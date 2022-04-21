High school sports roundup: Decker sisters power Prairie girls soccer over Elkhorn

The Decker sisters helped get The Prairie School girls soccer team out to a quick lead Thursday, and Norah Boerner provided some insurance.

The Deckers combined on a goal in the second minute of a nonconference match against Elkhorn, then Boerner doubled the Hawks’ lead and Prairie held on for a 2-1 victory over the Elks at Prairie in Wind Point.

Prairie (2-1-1), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, needed little time to get on the scoreboard and take early control.

In the second minute of regulation, senior Jill Decker scored, assisted by Meg, a freshman.

The Elks (5-2-0), who play in the competitive Southern Lakes Conference with Waterford (3-0-1, ranked ninth in Division 2), Union Grove (4-2-1, 10th in Division 2) and Westosha Central (6-1-1), were held scoreless in the first half by the Hawks’ defense.

“It was another tough opponent early on in the season,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “It was another match where it was important to get in some more game minutes that are hard to replicate in practice. We dominated a lot of the early possessions and opportunities.”

The Hawks also did not score again in the first half, but Boerner, another freshman, scored an unassisted goal in the 48th minute to give Prairie a little more comfortable lead.

Elkhorn got back into the match with a goal in the 64th minute, but Prairie’s defense was up to the task and preserved the victory.

Although offense tends to take much of the credit in games like these, Manley said, he had praise for his players for keeping Elkhorn under wraps and experimenting with new styles of play.

“(Elkhorn) started to play real direct and changed their momentum and formations as well,” Manley said. “I think we had really strong leadership from (senior) Kiran Shimp through the back to keep us organized and allow us to experiment with different formations. Our girls were able to weather the storm.”

Softball

WATERFORD 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3: The Wolverines rallied to split their Southern Lakes Conference series this week with a win Thursday at Paddock Lake.

After Westosha (3-2, 3-1 SLC) struck first with two runs in bottom of the second inning, Waterford (2-4, 2-4 SLC) got within 2-1 in the top of the fourth on an RBI double by Felicity McPhetridge.

One inning later, the Wolverines tied the game on a passed ball, but the Falcons went back ahead by a run with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, Saydie Evjen came through with a two-out, two-run triple that Waterford coach Ryan Krueger called the biggest hit of the night.

Shawna Kiser pitched a complete game for Waterford, striking out four and walking one. Kiser allowed 15 hits, but only allowed three runs as the Falcons left 10 runners on base.

“Shawna hit her spots and left important (Westosha) runners on base all night long,” Krueger said.

McPhetridge and Savana Denman each went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Wolverines. Rae Barwick added two hits and Payton Snifka also had a double.

Westosha pitchers Meg Lampos and Lila McNeill combined to strike out 12 and allow eight hits.

BURLINGTON 14, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4: The Demons earned their third victory in the last three days and their second over the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

Burlington (5-2, 4-1 SLC), which won 10-0 over Badger (0-8, 0-7) Tuesday, went up 3-0 in the second inning, but Badger responded this time with four runs in the top of the third, aided by couple of Demons errors.

Burlington coach Val Auseth said after the miscues, her team made adjustments to clean up the defense.

The Demons tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, then exploded for 10 runs in the fifth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Senior Kendra Baumeister continued her hot streak at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Burlington. Freshman Kati Berezowitz went 3 for 3 with an RBI, juniors Kenna Kornely and Molly Berezowitz (triple) each had two hits and two RBIs, and senior Meagan Baumeister had two hits.

Sophomore Kendall Kafar started in the circle and struck out four batters in her three innings, and senior Morgan Klein struck out one in two innings. Neither pitcher issued a walk.

UNION GROVE 16, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Broncos beat the Comets Thursday in four innings at Union Grove to sweep their Southern Lakes Conference series this week.

In their game Tuesday, the Broncos (6-2, 4-1 SLC) beat Delavan-Darien (0-7, 0-6) 17-0 at West Park in Darien. The Comets have been outscored 139-0 so far this season.

