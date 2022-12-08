High school sports roundup: Case wrestling team earns rare win against Bradford/Reuther

It had been more than a decade since the Case High School wrestling team last beat Kenosha Bradford/Reuther.

That ended Thursday, thanks in large part to a senior and a freshman.

The Eagles opened their season with a victory that was a long time coming, beating the Red Devils 42-39 in a Southeast Conference dual meet that came down to the final match.

Senior Mateo Fuentes closed out the meet for Case in the 170-pound match, pinning Bradford/Reuther’s Theodore Rouillard in 42 seconds to clinch the victory.

“I’m proud of the guys that went out,” Edwards said. “We’ll keep going and keep building.”

The freshman, Holden Brigman, wrestled the first contested match of the meet, at 220 pounds. He got the meet, and his career, off to an impressive start by pinning Elio Barrera in 57 seconds.

“Brigman wrestled really well,” Eagles coach Dave Edwards said. “It was a good match and good to get a win right away.”

Case won the 106, 113 and 120 matches on forfeits and led the meet 30-12.

The Red Devils won the next two matches, on a pin and a decision, then Gilberto Altamirano pinned Emmeline Erickson in 36 seconds at 138 to put the Eagles ahead 36-21.

The Red Devils won the next three weight classes, all on pins, to take a 39-36 lead heading into Fuentes’ match and setting up the dramatic finish.

BURLINGTON: The Demons swept their two dual meets with ease Thursday night during a Southern Lakes Conference double dual at Burlington.

Burlington (3-0 SLC) first beat Elkhorn 63-12, then defeated Delavan-Darien 65-14. The Demons’ three seniors went a combined 6-0 in their matches.

“We wrestled well,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “There’s still plenty of room to improve, but I was real happy with just how we came out tonight.”

Against Elkhorn, Kade Boyd (160 pounds) and Austin Skrundz (170) opened with pins and Lee Gauger won by a 7-4 decision at 182.

Grant Otter won on a pin at 220, then the lowest three weight classes were won by Burlington on forfeits.

Ben Guerra (126) and Brody Toledo (132) both pinned their opponents, then Porter Tiedt won on a 9-4 decision at 138. After Carson Cramer won on a 4-2 decision at 145, Nolan Myszkewicz closed out the meet with a pin at 152.

Against Delavan-Darien, Skrundz opened with a pin at 170, Gauger won a 10-0 major decision at 182 and Dane Loppnow won by pin in 25 seconds at 195.

At 113, freshman Landon Jacobs won by pin. Guerra once again won on a pin at 126, then Tiedt, Myszkewicz and Boyd closed out the meet with pins.

“Lee Gauger wrestled a couple of nice matches,” Gribble said. “I was really happy with his effort and how he was doing, I thought he was really consistent all night.”

Girls basketball

UNION GROVE 67, WATERFORD 32: The Broncos started the game on a 13-2 run and also played solid defense Thursday, holding the Wolverines to just 21 percent shooting from the field in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.

Union Grove (5-1, 3-0 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, got good ball movement, coach Rob Domagalski said, to get off to the fast start, which he said was necessary against a team like Waterford (2-5, 0-3), despite its record.

“(Waterford) is always well-coached and you have to get up on them early,” Domagalski said. “We did some things better and played with more aggressiveness than when we played Elkhorn (a 40-31 Broncos victory Tuesday). One thing we did better was play defense.”

That defense held the Wolverines to just 10 of 47 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Union Grove shot 26 of 62 (41%) from the field and were solid from 3-point range (10 of 31, 32%).

It wasn’t all good for the Broncos as they committed 20 turnovers, 10 in each half, but they helped make up for it with 18 offensive rebounds.

“We got some defensives stops, but we could capitalize because we gave up way too many offensive rebounds,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We had plenty of good moments, but we could not execute or make shots.”

A trio of standout seniors led Union Grove, with Sophia Rampulla scoring 18 points (three 3-pointers) and Sydney Ludvigsen and Elizabeth Spang (three 3s) each scoring 15. The Broncos also got 10 points off the bench (two 3-pointers) by junior center Hannah Orcutt.

Union Grove outrebounded Waterford 52-28.

Sophomore guard Tatijana Ninkovic led the Wolverines with 12 points and seven rebounds, along with two blocks. Brechtl said Ninkovic “did some good things for us. She’s insanely athletic and a strong kid.”

