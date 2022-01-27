High school sports roundup: County wrestling teams rule Southern Lakes Conference

It was a great night for Racine County high school wrestling teams Thursday.

All three county teams in the Southern Lakes Conference — Burlington, Union Grove and Waterford — had their final conference dual meets of the season.

All three won, giving those schools the top three spots in the SLC. Burlington went unbeaten at 7-0, Waterford was 6-1 and Union Grove 5-2. The three losses were all to each other.

The Broncos had the most impressive finish of the three teams to lock up third place in the standings, beating Delavan-Darien 42-36. The Comets received honorable mention among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

Burlington had its fourth perfect SLC dual meet season in five years, beating Elkhorn 51-24, and Waterford beat Westosha Central 42-39 in a meet that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

The results of the SLC Tournament on Feb. 5 will determine the final standings.

UNION GROVE 42, DELAVAN-DARIEN 36: The Broncos fell behind 24-6 after five weight classes, then rallied to pick up the victory on Senior Night.

“Things got off to a shaky start, but we came storming back,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said.

Fitting to that comment, Riley Storm-Voltz, at 145 pounds, started a string of four straight pin victories to put the Broncos ahead 30-24. Storm-Voltz beat Ezra Franey in 3:24, Noah Petrick (152) beat Alex Papcke in 2:35, senior Cooper Willis (160) beat Owen Chelminiak in 4:40 and Travis Moore beat Nathan Huff in 3:30.

The latter two matches were battles between state-ranked wrestlers. Willis is third in Division 1 and Chelminiak is fourth in Division 2 at 160, and Moore and Huff both received honorable mention in their respective divisions.

After the Comets’ Cole Hanson (ranked third in Division 2) received a forfeit at 182 that tied the meet at 30-30, back-to-back pins for a pair of Union Grove seniors guaranteed the win.

Gianni Scacco, who normally wrestles at 182, was moved up to 195 to avoid a match against Hanson and had the fastest pin of the season for the Broncos, beating Dylan Beighton in 11 seconds. Caleb Cozad (220) guaranteed the victory by pinning Alejandro Echevarria in 3:08 for a 42-30 lead.

“Gianni came out and had a big double leg (takedown) to put him on his back and that was it,” Weis said. “The crowd was pretty excited. Caleb had a nice second-period cradle and when he came off the mat, he said ‘I just won the dual for us, didn’t I?’

"We needed one more win and I’m happy for him and happy for the rest of the seniors. Getting a home dual win was an awesome way to go out.”

BURLINGTON 51, ELKHORN 24: On Senior/Parents Night at Burlington, the Demons won seven contested matches and added three forfeit wins to complete their unbeaten SLC season.

Burlington was never in trouble, opening with forfeit wins at 106 and 113 pounds, then getting victories by Brody Toledo at 126 and senior Ty Kiesler at 132 for a 22-6 lead.

Demons coach Jade Gribble said Kiesler’s pin of Dylan Jensen in 5:00 helped set the tone.

“Ty got a nice win and that kind of got us going,” Gribble said.

Senior Austin Reesman (152) won by forfeit and senior Andrew Karnes (160) followed with an 11-5 decision against Ethan Taylor, whom Gribble called “one of their best wrestlers.”

The fourth Demons senior to wrestle, Zeke Tiedt (220), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, pinned Logan Page in 3:00.

Gribble said other strong performers for Burlington were Lee Gauger, who just missed a major decision against Douglas Woyak at 170, and Grant Otter, ranked ninth at 285, who finished off the meet with a technical fall in 5:30 (22-7) against Nathaniel Langdon.

Burlington’s fifth senior, Oliver Traxinger, is injured and did not compete.

“All the seniors were able to get wins tonight and it was a good night to finish off their high school dual careers,” said Gribble, whose team will host the SLC Tournament on Feb. 5.

WATERFORD 42, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 39: There were just six contested matches in this dual and even though the Wolverines won just two of them, the Falcons’ depleted lineup resulted in five forfeits for Waterford.

Bryce Konwent, at 138 pounds, pinned Chet Pelli in 49 seconds for one of the Wolverines’ match victories and senior Evan Danowski, ranked third at 182 pounds in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, had the last victory of the night, pining Matthew Sekey in 1:07.

That gave Waterford a 42-21 lead with three matches left. However, a different outcome in one match could have changed the outcome of the meet.

Waterford’s Aidan Schaefer, at 170, wrestled well against Dean Serritella and lost a 7-6 decision. Had Schaefer been pinned, the Falcons would have gotten six team points instead of three and they could have tied the dual at 42-42 since they finished the meet with two forfeit wins and a pin to score 18 points.

