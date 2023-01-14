High school sports roundup: Double winners Arteaga, Moore lead Racine Unified swimmers at Fondy Invitational

Hugo Arteaga and Brayden Moore had themselves a day for the Racine Unified Co-op high school boys swimming and diving team Saturday at the Fondy Invitational.

Arteaga, a junior, won the 100-yard butterfly, had another top-six finish and swam on two top-two relays to help his team to fourth place in the 10-team meet at the Fond du Lac Aquatic Center.

Sophomore Brayden Moore won the 100 freestyle, swam on the relays with Arteaga and had an additional top-six finish as Racine Unified scored 268 points. Bay Port won the meet with 557 points.

Arteaga, who finished fifth in the 100 butterfly at the WIAA State Championships last February, finished in 52.47 Saturday, about two seconds off his city record time of 50.41 he set at state. He still won the race by 2.41 seconds over runner-up Asa Sadowsky of Bay Port (54.88).

Moore won the 100 freestyle in 49.27, beating runner-up Henry Williams of Hartford/Slinger (50.22) by nearly a second.

In the 200 freestyle relay, which won in 1:33.32, Moore led off with a first leg of 22.80 seconds, freshman Nathanial Foster had a second leg of 24.51, junior John Merrill had a third leg of 24.77 and Arteaga anchored the relay with a final split of 21.24.

The 400 freestyle relay of Moore, junior Jacob Hendricks, Foster and Arteaga finished second in 3:26.45, dropping more than 16 seconds off its previous best time of 3:43.01. Arteaga had a final split of 47.04, the only sub 50-second split in the field. Hartford/Slinger won the relay in 3:24.76.

Other top-six finishes for Racine Unified were by Moore in the 200 freestyle (third, 1:52.12), Arteaga in the 200 individual medley (fifth, 2:10.66) and Hendricks in the 100 freestyle (sixth, 54.61).

Wrestling

BURLINGTON: The Demons had two third-place finishers and had six others finish in the top six at the Freedom Irish Invitational Saturday at Freedom.

Patrick Skrundz (25-5) finished third at 113 pounds and Kade Boyd (23-7) was third at 152 to lead Burlington.

After a first-round bye, Skrundz pinned Brady Vieaux of Denmark in 4:53 in the quarterfinals, then was pinned in 36 seconds in the semifinals by Brandan Burke of Amery.

Skrundz came back strong in the third-place match, winning an 11-0 major decision over Lucius Janquart of West DePere.

Boyd won his first two matches on pins, both in the first period against Maverick Goulet of Amery (1:59) and Cashton Miller of Brillion (1:29), then was pinned in the semifinals in 3:51 by Nathan VandeHey of Freedom.

Like Skrundz, Boyd bounced back quickly in the third-place match, pinning Cole Dzarneski of Denmark in 3:45.

Demons coach Jade Gribble said his wrestlers had a tough time early.

“We started off a little slow,” Gribble said. “We’re not used to this kind of competition and some kids were moving down to their usual weight class, but we needed to see some of this. It was a good wake-up call.

“As the day went on wrestled better. Kade and Patrick had a good day and they did some really good things. I’m happy with the effort.”

Nolan Myszkewicz (24-7) finished fourth at 145, losing a pair of close decisions in the semifinals and in the third-place match, and Ben Guerra (25-4 at 126), Austin Skrundz (24-5 at 160) and Grant Otter (23-7 at 220) each won their final three matches to finish fifth.

Burlington finished fourth with 129 points. Amery won the team title with 189 points.

UNION GROVE: Cole Dummer finished second and Travis Moore finished third for the Broncos Saturday at the Badger Scramble at Lake Geneva.

Dummer, ranked 10th in the state coaches poll at 132 pounds, improved to 28-3 by going 4-1. He won three matches on pins, against Samuel Merrill of West Bend East (2:54), Colin Maier of Cedarburg (1:45) in the first two rounds and over Carson Bruce of Brookfield Central (4:55) in his final match.

