The weather couldn't have been much better on Thursday at Meadowbrook Country Club for the Racine County Invitational.

It proved to be a highly competitive afternoon between the Waterford and Union Grove High School boys golf teams, as well.

Union Grove senior Jacob Brown shot a meet-low 73 but consistency from Waterford proved to be the difference. The Wolverines won with a 164 to the Broncos' 171 at the seven school invite.

Brown led all golfers on the front-nine with a 35. The next closest to him was Waterford No. 1 Robbie Meyers (37) while three shot 39: Union Grove's Nathan Beutel, Waterford's Adam Chart and Burlington's Benjamin Graham.

The pack separated on the back-nine with Beutel firing the low of 37 ahead of Brown (38) and Meyers (40). Yet, the work on the front-nine was more than enough for Union Grove's No. 1 Brown to maintain his advantage.

Waterford's team consistency is what tilted the invite to their favor. Behind the efforts of Meyers was an all-around strong showing that saw a high-score of 46 from No. 5 Brogan Finnegan dropped — four strokes better than the dropped high score of Union Grove's Jack Beyer.

Waterford No. 2 Mason Roanhouse matched Brown with a 38 on the back-nine and finished at 83. No. 3 Chart followed his strong front-nine performance to finish at 82. No. 4 Jackson Heath matched Chart on the back-nine (43) and finished at 87.

Brown and Beutel were stellar for Union Grove. No. 2 Beutel finished three strokes shy of his teammate to place second. However, the scores dropped off from No. 3 down to give Waterford the overall team win.

Burlington's No. 1 Graham finished at 44 on the back-nine to lead the Demons with an 83. Case was led by its senior No. 2 Noah Ferguson (100). Catholic Central Co-op was led with a solid outing from senior No. 1 Nicholas Delimat (88). Prairie's No. 1 Will Schaefer led the team with a 93. Sophomore Cameron Betker fired a 97 to lead Park/Horlick Co-op.

Burlington finished third with a 190 ahead of Case (203) and Prairie (205). Both Catholic Central and Park/Horlick Co-op did not have enough participants to qualify for the team event.

Girls soccer

HORLICK 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Rebels won big in their nonconference match Thursday at Levonian Field.

Horlick freshman forward Leylanna Cruz scored the first goal of the match in the 2nd minute, assisted by sophomore midfielder Anabella Valdivia. Valdivia scored in the 16th minute, assisted by Cruz, and then Lutheran senior forward Ellie Jaramillo scored in the 34th minute, assisted by Genevieve Voss.

“We were playing a little too relaxed in the first half and Lutheran scored on us,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “We challenged the girls to play at the high-level we know they’re capable of in the second half, and they responded with seven goals.”

Scoring first for Horlick (9-5-1) in the second half was Zariah Kern, who was assisted by Cruz. Valdivia added three more goals, all assisted by Cruz, to finish the match with her fifth hat-trick of the season. Kern scored a third goal, this time assisted by Mykenna Isaacson, and Arev Buchaklian rounded out the scoring on a penalty kick.

“Leylanna Cruz had a great game today with a goal and four assists,” Hallebach said. “She was phenomenal for us. Kyra Lou did an excellent job controlling the center-mid.”

Valdivia and Kern have been two of the biggest offensive threats in Racine County this season, combining for 40 goals.

“We’ve lost four out of our last five,” Lutheran (5-4-1) coach Peter LaBoda said. “We’re trying to find the want we had at the beginning of the season. It’s been a rough stretch and it’s not going to be easier if the effort doesn’t step up.”

BURLINGTON 4, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 1: Senior forward Aleah Reesman scored a hat-trick to lead the Demons to a nonconference victory Thursday at Kenosha.

Reesman scored the first goal of the match, assisted by senior midfielder Bayli Ketelsen. Claudia Cramer scored next for Burlington (7-3-1), assisted by Gina Weis, and then Reesman scored back-to-back goals assisted first by Cramer and next by Aubrey Reesman.

Junior midfielder Evelina Martinez scored the Hawks’ only goal in the second half.

“I want to single out Grace Debbink for the incredible job she did shadowing their target player Zoraya Marquez,” Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. “It really impacted what Indian Trail could do offensively. Overall, we continue to be more patient when we possess the ball and it paid off for us. It was a great team effort.”

Track & field

WOLVERINE QUADRANGULAR: The Waterford boys and girls track and field teams shined at Thursday's Wolverine Quadrangular at Waterford.

Trever Buchanan won the 400 meters (53.58) and also took part in two winning relays: the 4x800 meter relay (9:17.89) with Gavin Roeglin, Andrew Jonietz and Gavin Dennhof as well as the 4x400 relay (3:45.79) with Soren Ollanketo, John Czajka and Eli Brink.

Dennhof was also part of the winning 4x200 relay (1:42.29) with Bennett Gaudynski, Soren Ollanketo and Niko Munoz. Brink led a Waterford sweep in the high jump. Brink won (5-4) ahead of Barak Knight (5-2) and Ryan Currier (5-2).

