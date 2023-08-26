Emma Bond was in a class of her own on Saturday.

The Catholic Central junior set an unmatched pace to take the overall girls' victory at the Tremper Dog Days of August Invitational at Lincoln Park in Kenosha.

Bond finished with a time of 21:18.8. The next closest to her was Tremper senior Tess Callahan (21:28.4). Bond was joined as a medalist in the junior girls category by Waterford's Sari Spiegelhoff (23:50.9), who finished third in class.

Waterford's Kaycie Hancock (24:56.4) edged out Catholic Central's Isebella Richter (25:09.6) to win the freshman girls category. Waterford's Holly Reineman (25:33.1) medaled by finishing fifth in class.

Burlington's Maryn Nichols (22:40.6) won the sophomore girls category, finishing ahead of fellow medalists Claudia Schneider (25:17.9) and Gabrielle Ketterhagen (26:28.5) from Waterford — who finished fourth and fifth in class.

The pack in medal competition for county senior girls was separated by just shy of 20 seconds. Waterford's Natalie Arteaga (21:56.5) finished second in class ahead of Burlington's Olivia Rombak (22:02.8) and Jenna Bebow (22:16.9) in third and fourth.

Kenosha Christian Life's Sam Adams was the overall winner of the boys' meet in 17:32.5. Adams led the senior boys, beating out Waterford's Trever Buchanan (18:54.6) and Burlington's Jesus Lopez Vences (19:52.3), who were respectively third and fourth among seniors.

Waterford's Dillon Frahman (19:32.4) finished second in the sophomore boys. Waterford's Maddox Juergens (20:10.4) and Jonah Klingsten (20:30.8) rounded out the medalists in the class by finishing fourth and fifth.

Catholic Central's Max Hazard (20:23.7) medaled in the freshman boys, finishing third.

Girls tennis

CASE INVITATIONAL: Union Grove won all three of its dual meets Friday and lost to Southern Lakes Conference rival Westosha Central Saturday to go 3-1 and finish second in the Case Invitational.

The Broncos beat Kenosha Bradford 5-2, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran 7-0 and Case 5-2 on Friday, then lost to the Falcons 5-2. Westosha went 4-0 to win the tournament.

Mallory Dam, who is 7-4 at No. 1 singles, lost just one game Friday, beating Keira Jacklin of Bradford 6-0, 6-0, Davia Brown of St. Catherine’s/Lutheran 6-0, 6-1, and Ruby Ferguson of Case 6-0, 6-0. Saturday, Dam lost to Miah Wong of Westosha 6-4, 6-4.

The Broncos swept singles in all three dual meets Friday.

Saturday, the Broncos’ No. 1 doubles team of Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke (9-3) “played their best match of the season,” coach Bryan Murdoch said, in beating Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde 6-4, 6-0. Dinauer and Gehrke lost to the Falcons duo last week.

Case went 1-3, getting its victory 6-1 over St. Catherine’s/Lutheran on Friday. On Saturday, the Eagles lost to Bradford 4-3.

The newly formed No. 1 doubles team of MacKenna Hatfield and Scarlett Hay went 4-0 in the tournament. They beat Isabella Lillo and Marissa Feuerstein of the Angels 6-0, 6-0, Dinauer and Gehrke of Union Grove 6-3, 7-5 Friday, then beat Nina Lall and Ella Krauter of Bradford 0-6, 6-1, 10-2 and Mandli and Alcalde of Westosha 7-5, 6-0. The Eagles rallied from an 0-3 deficit in the first set to beat Dinauer and Gehrke.

“McKenna and Scarlett found their rhythm and settled down to business,” Case coach Maureen Asfeld said.

Case No. 2 singles player Gabrielle Schmidtmann persevered through an injury and went 3-1, beating the Angels’ Nylah Kraus 6-3, 6-2, Union Grove’s Everly Squires 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 and Bradford’s Darby Battle 6-4, 6-1.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran went 0-4, losing their three dual meets Friday and losing 4-3 to Bradford after the Red Devils swept doubles. No. 3 singles player Claire Mathew won twice, against Case and Bradford, and Angels’ Kraus rallied to beat Bradford’s Battle 5-7, 7-5, 11-9 Saturday.

PARK/HORLICK CO-OP: It was smooth sailing for the Park/Horlick Co-op at a four-team dual meet tournament Saturday at Greenfield.