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE 39, DOMINICAN 34, OT: The Hawks survived another tough test from the Knights to remain perfect in Metro Classic Conference play Thursday night at Wind Point.

Prairie (16-2, 10-0 MCC), which just missed the top 10 in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, struggled early against the Knights (10-8, 6-5 MCC), who ran offensive sets that lasted longer than a minute at times.

A defensive adjustment in the second half helped the Hawks rally and force overtime, where they outscored Dominican 7-2 to win the game.

“The girls were so excited,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “It’s just an ugly win and we keep figuring out how to be more gritty. It’s been fun to watch.”

The Hawks trailed 22-18 at the half and fell behind by eight early in the second half. The game changed when Jaramillo adjusted her defensive strategy to force Dominican to play faster, which led to more turnovers and easier scoring opportunities for the Hawks. Sophomore Lily Jorgenson sparked the offense with three layups and six points, as well as setting screens to get other players open.

Prairie took its first lead of the game with 2:30 left and led 32-30 with one minute left. The Knights tied the game on the next possession and had a chance to retake the lead but missed a free throw attempt.

Dominican had a shot at the buzzer from the elbow, but it missed off the back of the rim. The Knights also missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer when the two teams met in December, when Prairie won 52-51.

In overtime, the Hawks jumped out to a quick lead thanks to its two dynamic freshmen, Jasonya “JJ” Barnes and Meg Decker. Barnes gave the Hawks the lead with a basket to start the period and then Decker hit a 3-pointer to put them up five. With a two-possession lead for the first time all game, Prairie flipped the script by holding onto the ball and running time off the clock until the Knights had to foul.

“Meg and JJ were just playing really good on-ball defense,” Jaramillo said about the start of overtime. “Meg’s three in overtime was huge.”

With the win, Prairie has won eight in a row for the second time this season. The Hawks have not won more than eight straight games since winning 24 straight in the 2013-14 season.

Decker led Prairie with 10 points, all in the second half or overtime. Decker also dealt with a physical game plan from the Knights, getting knocked down six times by moving screens and drawing five fouls.

“Meg didn’t give up, she just kept getting up and going,” Jaramillo said. “We really needed her to step up on offense.”

Barnes finished with seven points, four assists and one steal.

Keona McGee led Dominican with 18 points.

WATERFORD 63, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41: The Wolverines continued their recent stretch of strong offensive play and won a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Waterford.

Senior forward Emma Henningfeld finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead Waterford (10-9, 6-3 SLC), which has won six of its last seven games. It was Henningfeld’s seventh straight double-double.

“The first 10 minutes of the first half was probably the best flowing offense we’ve had all year,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “When we play with a high level of confidence we can compete with a lot of people.”

The Wolverines jumped out to a 36-18 halftime lead and never trailed in the second half. Waterford finished with 19 second-chance points, many of which came from Henningfeld.

“She did a good job of gathering herself and getting a couple nice finishes,” Brechtl said.

Brechtl also praised the play of sophomore guard Samantha Talavera, who scored a career-high nine points, all in the first half. Junior guard Mikayla Acker also finished with nine points and fellow junior Megan Cornell added six points.

Rylee Crull scored 22 points to lead Delavan-Darien (4-13, 1-8 SLC).

Boys basketball

INDIAN TRAIL 55, PARK 46: The Panthers played a Southeast Conference game that coach Tray Allen would like to put behind them quickly at Park.

The game, a make-up for the teams’ originally scheduled Jan. 14 game that was postponed because of a COVID outbreak in Kenosha schools, was close in the first half as Willie Williams Jr. and Brayden Burgher combined for 12 points to keep Park (4-9, 1-5) within 23-18 at halftime.

In the second half, Williams kept up his scoring pace with 13 points, but the rest of the Panthers struggled.

“We had open shots, but we couldn’t hit them,” Allen said. “We were not disciplined and we were late on defense. Their 1-3-1 defense caused problems for us and they were more aggressive than us.

“It was not a good game.”

Williams finished with 20 points and Burgher had nine points, but no one else had more than four. The Panthers had one more basket than Indian Trail did, but they were outshot 16-7 at the free-throw line.

Jackson Wilhelmson, who entered the game averaging just under seven points a game, had 23 points for the Hawks (6-8, 2-5) and Manasseh Stackhouse (eight per game) had 15. Just four players scored for Indian Trail, which was without injured leading scorer Bryce Wallace.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0