Carter Maffet won the long jump (19-9). Dwight Chesick won the pole vault (10-0) and Bryce Ruland continued his dominance in the discus throw with a first place throw of 193-11.

Burlington's Logan Ryan won the 110 high hurdles (16.41) and 300 intermediate hurdles (44.93). Ryan was also on the winning 4x100 relay (45.91) Logan Wisniewski, Gabriel Runkel and Tommy Teberg. Teberg also won the triple jump (39-9). Casey Dom won the 800 meters (2:08.81).

Union Grove's Kacey Spranger won the 100 (11.10) and 200 meters (22.87). Ryan Peplinski won the 1,600 (4:58.30). Kenneth Paulick won the 3,200 (11:17.75) and Noah Moris won the shot put (48-10).

Waterford won the boys team event with 116 ahead of tie for second place between Burlington and Union Grove (54). Greendale (19) finished fourth.

"Overall, our team had a great meet tonight," Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said. "We are looking to take a week to rest and get healthy as we begin working towards our conference meet in two weeks."

The girls side of the meet proved much tighter. Waterford won with 113 points ahead of Union Grove (105.5) and Burlington (36.5).

Waterford won the 4x800 relay (11:03.24) with Matyson Schaal, Zoe Pomeroy, Sydney Norgal and Lucy Younk. Bria Rozanski won the 400 meters (1:07.96) ahead of teammates Norgal (1:09.08) and Schaal (1:09.11).

Waterford won the 4x200 relay (1:52.38) with Ana and Isabella Guardiola, Layna Pietila and Kendall Fuoss. The Guardiola sisters were also on the winning 4x100 relay (53.22) with Carlee Shaw and Claire Jastroch. Ana Guardiola won the 100 meters (12.76) and Isabella Guardiola won long jump (14-5½).

Waterford also cleaned up in the discus throw with Angelina Zweifel (109-11) winning ahead of teammate Lisa Busch (102-8).

"It’s always awesome when we get to compete as a full program, at both the junior and varsity levels, on our home track," Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. "We had a beautiful night for it and the girls made the most of the opportunity to compete."

Union Grove swept the top three places in the 1,600 with Alyssa Simpson (5:41.32) winning ahead of Ashley Lamers (5:42.35) and Jenna James (6:01.23). Brooklyn Lamers won the 100 high hurdles (16.81) and the 300 low hurdles (49.66). Riley Kayler won the 800 meters (2:25.19). The Lamers sisters and Kayler also won the 4x400 relay with (4:17.90) with Alyssa Gruber.

Abby Johnson won the 3,200 (13:27.87) and placed second in the high jump (4-8) behind teammate Monika Berg (4-10). Adelle Polzin won the triple jump (33-8½) and Morgan Feuker won the shot put (31-1½) ahead of her teammate Faith Smith (33-0).

Burlington's Ella Turke won the 200 meters (28.31). Jenna Weis won the pole vault (9-6).

Boys tennis

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines had a difficult time in the top flights against a strong Falcons side in Thursday's Southern Lakes Conference meet at Salem.

Both of Waterford's wins came at the bottom flights of singles and doubles. At No. 4 singles, Jack Canright defeated Michael Webers 6-2, 7-6 (6). The No. 3 doubles team of Owen Hoffman and Gavin Obermeyer rallied back to defeat Paxton Ferruzzi and Owen Goergen 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

OAK CREEK 7, CASE 0: The Eagles were swept in their Southeast Conference meet Thursday afternoon in Oak Creek.

At two and three singles, Joshua Herness and Dante Lewis each lost their matches 6-0, 6-0. At one doubles, Cameron Werner and Yash Patil also lost 6-0, 6-0.

Jaipreet Singh and Heston Meier lost their two doubles match 6-1, 6-0, and Brady Bohat and Zachary Brees lost at three doubles by the same score.

FRANKLIN 7, PARK/HORLICK 0: The Park/Horlick tennis co-op was swept in its Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday afternoon at Horlick High School.

The Rebels were only able to field three singles players. Leonard Ratkowski and Andres Ventura each lost their matches 6-0, 6-0. Nando Aguilo Marin lost his match at two singles 6-1, 6-0.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were swept in their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday afternoon at Delavan-Darien.

Six of the seven matches were decided in two sets, with Ethan Vanswol nad Patrick Savaglia losing their two doubles match 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. At one singles, Christopher Naber lost 6-3, 6-2. Mitchel Crabtroo lost 6-3, 6-1 at two singles and Evan Deans lost 6-2, 6-0 at three singles. Quinn Solofra lost 6-1, 6-2 at four singles.

At one doubles, Jaxon Grant and Ian nee lost 6-3, 6-0. Kade Boyd and Porter Tiedt lost their three doubles match 6-2, 6-2.