, RACINE LUTHERAN 44: A valiant effort by the Crusaders on Saturday nearly ended with an upset in a Midwest Conference Classic game in Racine.

The Crusaders (5-6, 4-2 MCC) used their defense to keep the Spartans (11-2, 6-0), ranked seventh in Division 3 in the latest WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll, in check and led 26-21 after the first half.

"We really played our top five the whole game," Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "We kept fighting on the defensive end to give us a shot to win."

The Spartans averaged 64.5 points per game entering Saturday's game. The Crusaders kept them within reach the entire contest.

With 24 seconds remaining, the Crusaders had the ball while trailing 45-44 with a chance to go ahead. The opportunity for a shot inside didn't fall and the team was forced to foul to the finish.

"As much as it hurt, this was one of my prouder moments in the program," Shaffer said. "All you can ask for as a coach is for them to give it their all. They did."

Nevaiah Bell-Tenner led the Crusaders with a game-high 18 points. Bell-Tenner scored four of her game-high five 3-pointers in the game's first half. Sarah Strande also scored double digits for the Crusaders with 11 points.

"I see so much growth with our team and our players," Shaffer said. "We're able to compete with the top teams."

WATERFORD 56, MILTON 54: After a three-game losing streak, the Wolverines now have a three-game winning streak following a nonconference victory at Milton.

The Wolverines (7-8) led the Red Hawks (7-8) 29-24 after the first half. The Wolverines were given a jolt by Emma Henningfeld scoring 15 of her team-high 22 points in the opening frame. She also contributed on the defensive end with 18 rebounds in the game.

“In the first half we looked about as good as I can imagine,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.

The Red Hawks outscored the Wolverines 30-27 in the second half but late free throws and defensive stops for the Wolverines cemented the night.

“I was so proud of the girls in the second half,” Brechtl said.

Madison Krueger scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds. Mikayla Acker and Payton Snifka also had 10 rebounds on the night. Acker finished with 10 points to complete a double-double.

PRAIRIE 84, SAINT THOMAS MORE 40: The Hawks had all cylinders firing on Saturday to win a Metro Classic Conference game in Milwaukee.

The Hawks (11-2, 5-0 MCC) held a commanding 44-27 first half lead over the Cavaliers (4-7, 1-5). The three headed monster was in full effect for the Hawks as Jasonya "JJ" Barnes, Reese Jaramillo and Sophia Lawler scored all but one of the team's first half points.

"When you have two of your best shooters going and (JJ) leading the defense — it is great to see," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said.

Barnes finished with a game-high 25 points and added 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jaramillo and Lawler finished with 23 and 18 points respectively.

"We have so many unselfish players playing team basketball," Jaramillo said. "It is so positive and fun to see. We all want to win as a team.

