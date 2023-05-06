The Union Grove, Waterford and Burlington high school baseball teams are all on a major roll right now in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The three teams are 1-2-3 in the conference, with Union Grove leading at 8-1, the Wolverines a half-game back at 7-1 and Burlington two games back at 6-3 after victories Friday.

The teams have each won at least five straight games and have a combined winning streak of 18 games.

Here’s how they did Friday:

UNION GROVE 11, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: After a slow start, the Broncos scored 10 runs in the final three innings to pull away from the Falcons in their Southern Lakes Conference game Friday afternoon at Paddock Lake.

Westosha took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Union Grove (12-2 overall) tied the game in the third inning and took control with a four-run fifth inning.

The Broncos added six runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Junior pitcher Landon Dessart pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out seven. Jack Wolf and Leo Weist closed the game out, each pitching one inning with no baserunners, to finish off the Falcons (7-8, 2-7 SLC) and extend Union Grove's winning streak to seven straight games.

Dessart and senior outfielder Owen Nowak each had three hits to lead Union Grove. Nowak had a triple and three RBIs, while Dessart finished with a double and two RBIs. Hayden Jamison hit two doubles and got on base four times, and Marshall Loch also had two hits and drove in one run.

The Broncos, ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, have won eight straight games in SLC play. Union Grove has not allowed more than one run in any of its past five games.

WATERFORD 3, BADGER 2: The Wolverines made it interesting, but hung on for an SLC victory at Lake Geneva.

Waterford (11-2 overall) opened the scoring in the top of the third inning when senior Garrett Kay was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a single by senior Tyler Lusic.

The Badgers (10-6, 6-4 SLC) answered with a run in the bottom of the inning after Kay walked two batters — the only two he walked — and an RBI single brought a run home. Badger loaded the bases with two outs, but Kay got a strikeout to end the threat.

The Wolverines tacked on another run in the top of the fourth on an RBI double by senior Dean Buse.

Waterford added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, which turned out to be critical. Senior Dylan Questad hit a pinch-hit double, a pinch runner advanced to third on a single by sophomore Connor Harvie and scored on a groundout by senior Max Northrop.

The Badgers scratched out a run in the bottom of the seventh against Northrop, who entered the game in the sixth inning, on a fielder’s choice groundout. The final batter grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

“We made winning plays in situations that we needed them again,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “Offensively, timely hitting was key. Badger doesn’t make many mistakes or give up free bases and they did a great job making us earn everything.”

BURLINGTON 7, ELKHORN 4: The Demons scored six runs over the first three innings and junior Aben Beinlich had a big game hitting and pitching for them in their SLC victory over the Elks Friday night at Beaumont Field.

Burlington (12-6 overall) scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second and two in the third. Elkhorn (4-12, 2-8 SLC) kept it close with two runs in the first and two in the third to make it 6-4 after three innings. Burlington got an insurance run in the fifth.

The Elks got nothing after that, thanks to Beinlich, who entered the game in the fourth inning and allowed just two hits, one walk and struck out seven over the last four innings. Demons starter Wren Dietz allowed seven hits and four runs and got the victory.

At the plate, Beinlich, batting third, went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Leadoff hitter Kaleb Zabielski went 2 for 4 with a double, scored three runs and stole two bases. Seniors Donovan Appleby and Murphy Diggins each had a double.

Burlington’s winning streak comes on the heels of a stretch of six losses in seven games. The Demons’ last loss was to Union Grove on April 21.

ST. CATHERINE’S 16, SAINT ANTHONY 1: The Angels broke open a close game with an eight-run second inning and went on to a nonconference victory over the Roman Legion Friday at Milwaukee.

St. Catherine’s (4-10) had eight hits and took advantage of 14 errors by Saint Anthony (0-4). The Angels scored eight runs in the second inning and seven more over the next two innings and the game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Isaac Cantu led St. Catherine’s, going 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mariano Talamantez went 2 for 3 with two runs, Domonic Pitts went 1 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, and Devlyn Kellogg went 2 for 2.

Angels’ starting pitcher Nathanyell Callis pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.

KENOSHA TREMPER 6, CASE 0: The Eagles were on the losing end of a Southeast Conference game Friday at Case.

Case (6-9, 4-8 SEC), which beat Tremper 7-3 Wednesday to even the season series, had a harder time putting offense together Friday and was held to two hits. Pitchers Rory Dutton and Chase Maika combined for 11 strikeouts and four walks for the Trojans (8-6, 7-5 SEC).