Union Grove scored one run in the first inning, four in the second, five in the third and six in the fourth, when the game ended on the 15-run rule.

Allie McBryde, Mackenzy Schook, and Emily Boyle each hit a home run for the Broncos to bring the team total to 11 this season. McBryde and Boyle each finished with three RBIs and Schook had two.

Brylee Katterhagen scored three runs, had three hits and two RBIs, and Mallory Woodworth had two hits with one RBI. Ella Obieglo had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs.

In addition to hitting a home run, pitcher Emily Boyle struck out six batters and gave up two hits in three innings, and Woodworth struck out two in her inning of work.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 15, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: At Congress Street Park in Burlington Thursday, the Lady Toppers shut out the Angels for the second time in three days to stay atop the Metro Classic Conference and remain undefeated.

Catholic Central (4-0, 2-0 MCC), which scored five runs in the first inning and nin in the third, was led offensively by Molly Brauer, who had two hits, including a double, two RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Shortstop Paige Kerkhoff had a triple, two RBIs and scored two runs, catcher Kelly Pum had three RBIs, Olivia Doolittle walked three times and scored three times, and Rosie Hein had four steals.

Lady Toppers pitcher Autumn Weis, who gave up just one hit to the Angels (0-5, 0-2 MCC) on Tuesday, allowed just three hits, no walks and struck out 10 in the game that ended after four innings on the 15-run rule.

Aniesa Neave, Grace Liapis and Emmerson Davidovic each had a hit for the Angels.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders outhit the Lady Pacers 6-3 in the teams’ second matchup of the week, but could not score a run and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Island Park.

Racine Lutheran (2-4, 1-3 MCC) could not string their hits together well enough to score, coach Becky Demuth said.

Crusaders pitcher Lindsay Thoennes went 2 for 3 in addition to striking out eight batters and walking five, and right fielder Tatiana Bryant also went 2 for 3.

“We didn’t allow a big inning — they were just able to come up with runs each inning,” Demuth said.

Track and field

CASE: The Case girls finished fifth of 19 teams Thursday in the St. Rita’s Night of Relays at St. Rita of Cascia High School in Chicago.

Senior Audrey Amaya gave the Eagles their only first-place finish in an event, winning the 1,600 meters to lead a 1-2-3 Eagles sweep. Amelia Weisner was second and Roselyn Pacheco finished third.

Case’s Sophia Daniels and Grace Neumann finished second and third, respectively, in the 800 meters, and Emilia Altamirano was seventh.

Also scoring points for Case were the 4x400 “A” relay (third), Lauren Meshenky (fifth in the 200 meters), Olivia DiFiore (sixth in the triple jump), Matilda Llacer Lopez (seventh in the discus), the 4x800 relay team (seventh) and the 4x400 “B” relay (seventh).

The Eagles finished with 59 points, two points out of third place.

HUSTLIN’ HAWKS INVITATIONAL: Catholic Central, led by a record-setting performance by senior Julia Klein, finished second Thursday in the girls portion of the Hustlin’ Hawks Invitational at Greenfield.

Klein was dominant for the Lady Toppers, winning three events. Her biggest victory was in the triple jump, where she set a school record with a leap of 33 feet, 8 inches. She won the event by nearly two feet over runner-up Caitlyn Barbian of Greenfield (31-9½).

Klein also won the 200 meters in 27.83 seconds and the high jump at 4-10.

Also winning for the girls was the 4x800 relay of Morgan Ramsey, Anastassya Murphy, Bernadette Frisch and Elsie Kmecak, who won the relay by almost four minutes in 11:13.93. Murphy also won the 3,200 in 13:36.55.

Also for the Lady Toppers, Kayla Loos was second in the discus (69-0) and Emma Bond (1,600, 6:34.72), Myah Ramsey (shot put, 26-11¾), Maddy Von Rabenau (400 meters, 1:03.56), Jayden Garratt (long jump, 14-4) and Katie Walkington (high jump 4-6) each finished third.

