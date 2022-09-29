High school sports roundup: Catholic Central's Kmecak earns three-peat in Prairie Cross Country Invitational

The annual Prairie Invitational cross country meet is in its third year at H.F. Johnson Park after being held for most of its 20-plus years at Armstrong Park.

Perhaps coincidentally, the meet has not seen a girls' champion other than Elsie Kmecak in those three years.

Kmecak, a Catholic Central senior and the defending WIAA Division 3 state champion, won the 5,000-meter girls’ race for the third straight year and led the Lady Toppers to second place.

Catholic Central actually tied Union Grove for first place with 44 points each, but the Broncos had a sixth runner and the Lady Toppers didn’t, giving Union Grove the team victory. The Prairie girls, led by sophomore Carly Lopez, were fourth with 78, and Racine Lutheran did not have a complete team.

Kmecak won the race in 20:39, 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Lopez (20:49).

Union Grove had its top five runners finish in the top 15 overall — junior Lia Peterson was fourth (22:41), freshman Dominique Baird was fifth (22:56), freshman Evelyn Clausen was 10th (24:07), freshman Lily Peasley was 11th (24:20) and senior Ava Mars was 15th (24:49).

Also for Catholic Central, senior Anastassya Murphy was third (21:11), senior Eva Lynch was seventh (23:45), sophomore Clara Henderson was 14th (24:37) and junior Josie Reesman was 26th (28:30).

Lopez’s time was a personal best and was just two seconds off the Prairie girls' 5,000 meter record. Hawks senior Fiona Anton finished eighth in a season-best 23:50.

Lutheran’s top finisher was senior Sarah Seils, who was 12th overall in 24:27. Crusaders’ sophomore Madison Niermann was 20th in 26:06.

In the 5,000-meter boys’ race, Prairie senior Nolan Boerner won for the second straight year, but the Hawks did not have a complete team. DASH (Dedicated Athletes Schooled at Home) won the boys team title with 32 points. Racine Lutheran was second with 46, St. Catherine’s was fourth with 94 and Union Grove had one runner.

Boerner’s time of 17:56 was a season best and he finished seven seconds ahead of runner-up Sam Collier of DASH (18:03). The Hawks’ next two runners, freshman Jack Ulrich (fifth, 19:25) and sophomore Nolan Gasser (seventh, 19:46), both ran personal-best times.

Lutheran had four runners in the top 20, led by junior Brady Baranowski in fourth (19:21), sophomore Vincent Marani in sixth (19:32), senior Seth Luxem in 11th (19:57) and freshman Josiah Hasseldahl in 18th (22:05).

For the Angels, freshman Sean Moore (17th, 21:30) and senior Tony Sosa (19th, 22:30) finished in the top 20.

Union Grove’s runner, freshman Henry Barrera, was 16th (21:14).

WATERFORD: The Wolverines girls team finished third and the boys team finished fifth in their respective races Thursday at the Mukwonago Invitational.

The girls totaled 80 points and were a distant third behind winner Mukwonago (27) and runner-up Verona (34). Akira Hancock finished 10th overall in 20:39.8, Sydney Younk was 12th (20:46.5), Lucy Younk was 23rd (21:25.9), Natalia Arteaga was 26th (22:15.0) and Sari Spiegelhoff was 29th (22:29.0).

Eva Koos of Mukwonago, which had three of the top four finishers, won the race in 18:55.1.

In the boys’ race, Waterford finished fifth with 123 points; Mukwonago finished off a boys/girls sweep by totaling 24 points, well ahead of runner-up Kettle Moraine (66).

Trever Buchanan was seventh overall in 16:49.2 to lead the Wolverines. Trevor Zabrowski was 24rd (18:07.7), John Czajka was 26th (18:24.2), Colin Kienast was 33rd (19:17.5) and Aiden Draves was 37th (19:48.7).

Joe McNulty of Mukwonago, which had all five runners finish in the top 10, won the race in 16:00.5.

Boys soccer

UNION GROVE 8, FRANKLIN 0: The Broncos have made plenty of history as a team over the past decade, but it was an individual feat that took center stage after their nonconference victory Thursday night at Franklin.

With the shutout victory, Union Grove senior goalkeeper Hayden McDougal broke the school record for most shutouts in a season. McDougal’s ninth shutout surpassed the previous mark of eight set by Mitchell Curtin in 2021. Not bad for a first-year goalkeeper.

“It was a cool moment for him,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “He was pretty excited.”

