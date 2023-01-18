High school sports roundup: Case boys basketball team has another fantastic finish

You can say one thing about the Case High School boys basketball team:

The Eagles are an entertaining bunch.

Five of Case’s eight victories this this year have been by single-digit margins and three of those were by just two points. The Eagles have also been a streaky bunch with multiple scoring runs, and they have given up quite a few as well.

Tuesday, Case trailed nonconference opponent Oregon on the road by 13 points with 8:31 left, but came back and held the Panthers scoreless for the final 3:33 to pull out a 64-62 victory at Oregon.

This one was a little different for one big reason — the Eagles rallied without their best player, junior guard Termarion Brumby, who fouled out with 4:33 left in regulation.

Case (8-6) trailed just 30-29 at halftime, but Oregon (8-5) went on a 16-4 run to take a 46-33 lead with 12:27 left. The margin remained at 13 (54-41) with 8:31 left, then the Eagles crept back into the game behind good defense and a full-court press.

“They jumped out on us and we played a complacent second half,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “They hit a couple 3s and we had a couple turnovers.

“When it was 54-41, we started a full-court man denial press, then we ran the same (offensive) play several times in a row and it worked each time.”

Brumby’s 3-point basket with 7:48 left got the Eagles within 54-46 and after trading baskets, sophomore guard Anthony Bull made a 3-pointer to make it 58-54.

Shortly thereafter, Brumby was called for his fifth foul — Berce disagreed with the call — and two free throws put Oregon ahead 60-54 with 4:29 left. Two more foul shots gave the Panthers an eight-point lead at 62-54 with 3:33 left.

Little did they know that would be their last points of the night.

Bull made a basket, senior forward Josiah McNeal made a 3-pointer, his only one of the game, and senior center Cam Werner made a baby hook in the lane over the next two minutes to pull the Eagles within 62-61 with 1:33 left.

After a defensive stop, the ball came to McNeal, who attempted an NBA-range 3-point shot and missed. Werner got the rebound and also missed, and after a short scramble, junior guard Kaden Coppage got the ball and made a seven-foot shot in the lane to put Case up 63-62 with 57 seconds left in regulation.

After Oregon missed the front end of a 1-and-1 bonus, the Eagles got the rebound. Coppage was fouled on the other end with 33 seconds to go and had two free throws in the double bonus to all but ice the game, but missed both.

The Panthers missed another front end of the bonus with 23 seconds, then senior guard Javion Trice was fouled with 10.2 seconds left, making 1 of 2 free throws for a two-point Case lead.

Oregon got the ball inside in the final seconds, but Werner partially blocked the Panthers’ shot and the clock ran out.

“The guys really showed heart and resolve,” Berce said. “Javion Trice was a spark off the bench and gave us a ton of energy.

“We had maybe 10 fans there and there were probably 400 in the stands, so we needed to bring our own energy, and Javion provided that.”

Case had four players score in double figures — McNeal had 14 points, Brumby had 13, Werner had 12 and Bull had 11. Trice had just three on 3 of 4 free-throw shooting.

George Mihm had 12 points and Jack Rulseh added 10 for Oregon.

BURLINGTON 53, FORT ATKINSON 42: The Demons played a strong second half and won a nonconference game Tuesday at Fort Atkinson.

Burlington (10-2), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, trailed 20-19 at halftime, but outscored the Blackhawks 32-22 in the second half.

Senior JR Lukenbill led the Demons with 16 points, including three 3-point baskets and 3 of 3 free-throw shooting. Connor Roffers and Karsen Skiles each added 10 points. Lukenbill also had six rebounds and three assists.

Jack Opperman led Fort Atkinson (4-8) with 12 points.

ST. CATHERINE’S 60, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 41: The Angels broke open a close game late in the first half and kept the Hilltoppers in check with various zone defenses for a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Burlington.

St. Catherine’s (12-1, 7-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, were coming off a 74-41 victory over Prescott Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and were a little tired, coach Ryan Thompson said.

That resulted in a slow start, but it didn’t take too long for the Angels to warm up.

They were tied with Catholic Central (3-11, 0-7 MCC) with about two minutes left in the first half, then St. Catherine’s finished the half with a 28-17 lead.

The Angels rotated between a 2-3 zone and 1-3-1 zone, Smith said, and it disrupted Catholic Central’s offensive rhythm.

St. Catherine’s, who didn’t play Davion Thomas or Lamont Hamilton in the game, still had plenty of offense.

Domonic Pitts, who scored 15 points against Prescott Monday, led the way with 20 points, 15 in the first half. He was 9 of 13 from the field, including 8 of 9 from 2-point range. Evan Moherek, who had 19 Monday, added 18 points on 8 of 18 (7 of 10 from inside the arc).

Behind those two, the Angels shot a hot 70% (19 of 27) on 2-point shots.

“We were steady and a little tired from the night before, but our team persevered and controlled the pace,” Thompson said. “Credit to Catholic Central, they played hard and within themselves. We just were a little bit better than them tonight.”

Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Danny Von Rabenau added eight points and four assists, Krien had six rebounds and Riley Sullivan had four assists.

Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith was very pleased with the effort, especially holding St. Catherine’s to its third-lowest point total of the season.

“They scored 97 points against Dominican (Jan. 12) and they are a very talented team,” Smith said. “I told the guys in the locker room this is as close as we’ve come to a moral victory.

“We were able to hold them to this kind of score against multiple zones and this will prepare us for the playoffs.”

PRAIRIE 78, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 66: The Hawks came back in impressive fashion from a deep hole to defeat the Lancers Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.

Early in the game, things didn’t look good for Prairie (9-4, 4-3 MCC) as it trailed 31-10. The Lancers (9-5, 3-4) seemed to have everything going their way offensively and defensively, making five consecutive shots from 3-point range, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.

Then, with 6:53 left in the first half, Atanasoff watched something click for his team, which outscored St. Joseph 20-9 for the rest of the first half to get within 10 points at 40-30.

“I’m basically at a loss for words,” Atanasoff said. “We couldn’t have started the game any worse. We were getting outhustled, they couldn’t miss and we were certainly getting outcoached, which is on me.

“Fortunately, our boys stuck together and slowly but surely dug into that deep hole and eventually took the lead. We were able to extend it to double digits with five minutes remaining in the game.

“They were challenged to stick together, start playing our way and forget what the scoreboard says.”

Sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson played an impressive game for Prairie, working his way to a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists. Among his baskets, Atanasoff said, was a “huge alley-oop dunk to help us pull away.”

Four others scored in double figures for Prairie — senior guard Kaleb Shannon, who leads the Hawks with nearly 20 points per game, had 17 points, three steals and two blocks; sophomore guard Carsen Eeg, who had the assist on Fenderson’s dunk, had 16 points and four assists; and junior guards Caden Roehl-Landrum and Ben Fiegel had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

St. Joseph had four players in double figures, led by Eric Kenesie with 18 points.

MARTIN LUTHER 74, RACINE LUTHERAN 68: The Crusaders rallied in the second half, but were unable to overcome a 17-point deficit in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Greendale.

Lutheran (3-9, 2-5 MCC) pulled within six points of Martin Luther (10-5, 6-2 MCC) early in the second half, but the Spartans responded with an 8-0 run to pull away again.

The Crusaders fell behind early in the first half and the deficit ballooned to 17 points as halftime was nearing. Lutheran trailed 40-25 at the break, then opened the second half on a 12-3 run to pull within six points.

After trading baskets, Martin Luther’s 8-0 run made it a 54-40 game. The Spartans were able to hold onto that lead for most of the remainder of the game until the final two minutes. The Crusaders rallied to within five points with 30 seconds left, but Martin Luther made three free throws to seal the win.

Junior center Alex Loomis led Lutheran with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Eric Ibarra added 15 points and seven rebounds, and freshman guard Sam Pitrof had eight points and nine rebounds.

Jose Gonzalez led Martin Luther with 17 points.

Girls basketball

ST. CATHERINE’S 75, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 30: The Angels reached their highest victory total in a season in six years with a convincing victory in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.

St. Catherine’s (7-7, 2-6 MCC) took a 34-23 lead on Catholic Central (3-10, 0-8) at halftime before pulling away in the second half. The Angels held the Lady Toppers to seven points and two made baskets in the second half.

“This is by far the best we have moved the ball and it showed,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said.

Aniyah Price led all scorers with 24 points, along with five rebounds and three steals. Kennedee Clark added 18 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and four assists, and Laila Collier-White finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

“Aniyah came to play tonight, not only on defense, but also on offense,” King said. “Kennedee stepped up and played unselfish basketball. She played as a senior should play.”

King, in his first year as head coach of the Angels, has the program to seven wins for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Jayden Garratt led Catholic Central with 16 points and Kayla Loos added five points, all in the first half.

• On Monday, The Lady Toppers struggled shooting the ball against Brookfield Academy in a 65-34 nonconference loss at Burlington.

No statistics were available.

PRAIRIE 73, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 27: The Hawks rolled to their 11th straight victory Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.

Prairie (12-2, 7-1 MCC), ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, finished the first half of its MCC schedule in second place behind unbeaten Whitefish Bay Dominican (8-0).

The Hawks have a rematch Friday at Dominican against the Knights, who beat Prairie 40-38 on Dec. 2 in both teams’ MCC opener. That was the Hawks’ last loss before their winning streak.

The Hawks got going early against the Lancers (7-7, 3-5), outscoring them 38-15 in the first half, even with sophomore guard Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes and freshman guard Amiyah Galica both in foul trouble.

“We were a little sluggish the first 10 minutes, but our intensity on defense helped us create some energy and allowed us to build a comfortable lead by halftime,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “Our full-court pressure forced several turnovers that we capitalized on by scoring several points in transition.”

