High school sports roundup: Case track and field leads County teams at Southeast Conference Championships

The Case High School track and field team led all County teams on Friday at the Southeast Conference Championships in Oak Creek.

The Case boys track and field team placed fourth behind strong relay performances.

The Eagles finished second in three relay events: 4x100 meter relay (45.15) with Amarrion Bridges, Jacob Haughton, Latrell Herrington and Auston Buckli; 4x200 (1:34.94) with Buckli, Bridges, Carter Leiber and Lincoln Myer; and the 4x400 (3:35.49) with Larencio Muhammad, Buckli, Herrington and John Merril.

Muhammad finished third in the 400 meter dash with a personal record time of 54.24. Merril finished third in the 800 meter run with a personal record time of 2:09.83.

Reggie Hubbard Jr. powered the Horlick boys track and field team on Friday by winning three events.

Hubbard Jr. won the 110 (16.15) and the 300 meter hurdles (41.71). He was then part of the winning 4x400 meter relay team with Tyler Rush, Ayden Graham and TJ Williams.

Horlick finished third in the 4x200 meter relay (1:35.25) with the team of Elijah Barajas, Zamarion Dyess, Miles Gallagher and Graham.

Blake Fletcher finished third in the shot put with a throw of 47-4.

Emmanuel Johnson leapt to Park's best result on Friday. The junior won the high jump with a leap of 6-8.

Darrell Price finished second in the 100 (11.62) and 200 meter dash (23.21). Price also finished third as the anchor in the 4x100 meter relay (45.91) alongside Trevion Carothers, Ezekiel King and Sean White.

Carter Sura finished second in the 1600 meter run (4:48.92) and third in the 3200 meter run (10:41.72).

Franklin won the boys team event with 175 points ahead of Oak Creek (139.5). Case finished third (77.5), Horlick finished fifth (65) and Park finished seventh (58).

Audrey Amaya and Roselyn Pacheco provided the Case girls track and field team with a one-two finish in the 800 meter run. Amaya won with a time of 2:26.05 ahead of Pacheco in second (2:33.6).

The duo also played a part in the 4x800 meter relay team, with Sophia Daniels and Amelia Wiesner, that finished second (10:31.0).

Franklin won the girls team event with 194 points ahead of Oak Creek (177.5). Case finished fourth (48.5). Park finished seventh (5).

WALWORTH INVITATIONAL: The Catholic Central girls track and field team finished second at the Walworth Invitational on Friday at Elkhorn High School.

The Lady Toppers won three relays at the invite: 4x200 meters (2:07.47) with Katie Walkington, Stephanie Jabrial, Eva Lynch and Jayden Garratt; 4x400 (4:35.4) with Allegra Kayser, Morgan Ramsey, Lynch and Maddy Von Rabenau; and the 4x800 (11:19.9) with Ramsey, Anastassya Murphy, Bernadette Frisch and Elsie Kmecak.

Von Rabenau also won the 400 meter dash (1:04.38). Murphy won the 3200 meter run (13:00.4) ahead of her second placed teammate Kmecak (13:03.5). Walkington, Jabrial, Garratt and Kayser finished third in the 4x100 meter relay (56.94). Garratt finished third in the long jump (13-10.5).

Summer Peterson won the 800 meter run (3:06.7).

Julia Klein won the triple jump (32-5.5) and also won the high jump (5-1) ahead of her third placed teammate Walkington (4-8). Klein would also finish second in the 100 meter (13.56) and 200 meter dash (28.44).

Kayla Loos finished second in the shot put (30-2).

Elkhorn won the girls team event with 226.5 points at the five team imvite. Catholic Central finished second with 174 points.

Mason Zens finished third in a pair of events for the Catholic Central boys track and field team.

Zens finished third in the long jump (16-5.75) and as the anchor of the 4x400 meter relay team alongside Riley Sullivan, Irving Lagunas and Dylan Schlesner (3:56.79).

Elhorn won the boys team event with a 197.5 ahead of Lake Geneva Badger (182.5). Catholic Central finished fifth (44) at the six team boys invite.

WEST BEND INVITATIONAL: The Union Grove girls track and field team finished third at the West Bend East Invitational on Friday at West Bend.

Brooklyn Lamers won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.21. Lamers also finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (49.2) and second as the anchor of the Broncos' 4x400 relay team alongside Abby Puckett, Ava Mars and Ashley Lamers (4:16.08).