The Broncos (13-1-0) got off to a fast start against the Sabers (5-6-3). Pushing an aggressive tempo early, Jackson Barber put them on the board in the 12th minute with a goal assisted by Owen Zikowski. Six minutes later, Zikowski scored a goal assisted by Jack Lee.

In the 35th minute, Kellen Busey increased the lead to three goals, assisted by Zikowski, and Lee added a fourth goal three minutes later, assisted by Niall Hagen.

“We wanted to be aggressive, push numbers forward and force them to break us down,” Jung said. “When we were able to turn them over, they just couldn’t handle Jackson and Owen.”

After halftime, Barber scored again in the 44th minute. This time, Matt Lee was credited with the assist. In the 52nd minute, Hagen scored unassisted for his second goal of the match.

Zikowski added a goal in the 60th minute with an assist from Barber, then Holland ended the game on the mercy rule with a goal in the 65th minute. Hagen was credited with the assist.

McDougal finished with three saves. Through 14 matches, he has allowed five goals and has yet to allow more than one goal in a match.

Jung also praised the play of his defensive back line — Gavin Fox, Jackson Zimmerman, Tobin Van de Water, Dylan Kenyon and Ryan Lee — for helping McDougal break the record.

“Our defenders allow us to play a lot more relaxed,” Jung said. “No one’s worried about making a mistake because they know how solid we are in the back and that allows us to play a lot more carefree and be a lot more aggressive.”

Because the match ended earlier than expected, the lights and scoreboard that operated on a timer remained on long enough for McDougal to get a picture with the scoreboard, Jung said.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4, CASE 0: The Eagles were shut out in a nonconference match Thursday night at Pritchard Park.

Badger (10-7-0) scored twice on Case (8-5-1) in each half.

“We played them closer than the score would indicate, but we still have some work to do to get back to scoring,” Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said. “I think the boys can feel how close they are to breaking loose, but the result was what it was.”

The Badgers opened the scoring in the 20th minute and then scored again three minutes later on a free kick from 19 yards out. They added a third goal in the 53rd minute and closed out the scoring in the 64th minute.

“Goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim played a great match in the nets tonight and made some world class saves for us,” Anderle said.

Case has lost three of its last four matches.

Boys volleyball

CASE 3, OAK CREEK 1: The Eagles continued their winning ways with a four-set victory in their Southeast Conference match Thursday at Oak Creek.

Case (7-4, 4-1 SEC) pulled away in the fourth set to seal a 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 victory over Oak Creek (6-10, 2-3 SEC).

Connor Sandkuhler led the Eagles with 16 kills and Cam Werner added six blocks. Deonte Cottingham finished with 39 assists.

Case has won five of its last six matches and is one game behind Franklin (5-0 SEC) and Kenosha Indian Trail (5-0 SEC) in the SEC.

BURLINGTON 3, WATERFORD 0: The Demons swept the Wolverines for the second time this season in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Burlington.

Burlington (14-14, 3-2) hosted Waterford (1-5, 0-5 SLC) in boys volleyball for the first time and finished with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-13 victory.

Braeden Tomczyk led the Demons with seven kills. Jackson Phillips finished with six digs and Mason Tomczyk had 10 assists. Wren Dietz had a game-high five aces and James Pirocanac had two blocks.

No statistics were available from Waterford Thursday night.

KENOSHA TREMPER 3, PARK 2: The Panthers rallied from two sets down to tie their Southeast Conference match against the Trojans Thursday, but couldn’t close out the fifth set at Kenosha.

Tremper won the match 16-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13.

Park (0-9, 0-5 SEC) has come a long way, starting the season with just five players and postponing early matches to gain more numbers.

The numbers are up and the Panthers are making rapid improvement. The set victories were their first of the season.

“This was the first time we’ve played five sets and we got our first set wins after being down two,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “I’m ecstatic how we played. We have to learn to win and we picked up some positive experience.”

Park rallied from a 7-1 deficit in the fourth set to win and had a 12-9 lead in the fifth set, but a few mistakes, mostly from inexperience, allowed the Trojans (2-12, 1-4) to rally and win.

“We missed some serves late that we can’t miss,” Leslie said. “We got a little timid. But they’re still young and learning their positions. We have a triangular in Madison (Saturday) and hope to build on that.”

Braden Roushia had 14 kills and five aces, Cameron Betker had 15 assists and Aiden Cardenas had eight digs to lead the Panthers.