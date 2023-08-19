The Catholic Central High School football may not have numbers, but effort was certainly there for the Hilltoppers Saturday as they opened their season on the road.

Catholic Central forced fumbles by Pacelli on consecutive plays in the third quarter, and scored twice, to keep the game close, but fatigue caught up with the Hilltoppers in the fourth quarter and they lost a nonconference game 54-18 at Stevens Point.

“You’re never pleased when you lose, but I’m pleased with the effort and attitude of the kids,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “They gave 100 percent and overcame a lot of adversity. We showed great resilience, battled back and I’m proud of that.”

Catholic Central has just 24 players on its roster, resulting in many players playing both offense and defense, and two starters were hurt in the first half, Aldrich said. But the defense came up big in the third quarter after the Cardinals had taken a 27-6 lead at halftime.

Pacelli ran a running play to the right, the Hilltoppers stripped the ball and sophomore defensive lineman Nathaniel Robson scooped up the ball and ran the fumble back 61 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion run was just short and Catholic Central trailed 27-12 with 9:56 left in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers weren’t done, though. On the ensuing kickoff, they forced another fumble and Robson again made the recovery.

“Nate is a very aggressive player,” Aldrich said. “He’s a skill player and we moved him to the (defensive) line. He brings a lot of athleticism to the position and he’s going to get better and better.”

Catholic Central cashed in on the turnover with 8:12 left in the third on a spectacular play. On fourth down and 16, senior quarterback Alex Vogt dropped back to pass and senior wide receiver Noah McCourt broke free behind the defense.

The pass was slightly overthrown, but McCourt dove, got his fingertips on the ball and pulled it in before hitting the ground in the end zone and suddenly the Hilltoppers were within 27-18.

Unfortunately, that was the last scoring Catholic Central was able to get. The Cardinals scored before the end of the third quarter, than scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“Fatigue was a factor,” Aldrich said. “It was in the 80s, a lot of players went both ways and a lot of them were getting their first taste of the varsity.”

Vogt and McCourt also connected for the Hilltoppers’ first touchdown of the game, with McCourt beating two defenders on a 41-yard scoring play with 1:29 left in the first half.

Aldrich said Pacelli “had a great game plan and took advantage of the things we were not able to stop.”

Cardinals running back Ethan Cowart ran 26 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns.

Girls swimming

BURLINGTON CO-OP: In the Demons’ first meet of the season, senior Averi Larsen won two events and the Co-op totaled six top-six finishes Saturday at the Early Bird Invitational at Wauwatosa West.

Larsen, the reigning All-Racine County Swimmer of the Year, won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:09.45, winning by more than four seconds, and the 100 freestyle in 53.15, winning by more than two seconds.

Larsen also anchored the 200 freestyle relay, which included junior Natalie Oldenburg, sophomore Molly Warren and senior Callie Klepp, to second place (1:44.28).

Klepp had two top-six individual finishes, taking fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.86) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.67), and the 200 medley relay of Oldenburg, Klepp, Larsen and Warren was fifth (1:56.56).

Girls tennis

PRAIRIE: The Hawks went 1-3 Friday and Saturday during the University School of Milwaukee Invitational dual meet tournament.

Prairie’s only victory came in its first dual on Friday, when the Hawks swept the four singles matches in a 6-1 win over Brookfield Academy. No. 1 singles player Lily Jorgenson beat Ashna Dagam 6-4, 6-2, Alaina Alexander (No. 2) beat Marilee Nygro 6-1, 6-3, Sophia Baptista (No. 3) beat Kate Allen 6-4, 6-3 and Isabelle Grotmol (No. 4) beat Faith Landowski 6-1, 6-0.

All three doubles matches were closer, with Prairie’s No. 1 team of Salisia Servantez and Shritha Reddy playing the longest match of the meet and finally coming away with a 6-0, 6-7 (4), 10-8 victory over Ayushi Chandel and Claire Tian.

At No. 3 doubles, the Hawks’ Tevene Vartanian and Caroline Berkey beat Andreea Petculescu and Peyton Emling 6-2, 7-5.

Also Friday, the Hawks lost 4-3 to Shorewood. Jorgenson and Alexander both won their matches by a score of 6-0, 6-1 and the other Prairie victory was by the No. 2 doubles team of Evelyn Kane and Hiba Rahman (7-5, 2-6, 10-8).

On Saturday, Jorgenson was unable to play because of what Prairie coach Nich Schafer called “a lingering injury,”

The Hawks carried on and lost to Kohler 6-1. The only victory was by Kane and Rahman at No. 2 doubles as they beat Catherine Hulugalle and Savannah Hulugalle 6-1, 6-3.

“No. 2 doubles learned from (Friday) and were very active at the net and paired with consistent serves and returns,” Schafer said. “They played a great match.”

In their final dual, Schafer mixed up the lineup and the Hawks lost to Appleton Xavier. Even though the matches were lopsided, it was beneficial to the players.

“We switched our lineup around to allow some singles players to work on their volleys and some doubles players to work on their strokes,” Schafer said. “It was a fun match to watch and the girls were able to work in some things we've talked about.”