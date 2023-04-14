The Waterford High School baseball team has had a flair for the dramatic during the first few weeks of this season, and Thursday afternoon was no different.

Trailing 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wolverines rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Burlington 8-7 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

Freshman Jack Butler hit a walk-off single in the seventh for the winning run.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our competitive nature and resilience,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “We simply do not quit. Offensively, we felt good all day, but just couldn’t break through, but we stayed the course and made great adjustments to give ourselves a chance in the end.”

Waterford (4-1, 2-1 SLC) struck first with a run in the first inning, but Burlington (4-2, 3-1 SLC) quickly responded with three runs in the top of the second. The Wolverines added another run in the third inning, but once again the Demons were able to push the lead back to two with an RBI double from Aben Beinlich in the fifth.

Waterford tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, the second of which came from an RBI triple hit by Tyler Lusic. Burlington again responded, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead, but the Wolverines immediately got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning.

After a scoreless top of the seventh, Waterford tied the game in the second at-bat of the inning on an RBI double by Dylan Questad. Following a pair of walks, Butler hit a shot to center field for a walk-off single to cap the comeback.

“I couldn’t be happier for Jack,” Read said. “He is continuing to step up at the plate and has already been a force in the heart of our lineup. The moment picked him, and he was prepared and delivered.”

Questad led the Wolverines, going 2 for 4 with a double, triple and an RBI. Seth Hernandez added two RBIs and two stolen bases, and Garret Kay struck out seven and did not allow an earned run in four innings pitched.

“Our seniors are doing an excellent job leading the team,” Read added. “We are struggling in areas right now defensively, but they keep us moving forward.”

Of Waterford’s four wins this season, three have been by one run, with the fourth coming by two runs in extra innings. After starting the season 4-0, Burlington has now lost two games in the last three days.

Kaleb Zabielski led the Demons, going 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Wren Dietz went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

CASE 15, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 5 (5 INNINGS): The Eagles erased a four-run deficit with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning and went to beat the LPs Thursday in a nonconference game at Horlick Field.

Case (2-3), which was coming off a 12-2 victory over a solid Burlington team on Tuesday, got its bats going in the bottom of the third after Lutheran-Prairie (2-4) scored three in the top of the inning to take a 5-1 lead.

The Eagles finished off the game with an eight-run fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Designated hitter Joe Bline led the Case offense, going 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Third baseman and leadoff hitter Anthony Bull went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, first baseman Austin Sigrist went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and outfielder Ryan Passehl went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

After the LPs scored all their runs off Eagles starter Aiden Sepanski, Collin Jaeger entered the game in relief with one out in the third inning and shut down Lutheran-Prairie the rest of the way, allowing just three hits and striking out two.

“It was really impressive to watch these boys fight tonight,” Case coach Frank Jaramillo said. “We were down early, but they kept battling. Just shows the amount of confidence these boys are playing with.”

For the LPs, infielder Riley Gavigan went 3 for 3 and catcher Jayce Jaramillo went 1 for 3 with a double. Starting pitcher Jason Schmierer pitched four innings, striking out seven and walking four.

UNION GROVE 10, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2: The Broncos used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away from the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Union Grove.

With the win, Union Grove (4-1, 2-1 SLC) swept its season series against Badger (3-2, 2-2). The Broncos outscored the Badgers 17-4 over two games.

Beau Bloxdorf hit a solo home run and Landon Dessart added a two-RBI double for Union Grove. Bloxdorf and Braxton Hinds each finished with two hits. Dessart struck out six and allowed no earned runs in 4⅓ innings.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5: The Hilltoppers started strong, but suffered a loss to the Pacers Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Carthage College.

Catholic Central (1-1 MCC and overall), which beat Shoreland 5-4 Tuesday at Beaumont Field, scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. The Pacers (1-2, 1-1) responded and tied the game almost immediately, and then built a 5-1 lead over the Hilltoppers with a five-run second inning.

The Hilltoppers scored two runs in the third inning and scattered two more throughout the game, but could not slow the Pacers’ offense enough to retake the lead.

