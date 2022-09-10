High school sports roundup: Case girls tennis soars at the Racine County Invitational

All Racine County schools' girls tennis programs took part in the two-day Racine County Invitational.

After the conclusion Saturday at Burlington High School — the Eagles have plenty to be proud of.

Case was dominant at singles and won championship flights at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4. McKenna Hatfield took the win for Case at No. 2 singles by defeating Burlington’s Mabel Nichols (7-5, 6-3). At No. 3 singles, Elle Khriesh defeated Burlington’s Holly Adamek after a super tiebreaker (2-6, 7-5, 10-8). At No. 4 singles, Gabby Schmidtmann defeated Burlington's Sydney Ewald (6-2, 7-5).

“(Hatfield) did really well and (Schmidtmann) was moving well in her last match and making her opponent move on the court,” Case coach Maureen Asfeld said. “We were being led by seniors, a junior and three freshmen that are really showing their stripes.”

Asfeld also had praise for No. 1 singles player Janavi Munagavalasa who finished third.

“She (Munagavalasa) had some nice aces and serves,” Asfeld said.

Taking home the overall win at No. 1 singles was Prairie’s Lily Jorgenson. Jorgenson defeated Burlington’s Adalie Rauch 6-4, 6-1.

“Ever since last Saturday (Jorgenson) has upped her confidence,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “She has been increasing her chances of finding a winning shot for herself.”

Prairie nearly had a second win at No. 1 doubles – but Union Grove’s Kyra Hagen and Mallory Dam defeated Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez 6-0, 6-2.

“Union Grove put their best two players, Hagen and Dam, at No. 1 doubles and ran into their game the first set,” Schafer said. “We played better doubles and made their two singles players play more of a doubles match in the second set.”

Waterford defeated Union Grove in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. Madison Krueger and Katie Benevides defeated Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke (6-3, 4-6, 10-8) at No. 2 doubles. Bri Kron and Brooke Weber earned the win in No. 3 doubles over Madelyn France and Elliana Duval (4-6, 7-5, 10-8).

Case won the tournament with 26 points ahead of Union Grove (22). Burlington and Waterford (21) tied for third. Prairie (16) finished fifth.

Girls swimming

BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Burlington Co-op swim team were in a class all of their own at the Elkhorn Invitational at Elkhorn High School on Saturday.

All swimmers for Burlington Co-op medaled as the team won five of the 11 events to win the nine school invite with 533 points ahead of Milton (413) and the hosting Elkhorn (393).

Averi Larsen won the 200 meter individual medley with a time of 2:29.73. The junior also finished second in the 100 meter butterfly (1:09.0).

"She is doing really well," Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said. "She swims in the off-season year round and works real hard."

Emilia Dahms won the 100 meter freestyle (1:04.34). The senior placed second in the 50 meter freestyle (29.52).

Larsen and Dahms were part of two winning relay teams. They won the 200 meter freestyle relay (1:58.18) with Callie Klepp and Natalie Oldenburg and the 400 meter freestyle relay (4:22.93) with Oldenburg and Katie Goetzke.

The junior Klepp followed her relay win by placing first in the 100 meter breaststroke (1:23.54). She also finished third in the 200 meter individual medley (2:50.88). Goetzke finished second in both the 200 meter freestyle (2:22.58) and 400 meter freestyle (5:00.93).

"(Goetzke) specializes in our distance swimming," Jones said. "She usually swims a lot of extra yards in practice and has been strong for us."

Oldenburg placed third in the 400 meter freestyle (5:04.18) and fourth in the 200 meter freestyle (2:26.07). Junior Rylie Bergemann finished third in the 100 meter backstroke (1:20.15). Freshman Molly Warren finished third in the 100 meter breaststroke (1:29.16).

"We've had some freshman step up to the plate and help us out a lot," Jones said. "I feel like Badger will be our biggest challenge in the conference moving forward."

CC Berkey, Anna Nguyen, Sophia Reeser and Makaelyn Trullio provided PSC Aquatics with their top overall finish. The team finished the 400 meter freestyle relay with a time of 6:09.0 to finish 13th.

PSC Aquatics finished ninth in the team event with 20 points.

RACINE UNIFIED: The Racine Unified swim team won three events and finished third at the Southeast Conference Relays at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center.

