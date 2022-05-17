High school sports roundup: Cerny shines for Horlick boys golf at Tuckaway Country Club

It hasn't been the easiest of times for the Horlick High School boys golf team. This season numbers on the team have been down and the Rebels have been unable to field a team deep enough to contest team results at meets.

Yet, Horlick has been backed by Mike Cerny throughout this year's campaign. The senior has improved each step of the way and made a statement on Monday.

Cerny's outing on the front-nine at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin was the best of all golfers competing in the Southeast Conference mini-meet. He finished with two birdies and five pars to end even at 36.

Horlick also features Alex Jordan in its two player lineup. The senior joined Cerny by parring the eighth green and finished the mini-meet with a 55.

Seniors Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher continued their strong performances for Case. Nolan, playing at No. 1, finished with four pars for a 41. Boscher, at No. 2, collected two birdies and two pars for a 39.

Alex Hutchinsen provided Park with its best outing of the mini-meet. The senior birdied the fifth green and shot for par twice to finish with a 43.

Franklin won the team event with a 154 ahead of Oak Creek (162). Case finished third (174) and Park finished sixth (208).

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE: Prairie, backed by a first place finish from Ben Reynolds, won Monday's Metro Classic Conference mini-meet at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Reynolds, Prairie's No. 1, led all golfers on Monday by firing a 39. Prairie's No. 3 Cam McPhee and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's No. 1 Daniel Brooks were the closest to Reynolds — finishing with a 41.

Olivia Schmierer led St. Catherine's-Racine Lutheran co-op at the mini-meet. Schmierer finished in a tie for 13th with Prairie's Adam Langendorf and Greendale Martin Luther's Griffin Lemberger with a 50.

Catholic Central, who did not field enough golfers to factor into the team event, were led by Nick Delimat's 48. Delimat finished in a tie for 10th with Whitefish Bay Dominican's Barry Appleshite.

Prairie won the team competition with a 176 ahead of Whitefish Bay Dominican (181) in second. St. Catherine's-Racine Lutheran finished fourth (236).

Softball

CASE 7, KENOSHA TREMPER 6: The Eagles rallied for five runs in the final inning to win a Southeast Conference game at Racine on Monday.

The Eagles (7-6, 3-5 SEC) led 1-0 after the first inning. But the Trojans (11-10, 4-6 SEC) produced six runs from the second to the sixth inning. The Eagles added one run in the bottom of the sixth but trailed 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Paige Thomas, Case's team captain, capped off the five-run seventh inning comeback with a walk-off base hit. Thomas went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Turner Hetland went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Torin Slaughter went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.

"I am so proud of the Lady Eagles," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "We never gave up. Now the girls know how to finish a game."

Kendal Walek pitched all seven innings for Case allowing six runs (two earned) on 13 hits while striking out six. Walek also went 2 for 4 at the plate.

RACINE LUTHERAN 26-15, ST. CATHERINE'S 0-0: The Crusaders rolled through a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader on Monday at Roosevelt Park.

The Crusaders (12-8, 7-6 MCC) collected 12 hits and took advantage of 15 walks and 10 errors from the Angels (1-19, 0-14 MCC) to win game one 26-0.

Lindsey Thoennes allowed only three hits and struck out 11 in five innings for the Crusaders. Kendyll Holub and Emilie Lozano each had five RBIs and Jenna Beaudin went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.

"We hit the ball strong," Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "It was great to have so many players contribute to the win."

Two of the three hits for the Angels were extra base hits. Mia Prevost went 1 for 2 with a triple and Mikayla Stanley went 1 for 2 with a double.

The Crusaders won the second game 15-0 in four innings. The Angels issued 15 walks in the game and allowed six hits.

A double from Prevost was all that Thoennes allowed in her second outing of the day while striking out five. Olivia Rosenberg drove in five RBIs for the Crusaders.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5-0, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 1-11: The Lady Toppers split a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader on Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers.

The Lady Toppers (10-6, 8-5 MCC) won the first game of the doubleheader 5-1 in extra innings.

Autumn Weis pitched all eight innings allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out 14. A four run top of the eighth inning gave the Lady Toppers enough breathing space for Weis to finish the game. The sophomore went 1 for 4 at the plate with a triple and a run scored.