Junior wing Reese Jaramillo went 11 of 15 shooting and had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hawks. Jaramillo is averaging 12 points per game, but has scored more than 20 points in four of her games this season, all in MCC play.

“Reese was able to score from all three levels — 3s, mid-range and layups — and she was working hard on the boards the entire game,” said Abby Jaramillo, Reese’s mother. “She has been a consistent scoring and rebounding presence this season, which is a huge asset for our team.”

Georgia Swedberg, a junior forward, had her second-best game of the season with 10 points, and junior guard Ava Collier-White added 10 points, six assists and three steals. Sophomore guard Meg Decker led the defense with six steals and also had nine points and four assists.

“Decker sparked our defense,” Jaramillo said. “She was all over the place. Her ball pressure, hustle and speed forced St. Joseph to turn the ball over multiple times tonight.”

Freshman forward Frankie McLain led St. Joseph with 10 points.

MARTIN LUTHER 56, RACINE LUTHERAN 31: The shorthanded Crusaders struggled with the fast-paced Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Lutheran.

Martin Luther (11-4, 6-2 MCC) held Lutheran (8-7, 5-3) to one made basket in the second half and outscored the Crusaders 25-5.

“Martin Luther played the way they needed to play tonight to defeat us,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “You could tell in the second half, we had nothing left in the gas tank.”

The Crusaders were missing two rotation players, leading to reserves having to play the full game instead of their usual 10 or 15 minutes. Lutheran led for most of the first half, but the Spartans went on a run late and took a 31-26 lead into halftime. Martin Luther played a fast tempo in efforts to wear down the Crusaders quickly, and it worked.

“It was way too fast for us,” Shaffer said. “I felt that we needed to control tempo and have a slower paced game. We just weren’t patient enough at times to control the tempo.

Sarah Strande led Lutheran with 13 points, Julia Kellner finished with 11 points and Ellie Jaramillo scored seven points.

Ava Hoppert led Martin Luther with 17 points.

KENOSHA TREMPER 69, BURLINGTON 52: The Demons were within 31-29 of the Trojans at halftime, but had some struggles offensively in the second half and lost a nonconference game Tuesday at Kenosha.

Jenna Weis had 10 points and Brinley Clapp scored nine in the first half as Burlington (12-5) kept it close. Emily Giese had 12 for Tremper (11-6) in the first half.

In the second half, the Demons made some mistakes and the Trojans took advantage, especially Alaina Brown, who scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half. Brown went 11 of 13 at the free-throw line.

“We just played flat most of the night,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Tremper took advantage of every mistake we made. It was not our night tonight.”

Foulke said Jenna Bebow was “a spark off the bench,” scoring all seven of her points in the second half.

Clapp finished with 14 points and Weis had 12.

Giese finished with a game-high 23 points for the Trojans, who scored 38 points in the second half.

Boys swimming

RACINE UNIFIED 94, OAK CREEK 80: Junior Hugo Arteaga led Racine Unified with four victories in a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at the Unified Aquatic Center.

Arteaga won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:48.46 and the 100 backstroke in 59.60, and also led two relays to victory. The same four swimmers — Arteaga, freshman Nathaniel Foster, sophomore Brayden Moore and junior Jacob Hendricks — won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.74 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.05.

Foster also won the 100 butterfly (1:01.34), Moore won the 50 freestyle (22.58), Hendricks won the 100 freestyle (54.29) and junior Adam Ries won the 500 freestyle (5:52.85).

BURLINGTON CO-OP TRIPLE DUAL: The Demons won four individual events and two relays, and Prairie/St. Catherine’s set four team records Tuesday at a Southern Lakes Conference triple dual meet at the Burlington Wellness Center.

Burlington Co-op beat PSC Aquatics 117-49 and Edgerton/Evansville 137-31, and PSC beat Edgerton/Evansville 80-70.

Sophomore Trey Smith and senior Hopking Uyenbat had the best performances for the Demons with four wins each. Smith won the 50-yard freestyle (23.50) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.76), Uyenbat won the 200 freestyle (1:59.42) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.20), and both swam on both the winning 200 medley relay (1:48.38) and winning 400 freestyle relay (3:38.23) with senior Caleb Weis and junior Franklin Mayer.

Junior Caden Vargo won the 100 freestyle (59.89) and Weis and Mayer each had two second-place finishes.

Prairie/St. Catherine’s had two individual victories by freshman Jack Borzynski, who won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.68 and the 100 butterfly in a team-record 55.59.

All three PSC Aquatics relays also set team records, with Borzynski on two of them.

He swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay with senior Timothy Peterson and freshmen Nolan Mrotek and Nathan Breit, who finished in 1:39.92, and on the second-place 200 medley relay with Breit, Peterson and senior Alex Waite, who finished in 1:49.83. The 400 freestyle relay of Peterson, Breit, Waite and Mrotek was second in 3:58.49.