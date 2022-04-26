High school sports roundup: Case boys golf duo top SEC Mini Meet

Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher have been Case High School golf's No. 1 and No. 2 for awhile. And their experience paved the way to quite literally have them play above the fire on Monday afternoon.

A controlled burn took place along the fairways at the Strawberry Creek Golf Course in Kenosha during a Southeast Conference mini meet. The competition played through the elements with Nolan and Boscher finishing atop the meet.

The Eagles duo both fired a 40 on the course's back-nine.

"They're the strength of our team right now," Case coach Jerry Kupper said. "Our team is progressing and learning. Sam and Jack are the leaders with their experience."

Nolan, who plays as Case's No. 1, birdied the 14th hole and secured three pars to finish with his 40. Boscher, Case's No. 2, rallied back from a double bogey on the 12th hole to pick up four pars and birdie the 17th to end equal with Nolan at 40.

The next closest competitor to Nolan and Boscher was Indian Trail's No. 1 Alex Martin who shot a 42 on a cold and blustery course.

"Wisconsin weather is what it is," Kupper said. "We just have to control what we can control."

Alex Hutchinson led the way at No. 1 for Park at the mini-meet. Hutchinson birdied the 15th and finished with 55.

Horlick did not field a full team at the meet — but Mike Cerney held his own at No. 1. The senior had three pars and finished with a 46 on the back-nine.

The team event was won by Oak Creek with a 174. Case finished fourth (195) and Park sixth (233).

Baseball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 11, BURLINGTON 10: The Demons were bitten by a pair of rallies in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Kenosha.

The Demons (4-4, 3-2 SLC) pulled out to a 7-2 lead through three innings. But the Falcons (9-1, 5-1 SLC) were able to score three runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth to take the lead.

The game was 9-8 Falcons as it entered the seventh and final inning. The Demons scored twice in the top of the winning to take an 10-9 lead but the Falcons responded right back with two runs of their own to earn the walk-off win.

Burlington's Ty Sagedal went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Sagedal also started on the mound for the Demons and pitched three innings allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits, four walks and striking out two.

Wren Dietz went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. And Kaleb Zabielski went 1 of 2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.

UNION GROVE 11, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: The Broncos bounced back from their first Southern Lakes Conference loss of the season with an emphatic victory Monday afternoon in Union Grove.

Union Grove (7-2, 4-1 SLC) scored eight runs in the first three innings against the Comets (1-4, 1-4 SLC) to take control of the game.

Junior Owen Nowak went 4 for 4 with a triple and drove in three runs to lead the Broncos. Sophomore Landon Dessart went 3 for 5 and added two RBIs. Senior Josh DeGroot and sophomore Hayden Jamison also drove in two runs each.

Senior AJ Hansche pitched all six innings for Union Grove, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

WATERFORD 10, ELKHORN 0: The Wolverines improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in Southern Lakes Conference play with their win over Elkhorn (5-8, 3-3 SLC) Monday night in Elkhorn.

No further information was available as of Monday night.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 12, FAITH CHRISTIAN 2: Alex Vogt and Will Leiting led the charge for the Hilltoppers in a nonconference game on Monday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

The Hilltoppers (2-2) scored in all four innings played against the Eagles (0-3) before Elijah Doolittle closed out the top of the fifth inning on the mound for the 12-2 win.

Vogt, batting leadoff, went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Leiting went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a stolen base.

Doolittle, who entered in relief of starting pitcher Austin Schwenn, pitched three innings allowing one run (zero earned) on two walks, no hits and struck out four.

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 17, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 7: The LPs put up a 10 spot in the bottom of the fifth to win a nonconference game Monday at Horlick Field in Racine.

The LPs (4-2) trailed 5-2 to the Huskies (3-3) after the first inning. The two would be tied 7-7 heading into the fifth inning. And in the bottom of the fifth the LPs' bats took over.

In the fifth inning the LPs brought 13 batters to the plate, collected 6 hits, drew three walks and capitalized on three errors by the Huskies — as well as a few wild pitches. The 10-run inning polished off the game for the LPs.

