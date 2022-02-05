High school sports roundup: Case's Arteaga shatters two city swimming records

When a record that has stood for 24 years falls — it demands attention.

It takes a very special type of athlete to break records that have stood the test of time and faced countless efforts to succeed it only to fall short.

But Hugo Arteaga of Case High School's swimming program is just that. He's special.

And on Saturday during the Southeast Conference Championships at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center in Mount Pleasant — he proved it by setting two Racine city swimming records.

"When (Arteaga) gets to these meets he gets so focused," Case coach Frank Michalowski said. "He gets fired up against these other swimmers."

In the 50-yard freestyle, Arteaga won the event with a time of 21.09. In the process he set a new school record for Case, an SEC meet record and a city record.

The previous city record for the 50 freestyle belonged to Horlick's Mitch Buenger who set a time of 21.19 in 2007.

And yet Arteaga's follow up swim in the 100 freestyle might have been even more impressive.

He shattered the school, SEC meet and city records in the event with a time of 46.49. It was nearly a full second faster than the previous school and city record of 47.45 set in 1998 by Dave Bukacek, one of the best swimmers in Eagles history. Bukacek tied for the gold medal at the WIAA State Championships with that time.

And here is the kicker. Arteaga is still just a sophomore.

"I have never coached a kid who broke so many records at one meet," Michalowski said. "He is such a special swimmer. This is his first high school season with the alternate season last year. It made him more hungry last year. He knew he could do better."

Arteaga also took part in a pair of relay teams that finished second and third on Saturday.

The team of Adam Ries, Bryce Helland, Brayden Moore and Arteaga finished second (1:33.43) in the 200 freestyle relay, and John Merrill, Ries, Moore and Arteaga finished third (3:30.50) in the 400 freestyle relay.

Moore finished second in the 100 butterfly and did so by setting a lifetime best of 57.96. Moore also finished third (1:00.06) in the 100 backstroke.

Arteaga wasn't alone in breaking records for Case on Saturday. The conference event started with Case senior Azaan McCray breaking his own school diving record from the week before with a score of 552.15. His previous mark was 540.05.

"(McCray) is vastly improved," Michalowski said. "From his freshman year he has really polished up his dives."

Franklin won the event with 650 points. Case finished second (499.5) ahead of Kenosha Indian Trail in third (462). Park finished seventh (90), led by its 10th-place 200 medley relay of Ethan Scholzen, Ramon Castro, Kyle Ketterhagen and Lorenzo Cottarelli (2:09.06).

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET: Caleb Weis shined as Burlington Co-op finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships on Saturday at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Weis won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.03, with teammate Spencer Gross placing third (1:01.12). Weis (56.14) then edged Gross (59.00) for second in the 100 butterfly.

The duo of Weis and Gross also finished second in a pair of relays. Along with Evander Craig and Hopking Uyenbat, the Demons finished second (1:49.02) in the 200 medley relay. Weis, Gross, Uyenbat and Franklin Mayer finished second (1:38.79) in the 200 freestyle relay.

Burlington Co-op also was fourth (4:00.46) in the 400 freestyle relay with Ryan Currier, Nathan Schmidt, Christian Venegas and Mayer.

Uyenbat provided Burlington Co-op with another individual medal finish as he finished third (2:01.29) in the 200 freestyle.

The best finishes for Prairie/St. Catherine's were seventh in the 100 backstroke by Timothy Peterson (1:08.74) and eighth in the 200 freestyle relay of Peterson, Hemingway Fletcher, Brodin Sluis and Jerome Mattick (1:56.27).

Burlington Co-op finished second at the nine-team field with 346 points behind host Badger Co-op (598). PSC Aquatics was eighth (81).

Boys basketball

WISCONSIN VS. ILLINOIS BORDER BATTLE: Prairie played host to the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle on Saturday at Wind Point. The Hawks fell short against Prospect (Ill.), losing 60-38.

The result for the Hawks (8-11) against the Knights (14-10) gave the team its second loss in less than 24 hours.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff claims that a case of “dead legs” may be to blame for their offensive struggles following the previous night’s match-up at Kenosha St. Joseph.