The St. Catherine’s girls had an event winner in Daryiah Johnson, who won the 100 meters in 13.50 seconds.

Catholic Central totaled 131 points and the Angels were eighth (16).

In the boys portion of the meet, Catholic Central’s 4x200 meter relay of Riley Sullivan, Irving Lagunas, Dylan Schesner and Mason Zens won in 1:39.58 and St. Catherine’s (Isaiah Thomas, Jakari Oliver, Jaelen King, Christian Cervantes) took third (1:41.15).

Winning for the Angels were Jayvion Hunter in the 100 meters in 11.39 seconds, Abel Mulder in the discus with a throw of 120-8 and the 4x100 meter relay of Thomas, John Perugini, Cervantes Jayvion Hunter in 46.51.

Max Robson was third in the 200 meters (24.23) for the Hilltoppers.

Catholic Central and St. Catherine's finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the team standings.

PRAIRIE: The Hawks boys took fourth and the girls team finished sixth Thursday in the Falcon Invitational at Whitnall High School in Greenfield.

In the boys portion of the meet, Prairie had six top-three finishes, led by victories by senior Sebby Babu in the 400 meters and senior John Lopez in the 800. Junior Nolan Boerner was second in the 800 and taking third were senior Asanjai Hunter in the 100 meters, junior Ashe Oglesby in the high jump and JP Jorgenson, Wyatt Knoell, Vincent Praefke and Rishon Singh in the 4x800 relay.

For the Prairie girls, freshman Carly Lopez won the 400 meters and 1,600 run, senior Camden Perry was second in the 100 meters and the 4x200 relay of Perry, Mya Kennedy, Saniah Pugh and Sophia Burch was also second.

The boys totaled 73.5 points and the girls had 60 points.

Baseball

KENOSHA TREMPER 2, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were shut out in a nonconference game Thursday at Burlington.

Tremper (3-1) held Burlington (4-3) to two hits in the game. The Demons allowed a two-run triple in the third inning for the only runs of the game.

Gage Taylor and Kaleb Zabielski had Burlington’s only hits, although the team also drew six walks. Five Burlington pitchers combined to limit the Trojans to three hits.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, WATERFORD 5: The Wolverines gave up two runs in the final two innings and were lost to the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Waterford.

Waterford (3-2, 2-2 SLC) handed Westosha (6-1, 4-1) its first loss of the season on Tuesday, but the Falcons opened Thursday’s game with three runs in the top of the first inning.

The Wolverines responded with three in the bottom of the first, then took a 5-4 lead in the second before Westosha tied the game in the third. The game remained tied until the sixth inning, when the Falcons took the lead again for good.

Waterford committed four errors and only four of Westosha’s seven runs were earned. Junior Max Northrop led the Wolverines with a double and two RBIs. Connor Harvie and Dean Buse also had RBIs.

Westosha Central’s Seth Brankey pitched five innings of scoreless relief to close the game and struck out seven batters.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 5, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 1: The LPs walked six batters in their Metro Classic Conference loss Thursday at Horlick Field.

Shoreland (2-3, 2-2 MCC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning over Lutheran-Prairie (3-2, 2-2 MCC) and never trailed.

Senior second baseman Julian Morales went 2 for 3 to lead the LPs and senior shortstop Camdin Jansen finished with two hits and three stolen bases.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 19, ST. CATHERINE’S 9: The Angels (1-4, 0-4 Metro Classic Conference) put up a fight Thursday at Horlick Field, but the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 MCC) gave St. Catherine’s its third straight loss.

No further information was available Thursday night.

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Wolverines had strong performances in the singles flights as they won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Waterford.

Andrew Vescio (No. 1 singles), Spencer Gross (No. 2), Gus Frost (No. 3) and John Durand (No. 4) each won in straight sets, losing just four games combined.

At No. 1 doubles, the Wolverines’ Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke came back to defeat Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Burlington won the other two doubles flights, with Patrick Savaglia and Owen Denoto winning 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles and Drew Stutzman and Eli Solofra winning 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