Junior leftfielder Alex Vogt, who scored two of the Hilltoppers’ runs, went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the offensive. Catcher Tai Loughrin had two hits and two RBIs, and centerfielder Will Leiting hit a double, had one RBI, stole a base and scored a run.

Senior pitcher Danny Von Rabenau pitched three innings with four strikeouts, nine hits and seven earned runs and junior pitcher Austin Schwenn pitched three innings with four strikeouts, three hits and one earned run.

Shoreland senior pitcher Soren Smith pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, three walks and nine hits.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 26, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels scored in the top of the first inning, but the Cavaliers got their offense in high gear and won a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Milkmen Stadium in Franklin.

St. Catherine’s (1-2 overall and MCC), which lost 14-0 to Thomas More (6-1, 3-0) on Tuesday, had just four hits against two Cavaliers’ pitchers.

Thomas More’s Alex Alicea had a big week against the Angels. Thursday, he went 3 for 3 with seven RBIs, five runs scored, two walks and three stolen bases. Tuesday, Alicea went 4 for 5 with a double, two RBIs, three runs and three steals.

Softball

UNION GROVE 8, BURLINGTON 5: The Broncos scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Burlington.

Union Grove (1-2, 1-2 SLC) and Burlington (3-2, 2-2 SLC) were tied at 4-4 going into the fifth inning when the Broncos began their run. The stretch was capped by a perfectly executed suicide squeeze in the sixth inning by Union Grove to take an 8-4 lead.

“Union Grove took advantage of our youth and inexperience,” Burlington coach Scott Behnke said.

Estella Dinauer went 3 for 4 to lead the Broncos and Ashley Bert added two hits. Emily Boyle pitched all seven innings, striking out seven and allowing one earned run on just four hits. Abbey Garbie and Boyle each finished with one double.

In her first varsity start for the Demons, sophomore Macie Plitzuweit pitched 4⅓ innings and struck out four while allowing four earned runs.

WATERFORD 10, WILMOT 0 (5 INNINGS): Jaydin Kiser pitched a one-hitter over five innings and helped her own cause at the plate in the Wolverines’ Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Waterford.

Kiser faced just 17 batters, walking one and striking out 13. At the plate, Kiser went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, one of four Waterford players with two RBIs.

Madison Krueger went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for the Wolverines (3-0 overall and SLC), Sam Talavera went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs, and Savanna Denman went 0 for 3 with two RBIs.

“We are clicking on all cylinders right now and it is fun watching the girls play,” Wolverines coach Ryan Krueger said.

Wilmot is 2-2 and 1-2 in the SLC.

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: Lindsey Thoennes pitched a gem for the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Island Park.

Thoennes started for the Crusaders (3-2, 2-0 MCC) and pitched seven scoreless innings while striking out eight and walking one. The Knights (2-4, 0-2 MCC) had a quality pitching effort of their own: Lily Weiler struck out 10 in seven innings and issued five walks.

The Crusaders scored in the first inning after a walk, base hit followed by a hit by Emilie Lozano that brought in a run in a fielder's choice. Lozano drove in her second RBI in the third inning in a play that went down as a fielding error to bring a runner home.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Lady Toppers had a hard time competing with the Pacers Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.

Shoreland, which won 21-3 over Catholic Central (0-2 MCC and overall) Tuesday at Congress Street Park, struck first and scored the first run of the game in the opening inning.

After two scoreless innings, the Pacers (3-1, 2-0 MCC) got hot offensively and grew their lead with four runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Toppers responded with runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but one more Pacers run in the bottom of the sixth sealed the game.

Junior shortstop Paige Kerkhoff had a double and an RBI to lead the Lady Toppers, who had just three hits.

Senior Claire Keeker pitched a complete game for Catholic Central with three strikeouts, three earned runs, two walks and six hits allowed. Shoreland senior pitcher Camryn Mulligan, who also pitched a complete game, finished with six strikeouts, three hits, two walks and two earned runs.

Girls soccer

ELKHORN 2, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons allowed a goal in the final five minutes and lost a Southern Lakes Conference match to the Elks Thursday at Elkhorn.

Burlington (2-2, 0-2 SLC) took a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute on an unassisted goal by Aleah Reesman and led 1-0 at the half.