The Co-op won all three meets, defeating Big Foot 4-3, Greenfield 6-1 and Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 5-2.

Ellie Khreish, playing at No. 1 singles for Park/Horlick, defeated Big Foot's Gabby Klein 6-0, 6-0. Khreish ended the day with a loss, falling to Reagan's Natalie Stanula 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 2 singles, Siroun Buchaklian defeated Big Foot's Robin Cronin 6-0, 6-2 and Reagan's Breyonna Northway 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Mya Wendt defeated Big Foot's Hannah Grever 6-2, 6-0 and Reagan's Isabella Navidad 6-1, 6-1.

The Co-op's No. 1 doubles team of Addison Betker and Nathalie Schroeder defeated Big Foot's Easton Gregory and Lauren Decker 3-6, 6-4, 13-11. The duo then defeated Reagan's Chloe Quirk and Haylee Jones 6-3, 6-3.

Girls swimming

RACINE RELAYS: Racine Unified Co-op earned three fourth-place finishes during Saturday's Racine Unified Relays at the Unified Aquatic Center.

Zoey Pawlak, Gabriela Peterman, Jessica Ketterhagen and Claire Wolfe placed fourth in the 200-yard backstroke relay (2:14.53).

Peterman was also part of the fourth-place 400 individual medley relay (5:01.36) with Ash Miller, Maddie Cerny and Sophia Marini. Peterman, Marini and Wolfe were fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.28) with Juliana Arburto.

Waukesha South/Mukwonago won the team title with 320 points, ahead of Whitnall (246) and Kenosha Indian Trail (242). Racine Unified (174) was seventh.

Boys soccer

CASE TRIANGULAR: The Eagles and Wolverines saw mixed results at a three-team tournament Saturday at Case.

Both Case (1-2-1) and Waterford (0-1-1) were shut out by Shoreland Lutheran (2-1-0).

The Pacers won 6-0 over the Eagles and did all of their work in the first half. Owen Hahm scored in the eighth minute, then the Pacers added goals by Ethan Senkpeil and Gavin Moore before the 20-minute mark for a 3-0 lead.

Senkpeil and Moore added goals in 23rd and 25th minutes to extend the Pacers lead and Moore added an assist by setting up Riley Strassburg's goal in the 40th minute.

The two sides played to a scoreless second half.

"We had the advantage in play in the first match for the first 10 minutes, then we had a huge letdown and the flood gates opened," Case coach Gregg Anderle said. "In the 31st minute, the second team went out and did a credible job keeping Shoreland off the board."

Shoreland carried momentum into their second match of the afternoon, earning a 2-0 shutout of Waterford. The Pacers scored their goals in the second half again, with Moore scoring on a penalty kick in the seventh minute and Hahm scoring in the 30th minute before closing out a quiet second half.

"It was our first game of the season," Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. "We saw some positives and some things to work on. I was very happy with our overall tactics for the game, but we need to improve in our communication, especially in the back after losing two starting defenders and a starting goalkeeper last year."

Duties in net for the Wolverines were split, with Brady Hearden making six saves and Erick Randelzhofer making two saves.

The county clash between Case and Waterford ended in a 2-2 draw.

Owen Lewandowski opened the scoring 25 minutes in for the Wolverines after an assist by Jack Krueger. Their lead didn't last long as Gio Gonzalez scored unassisted in the 35th minute for the Eagles and Gonzalez followed by scoring a second unassisted goal two minutes into the second half.

The Wolverines answered back with a counterattack in the 48th minute. Lewandowski raced behind the Eagles' defense with Caden Gustafson. Lewandowski won a foot race against the last defender and linked up with Gustafson, who chipped the goaltender with a shot that went into the left side of the box for the equalizer.

After regulation, the game moved to a penalty shootout, with Case winning 6-5.

"It was a thrilling game to coach and to watch," Cresswell said. "There were some really intense back and forth moments.

"Case had most of the possession … but we were fine with that and were happy to play on the counter. It made for a back and forth game and it got especially intense in the final minutes as each team had two to three clear chances."

Both teams rotated goalies in the match. Case's Griffin Meisterheim and Jaimie Waite each made three saves. Waterford's Max Clarksen and six saves and Hearden made eight saves in his second appearance of the afternoon.