High school sports roundup: Case's Arteaga shatters two county swimming records

When a record that has stood for upwards of 20 years falls — it demands attention.

It takes a very special type of athlete to break records that have stood the test of time and faced countless efforts to succeed it only to fall short.

But Hugo Arteaga of Case High School's swimming program is just that. He's special.

And on Saturday during the Southeast Conference championships at the Racine Unified School District Aquatic Center in Mount Pleasant — he proved it by setting two Racine county swimming records.

"When (Arteaga) gets to these meets he gets so focused," Case coach Frank Michalowski said. "He gets fired up against these other swimmers."

In the 50 yard freestyle, Arteaga won the event with a time of 21.09. In the process he set a new school record for Case, an SEC meet record and a record for Racine county.

The previous record in Racine county for the 50 freestyle belonged to Horlick High School's Mitch Buenger who set a time of 21.19 in 2007. Arteaga beat it by a tenth of a second.

And yet Arteaga's follow up swim in the 100 freestyle might have been even more impressive.

He shattering the school, SEC meet and county records for the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.49. It was nearly a full second faster than the previous county record of 47.45 set by Case High School's Dave Bukacek in 1998.

And here is the kicker. Arteaga is still just a sophomore for Case.

"I have never coached a kid who broke so many records at one meet," Michalowski said. "He is such a special swimmer. This is his first high school season with the alternate season last year. It made him more hungry last year. He knew he could do better."

Arteaga also took part in a pair of relay teams that finished second and third on Saturday.

The team of Adam Ries, Bryce Helland, Brayden Moore and Arteaga finished second (1:33.43) in the 200 freestyle relay. John Merrill, Ries, Moore and Arteaga finished third (3:30.5) in the 400 freestyle relay.

Moore finished second in the 100 butterfly and did so by setting a lifetime best of 57.96. Moore also finished third (1:00.06) in the 100 backstroke.

Arteaga wasn't alone in breaking records for Case on Saturday. The conference event started with Case senior Azaan McCray setting a new school diving record with a score of 552.15.

Unlike Arteaga's efforts? The record McCray set didn't stand for very long. And he should know. It was his own, a 540.05 mark, set one-week prior.

"(McCray) is vastly improved," Michalowski said. "From his freshman year he has really polished up his dives."

Franklin won the event with 650 points. Case finished second (499.5) ahead of Kenosha Indian Trail in third (462).

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE: Caleb Weis shined as Burlington Co-op finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference championships on Saturday at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Weis won the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.03 with teammate Spencer Gross placing third (1:01.12). Weis then edged Gross for second in the 100 butterfly, 56.14 to 59.0.

The duo of Weis and Gross also finished second in a pair of relays. Alongside Evander Craig and Hopking Uyenbat, Burlington Co-op finished second (1:49.02) in the 200 medley relay. Weis, Gross, Uyenbat and Franklin Mayer finished second (1:38.79) in the 200 freestyle relay.

Burlington Co-op also took a fourth (4:00.46) in the 400 freestyle relay with Ryan Currier, Nathan Schmidt, Christian Venegas and Mayer.

Uyenbat provided Burlington Co-op with another individual medal finish. The junior finished third (2:01.29) in the 200 freestyle.

PSC Aquatics top result on Saturday came in the 100 backstroke. Timothy Peterson finished seventh with a time of 1:08.74. The junior was also part of the 200 freestyle relay team with Hemingway Fletcher, Brodin Sluis and Jerome Mattick that finished eighth (1:56.27).

Burlington Co-op finished second at the nine-team competition with 346 points behind the hosts Badger (598). PSC Aquatics finished eighth (81).

Boys basketball

WISCONSIN VS. ILLINOIS BORDER BATTLE: The Prairie School played host to the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle on Saturday at Wind Point. The Hawks fell short against Prospect (Ill.), losing 60-38.

The result for the Hawks (8-11) against the Knights (14-10) gave the team its second loss in less than 24 hours.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff claims that a case of “dead legs” may be to blame for their offensive struggles following the previous night’s match-up at Kenosha St. Joseph.

The Hawks went just 3 of 24 from the field and were 2 of 19 from two-point range in the first half.