Elkhorn (4-0, 2-0) scored the tying goal in the 61st minute on a penalty kick following a handball in the box by the Demons, then went ahead 2-1 in the 75th minute.

Burlington kept up the pressure on the Elks’ net and hit the crossbar twice in the final two minutes, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

“The girls played competitive throughout and that’s all I can ask of them,” Demons coach Matt Conrardy said. “I know the girls are definitely motivated by this one.”

Track & field

BADGER INVITATIONAL: Jenna Weis won three events as the Burlington girls finished third at the Badger Invitational Thursday at Lake Geneva.

Weis won the 200 meters in 27.89, the 400 meters in 1:01.82 and the pole vault at 9 feet, 6 inches. Paige Davis was third in the pole vault (7-0).

Burlington took second in the 4x800 relay (12:32.53) with the team of Ella Clapp, Utopia Pasika, Ella Preusker and Ava Fix, and Clapp was second in the 1,600 (6:14.26).

The Demons also were third in the 4x100 relay (55.35) with Hannah Spencer, Clara Munson, Isabella Sanfelippo and Dakota Taylor. Ella Safar tied for third in the high jump (4-8) with Union Grove's Abby Johnson.

Union Grove's Ellie Gajewski won the long jump (17-8¼); Alyssa Gruber was second in the 400 meters (1:02.14) ahead of teammate Riley Kayler in third (1:07.2); Morgan Feuker was second in the shot put (34-1½) ahead of St. Catherine's Caylene Von-Schilling Worth (32-10) in third.

The Broncos took third in the 4x200 relay (1:59.7) with Gajewski, Ryan Curtin, Sofie Caruso and Brynn Caldwell. Mia Wilks was third in the 1,600 (6:33.58).

Host Badger won the girls team title with 129 points, with Burlington third (36.5), Union Grove fourth (29.5) and St. Catherine's fifth (3).

In the boys' portion of the meet, Abel Mulder led St. Catherine's by winning the shot put with a toss of 51-3½ and finishing second in the discus (126-5). The Angels also saw a 2-3 finish in the 400 meters with Manny Soto (58.34) and Morgan Determan (58.79).

Union Grove's Kacey Spranger led an all-Racine County podium in the 100 meters by winning in 11.05 seconds, ahead of St. Catherine's Jayvion Hunter (11.06) in second and Burlington's Tommy Teberg (11.13) in third.

Spranger was also part of Union Grove's winning 4x100 relay (45.45) with Jayden West, Gavin Young and Sean Hartzheim, and Hartzheim was third in the high jump (5-6).

Hunter won the 200 meters (22.90) ahead of West (23.41) in second.

Burlington took second in the 4x400 relay (3:49.82) with Casey Dorn, Gabriel Runkel. Timothy Mann and Kiernan Kendall. Mann was third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.33) and Dorn was third in the 800 (2:10.74).

Lake Geneva Badger won the boys team title with 130 points. St. Catherine's finished third (31), Union Grove fourth (23) and Burlington fifth (15).

RACINE LUTHERAN: Steel Falaschi and Joseph Juga shined for the Crusaders at the Berry Invitational Thursday at Mayville.

Falaschi set a personal-best time and won the 300 meter intermediate hurdles in 43.85, and took second in the 3,200 (11:41.07). Juga set a personal-best time and won the 110 high hurdles in 17.26.

Juga was also third as member of the Crusaders' 4x100 relay (47.37) with Drew Schoneman, Dylan Morris and Donte Cosey.

For the Lutheran girls, Allison Knue was third and set a personal best in the high jump (4-10), and Sarah Seils was third in the 3,200 (15:19.16).

The Lutheran boys were fifth in the team competition and the girls were sixth.

Boys tennis

BADGER 7, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines were swept in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Lake Geneva.

Andrew Vescio was defeated at No. 1 singles by Badger's Brandon Hall 6-1, 6-3.

The Wolverines did have two grinding matches that endured three sets. Jack Canright, at No. 4 singles, lost to Will Spende 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, and the No. 3 doubles team of Owen Hoffman and Gavin Obermeyer lost to Oliver Nafziger and Aiden Uppling 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.