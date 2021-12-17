High school sports roundup: Case boys run past Bradford

Jake Berce has never been a fan of playing in the fieldhouse at Kenosha Bradford High School.

He may be changing his tune after what his Case boys basketball team did Friday.

The Eagles went on a 31-6 run that spanned most of the first half to take control of their Southeast Conference game against the Red Devils and went on to a comfortable 81-61 victory.

Berce, Case’s head coach, said Bradford is “a tough place to play, with their floor and the lighting, so anytime you can get a big win at Bradford, it feels good.”

It was slow going early, with the Red Devils leading 7-4 a few minutes into the game.

After that, the Eagles (3-3, 3-0 SEC) took over.

Senior forward Amari Jedkins made a 3-point basket to tie the game at 7-7 to begin the run, then Jedkins and senior guard Terryon Brumby kept the run going and going. Brumby scored 14 points during the run and Jedkins had 12.

A 3-pointer by senior guard David Stapleman, off a kickout pass by Brumby, capped the run to make it 35-13.

“Terryon took over the game,” Berce said. “He was driving in, passing and scoring. (Bradford) never got closer than 13 points the rest of the game.

“(Defensively) we were forcing them to take tough shots and we had some baskets in transition, but mostly it was solid half-court man-to-man defense.”

Case expanded on its 39-21 halftime lead in the second half and took its biggest lead, 78-50, with four minutes left after back-to-back 3s by senior guard Adrian Bryant and Brumby.

After Bradford made four free throws, Jedkins rattled the rim with a “huge dunk,” Berce said, for an 80-54 lead, and Berce pulled his starters after that.

Brumby had a season-high 23 points, Jedkins had 21 and Bryant had 18. The three came into the game with nearly identical scoring averages (Brumby and Bryant both at 16.2 per game, Jedkins at 16.0).

Jedkins “filled up the stat sheet,” Berce said, adding eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Junior forward Cameron Werner had six points, a team-high nine rebounds and four blocks, and sophomore Termarion Brumby, Terryon’s brother, had eight points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

“Cameron is very disciplined around the rim on defense,” Berce said. “He has a knack for blocking shots — he’s a volleyball player and that helps him on the court.

“Termarion has been playing really well lately. His court vision is getting better and better and he’s a very good passer.”

Berce said the Eagles are still working on consistency, especially on defense, and he’s happy with the way they are playing selfless ball to a man.

“We’ve played well the last four and a half games,” Berce said. “Even though our record’s not that good, this team has played a lot of really tough nonconference competition.

“If we can play like we’ve been playing, these guys have a lot of confidence.”

Jalen Carlino led Bradford (2-2, 1-2) with 24 points.

Case will be tested again at the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha during the Christmas break, playing St. Catherine’s on Dec. 28 and Westosha Central on Dec. 30.

FRANKLIN 84, HORLICK 56: The Rebels saw the Sabers put on a 3-point shooting clinic in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Franklin.

Darrien Long led Horlick (0-5, 0-3 SEC) with 22 points, 16 in the second half. Matt Burnette finished with 11 points and T.J. Williams added nine.

“We just didn’t match Franklin’s intensity early,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “It just was a rough night.”

The Rebels fell behind 5-0 to start the game and never held a lead. They have lost five in a row, but the first four games were decided by 11 points or less.

Friday, Horlick trailed 16-5 within the first five minutes of the game thanks to Franklin’s hot shooting. The Sabers made 16 of their 31 baskets from beyond the arc.

“When your shots aren’t falling and your opponent’s are, sometimes it gets hard to match their intensity,” Treutelaar said. “They made contested shots, open looks, they made them all. It didn’t make a difference what defense we would be in.”

Franklin (4-0, 2-0) led 43-22 at halftime. Isaac Verges led the Sabers with 22 points, with 18 points and all four of his 3-pointers coming in the first half.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 79, RACINE LUTHERAN 68: Despite a 23-point performance by junior guard Eric Ibarra, the Crusaders were unable to erase a 12-point halftime deficit in their Metro Classic Conference loss Friday at Lutheran.

Ibarra went 10 of 20 from the field, had all three of his team’s made 3-point baskets and also had seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Crusaders (3-4, 0-4 MCC), who trailed 42-30 at halftime.

Gavin Zawicki added 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists for Lutheran, and Julian Ramsey and Nick Yohn (7 of 10 from the field) each had 14 points.

Alex Lagerman led the Knights (6-1, 3-1 MCC), who made 10 3-pointers, with 24 points (10 of 15 from the field).

ELKHORN 62, WATERFORD 56: The Wolverines had three players score in double figures for the second time this season, but Drew Davey put on a free-throw shooting clinic in the second half for the Elks in their Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.

Owen Martinson led Waterford (1-6, 0-3 SLC), which trailed 24-23 at halftime, with 16 points. Brogan Finnegan had four 3-point baskets and 14 points (11 in the second half) and Eric Kunze had 13 points (nine in the second half).