Sofia Badillo, Grace Gross, Gabriela Peterman and Jordyn Tran won the 200 yard butterfly relay (1:56.81). Badillo, Peterman, Tran and Claire Wolfe won the 200 yard backstroke relay (2:04.25). Wolfe, Gross, Alice Stratman and Nicolette Jansen won the 200 yard medley relay (2:07.77).

Wolfe, Stratman, Tran and Sophia Marini finished second in the 400 yard medley relay (4:46.12). Tran, Peterman, Marini and Badillo finished second in the 400 yard freestyle relay (3:39.61).

Badillo, Peterman, Arev Buchaklian and Madeline Cerny finished third in the 200 yard backstroke relay (2:28.25). Gross, Marini, Stratman and Jansen finished third in the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:53.14).

Franklin won the team event with 170 points over Kenosha Indian Trail (164). Racine Unified (144) finished third.

Girls volleyball

CASE: The Eagles finished third in the Antioch Invitational tournament in Illinois on Saturday.

The Eagles won each of their matches in pool play – defeating Antioch (IL) 25-23, Fenton (IL) 25-22, 22-15 and Bradford 25-12, 20-25, 15-9. In the semi-final round, Case met with Woodstock North (IL) and was defeated 22-25, 16-25. Case and Bradford met once more in the battle for third place, and Case came out on top 25-18, 25-6.

“We found out this morning that we would be down our starting setter and our starting libero,” Case coach Alex Moe said. “We fought through the adversity and played some of our most consistent and best volleyball we have played this season.”

Filling in for starting senior libero Kate Korth, who was out with an illness, was freshman Elise Webster. Webster finished with 30 digs and a serve receive average of 2.25.

“She exceeded everyone’s expectations,” Moe said on Webster. “She didn’t miss a beat.”

Natalie Harris led the Eagles offense with 47 kills, 40 digs and 11 aces. Brianna Bigelow totaled 12 kills and 10 blocks, and Lauren Korth had 18 digs, 12 kills and five aces. Harris, Bigelow and Korth were all named to the All-Tournament team.

Ciara Hummer stepped up in a big way according to Moe and finished with 80 assists.

“Overall, I’m very proud of the volleyball we played today,” Moe said. “The team has shown some real improvement.”

BURLINGTON: The Demons defeated five teams to finish first in the West Allis Hale Invitational at West Allis on Saturday.

Burlington first met with the host Nathan Hale and earned a 25-10, 25-10 victory, and then went on to defeat Martin Luther (25-11, 25-10), St. Francis (25-5, 25-3), West Allis Central (25-2, 25-9) and Heritage Christian (25-14, 25-14).

The Demons’ offense totaled 78 kills and 78 aces, and was led by Abby Alan who had 17 kills. Graelen Kwiatkowski added 29 assists, 25 aces and eight digs for Burlington, and Kenna Kornely and Molly Berezowitz contributed 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Also leading the Demons to their first place finish was Katherine Deisher who had 12 aces, Ella Safar who finished with 27 assists and Sophie Chase who had 14 kills, 9 aces and five digs.

Brynlee Clapp led the way on defense with 12 digs alongside five aces. Izzy Bowman and Kati Berezowitz had four digs each.

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders finished second at the Williams Bay Invitational on Saturday at Williams Bay High School.

Racine Lutheran opened up pool play with wins over Elkhorn (25-23, 18-25, 16-14) and Hustisford (25-21, 25-16). They lost in their final match of pool play against Kenosha Christian Life (15-25, 26-24, 15-11).

"The team started strong against Kenosha Christian Life in pool play but they made adjustments that we did not," Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "Defense came on strong for both teams."

After pool play Racine Lutheran matched up with pool winners Big Foot in the semifinal — winning 25-19, 25-16. It setup another contest with Kenosha Christian Life. Yet, the Crusaders were unable to find the offense needed to match the Eagles — losing 25-19, 25-20.

"Our offense was up and down at times," Demuth said. "But defense kept fighting every match to help us stay in games. We will learn and move forward."

Julia Kellner led the Crusaders with 50 kills and 15 blocks. Riley LaBoda had a team-high 105 assists and 15 aces to go along with 31 digs. Ellie Jaramillo led the team with 54 digs. Lindsey Thoennes had 14 kills and 36 digs.

ST. CATHERINE'S: The Angels won one of five matches at the Cudahy Packer Invitational on Saturday at Cudahy High School.