Olivia Doolittle hit lead-off for the Lady Toppers and went 3 for 5 with one RBI and one run scored. Molly Brauer went 1 for 2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs, one stolen base and a run scored.

The Lancers (12-7, 10-3 MCC) made shorter work of game two by taking an 11-0 win in five innings. The Lady Toppers were limited to three hits in the second game of the doubleheader.

BURLINGTON 6, MILWAUKEE DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 3: A rally in the sixth inning paved the way for the Demons to win a nonconference game on Monday at Burlington.

Burlington (17-3) trailed 3-2 after five innings against the Dashers (13-8). But the bats came to life in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Demons. The team pushed across four runs to take the lead and would close out the top of the seventh to secure the win.

“We had a great sixth inning rally,” Burlington coach Val Auseth said. “This was a good, solid game against a good team. It was just what we need to get ready for playoffs next week.”

Morgan Klein went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Burlington at the plate. Klein started in the circle and pitched five innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks. Kendall Kafar pitched the final two innings and struck out five of the six batters she faced.

MUKWONAGO 4, WATERFORD 3: A three-run third inning wouldn't be enough for the Wolverines in a nonconference game at Mukwonago on Monday.

“It was a hard fought battle tonight,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “Our bats didn’t really come alive when we needed them to.”

The Wolverines (7-11) held a one run lead after the third inning, but the Indians (10-6) added two more runs in the fifth inning to win the game.

Madison Krueger hit a home run with two RBIs and scored a run to lead the Wolverines. Reilly Galten went 2 for 2 with a double and one run scored.

Waterford starting pitcher Shauna Kiser pitched six innings allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and no walks while striking out six.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 14, HORLICK 1: Early mistakes added up for the Rebels in a nonconference game at Douglas Park on Monday.

The Rebels (3-13) allowed five runs in the opening inning. The team committed five errors and allowed eight walks in the five inning game to give the Badgers (6-14) a boost in addition to their 11 hits in the game.

Horlick were limited to two hits. Madi Kaprelian went 1 for 2 with a stolen base. Maren DeSonia went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Baseball

MILTON 11, BURLINGTON 6: A late push from the Demons wasn't enough to comeback in a nonconference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington on Monday.

Milton (18-3), ranked third in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, scored four runs through the first four innings but scored six runs in the fifth inning alone to extend the lead over Burlington.

Burlington (9-9) responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more in the seventh but ultimately could not recover from Milton’s six run fifth inning.

Gage Peterson went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Burlington at the plate.

Kaleb Zabielski spent four innings on the mound with two strikeouts and four walks and Donovan Appleby and Jack Tully combined for one strikeout and one walk in the final three innings.

WAUKESHA SOUTH 12, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 2: The LPs were limited to four hits in a nonconference game at Frame Park in Waukesha on Monday.

The Blackshirts (3-15) snapped a 10 game losing streak by scoring double digits for the first time in over a month. The LPs (7-9) trailed 9-1 after three innings and the game was decided after five innings of play.

Camdin Jansen led the LPs at the plate going 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 5, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Broncos were dominant in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove on Monday.

“Once we got rolling, we kept rolling,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “All of our goals were from distance in the first half because Badger was really crowding the box. They were dropping six players in a really tight space in front of the goal.”

The Broncos (13-2-1, 5-0-1 SLC) scored four of its goals against the Badgers (5-8-1, 2-4-1 SLC) in the first half. Paige Cotton struck first unassisted off of a volley in the 10th minute. Elizabeth Spang scored with a left-footed curler after an assist by Lexi Pettit in the 18th minute. Julia James scored unassisted in the 26th minute.

Cotton scored the final goal of the first half in the 32nd minute with an assist from Pettit and Julia James scored in the 61st minute assisted by Cotton. Pettit finished with two assists.

“We just took what they gave us and did a nice job using wide areas,” Jung said. “Lexi

Pettit was really dangerous like she always is outside. She rang one off of the post and she was our most dangerous player tonight.”

Makayla Mackiewicz made four saves in her tenth shutout in goal this season.