In his third match, Dummer faced No. 1-ranked Bryan Winans of Kaukauna (26-2) and lost on a technical fall (15-0, 5:33), then rebounded by controlling his match against Parker Olson of Sun Prairie East/West (27-3) for a 6-3 decision.

“(Dummer) learned something from that match (against Winans),” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “Kaukauna kids are tough on top when in the riding position and Cole know he has things to work on.

“The match (against Olson) was a nice bounceback — he was a tough kid and Cole was able to secure the victory.”

Moore (28-4) won three of his five matches at 182, including a 9-6 decision against London Kiser of Kenosha Indian Trail (24-8), ranked eighth in the poll, and a pin in 1:16 against Braden Gissal of Kewaskum.

Moore’s losses were to fourth-ranked Kasey Gish of West Bend East (28-4) on an 8-2 decision and to fifth-ranked Drew Wendzicki of Kaukauna (24-6) on a pin in 5:27.

“Travis’ bracket was loaded, but it was exactly what we were looking for as we gear up for the rest of the season.” Weis said. “Both (Dummer and Moore) came off the mat and knew what they need to work on right away.”

Four other Broncos finished sixth, including sophomore Austin Waldal at 285 (10-9), who went 4-1 with two decisions, a pin and a bye.

Union Grove finished eighth in the 12-team meet with 81 points. Kaukauna won with 326.

ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP: The Angels had just two top-eight finishers Saturday at the Ken Heine Blackshirt Invitational at Waukesha South.

Elijah LaFountain (23-6) went 2-2 and finished fifth at 182 pounds, pinning Jacob Sanders of West Allis Central in 47 seconds in the fifth-place match. His other victory was on a medical forfeit over Kyle Valdes of Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon.

Brayden Yocco (2-16) went 2-3 and finished eighth at 132 for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central, which finished 18th in the 20-team meet with 19 points. Milton won the meet with 209.5.

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE 79, CASE 13: The Hawks dominated every facet of a nonconference game Saturday against the Eagles at Prairie.

Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes had 25 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead Prairie (11-2), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll and eighth in the Associated Press state poll.

Reese Jaramillo had 16 points, Meg Decker had 15 and the three combined for 44 points in the first half as the Hawks led 57-4 at halftime. Jaramillo and Decker combined for 13 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

A lot of Prairie’s points came in transition as it forced numerous turnovers by the Eagles (3-12).

The game had special meaning for Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo. Case head coach Wally Booker was an assistant coach at St. Catherine’s when she played in high school.

“I have so much respect for him,” Jaramillo said. “He has put his heart and soul into working with youth basketball players in Racine for the majority of his adult life.

“He always supported my playing career, and now my coaching career, in such a positive way.”

Angelina Ortiz had five points to lead Case, which made just five baskets in the game.

Boys basketball

ST. FRANCIS 64, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 49: The Hilltoppers kept it close in a low-scoring first half, but their inability to make baskets led to a nonconference loss Saturday at St. Francis.

Catholic Central (3-10) trailed 19-18 at halftime as both teams had trouble scoring. The Hilltoppers’ shooting woes continued in the second half, while the Mariners (2-8) picked up their scoring pace and took a 10-point lead.

Catholic Central gave up baskets in transition after that as they tried to catch up.

“This is a game I felt like we should have won,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “The game started exactly as we wanted and we were down by one at the half. We struggled to score — we missed a lot of easy shots in the paint.

“In the second half, we started pressing offensively and with six minutes left, they were up by 10 and after that it went downhill.”

Evan Krien had another big game with 26 points, nine rebounds, six steals and four assists while playing the entire game. Riley Sullivan added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, but only two other players scored.

“(Sullivan) may be our best athlete,” Smith said. “For a kid who’s 6-foot-1 to get as many rebounds as he does, I’m so impressed with him. I’m very pleased with the way Riley played.”

Shavaree Hicks led St. Francis with 19 points.