The Hawks went just 3 of 24 from the field and were 2 of 19 from two-point range in the first half.

“We knew this would be a tough match-up,” Atanasoff said. “Prospect is a large school tied for first place in their conference. They were very physical. We just couldn’t buy a basket in the first half and plenty of those misses were layups.”

The Hawks had opportunities to close in on the Knights in the second half, but were outscored 14-2 in the final four minutes of the game.

“This is a neat event,” Atanasoff said. “I wish we would’ve played better and that’s on me as the head coach.”

The Hawks rested guard Asanjai Hunter Saturday because of a minor injury suffered during Friday’s game. Hunter scored 52 points in his previous two games along with nine steals.

Ashe Oglesby scored 23 points to lead the Hawks. The senior guard, who is averaging a double-double this season, also finished with 10 rebounds. Oglesby was the only Hawk to score more than five points.

Other scores from the Border Battle: Westosha Central 73, Deerfield 34; Winnebago Lutheran 70, Northridge Prep 60; Mequon Homestead 74, Sheboygan North 68; Ashwaubenon 50, Rock Island 48; Kimberly 82, Buffalo Grove 56.

KAUKAUNA 67, BURLINGTON 56: The Demons were unable to slow down the ghosts in a nonconference game Saturday at Kaukauna.

The Demons (12-6) trailed closely at halftime, 36-33. But the Ghosts were able to distance themselves in the second half. The Ghosts went 16 of 23 at the free thrown line against the Demons 5 of 9.

The Demons were led by JR Lukenbill and Connor Roffers. Lukenbill scored a team-high 24 points with Roffers adding 17. The loss for the Demons is their second in a row following a five-game winning streak.

The Ghosts were led by Amari Allen, who finished with a game-high 34 points.

HOPE CHRISTIAN 78, RACINE LUTHERAN 51: The Crusaders lost a nonconference game Saturday at Lutheran.

The Crusaders (5-15) trailed the Hawks 34-28 after the first half, but Hope (14-3) pulled away in the second half.

Eric Ibarra led the Crusaders with a team-high 18 points. The junior guard finished with four assists and a steal. Senior guard Julian Ramsey added eight points and Nick Yohn and Jack Lichter each scored six.

Gavin Zawicki, Racine Lutheran’s leading scorer, was held to just six points and six rebounds.

Jaylen Woodland scored 20 points to lead the Hawks and Simon Dominic added 17.

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE 74, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 69: The Hawks completed a season sweep of the Lancers in Saturday's Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.

The Hawks (18-2, 12-0 MCC), who received votes in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, led 40-31 over the the Lancers (12-8, 7-4) at halftime. But up-and-down play on both sides kept the game close throughout the second half.

“The game was really ugly,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “St. Joes probably played five different defenses on us — that’s what all of these teams have being doing is throwing different defenses at us.”

The Hawks trailed by six points with three minutes to go. But a missed layup and a costly turnover by the Lancers opened up the door for the Hawks.

“We quickly hit a three and then we were down by three. They were holding the ball and then they had to foul us,” Jaramillo said.

A Lancers’ foul gave Jasonya ‘JJ’ Barnes a shot at the line where she made each of her throws to close the gap. Barnes led the Hawks with 25 points. The freshman guard went 7 of 7 at the line, including four crucial free throws in the final minutes of the game.

“JJ had a great game,” Jaramillo said. “She’s pulling three or four defenders on her at a time.”

Heavy defensive coverage by her opponents has not slowed Barnes down. The freshman is leading the team in scoring with 21.3 points per game.

Freshman guard Meg Decker set her season high with 17 points for the Hawks.

“(Decker) once again played a really great defense and she stepped up offensively for us today,” Jaramillo said.

Sophomore guard Ava Collier-White finished the game with 14 points and went 6 of 8 at the line.

“(Collier-White) played a really great game as well," Jaramillo said. "She was solid offensively and defensively."

Reese Jaramillo and Sophia Lawler each added seven points for the Hawks.

Anna Jenkins led the Lancers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Deja Rivers and Jayden Hill added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