“She’s had an awesome year,” Jung said. “She saved a breakaway with two minutes to go to keep her shutout tonight.”

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, PRAIRIE 2: It was a tale of two halves for the Hawks as they lost their first Metro Classic Conference match of the season on Monday at Carthage College in Kenosha.

The Hawks (6-3-2, 5-1 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored four minutes into the match after Lilly Jorgenson connected with a cross from Meg Decker. But the game tightened up after the 1-0 lead for Prairie.

“In the first 20 minutes, we really connected passes well and played the soccer we wanted to play,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “We lost our rhythm in the second part of the first half.”

Meg Decker scored a goal in the 43rd minute on a through ball from Rihanna Kern to give the Hawks a 2-0 advantage. But the Lancers (9-1, 6-0 MCC), ranked eighth in Division 4, responded immediately with a goal from a corner kick in the 44th minute.

St. Joseph equalized in the 49th minute from a penalty kick and kept momentum going with a third unanswered goal to finish the match.

“I was really disappointed in our response and we allowed the chippy and physical nature of the game to take us down and stop playing our game,” Manley said. “It was a test for us mentally and one we failed to respond to. Hopefully it turns out to be a good catalyst for us moving forward.”

SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 2: The Crusaders struggled to maintain momentum in a Metro Classic Conference match at Milwaukee on Monday.

Sarah Strande scored the Crusaders’ (5-5, 2-4 MCC) first goal in the seventh minute assisted by Bella Jaramillo. But the Cavaliers (5-5, 3-3 MCC) needed no time to find an answer and scored a goal of their own five minutes later.

“I always believe the next five minutes after you score are important,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “Either it will fire the opposing team up or deflate them. Today, it fired them up and we made two defensive mistakes that cost us giving up the lead.”

Ellie Jaramillo scored a goal in the 44th minute off of an assist from Strande. But, once again, the Cavaliers had a response. The Crusaders conceded a goal in the 47th minute. The Cavaliers and then scored again in the 62nd minute on a free kick to take the lead for good.

Lutheran goalkeeper Sam Coolidge made 13 saves.

“Movement and creativity was great today,” LaBoda said. “Just the mental lapse can kill any momentum and it did today. We need to find that consistency to get out of the losing streak.”

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 3, ST. CATHERINE'S 2: The Angels narrowly missed out on a Metro Classic Conference victory at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Monday.

The Angels (4-9-1, 3-4 MCC) trailed the Knights (3-5, 1-3 MCC) in the early stages but drew level in the 30th minute after a goal by Rebekah Beere off of an assist from Maribel Sanchez Flores.

The Knights would retake the lead following a penalty kick call for handball in the box. The Angels nearly drew level yet again but a shot by Emily Monosa after a corner kick was denied by the crossbar. The Angels finished the match with eight corner kicks.

The Knights extended their lead to 3-1 in the second half. The Angels managed to claw within one goal after Arianna Jones scored in the 80th minute from a Jazmine Ramierez assist. But time and chances had run out.

"It was a game where we were not at our best," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "We tried to dictate the pressure and they caught us off guard at times."

Katelyn Gordon finished with six saves in net for St. Catherine's.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 7, PARK 0: The Panthers were shut out for the third consecutive game in a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha on Monday.

“Bradford is a well-experienced team and we just could not find ways to defend and attack tonight,” Panthers coach Brent Paeth said.

Park (6-8-3, 1-4-1 SEC) was outshot on goal 34-3 by Bradford (8-1-4, 5-0-1 SEC). The Panthers had scoring opportunities in the second half according to Paeth, but could not capitalize on them to cut into the Red Devils’ lead.

“In the second half we had some chances on goal, but things were just not going our way all game,” Paeth said.

Boys tennis

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 6, PRAIRIE 1: No. 1 doubles provided Prairie with its lone win in a nonconference meet on Monday at Wind Point.

Prairie's Jonathan Orth and Calvin Sharpe pushed Catholic Memorial, currently ranked fourth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state poll, to their limit at No. 1 doubles.

The late stages of the match was an endurance but Orth and Sharpe defeated Nate Carson and Trent Adamson 6-2 , 6-7 (3), 10-7.

