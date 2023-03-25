The Case High School boys track and field team was right in the thick of the race for the title of its own meet Saturday.

The Eagles won just one event, but had nine other top-four finishes and fell just short of the championship of the Case Classic inside the Petretti Fieldhouse at UW-Parkside.

Case finished third with 85 points in the 13-team meet, just 10 points behind champion Kenosha Indian Trail (95) and eight behind runner-up Kettle Moraine (93).

Park had two winners and six top-four finishes and tied for fifth with Kenosha Bradford (52). St. Catherine’s had one winner and was ninth (22) and Prairie was 13th (2).

The winning athlete for the Eagles was Carson Buckli, who won the 1,000-meter racewalk in 5:37.46.

Case had a strong presence in the field events, with Denim Hicks and Jacob Haughton combining for four top-three finishes.

Hicks was second in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches and second in the triple jump at 39-9¾, and Haughton was second in the long jump at 20-8 and third in the high jump (5-8). Ben Kortendick added a fourth place in the triple jump (36-7).

In the running events, Kortendick was a member of the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, which both finished second. Larencio Muhammad, Kortendick, Eli Anderson and Lincoln Myer ran in the 4x200 relay (1:37.75) and Kortendick, Muhammad, Beckett Pawlak and Philip Weiglein ran in the 4x400 relay (3:42.90).

Myer added a third-place finish in the 200 meters (indoor personal-best 24.15) and Buckli was fourth in the 1,600 (4:52.99).

For Park, Tre Carothers and Darrell Price each had two top-three finishes. Carothers won the 55 hurdles in 8.81 seconds and was second in the 55 meters in 6.75, and Price won the 55 meters in 6.70 and was third in the long jump (20-7¾).

Emmanuel Johnson took second in the 55 hurdles (9.19) and the Panthers’ 4x400 relay of Adam Ahaukal, Carothers, Johnson and Price was fourth (3:47.96).

St. Catherine’s was led by Abel Mulder, who won the shot put at 46-11, and Jayvion Hunter, who was second in the 400 meters in 54.08.

The best finish for Prairie was seventh by Hemingway Fletcher in the 55 hurdles (10.70).

In the girls’ competition, Case had the best finish, scoring 50 points to take fifth. Prairie was seventh (26), St. Catherine’s was 10th (8) and Park did not score. Indian Trail completed a sweep of the team titles by scoring 137 points and Waukesha West was second (99).

Leading the Eagles was Amelia Wiesner, who won the 1,000 racewalk in 5:09.07 and was third in the 800 in 2:34.20.

Abby Robson made it a 1-2 Case finish in the racewalk, finishing in 6:09.28, and Robson was also a member of the fourth-place 4x800 relay (11:48.64) with Sophia Daniels, Molly Maller and Lilly Reaume.

Also taking fourth for the Eagles was Gianna Cupertino in the 55 hurdles (9.11) and the 4x400 relay of Anika Becker, Hailey Diener, Grace Neumann and Izzy Barbee (4:47.73).

Amiyah Galica led Prairie, which had five top-six finishes, by taking second place in the high jump at 4-8.

The Angels got all of their points from Caylene Von-Schilling Worth, who was second in the shot put at 32-4¼.

The best finish for Park was ninth by Maria Sorenson in the 55 hurdles (11.11).

Softball

BURLINGTON 6, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4: On Friday, the Demons beat the snowstorm and won their nonconference season-opener at Burlington.

The team was missing five players because of spring break, but some newcomers contributed to the victory, first-year Burlington coach Scott Behnke said.

Junior Kendall Kafar, taking over as the full-time starting pitcher after the graduation of two-time All-County Player of the Year Morgan Klein, pitched a complete game six hitter and struck out six. Four of her strikeouts came in the final two innings.

“She definitely got stronger throughout the game,” Behnke said.

Junior leadoff hitter Kayla Warner led the Demons, going 3 for 3 with two runs scored, and sophomore Macie Plitzuweit hit a double off the fence in the first inning to help Burlington score twice to open the game. Plitzuweit finished with two RBIs.

Freshman Allie Calkins was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and sophomore Kasey Lois was on base two times and had two RBIs.

Playing well defensively, Behnke said, were junior Juliette Bousquet, making her first start at catcher, and Lois at second base.

Grace Olson led the Pacers, who scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, by going 3 for 4, and starting pitcher Camryn Mulligan finished with three RBIs.

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders finished their annual season-opening trip to Tennessee Thursday by winning their first game of the season in what turned out to be their final game of their trip.

Lutheran (1-3) beat Houston County 4-1 in eight innings after losing to Clarksville 13-0 in five innings. The Crusaders’ game Friday was rained out.

Houston County took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on two hits, two stolen bases and a passed ball. Pitcher Lindsay Thoennes helped keep the Crusaders in the game with 11 strikeouts, “amazing bunt coverage,” coach Becky Demuth said, and just two hits allowed after the first inning.

Lutheran, which struck out 16 times in the game, tied the score in the top of the fifth. A walk and a hit put runners on second and third and freshman Jordan Ramos followed with a “perfect” sacrifice, Demuth said, to tie the game.

With the game tied 1-1 after seven innings, the eighth inning began using international rules, with a runner on second base and one out for the Crusaders. After a Houston County error, junior second baseman Jenna Beaudin hit a double, followed by a walk and a single by Thoennes, to take a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Thoennes struck out the first batter and induced a popup to shortstop to end the game.

Senior catcher Olivia Rosenberg went 2 for 3 and Beaudin had two RBIs for Lutheran.

“It was an absolutely great team win by everyone,” Demuth said.

Against Clarksville, the Crusaders had just three hits and committed five errors.