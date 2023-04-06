Virtually every season, The Prairie School girls soccer team plays its first match of the season during the school’s Spring Break.

Some players are on vacation during that time and there are usually plenty of other distractions.

But on Wednesday, the Hawks overcame all of that to pull out a season-opening 3-2 Metro Classic Conference victory over Shoreland Lutheran on a cold and windy night at Prairie.

Sophomore midfielder Meg Decker gave Prairie the lead twice, the second time for good, when she scored with just over a minute left in regulation.

“We had a few errors that we created for ourselves as we started the season, but the girls weathered the storm for the win,” Hawks coach Joe Manley said.

The Pacers (1-2-1) scored first on a counter after Prairie hit the ball off the crossbar, then junior Aishani Dhar scored unassisted from 25 yards before the end of the half to tie the match at 1-1.

Decker put Prairie ahead 2-1 with an unassisted goal, then Shoreland tied it again at 2-2.

Manley had made some changes in the midfield for the second half to pick up the pace of the game, which helped, but he still thought a draw was imminent.

Decker put that notion to rest when she took possession of the ball in open space, then beat a defender to score the go-ahead goal with 1:17 left in regulation.

“Meg picked the ball up in the half space about 30 yards from goal and took it upon herself to create a chance and bury her second goal of the game,” Manley said. “She was a talisman and creator from the midfield.”

The Pacers had one more run at the goal, but senior goalkeeper Lexi Kuvshinikov made a big save with 20 seconds left in the match. She finished with five saves.

Manley, whose team was the WIAA Division 4 state runner-up last season, commended the play of sophomore Sydney Dues and Dhar in the midfield and said sophomore Anna Shaw and freshman Elle Jaramillo “had great debuts.

“Going in to the game, we just wanted to learn about ourselves and we did that tonight.”

Kalyssa Carter had both goals for Shoreland.

PARK 6, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: After close losses Monday and Tuesday to open the season, the Panthers found their offense Wednesday as senior forward Kiley Skenandore scored three goals and freshman midfielder Ellie Khreish had a goal and three assists in a nonconference victory at Pritchard Park.

A brisk wind made it tough to pass the ball, Park coach Brent Paeth said, and as a result, the match was scoreless until the 29th minute. That’s when Khreish broke the ice and scored off an assist by senior midfielder Grace Betker.

The next two goals for the Panthers (1-2) came in quick succession, in the 31st and 34th minutes, both by Skenandore on assists from Khreish. The score was 3-0 at the half.

In the second half, junior defender Marissa Espinoza scored in the 55th minute, assisted by junior defender Izzy Wentorf, and Betker scored off an assist by Khreish in the 66th minute to push the lead to 5-0.

Park lost the shutout in the 71st minute, then Skenandore completed her hat trick with an unassisted goal in the 75th minute.

“Kiley Skenandore played well for us,” Paeth said. “It was a nice win going into our spring break after some tough losses the last two days.”

Freshman goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle made five saves for the Panthers and Paeth said his back line of freshman Jenna Quirk, senior Shelby Jennings, senior Jelayna Thomas and Wentorf “distributed the ball well up to our front line, especially in the strong wind.”

RACINE LUTHERAN 4, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Crusaders opened their season Wednesday with a strong performance in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Pritchard Park.

Despite not being able to practice outdoors much this spring, Lutheran got off to a good start by scoring the first goal of the match. The Spartans (0-1-1, 0-1-0 MCC) tied the match at 1-1, then the Crusaders took the lead for good late in the first half.

Lutheran finished off the scoring in the second half.

Senior forward Ellie Jaramillo scored two goals for the Crusaders and sophomore midfielders Sofie Kading and Nylah Kraus had one goal each. Isa Matson made eight saves in goal.

“I’m happy to get a win tonight,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We played aggressive, especially in the second half. Ellie had great game, but (sophomore defender) Ally Rosborough solidified our backing.”

WATERFORD 2, HARTFORD 0: After having their first two matches of the season postponed because of bad weather, the Wolverines got their season started Wednesday with a nonconference victory at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

“We were a little sluggish in the first half as we have not played a game yet this season due to weather,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “In the second half, we connected passes much better and had two or three more point-blank chances that we couldn’t quite finish.”

Senior midfielder Megan Cornell put the Wolverines on the board in the 54th minute, assisted by senior defender Lillyan Dehne. Cornell scored again in the 64th minute, assisted by senior forward Jordan Hurley.

“Megan Cornell had to do more offensively tonight,” Vogt said. “Center backs Lillyan Dehne and Mykaela Bey played extremely well in their first game together, anchoring the back line.”

Waterford sophomore goalkeeper Cora Beckley, who recorded eight shutouts as a freshman last season, finished with six saves against the Orioles (0-2-0).

FRANKLIN 3, CASE 0: The Eagles improved from Monday’s 7-0 season-opening loss to Union Grove, staying within striking distance of the Sabers Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match at Franklin.

First-year Case coach Rachel Daye was pleased with the play of the Eagles (0-2-0, 0-1-0 SEC), who kept the pressure on Franklin (1-0) with 18 shots, six on frame.

“Overall, the team played really well,” Daye said. “Franklin has strong players and we were able to keep up with them. It was exciting to see.”

Daye said junior defender Mia Pascucci made “great runs all game” and senior Santina Garcia made “creative attacks” in the midfield.

Senior goalkeeper Leah Hansen made 12 saves for Case.

KENOSHA TREMPER 6, HORLICK 0: The Rebels couldn’t get their offense going and lost a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Six players scored one goal each for the Trojans (2-0-1, 1-0 SEC), who scored three goals in each half.

Horlick is 0-2-1 overall and 0-1-0 in the SEC.