“We knew this would be a tough match-up,” Atanasoff said. “Prospect is a large school tied for first place in their conference. They were very physical. We just couldn’t buy a basket in the first half and plenty of those misses were layups.”

The Hawks had opportunities to close in on the Knights lead in the second half but were outscored 14-2 in the final four minutes of the game.

“This is a neat event,” Atanasoff said. “I wish we would’ve played better and that’s on me as the head coach.”

The Hawks rested guard Asanjai Hunter in the effort against Prospect due to a minor injury suffered during Friday’s game. Hunter scored 52 combined points in his previous two games along with nine steals.

Ashe Oglesby scored 23 points to lead the Hawks. The senior guard, who is averaging a double-double this season, also finished with 10 rebounds. Oglesby was the only Hawk to score more than five points in the defeat.

Other scores from Saturday's Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle: Westosha Central 73, Deerfield 34; Winnebago Lutheran 70, Northridge Prep 60; Mequon Homestead 74, Sheboygan North 68; Ashwaubenon 50, Rock Island 48; Kimberly 82, Buffalo Grove 56.

KAUKAUNA 67, BURLINGTON 56: The Demons were unable to slow down the ghosts in a nonconference game at Kaukana

The Demons (12-6) trailed closely at halftime, 36-33. But the Ghosts were able to distance themselves in the second half. The Ghosts went 16 of 23 at the free thrown line against the Demons 5 of 9.

The Demons were led by JR Lukenbill and Connor Roffers. Lukenbill scored a team-high 24 points with Roffers adding 17. The loss for the Demons is their second in a row following a five-game winning streak.

The Ghosts only had one player hit double digits on the night. But Amari Allen netted a game-high 34 points and went 7 of 11 at the free throw line and hit a team-best three 3-pointers.

HOPE CHRISTIAN 78, RACINE LUTHERAN 51: The Crusaders lost in nonconference action on Saturday in Racine.

The Crusaders (5-15) trailed the Hawks (14-3) 34-28 after the first half. Eric Ibarra led the Crusaders with a team high 18 points. The junior guard finished with four assists and a steal. Senior guard Julian Ramsey added eight points and Nick Yohn and Jack Lichter each scored six.

Gavin Zawicki, Racine Lutheran’s leading scorer on average, was held to just six points and six rebounds in the loss. Zawicki's offensive output has been clamped down in his last three games – scoring only a combined 26 points. The senior forward has averaged 14.4 points per game for the Crusaders this season.

Junior guard Jaylen Woodland scored 20 points to lead the Hawks over the Crusaders and senior forward Simon Dominic finished the game with 17.

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE 74, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 69: The Hawks completed a season sweep of the Lancers in Saturday's Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.

The Hawks (18-2, 12-0 MCC) led 40-31 over the the Lancers (12-8, 7-4 MCC) at halftime. But up-and-down play on both sides kept the game close throughout the second half.

“The game was really ugly,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “St. Joes probably played five different defenses on us – that’s what all of these teams have being doing is throwing different defenses at us.”

The Hawks trailed by six points with three minutes to go. But a missed lay-up and a costly turnover by the Lancers opened up the door for the Hawks.

“We quickly hit a three and then we were down by three. They were holding the ball and then they had to foul us,” Jaramillo said.

A Lancers’ foul gave Jasonya ‘JJ’ Barnes a shot at the line where she made each of her throws to close the gap. Barnes led the Hawks with 25 points. The freshman guard went 7 of 7 at the line including four crucial free throws in the final minutes of the game to give the Hawks the win.

“JJ had a great game,” Jaramillo said. “She’s pulling three or four defenders on her at a time.”

Heavy defensive coverage by her opponents has not slowed Barnes down. The freshman is leading the team in scoring with 21.3 points per game.

Freshman guard Meg Decker set her season-high with 17 points in the win for the Hawks.

“(Decker) once again played a really great defense and she stepped up offensively for us today,” Jaramillo said.

Sophomore guard Ava Collier-White finished the game with 14 points and went 6 of 8 at the line.

“(Collier-White) played a really great game as well," Jaramillo said. "She was solid offensively and defensively."

Reese Jaramillo and Sophia Lawler each added seven points for the Hawks.

Anna Jenkins led the Lancers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Seniors Deja Rivers and Jayden Hill added 14 and 11 points respectively.