The Angels lost their first to matches against Wauwatosa West (25-15, 25-12) and Milwaukee King (25-18, 25-20). They found more success in their third outing against the hosts Cudahy, winning 25-20, 25-15. But lost in follow up matches against Wauwatosa West (25-10, 25-15) and Milwaukee King (25-19, 25-21).

"We struggled in our early matches against Wauwatosa West and Milwaukee King," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "Seniors Katelyn Gordon and Arianna Jones rallied the girls for game three against Cudahy, filling the stat sheet and directing traffic.

"Having those two on the court is like having a pair of coaches in the game. They are wonderful leaders."

Arianna Jones produced 18 kills, six aces and five blocks for the Angels. Katelyn Gordon had eight kills, seven aces and one block. Julissa Gentry had 16 kills and four blocks. Emmerson Davidovic had six kills, three blocks and a pair of aces.

"We're finally getting healthy and close to having our full roster back together," Prideaux said. "The added impact of the additional freshmen gave everyone a boost."

Girls golf

PRAIRIE: Sophia Lawler finished in a tie for fourth as the Hawks finished fifth at the 19 team Cardinal Invitational on Saturday at the Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.

Lawler ended the day tied with Waunakee duo Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock at 78. Kadyn Peery (89) tied for 20th, Aishani Dhar (93) tied for 32nd and Addy LaLonde (94) tied for 37th. Milton's Hannah Dunk won the event with a 74.

"I'm very pleased with the way our team played today," Prairie coach Carrie Massey said. "We have not had any tournament competition for almost three weeks."

Middleton won the team event with a 326 ahead of Waunakee (333). Prairie (354) finished fifth.

Cross country

DRUCKREY INVITATIONAL: Case's Carson Buckli finished fourth at the Druckrey Invitational on Saturday at Grant Park Golf Course in South Milwaukee.

The junior finished fourth in the boys invite with a time of 18:06.7. Case junior Beckett Pawlak (18:37.5) finished 16th. Racine Lutheran junior Brady Baranowski (20:19.7) finished 53rd and Park senior Kyle Ketterhagen (21:19.2) finished 66th. The top time was set by Brookfield Central freshman Owen England (17:33.8).

Brookfield Central won the boys team event with 59 points ahead of Kenosha Bradford (87). Racine county teams didn't have enough participants to compete in the team competition.

Case senior Amelia Wiesner (21:14.5) led the girls cross country team with an 11th place finish. Sophia Daniels (22:49.1) and Abby Robson (23:02.0) finished 22nd and 25th respectively. Racine Lutheran senior Sarah Seils (24:26.5) finished 47th. The top time was set by Ronald Reagan junior Isabella Switalski (19:33.9).

Brookfield Central won the girls team event with 43 points ahead of Wisconsin Lutheran (62). Case (116) finished fourth.

Boys soccer

WAUPUN QUADRANGULAR: Union Grove and Case competed in the Waupun Quadragular on Saturday.

The Broncos played Waupun in the semifinal round and came out on top with a 6-0 final. Case and Union Grove then faced off in the championship match where Union Grove won 2-1.

“We knew we would have the run of the play in this match (Waupun) and Jackson Barber really took control for us,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.

Barber scored a hat trick of goals in quick succession to open the match. Freshman forward Niall Hagen then scored a goal in the 44th minute of the match, assisted by Barber. Jackson Zimmerman added a fifth goal for the Broncos in the 62nd minute, assisted by Barber, and Barber scored his fourth goal in the 63rd minute.

Union Grove (8-0) goalkeeper Hayden McDougal made one save and recorded his fifth shutout of the season against Waupun.

Case (6-2) and Union Grove were already quite familiar with each other moving into the championship match. The teams had just played each other two days before at Case, where the Broncos won 1-0.

“It was a tough match,” Jung said. “So turning around and having to play a good team like Case for a second time in two days was tough.”

The Broncos had multiple scoring opportunities early on, but the Eagles’ goalkeeper made a few impressive saves to keep the game scoreless. Case attacked first and scored halfway through the first half.

“It was well built and they deserved the early goal,” Jung said. “We responded in the second half.”

Junior forward Owen Zikowski scored the first of Union Grove’s goals in the 53rd minute with what Jung referred to as “pure hustle and determination.” Senior midfielder Matt Lee added the team’s second goal in the 63rd minute.

“He made an excellent first touch to dribble past a charging goalkeeper and then smartly elevated his strike over a sliding defender into an empty net from six yards out,” Jung explained.

McDougal made two saves against Case.

No additional information on Case was available as of Saturday night.