Senior centerfielder Ryan Passehl went 1 for 3 with a stolen base to lead the Eagles and junior catcher Tyler Mielcarek accounted for the team’s other hit. Joe Bline, Niko Meltzer and Mason Hamilton pitched for Case, combining for six strikeouts, six hits and four walks.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 12, HORLICK 1: The Rebels were held to four hits in a five-inning Southeast Conference loss Friday at Kenosha.

Indian Trail (6-6, 6-5 SEC) had 11 hits and hit five doubles to help pull away from Horlick (2-12, 1-10).

The Rebels drew eight walks but were unable to convert them into more than one run.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 14, PARK 2 (5 INNINGS): An eight-run first inning by the Red Devils set the tone in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.

Bradford/Reuther (7-5, 7-3 SEC) scored eight runs in the first inning and added five more in the fourth inning, before Park (1-13, 0-10) scored one run in both the fourth and fifth innings.

The Panthers were held to two hits, one of them an RBI single by Jesses Marquez, and Anthony Fuentes hit a double in the fourth inning. Riley Johnson pitched 1⅔ hitless innings of relief, striking out two and walking two.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 15, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0 (5 INNINGS): The Hilltoppers were shut out in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

The Cavaliers (14-1, 9-0 MCC), ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, limited the Hilltoppers (4-7, 3-7) to one hit and scored three runs in each of the first two innings. The Cavaliers scored nine runs in the top of the fourth to end the game on the run rule.

Softball

RACINE LUTHERAN 10, ST. CATHERINE'S 0 (5 INNINGS): The Crusaders got a second consecutive Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Island Park.

“Strong defense, great pitching and lots of hits had this team get the win in five innings,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “The defense stepped up and Lindsey (Thoennes) was strong on the mound.

"St. Catherine’s has improved so much from last year. It was a good game of softball.”

Tatiana Bryant went 3 for 3 with four RBIs to lead Lutheran (11-3, 10-1 MCC). Freshman third baseman Iyana Garza went 4 for 4 with a RBI, senior centerfielder Kendyll Holub went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, and junior second baseman Jenna Beaudin had a double and an RBI.

Thoennes pitched all five innings for the Crusaders with 11 strikeouts and three hits.

Leading the way for St. Catherine’s (3-9, 1-6) was senior catcher Mia Prevost, who went 1 for 2 with a stolen base and freshman outfielder Aniyah Price, who went 1 for 2. Junior Aniesa Neave pitched four innings with two strikeouts and four walks.

“The box score might not say so, but we played some of the best ball we’ve played all year,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “Defensively, we were miles ahead of where we’ve been for the last few weeks."

HORLICK 12, CUDAHY 2: Madi Kaprelian and Nevaeh Folk came up big for the Rebels in a five-inning nonconference game Friday at Douglas Park.

The Rebels (2-11) outhit the Packers 10-1, with Kaprelian going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored from the leadoff spot. Kaitlyn Winkler went 1 for 3 with a triple, walk, two RBIs and a run scored.

Folk pitched a complete game, allowing one hit, a walk and striking out 10. Both runs for Cudahy (3-8) were unearned. Folk went 1 for 2 with two walks, one RBI and a run scored.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 2: A quick start carried the Lady Toppers to victory in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at UW-Parkside.

The Lady Toppers (3-4, 3-4 MCC) scored three runs in the top of the first and scored a run in each of the next two innings against the Lancers (4-7, 4-7). That was enough run support for senior starting pitcher Claire Keeker, who threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs and six hits while striking out three.

Paige Kerkhoff (2 for 3, two doubles, two RBIs), Olivia Doolittle (2 for 4, double, RBI, stolen base) and Cate DeBell (2 for 3, RBI, stolen base) had solid offensive showings for Catholic Central.

BURLINGTON 1-8, WILMOT 11-2: Thursday, the Demons earned a split of a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader at Burlington with a strong pitching performance from Kendall Kafar in the second game.

Kafar went the distance, allowing no earned runs and striking out four.

“Kendall really stepped up and gave us some confidence back,” Burlington coach Scott Behnke said. “She was hitting her spots and keeping the hitters off-balance.”

Helping the cause were Kayla Warner, who threw out a runner at home early in the game “that gave us a spark,” Behnke said. He also cited the defensive play of Bella Stoughton, Molly Berezowitz and Abby Alan.

Emersyn Biedrzycki led the offense for Burlington (7-7, 6-4 SLC), going 2 for 3 with two doubles, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Abby Alan went 1 for 4 with four RBIs.

In the first game, the Demons fell behind early to the Panthers (6-9, 4-6).

Biedrzycki went 2 for 3 with a double and Alan also hit a double.

Girls soccer

PARK 7, ST. CATHERINE'S 1: Izzy Wentorf and Grace Betker each scored two goals to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory Friday at Pritchard Park.