Senior guard Madison Krueger added eight points for Waterford.

WILMOT 56, BURLINGTON 54: The Demons saw their six-game season-opening winning streak end Thursday, but it took a record-breaking effort by junior guard McKenna Johnson for the Panthers to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.

Johnson broke her own Wilmot single-game scoring record for the third time by scoring 47 points, breaking her previous mark of 41 set during her sophomore season. She originally broke the school record in her freshman year with a 39-point game and later a 40-point performance in the WIAA playoffs.

Still, Burlington (6-1, 2-1 SLC) had a chance to at least tie the game in the final 12 seconds, forcing two Panthers turnovers, but getting called for a travel and then missing a shot at the buzzer.

“We had no answer for Johnson,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “Aleah Reesman did a fantastic job and made every shot tough, but Johnson hit everything.

“We struggled offensively a little bit early, but gave ourselves a chance late.”

Sophomore guards Brinley Clapp and Jenna Weis led Burlington offensively. Clapp scored 17 of her points in the second half as the Demons’ rallied from a 37-26 halftime deficit, and she went 6 of 7 at the free-throw line in the game.

Weis finished with 12 points.

Johnson scored 32 of her team’s points in the first half, including all seven of her 3-pointers. Reesman held her to 15 points and zero 3s in the second half.

Just two other players scored for the Panthers.

DOMINICAN 52, RACINE LUTHERAN 34: The Crusaders saw the Knights go on two big runs and it helped make the difference for the Knights Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.

Lutheran (3-3, 2-1 MCC) trailed by just seven points with 1:40 left in the first half, but Dominican (5-1, 3-0), ranked fifth in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, finished the half on a 7-0 run to take a 28-14 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Crusaders were down 31-21 and had the momentum, Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said, when the Knights took a time out.

After that, Dominican went on a 15-0 run to take control of the game.

“If you take away those two runs, it would have been much closer,” Shaffer said. “We turned it over at times and they had some transition baskets. (Dominican) did a nice job. They are extremely patient and almost lull you to sleep, then they explode.

“I told the girls ahead of time that we had to play as hard as we could to see where we’re at and where we want to be.”

Sarah Strande led the Crusaders with 14 points and Julia Kellner had 13. Dominican played a box-and-1 on Lutheran’s top 3-point threat, Ellie Jaramillo, and she had just one basket and one free throw.

Junior Keona McGee had 17 points to lead the Knights, who reached the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals last year and return their entire starting lineup. Freshman Layla Bly added nine points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 77, CASE 58: The Eagles are showing signs of progress, assistant coach Chris Hood said, but they couldn’t stop Amanda Heusterberg Thursday in a nonconference loss to the Pacers at Case.

Heusterberg, a 6-foot junior forward, scored a career-high 41 points for Shoreland (4-3), including three 3-point baskets and 8 of 12 free-throw shooting. Her previous high of 26 points came against Catholic Central last Friday.

Sophomore Isabella Baumstark had a strong game for Case (0-6) with a career-high 20 points (4 of 5 free-throw shooting) and freshman Taccarrii Hicks added 16 points. Hood also commended Zamari Grandy for her rebounding.

"We played hard and left it all on the floor," Hood said. "We'll get there."

Foul trouble plagued the Eagles (23 fouls) and allowed the Pacers to go to the line 33 times, making 18. Case was 11 of 21 at the line.

Heusterberg is the third opposing player to score at least 40 points against the Eagles in their last four games.

Boys basketball

DOMINICAN 99, RACINE LUTHERAN 73: The Crusaders had trouble slowing down the Knights Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.

Lutheran (2-3, 1-1 MCC) trailed 42-30 at halftime, then Dominican (3-0, 2-0 MCC) scored 57 points in the second half to put the game away.

Justin Jones led the Crusaders, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Eric Ibarra added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Sam Pitrof had 15 points and six rebounds. Lutheran didn’t have a bad shooting night, going 29 of 64 (45%) from the field, but was just 3 of 14 (21%) from 3-point range.

Three players scored 20 points or more for Dominican, led by DJ Johnson with 25 points, including 7 of 15 shooting from beyond the arc. The Knights shot 37 of 73 from the field and 14 of 33 (42%) from 3-point range.