The Broncos finished second in the 4x800 relay (10:58.98) with Ashley Lamers, Noelle Bowers, Nadia Konesko and Riley Kayler. The junior Kayler finished second in the 3200 meter run (12:22.12).

Monika Berg finished in a tie for first place in the high jump along with Watertown Luther Prep's Taylor Zellmer. The pair each leapt for a mark of 4-8.

Faith Smith finished second in the shot put with a personal record throw of 33-1.5. Adelle Polzin finished third in the pole vault (8-0).

Watertown Luther Prep won the girls team event with 177 points ahead of West Best West (158). Union Grove finished third (99).

Kacey Spranger provided the Union Grove boys track and field team with its lone event win. Spranger won the 100 meter dash dash with a time of 11.49.

Lane Anderson finished second in the 800 meter run with a personal record time of 2:11.58. John Stamm finished second in the long jump (18-10). Ryan Peplinski finished third in the 1600 meter run (5:05.72).

West Best East won the boys team event with 158 points ahead of Watertown Luther Prep (149). Union Grove finished sixth (56).

Girls soccer

BURLINGTON 5, WAUKESHA NORTH 0: Aleah Reesman scored a hat trick for the Demons in a nonconference match in Waukesha on Friday.

Reesman drew an early penalty kick after being tripped in the box. She would make way for junior midfielder Shelby Busch at the spot who would make it a 1-0 lead for the Demons (9-3-1) inside 10 minutes of play. Reesman then provided an assist for senior forward Jules Golla's goal in the 29th minute for a 2-0 first half lead over the Northstars (3-8).

Reesman completed her hat trick in the second half with the lone assist coming on her third goal -- provided by Addison Thomas.in the 59th minute. Reesman leads the Demons in scoring this season and is 19th in the state with 45 points.

Goalkeeper Emilie Runkel and Burlington’s back four earned their sixth shutout of the season.

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 5, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines lost their first game of the season on Friday in the Muskego Quadrangular at Muskego.

The Wolverines (9-1-1), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, entered the match on an eight game winning streak. The Lions (12-2-1), ranked fourth in Division 3, entered on a 10 match unbeaten run.

Yet, decisions were made before the game that helped shape its out come.

“We made the decision five minutes before game time to hold out our starting goalkeeper and our starting centerback,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt explained. “Most of our starters didn’t play at all in the second half.”

The reason why lends itself towards the team's Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday, May 17 against Elkhorn. The two are currently top of the table in the Southern Lakes Conference standings with the Wolverines (5-0-1 SLC) ahead of the Elks (5-0-0) by a single point.

It made Friday's game both a tune up for its conference clash as well as an opportunity to test the depth of its squad.

The Wolverines had scoring opportunities against the Lions. The closest of which came in the 15th minute that forced a save. But the team was shutout for the first time since May 11, 2019, in a 4-0 loss to West Salem.

“We really did hang with them,” Vogt said. “We were somewhat near full strength. It was back and forth for the first 20 minutes and after that we decided we were going to try and remain healthy. Our first goal is always to win conference and we weren’t going to have players get hurt tonight in a nonconference game.”

Steph Bachofen made seven saves in goal for Waterford.

“I’m proud of the kids we did have play tonight," Vogt said. "They played really hard and we were expecting them to do a lot in the heat. It was one of those nonconference games on a Friday before you’re playing an undefeated team in conference and you have to decide what your priorities are.”

PRAIRIE 1, KENOSHA BRADFORD 1: The Hawks controlled the pace but had to settle for a draw in a nonconference match at Kenosha on Friday.

“The story of the first half is we came out with an effort and an intensity we’ve really been waiting for,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “It was great to see the girls' approach to the game. We controlled the physicality and the run of the play and we created more of the real chances in that half.”

The game went scoreless through the first half. It wouldn't be until a penalty kick for Bradford (7-0-4) in the 61st minute of the match that the game had its first goal.

“Bradford did a nice job coming out with some different adjustments and moving three up top and trying to get into the wide spaces,” Manley said. “We grew back into the second half and created a few more chances but couldn’t take the win.”

Prairie (6-3-2) weren't trailing for long. Norah Boerner scored off of an assist by Addy LaLonde two minutes after the Red Devils had taken the lead.

The game would remain deadlocked at 1-1 until the finish. Manley said that each of his players performed well but singled out sisters Jill and Meg Decker for their defensive efforts.

