High school sports roundup: Case boys golf win the Park Invitational at Ives Grove

You might forgive Case High School boys golf if they had a rough outing during Saturday's Park Invitational.

Yet, with the winds gusting and rain falling at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, the Eagles flew above the competition with solid consistency to win the team event.

Case's No.1 and No. 2 golfers, Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher, continued their solid form this season on Saturday. The seniors tied with Indian Trail's No. 1 Alex Martin with an 82 to lead the way at the invite. Tiebreakers would give Martin first ahead of Boscher and Nolan in second and third respectively.

Yet, the hard working duo for Case have their sights set on more after this weekend.

"(Nolan and Boscher) are disappointed with their scores," Case coach Jerry Kupper said. "We played 18 holes in Oakwood yesterday and Sam finished third on a tiebreaker there.

"We're hoping we can continue to improve as the weather warms up."

Despite the trying conditions for golfers on Saturday — it's something Case is familiar with. The team practices in windy playing conditions and are feeling more used to playing in cold weather gear at this point than taking swings without their jackets on. It's something that may well have helped the entire team finish with such a consistent score.

"The kids battle all the time," Kupper said. "Ives is always windy and we're used to playing in the wind."

Case was given a boost at the meet by Dalton Gain. The No. 3 golfer on the team shot a 45 on the front-nine but finished with a team best 40 on the back-nine.

"Dalton Gain played real well," Kupper said. "He's a good kid who works real hard."

Alex Hutchinson finished the day strong for Park. Hutchinson was one of only two to shoot below 40 on the back-nine. Hutchinson and Indian Trail's Martin shot a 38 on the back-nine. Hutchinson finished with Park's best score of the invite with an 83.

Horlick did not have enough participants to factor into the team event on Saturday. But Mike Cerny proved to have another good outing this season. Cerny shot a 44 on the front-nine and a 43 on the back-nine to finish with an 87 for the Rebels.

Case won the team event with a 346 ahead of Indian Trail (379). Park finished third with a 399.

FALCON INVITATIONAL: Union Grove finished second in the two-day match play tournament held at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.

Union Grove's top three golfers — Simon Graham, Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel — each won three matches during the tournament. Will Klaus won two matches.

Waterford's No. 1 Robbie Meyers led the team by winning four matches. The rest of the Wolverines — Jackson Heath, Adam Chart and Frankie Mayer — won two matches.

Burlington was led by their No. 2 and 4 golfers, Ryan Gonzalez and Reid Rainer. The duo won two matches as the likes of No. 1 Oliver Traxinger and No. 3 Benjamin Graham won one match.

The individual champion at the tournament was determined by advancing through the bracket.

Union Grove's Brown and Waterford's Meyers advanced to the final four against Westosha Central's Dylan Bruni and Aidan Hawkins. Bruni would win the individual competition after his teammate Aidan Hawkins who knocked off the top seeded Graham in the quarterfinals. Bruni defeated Meyers in the final and deciding match.

The team event was won by one of two teams fielded by Westosha Central with 13 match wins ahead of Union Grove (11) and Waterford (10). Burlington finished seventh (6).

Girls soccer

CASE 0, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Eagles and Lady Toppers played to a scoreless draw on Saturday in the Racine County Invitational at Pritchard Park.

The scoreless draw for the Eagles (1-2-2) is their second in their last three matches. The Lady Toppers (2-2-1) have a loss and a draw after previously winning two straight games.

BURLINGTON 8, HORLICK 1: Shelby Busch and Aleah Reesman combined for seven of the eight goals scored by the Demons in a victory at the Racine County Invitational at Pritchard Park on Saturday.

Horlick (2-6) scored the game's opening goal but their lead didn't last for long. Busch kicked things off for the Demons (6-2-1) with an unassisted goal, and then scored again assisted by Claudia Cramer.

Reesman then scored her first two goals of the game – assisted by Cramer and Addison Thomas – to put Burlington on top 4-1 moving into the second half.

McKenna Finucane scored her first varsity goal to start the second half. And then Reesman brought her scoring total to four with a further two goals in the second half.

Busch capped off the Demons' scoring with an unassisted goal to secure her hat trick and polish off the win.

“Our play in the first half was effective, but a bit sloppy,” Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said. “The last few weeks we have been focusing on maintaining possession and building from the back. We showed improvement in that area in the second half.”

PARK 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Stout defending from the Panthers’ back four led the team to victory on Saturday at the Racine County Invitational at Pritchard Park.

The Panthers (2-4-3) stuck early to take a 1-0 lead. Marissa Espinoza scored an unassisted goal from outside the box in the seventh minute. It would be the lone goal scored in the opening half.

Izzy Wentdorf, who returned from an injury in Saturday’s game, scored the Panthers’ second goal in the 66th minute with an assist from Kiley Skenandore.

“It was nice to have Izzy back after coming off of knee surgery,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “She created a lot of scoring opportunities for us today.”

Though Espinoza and Wentdorf were alone in finding the net, Paeth was sure to give credit to each player on his team.

“We played well all around and our defense was great leaving Lutheran with just a few chances on goal,” Paeth said. “I also commend the play of Grace Betker leading our backline throughout the match.”

The Crusaders (4-2) built momentum throughout the match and had opportunities on goal to score but ultimately could not capitalize to close the scoring gap.

“I give Park’s back four all of the credit,” Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We controlled the pace of play we wanted to have and would get good build up through half and then shut down. We had our chances, but their back four made it tough. We need to want it a little more.”

Crusaders’ goalkeeper Sam Coolidge had six saves.

UNION GROVE 9, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: A high octane offensive effort gave the Broncos a win on Saturday at the Racine County Invitational at Pritchard Park.

The Broncos (7-2-1) led 3-0 over the Angels (3-4) at halftime before the dam broke and the goals poured in.

“(Union Grove) are really, really sound up and down the field and across the field,” St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. “Our goal was to keep them in front of us as much as possible. Out of their nine goals, they probably had three that were unstoppable.

“I was really happy with our effort.”

WATERFORD 4, PRAIRIE 1: Taylor Gordon continued her torrid scoring pace and the Wolverines defeated Prairie in a Racine Invitational game.

After a scoreless tie at halftime, Gordon scored in the 41st, 47th and 69th minutes. The first was on an assist from Leah Dehne and the others were unassisted. For the season, Gordon has 21 goals and seven assists.

Also scoring for Waterford (5-0-1) was Megan Cornell in the 58th minute. She was assisted by Reagan Jones.

Waterford coach Joe Vogt credited his back line of Hannah Moss, Emily Tessmer, Hailey Huckstorf and Lillyan Dehne for limiting Prairie’s opportunities.

“It was a good test for us,” Vogt said. “We hadn’t been playing a lot of good teams lately and it was nice to play a good team. Prairie is a good program.”

Rihanna Kern scored on a direct kick for Prairie (2-2-1).

“Today was more about learning about character and approach to the game,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said.