Wentorf and Betker had the Panthers (7-5) ahead by 3-0 at the 15-minute mark, with Betker scoring twice and Wentorf scoring a goal and an assist. Wentorf scored her second goal in the 44th minute, assisted by Kiley Skenandore.

Other scorers for Park were Ellie Khreish (Skenandore assist), Marissa Espinoza (unassisted) and Jenna Quirk (Khreish assist).

“We were able to possess the ball well today and our offense made some creative runs,” Panthers coach Brent Paeth said. “I was happy with how we capitalized on our opportunities towards goal.”

The Angels (0-10) got on the scoreboard in the 59th minute courtesy of Julianna Wilkey, who has scored every goal for the team this season. Goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made 14 saves.

Boys tennis

OAK CREEK 5, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines’ No. 1 flights had to battle through third-set supertiebreakers and were the only winners for the team Friday in a nonconference dual meet at Muskego.

Andrew Vescio, at No. 1 singles, beat Nil Massaneda 6-0, 3-6, 10-8 and Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke, at No. 1 doubles, beat Andrew Schuerman and Tyler Rottmann 6-3, 2-6, 11-9.

Jack Canright (No. 4 singles) and Owen Hoffman-Gavin Obermeyer (No. 3 doubles) each lost third-set supertiebreakers.

Boys golf

BELOIT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL: Burlington totaled 360 strokes and finished 14th in the 19-team Beloit Memorial Invitational Friday at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.

The Demons, the only Racine County team in the tournament, were led by senior Grant Otter, who shot an 88. Seniors Mason Meier (90) and Kane Walby (91), and junior Ben Graham (91) were close behind.

Milton won the tournament with a total of 303, just one shot ahead of runner-up Madison Memorial (304) and third-place Janesville Craig (309).

A trio of Milton golfers — Deegan Riley, Brett Wieland and Xander Wuetrich — each shot 72, as did Charlie Erlandson of Madison Memorial, to tie for medalist honors. Riley won the title on the WIAA tiebreaker.

GREENDALE INVITATIONAL: The two players for the Horlick/Park co-op team had the best scores among Racine County golfers Friday at the Greendale Invitational at Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha.

Case also played in the tournament and totaled 406 to finish 19th in the 23-team field.

Horlick/Park's Cam Betker, a sophomore, shot an 87 to lead Racine golfers, and senior teammate Isaac Eisenman shot a 95.

The Eagles were led by juniors Tyler Kubiak with a 97 and Cole Lutterman with a 99. Senior Noah Ferguson and junior Mason Hartung each added a 105 for Case.

Southeast Conference teams Oak Creek and Franklin tied for first at 313, but Oak Creek won the team title with a lower fifth-player score (83 to 88).

Kyle Peck of Oak Creek was the medalist with a 2-under-par 70.

Track & field

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL: Racine County teams won three events at the Spartan Invitational Friday at Greendale.

Catholic Central claimed the top two spots in the 1,600 meters with Elsie Kmecak (5:39.14) winning ahead of Emma Bond (5:47.42). Myah Ramsey was second in the discus (82-9) and Kayla Loos was second in the shot put (30-6) ahead of Prairie's Winter Schienke (30-5) in third.

Prairie sophomore Carly Lopez won the 800 (2:28.45) and was second in the 400 (1:02.91).

Racine Lutheran senior Sarah Seils took fourth in the 3,200 (14:35.88) and sixth in the 1,600 (6:40.90). Allison Knue placed fourth in the high jump (4-6).

Catholic Memorial won the girls team title with 125 points. Catholic Central (70) finished fifth, Prairie (51) seventh and Racine Lutheran (18) 10th.

The Lutheran boys won the 4x800 relay (9:25.38) with Cameron Mitchell, Gabriel Beversdorf, Brady Baranowski and Vincent Marani. Baranowski was also on the third-place 4x200 relay (1:42.01) with Dylan Morris, Donte Cosey and Marion Cosey.

Joseph Juga was third in the 110 high hurdles (17.72) and Caleb Falaschi was third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.56). Seth Luxem was third in the 3,200 (11:58.58).

Catholic Central senior Evan Krien took fourth in the high jump (5-6). Mason Zens placed fifth in the 400 meters (56.85) and eighth in both the 200 meters (24.80) and long jump (17-10¼).

Prairie was sixth in the 4x200 relay (1:50.04) with Rishon Singh, Hemingway Fletcher, Caden Craft and David Monson.

Catholic Memorial won the boys team title with 181 points. Lutheran (48) finished sixth, Catholic Central (11) ninth and Prairie (5) 10th.