High school sports roundup: Case girls golf finish second at SEC Mini-Meet

Things went well for the Case High School girls golf team at the third Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season hosted at Meadowbrook Country Club on Monday.

Case finished second overall with a total of 210. Franklin won the mini-meet at 205 and Park finished fifth with 226.

Leslie Million shot a 46 on the par-35 course to lead the Eagles. Million has led the Eagles through each of the Southeast Conference mini-meets so far, finishing with a 48 in the first meet on Aug. 11 and a 50 in the second meet on Aug. 18.

Also helping lead Case to its second place finish was a quartet of senior golfers made up of Alyssa Ludwig, Leah Hansen, Katlyn Ketchum and Josie Harris. Ludwig finished second on the Eagles with 51 and Hansen totaled 56. Ketchum and Harris each had a 57.

Park was led by senior Kiley Skenandore, who finished at 50, and junior Isabella Wentdorf, who finished at 53.

Horlick’s only competitor, sophomore Violet Desonia, had a 60.

BURLINGTON RYDER CUP TOURNAMENT: Kendall Kafar and Kayla Warner stepped up in a big way to lead the Demons to a team victory in the first girls' Burlington Ryder Cup Tournament at Browns Lake Golf Course Monday.

It didn’t take long for the duo to get things started, either. Kafar and Warner were only 1-over-par after the first three holes and led the tournament with 43 after the first nine. The pair stayed on or below par on six holes throughout the tournament and finished with a combined 85 on the par-72 course.

Kafar and Warner earned medalist honors and finished three strokes ahead of the second place team from Elkhorn, which totaled 88. Abbie Weiler and Macie Plitzuweit combined for a 92 to finish fourth as the Demons had a team total of 274.

Waterford finished second, 13 strokes behind Burlington at 287. Myia Moritz-Lang and Rachel Maydak combined for a 90 to finish fourth, and Sydney Norgal and Marissa Papp had a 95 for the Wolverines.

Girls tennis

KENOSHA TREMPER 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons earned a pair of victories over the Trojans in a nonconference dual meet at Burlington on Monday.

Addie Rauch won at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-0) against Tremper’s Isabella Gentz and Sydney Ewold defeated Rylee Pearson 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.

Holly Adamek came close to adding a third win for Burlington at No. 3 singles but lost a tiebreaker set (6-4, 4-6, 10-1) to Teagan Rowlands. Also entering a tiebreaker set was the No. 3 doubles pairing of Sarah Frohmader and Anna Pederson. Frohmader and Pederson were defeated 4-6, 6-1, 9-11 by Matilda Petkus and Ella Callahan.