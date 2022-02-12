High school sports roundup: Case's Arteaga swims to another county record

Last Saturday, Hugo Arteaga shattered a pair of Racine county swimming records in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle.

The Case High School swimmer is just a sophomore. And one whose freshman campaign was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic creating an abbreviated season a year ago. It has made much of what he is experiencing, as a sophomore, more like firsts than attempts to improve upon a freshman season.

So, what would Arteaga have on offer for an encore? The stage was the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectionals at Greenfield High School.

And on Saturday afternoon He did it again. Just not in the freestyle.

Sure, Arteaga advanced to state by winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.48 — the next closest time being Marquette University's Sam Miller (22.09). But Arteaga entered the 100-yard butterfly this go-around. And it isn't something he has done that often, either.

"(Arteaga) swam the butterfly in the duals season," Case coach Frank Michalowski said. "But he's not really done the butterfly since the Pirate Invitational."

That event took place in Port Washington on Dec. 18 and ended with Arteaga winning the 100 butterfly with a Thomas Jefferson Middle School pool record time of 52.17.

The super sophomore not only improved that time at sectionals. He obliterated it.

Arteaga won the 100 butterfly on Saturday with a time of 50.68. The next closest to him was Oak Creek senior Jacob Ketterling (51.57). The time Arteaga produced in the 100 butterfly broke the previous Case and Racine county record time set by Chuck Allison in 2007 of 50.72.

"He is focused at every meet," Michalowski said. "He knows a lot of these other kids from club swimming and he gets fired up to go against them. It's a friendly rivalry."

The day wasn't done there for Arteaga. The sophomore took part in a pair of relays that finished second at sectionals.

The team of Bryce Helland, Adam Ries, Brayden Moore and Arteaga finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.03). John Merrill, Arteaga, Ries and Moore finished second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.31) — thanks in large part to a lightening fast final leg by the freshman Moore, who jumped the team out of the pack on the last leg from a battle for third and fourth and into second place.

"It was a mixed bag today," Michalowski said. "But, as a team, we did well."

The diving portion of the sectional was held on Friday and saw senior Azaan McCray set his second-best career total, 531.95 points, to win the sectional.

"I've watched (McCray) excelling each year," Michalowski said. "And he is getting better and better."

Kyle Ketterhagen provided Park some strong efforts at sectionals. The junior finished eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.57) and 14th the 100 freestyle (57.54). In both swims, Ketterhagen improved both of his times against his seed time by nearly four seconds.

Case finished fifth as a team with 254 points at the 10 team sectional. Oak Creek won (358) ahead of Marquette University (312). Park finished 10th (14).

MUSKEGO SECTIONAL: Caleb Weis and Spencer Gross pushed each other and Burlington Co-op to their best results during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional at Muskego High School in Muskego.

Weis finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.63. The junior finished ahead of his senior teammate Gross who finished sixth (58.22). The two were even tighter together in the 100 backstroke finishing fifth and sixth with only five tenths of a second between them — Weis (1:00.07), Gross (1:00.61).

Weis and Gross were also part of a 200 medley relay team, along with Evander Craig and Hopking Uyenbat, that finished fifth (1:48.12).

Burlington Co-op finished the 11 team sectional in eighth place with 135 points. The team event was won by Badger Co-op (344) ahead of the hosts Muskego (326).

WHITEFISH BAY SECTIONAL: Timothy Peterson shined for PSC Aquatics during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional at Whitefish Bay High School in Whitefish Bay.

PSC Aquatics set two team records and had 80% best times, according to coach Myra Fox.

Peterson set each of records for the team — the first coming in the 200 yard individual medley. Peterson finished 11th with a team record time of 2:28.47. The junior set his second team record on the day in the 100 backstroke, finishing 10th with a team record time (1:07.13).

PSC Aquatics finished 10th at the 12 team sectional with 52 points. Nicolet won the team event (359) ahead of Whitefish Bay (357) and Shorewood (347).

Boys basketball

SUN PRAIRIE: 65, HORLICK: 58: The Rebels nearly overturned a 30 point deficit during Saturday's nonconference game in Racine.

The Cardinals (14-6), ranked tenth in Division 1 in the most recent Associated Press state poll, had the early jump and led 44-16 at halftime. The gap rose to 30 points in the second half but the Rebels (10-11) switched gears defensively and started to chip away.

The Rebels switched into a full-court press and used persistent pressure to disrupt the Cardinals offense to create mistakes. The lead would get chipped piece by piece and in the final four-minutes of the game get down to three points. But the Cardinals avoided the collapse and stayed ahead until the final horn.

"Credit to our guys for not mailing it in," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "We had them on the ropes in the second half."

Horlick, who were without Matt Burnette due to a knee injury sustained on Tuesday against Case, had three players step up and reach double figures on the night. Jadin Dombrowski scored a game-high 22 points on the back of a team-high four 3-pointers. Darrien Long scored all of his 12 points in the second half. And Zamarion Dyess added 12 points.

"Our guys stepped up," Treutelaar said. "(Jadin) did a real nice job in the second half."

Ethan Metz led the Cardinals with 15 points. Ben Olson scored 13 points while Theodore Schofield and Evan Ackley both scored 10 points.

KENOSHA BRADFORD: 59, UNION GROVE: 41: The Broncos fell to the Red Devils in a nonconference match-up at Union Grove Saturday.

The Broncos (14-8) held a six point lead at halftime but couldn’t match the Red Devils (11-10) after the break.

“Bradford switched defenses in the second half and it caused some issues for us,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.

The defensive coverage wasn’t the only obstacle in the game that the Broncos couldn’t overcome. The team shot 29.8% overall and went 2 of 23 on their 3-point attempts.

“We struggled shooting the ball,” Pettit said. “Bradford’s penetration really hurt us.”

The Broncos were led in scoring with Owen Nowak and Adam Ross each scoring 10 points. The junior forward Nowak has been a stand-out for the Broncos in recent weeks and has scored in double-figures in all but one of his last eight games.

Tyson Skalecki, who leads the team in scoring, was held to his second lowest total of the season at seven points.

Keviyon Price led the Red Devils with a game-high 24 points. Jalen Carlino was right with Price — scoring 20 points in the win.

SAINT THOMAS MORE: 82, PRAIRIE: 60: The Hawks couldn’t keep up with the state ranked Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference game Saturday in Milwaukee.

The Cavaliers (18-3, 12-2 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 3, led 41-31 after the first half. But the Hawks (8-13, 6-8 MCC) stayed within distance for most of the second half.

“We came out and played much better than we have the last couple games in terms of executing on the offensive end and flying around on defense,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.

The Hawks have lost four straight games following the loss to the Cavaliers and are currently without their starting senior guard and team captain Asanjai Hunter — who has missed three straight games due to injury.

“(Thomas More) is wonderfully talented and they eventually pulled away," Atanasoff said. "But it was nice to see us getting back to playing together and competing.

“We’re hopeful to have our captain back soon, but we want to make sure (Hunter) is fully healed before we put him back out there.”

Ashe Oglesby led the Hawks with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Jayce Jaramillo added 17 points and four rebounds.

