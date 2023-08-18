Early in the Park High School football team’s season-opening nonconference game Friday night, it looked like the mojo the team had last season wasn’t going to carry over.

An interception return for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, followed by a Panthers’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff that gave Beloit Memorial a short field and set up its second touchdown, put the Panthers in a 12-0 hole with 7:13 left in the first quarter.

But just as quickly as it seemed to disappear, the magic from last year’s breakthrough season returned and Park scored 19 unanswered points the rest of the way to beat Beloit Memorial 19-12 at Beloit.

“We showed a lot of character coming from behind, sticking with it and trusting each other” Panthers coach Morris Matsen said. “It was a great matchup.”

Matsen and his coaching staff made some adjustments and the team cleaned up its early mistakes, resulting in a defensive effort that kept the Purple Knights in check.

Park started the comeback just over a minute after the second touchdown by the Knights. The Panthers started in Beloit Memorial territory after a big return by sophomore Jwan Eastland on the kickoff after the pick-six.

With 5:57 left in the first half, junior running back Isaiah Robinson ran to his right, bounced outside and broke four tackles during a 15-yard touchdown run. The extra point by junior kicker Kevin Flores got the Panthers within 12-7 at halftime.

“Isaiah is a gifted athlete,” Matsen said.

After a defensive third quarter by both teams, Park took the lead at 13-12 with 6:23 left in the game when senior quarterback Carter Eschmann found senior receiver Cy Charles on a slant over the middle and Charles outran a defender to the end zone on the 45-yard play.

“(Eschmann) made a big-time throw,” Matsen said. “He was patient, saw the window and Charles finished in the end zone.”

After another strong defensive stand by the Panthers, the offense provided some insurance with 2:41 left on a 24-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jamarion Lacy.

When Beloit Memorial got the ball back, Park had another impressive defensive series that included a pass breakup and two sacks — one by sophomore linebacker Jemarreon Deleon on first down and the second by junior linebacker Kamron Ozier on fourth down.

“Beloit came in with a great game plan,” Matsen said. “They were grinding out and they caught us a couple times, but we tightened up.”

Junior defensive lineman Natavion Santoya-White led the defense with 11 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. Fellow lineman Lacy was a beast with 10 tackles, including four tackles for loss. Eastland had an interception and the Panthers blocked both extra points and one field goal.

About the only thing that went wrong for Park was having two extra points blocked.

“The kids are excited for next week (against Cudahy),” Matsen said.

Girls golf

TAYLOR CLARK INVITATIONAL: Senior Lexi Manteufel continued to play well for Union Grove Thursday, shooting a 3-over-par 75 on the White Birch course at Brighton Dale Links to finish third in the Taylor Clark Invitational.

Manteufel had four birdies in her round, three of them on the front nine as she shot 1-over 37. She had a 2-over 38 on the back nine.

Freshman Alana Keevers added an 83 to finish seventh and the Broncos totaled 390 to finish fourth in the eight-team tournament.

Burlington had its top four players finish in the top 20, three of them shooting under 100, and the Demons finished third with 386.

Senior Kendall Kafar was 10th at 91, senior Kayla Warner was 12th at 93, junior Macie Plitzuweit was 14th at 96 and senior Sophia Dutcher was 19th at 106.

Waterford finished eighth at 480, led by sophomore Grace Rupert with a 102 to finish 17th.

Two-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Westosha Central totaled 297 to win the tournament by 81 strokes over runner-up Whitefish Bay (378). Senior twins Kylie and Katelyn Walker both shot under par to finish 1-2 — Kylie had a 4-under 68 and Katelyn had a 1-under 71.

ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN: The Angels’ only golfer, freshman Anna Tiedeman, shot a 135 Thursday and finished 29th in the Owl Invitational hosted by Slinger at the Washington County Golf Course.

Girls tennis

BURLINGTON 7, WILMOT 0: The Demons won every match in straight sets, losing just six games in doubles, to win their Southern Lakes Conference season opener Thursday at Wilmot.

Burlington’s No. 1 doubles team of Rumina Sharma and Sarah Frohmader beat the Panthers’ Cassie Cudahy and Taylor Dale 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Sarah Hartlage and Rylie Fisher beat Megan Greenhill and Emily Runge 6-2, 6-2; and No. 3 Allie Fischer and Ellie Pieters beat Johana Neumann and Lesley Velasquez 6-1, 6-0.

In singles, Mabel Nichols (No. 1), Holly Adamek (No. 2), Maryn Nichols (No. 3) and Emmaline Pedersen (No. 4) all won in straight sets. Adamek, Maryn Nichols and Pedersen remained unbeaten this season.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos opened Southern Lakes Conference play Thursday with a loss to the Falcons at Paddock Lake.

Union Grove’s doubles teams were competitive, with two matches going to three sets.

At No. 1 doubles, Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke split the first two sets with Westosha’s Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde, then the Falcons went on to win 6-0, 0-6, 10-4.

At No. 2 doubles, the Broncos’ Addy Callewaert and Elliana Duval won the first set against Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenberner, but the Falcons rallied to win 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

At No. 3 doubles, Lorelei Nelson and Emma Santarelli lost 7-5, 6-3.

Union Grove was swept in singles in straight sets.