Jason Schmierer went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Matthew Hoeft went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Seth Hultman went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Camdin Jansen went 1 for 2 with three walks, three stolen bases, three runs scored and one RBI. And Ben Tietyen went 2 for 4 with a walk, two runs scored and three stolen bases.

Softball

UNION GROVE 10, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3: The Broncos quickly erased a three run deficit and won easily in their Southern Lakes Conference game Monday afternoon in Paddock Lake.

After Westosha Central (3-3, 3-2 SLC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, Union Grove (7-2, 6-1 SLC) responded with a four-run second inning. The Broncos added six more runs across the final four innings to pull away.

Maddie Goode led Union Grove with four hits and Serafina Weist, Olivia Brieske and Brylee Katterhagen each finished with two hits. Emily Boyle pitched a complete game for the Broncos, striking out three and allowing three earned runs.

ST. CATHERINE’S 16, MILWAUKEE KING 15: The Angels scored eight runs in the final inning to stun the Generals Monday night in Milwaukee for their first win of the season.

St. Catherine’s (1-5) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but Milwaukee King (0-5) responded with 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning. After a scoreless second, the Angels scored five runs in the third inning and trailed 14-8 heading into the fourth and final inning due to time constraints.

In the fourth inning, St. Catherine’s rallied to pull within two and had the bases loaded with two outs. Freshman Isa Sanchez drove a single into right field that cleared the bases and gave the Angels the lead. The Generals scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, but sophomore Aniesa Neave closed the game out. Neave entered the game with one out in the first inning and pitched three and two-thirds innings and struck out four.

“It didn’t start pretty but the ending was thrilling,” coach Zach Prideaux said. “I’m so proud of Isa.”

Junior Mia Prevost led the Angels with two hits, a double and three RBIs. Neave went 2-3 with a double and three RBIs as well. Sanchez also drove in three runs.

Girls soccer

PARK 2, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Panthers snapped a three game string of ties with a shutout in their nonconference match Monday afternoon at Pritchard Park.

Junior Grace Betker broke a scoreless tie in the 33rd minute by converting a penalty kick after a Kenosha Christian Life (2-3) penalty, then assisted senior Grace Navarro’s goal four minutes later.

“The ball was hard to control with the wind today but we found a way to win,” coach Brent Paeth said. “We started the game out very scrappy but we had momentum throughout the match.”

The win was the first for Park (2-2-3) in nearly three weeks. The Panthers have not lost a game since April 5.

UNION GROVE 13, WILMOT 0: The Broncos scored five goals in the first 15 minutes of their Southern Lakes Conference game Monday night in Union Grove.

Senior Paige Cotton put Union Grove (5-2-1, 2-0-1 SLC) on the board with an unassisted goal in the first minute, then scored four more goals against the Panthers (0-6, 0-4 SLC). Cotton also had an assist on a goal by sophomore Julia James in the fourth minute. James scored five goals and assisted on two others.

“There’s still some things we can improve on,” coach Sean Jung said.

Ava Johnson, Sofia Rampulla and Elizabeth Spang also scored goals for the Broncos. Alexa Petit added two assists, and Elizabeth Spang and Adelle Polzin also had assists.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 9, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 3: The Lady Toppers scored four goals in the first half of their nonconference win Monday night in Burlington.

Julia Klein scored three goals and assisted on three other goals for Catholic Central (2-1), which led 4-1 over University School of Milwaukee (1-5) at the half. Morgan Ramsey and Eva Lynch each added two goals.

Stephanie Jabrial and Elsie Kmecak also scored for the Lady Toppers.

Boys tennis

ELKHORN 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons were unable to overcome slow starts in their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Monday afternoon in Burlington.

Burlington won two of the three doubles flights but lost all four singles flights in straight sets. Luke Zigler and Zeke Tiedt came back to win at 1 doubles 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 while Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman won 6-1, 6-3 at 3 doubles.

“Competitive matches in most flights,” coach Ken Savaglia said. “Boys are staying with it, no complaints from the coach.”

At 2 doubles, Owen Denoto and Patrick Savaglia lost 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3. The closest match for singles came at 3 singles, where Christopher Naber lost 7-5, 6-3.