Davey finished with a game-high 22 points, including 10 of 13 free-throw shooting in the second half. Carter Karnes had 16 points and Reid Paddock added 11 for Elkhorn (2-5, 2-1).

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 59, BURLINGTON 31: The Demons struggled to find a rhythm offensively in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday at Paddock Lake.

Burlington (2-2, 2-1 SLC) was held to 10 first-half points by Westosha Central (5-0, 3-0 SLC) and made just 11 baskets in the game.

J.R. Lukenbill led the Demons with 14 points, but no one else scored more than four. Connor Roffers, coming off a career-high 28 points Tuesday, had just four points, as did Ben Graham.

Jack Rose led the Falcons, who led 24-10 at halftime, with 15 points and Devin Williams had 14.

OAK CREEK 57, PARK 34: The Panthers had a rough first half and lost a Southeast Conference game to the Knights Friday at Park.

Park (2-3, 0-2 SEC) trailed 21-10 at halftime and played a little better in the second half.

KMareon Mayweather led the Panthers with seven points and two others had six points each.

Carson Cordelli led Oak Creek (4-1, 2-1) with 14 points and Marty Kleppek added 12.

Girls basketball

RACINE LUTHERAN 64, DOMINICAN 35: The Crusaders handed the Knights their largest margin of defeat this season behind a 45-point second half in their Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Whitefish Bay.

Junior guard Ellie Jaramillo was on fire for Lutheran (5-4, 4-1 MCC), making eight 3-point baskets and scoring a game-high 26 points as the Crusaders outscored Dominican (5-4, 3-2 MCC) 45-19 in the second half.

Lutheran made 14 3s in the game, 10 in the second half, and Jaramillo had five 3s and 17 points after halftime.

“We shot the ball really well,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “We really didn’t start clicking until the final 12 minutes. We started getting in better spacing in our offense which led to better looks.”

Nevaiah Bell-Tenner scored 13 points for Lutheran, all in the second half, and Sarah Strande added eight points.

Shaffer believes improvements on spacing between players changed the game, along with a stellar defensive effort.

“On the defensive end we did a much better job being more active and talking more,” Shaffer said. “We didn’t let them get the ball inside and got on the defensive boards well. That was one of our better defensive games.”

The 35-point output is also a season-low for Dominican, which was limited to one 3-pointer. Freshman Keona McGee led the Knights with 15 points and Alicia Burgos-Schroeder added 10.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 46, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 44: Kayla Loos and Julia Klein kept up their consistent scoring Friday as the Lady Toppers edged the Lady Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.

Catholic Central (6-2, 2-2 MCC) continued its best start in more than 10 years, rallying from a 26-23 halftime deficit. Loos, who has scored in double figures in seven of the Lady Toppers’ eight games, had eight points in the second half to help her team outscore Shoreland 23-18.

Maddy Von Rabenau had 12 points and Julia Klein, who also has been in double figures in seven games, added 10.

Amanda Heusterberg had 20 points, including 7 of 11 free-throw shooting, to lead the Lady Pacers (3-6, 0-4). No one else had more than eight for Shoreland.

OAK CREEK 78, PARK 15: The Panthers scored just one basket in the first half and lost a Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.

Park (0-8, 0-4 SEC) trailed 42-2 at halftime and scored just six baskets in the game. Just three players scored for the Panthers, led by Nevaeh Russo with seven points and Shelby Jennings with six.

The Knights (5-3, 4-0 SEC), who made 14 3-point baskets and extended their nine-season conference winning streak to 115 games, was led by Kiersten Zartner, who had all of her 24 points on 3-pointers. Paulina Hernandez added 19 points.

Wrestling

WATERFORD: The Wolverines had four of their 10 wrestlers reach the championship semifinals Friday after the first day of the annual Ed Stech Invitational at West Allis Central.

Hunter Rudzinski (10-1 at 152 pounds) and Evan Danowski (11-0 at 182) each won two matches after first-round byes.

Danowski was dominant with pins of 1:51 against Damion Stirk of Wisconsin Rapids and 42 seconds against Gustavo Dominguez of West Allis Central.

Rudzinski pinned Landon Cashmore of Kenosha Christian Life in 2:36 and won a 10-1 major decision against Luis Gonzales of Whitnall/Greendale.

Evan Gill (10-0 at 106) and Hudson Halter (10-0 at 126) each won one match after a bye. Gill beat Nick Needham of Mukwonago 9-2 and Halter pinned Dylan Lewandowski of Glendale Nicolet in 1:16.

“Those four wrestled great,” Waterford co-coach Nate Gill said.

In 2019, the last time the tournament was held (the 2020 tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19), Danowski finished second at 170 pounds, Halter was second at 113 and Rudzinski did not place.