Rebels’ coach Becky Hallebach commended the play of Kyra Lou and Sophia Hanson.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers had a hard time in their first Metro Classic Conference match of the season Wednesday at Whitefish Bay.

Catholic Central (1-1, 0-1 MCC) fell behind quickly as Dominican (1-0, 1-0 MCC) scored two goals early in the first half. Senior Eva Lynch scored the Lady Toppers’ lone goal in the 38th minute, but the Knights would soon after put the game away with two goals in the second half.

The Lady Toppers will have time to rest before taking on their next opponent, Racine Lutheran, in a Metro Classic Conference match Apr. 12 at Bushnell Park.

ST. JOSEPH 8, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Angels’ senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon had another big match with 14 saves, but the Lancers’ offensive attack was too much for St. Catherine’s in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

It was the first MCC match of the season for both teams and it ended at the 60-minute mark because of the eight-goal rule.

Weather conditions were cold and windy, but St. Joseph (1-1-0 overall) heated up on offense and led 6-0 at the half. Angels coach Ben Lake said senior Elise Harron and junior Ava Rizzitano combined to score all of the Lancers’ goals.

St. Joseph scored its final two goals in the first eight minutes of the second half.

“They rifled shots at the goal from all over the place,” Lake said. “Katelyn was peppered pretty good.”

Lake did see some improvement from the previous two losses by St. Catherine’s (0-3-0).

“I thought we did some good stuff,” Lake said. “We tightened up some spaces, we tackled better and kept the ball more as a team.

“We have three or four players who are the core of the team, but we are a very young group.”

Softball

RACINE LUTHERAN 9, DOMINICAN 1: The Crusaders opened Metro Classic Conference play Wednesday with a dominant victory at Whitefish Bay.

Lutheran (2-2, 1-0 MCC) jumped out to an early lead over Dominican (1-2, 0-1), scoring four runs in the first inning and another in the third. The Knights responded in the fifth inning, but two more runs scored by the Crusaders in the fifth and sixth innings sealed the game.

“The team battled the cold and wind at Dominican to get the win,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We had some big timely hits and heads up base-running to put the runs on the board and the defense played strong. It was a good start to the conference.”

Senior pitcher Lindsay Thoennes pitched a complete game for Lutheran, striking out 12 while allowing only two hits. Thoennes, who Demuth said pitched a “solid game," also played well offensively, going 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Junior first baseman Abbey Agerholm went 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and senior catcher Olivia Rosenberg and sophomore shortstop Emilie Lozano each had a RBI.

FRANKLIN 13, CASE 2: The Eagles’ rough start to the season continued Wednesday in a Southeast Conference loss at Franklin.

In its first game of the year, Franklin opened strong and scored five runs in the first inning. The Sabers spread their runs throughout the five-inning game while the Eagles (0-2 overall and SEC), who dropped their season opener to Kenosha Bradford last Thursday, scored both of their runs in the final inning.

Leading the way offensively for the Eagles was junior first baseman Torin Slaughter, who went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Senior pitcher Kendal Walek started in the circle for Case and allowed two hits, four walks and an earned run before Nora Lowney, a sophomore, took over and allowed six hits, five walks and six earned runs.

“All-around, we played a good game for our second time outside,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “Nora Lowney pitched a good game. Kendal Walek started the game, but had trouble with their new pitching mound. I’m not worried. We have a strong team — the girls just have to keep their heads up.”

Baseball

FRANKLIN 4, CASE 3: Senior pitcher Mateo Fuentes had a strong season-opening outing for the Eagles, but a couple of errors opened the door for the Sabers to win a Southeast Conference game at Franklin.

Fuentes, who has verbally committed to UW-Parkside, pitched 5⅓ innings of four-hit ball, allowing two earned runs and striking out three.

“Mateo kept us in the game,” Case coach Frankie Jaramillo said. “His smooth delivery and velocity kept the Sabers’ lineup on their heels the entire game. It was a great showing for Mateo especially against the No. 7-ranked team in the state.”

Junior catcher Tyler Mielcarek led the offense for the Eagles, going 2 for 3 with a two-run double and all three of Case’s RBIs.

“He came up with some big hits when we needed it,” Jaramillo said.

Senior outfielder Cam Calverley went 2 for 3 for the Eagles.

The toughest part of the loss, Jaramillo said, was failure to execute two pickoff plays, which allowed two runs to score.

“Those should be automatic outs,” Jaramillo said. “Two runners ended up scoring, which haunted us in the end. We can’t give good teams extra outs.”

KENOSHA TREMPER 6, HORLICK 0: The Rebels led 5-4 after five innings, but the Trojans scored two runs in the top of the sixth and held on for a Southeast Conference victory Wednesday at Andy Smith Field in Kenosha.

Horlick (0-4, 0-3 SEC), which was the home team (the game was scheduled to be played at Horlick Field), scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-2 lead. Tremper (3-0 overall and SEC) went ahead 4-3 in the top of the third, then the Rebels regained the lead with a two-run fourth inning.

In the fifth, the Trojans took the lead back and didn’t let it go.

Horlick threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Tremper relief pitcher Ethan Bauerschmidt fielded a swinging bunt by Gavin Gain and threw him out by a step at first base to end the threat.

The Rebels had just four hits, but were helped by 11 walks, three errors, three wild pitches and two hit batters by the Trojans. Gain was walked three times.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 11, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7: The Hilltoppers received 12 walks from Cavaliers’ pitchers, but Thomas More scored all the runs it needed in the first inning for a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at the Milwaukee Area Technical College campus in Oak Creek.

Catholic Central, playing its season opener, allowed eight runs to the Cavaliers (2-0, 1-0 MCC) in the bottom of the first inning. The Hilltoppers got within 10-7 after five innings, but Thomas More held on.