“I thought the Decker sisters did a really nice job in the midfield marking their dangerous players and denying service to those players,” Manley said. “I couldn’t be more proud. Overall, it was a great team effort with energy and passion.”

Softball

CASE 6, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: Kendal Walek tossed another gem for the Eagles in a nonconference victory on Friday at Racine.

Walek threw a complete game shutout for the Eagles (6-6) to earn her fifth win of the season. She allowed eight hits to the Lady Pacers (12-4) and recorded seven strikeouts in seven innings.

“Kendal pitched a great game," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "She had to dig down deep and gave it all she had. What a warrior.”

Turner Hetland led Case at the plate going 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Nora Lowney hit a double with two RBIs and Torin Slaughter went 1 for 1 with a double and a RBI.

The win for the Eagles snapped a nine-game winning streak by the Lady Pacers. The Eagles have won five of their last eight games

BURLINGTON 6, WATERFORD 2: The Demons offense carried them to a Southern Lakes Conference win on Friday at Waterford.

The Demons (16-3, 11-1 SLC) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and produced all six of their runs in the opening three innings of the game. The production at the plate was such that the Wolverines (7-10, 5-8 SLC) surrendered 12 hits and picked up two errors in the field with the ball being frequently put in play.

"We were able to score early and put some added pressure on their defense," Burlington coach Val Auseth said.

Molly Berezowitz led Burlington with a 4 for 4 performance at the plate. Kenna Kornely went 2 for 3, Kendra Baumeister went 2 for 4 and Meagan Baumeister went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Morgan Klein continued to deliver in the circle for the Demons. The senior pitcher allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out 10.

ELHORN 6, UNION GROVE 5: The Broncos (12-8, 9-4 SLC) committed three errors turned into three decisive unearned runs for the Elks (10-6, 9-3 SLC) in a Southern a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Union Grove.

No further details were available as of Friday night.

KENOSHA TREMPER 12, HORLICK 1: Errors added up for the Rebels in a Southeast Conference loss on Friday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

The Rebels (3-12, 0-10 SEC) were only out-hit 8-5 against the Trojans (11-9, 4-5 SEC). Yet, six errors proved costly for the Rebels in the five inning game.

Paige Engevold went 1 for 2 with a triple and a run scored for Horlick. Alaina Krutchen went 2 for 2 and scored Engevold after her fourth inning triple for the team's lone RBI.

Nevaeh Folk pitched four innings for Horlick and allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out three in the loss.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 13, ST. CATHERINE'S 1: The Angels only allowed two hits in their Metro Classic Conference loss on Friday at Roosevelt Park.

Isabel Sanchez pitched all five innings for the Angels (1-16, 0-11 MCC) and surrendered two hits while striking out two in the circle.

The key areas that allowed the Cavaliers (6-8, 4-8 MCC) to strike: walks and errors. Sanchez walked 12 in the loss and behind her the Angels defense committed 10 errors resulting in 10 unearned runs.

"Certainly walks don't help," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "But it's hard enough to pitch when you need to get three outs an inning to then have to get five or six."

Emmerson Davidovic went 1 for 2 with a solo home run in the second inning for the Angels.

Baseball

MIDDLETON 9, UNION GROVE 6: A late rally for the Broncos came up short in a nonconference game on Friday at Union Grove.

The Broncos (12-5) trailed the Cardinals (14-5) by as much as 8-0 after the top of the fifth inning concluded. But the Broncos came to life late and out-hit the Cardinals 12-9. Despite scoring six runs in the final three innings the Broncos were unable to climb out of the early hole.

Owen Nowak led the Broncos from the lead-off spot going 3 for 4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored. Landon Dessart and Beau Bloxdorf each went 2 for 4.

KENOSHA TREMPER 11, PARK 0: The Panthers were shutout in a Southeast Conference game on Friday at Andy Smith Field in Kenosha.

The Panthers (1-15, 0-14 SEC) were limited to four hits and committed six errors in the field to give an already tough Trojans (18-1, 14-1 SEC) lineup extra outs to work with.

The top four in the Panthers batting order were responsible for the team's hits: Braden Roushia, Isaiah Harris, Matt Kirchoff and Jacob Pederson. Roushia added a stolen base following his single.

OCONOMOWOC 14, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines (8-7) were shutout by the Racoons (13-3) in a nonconference game on Friday at Oconomowoc.

No further details were available as of Friday night.

