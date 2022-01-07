High school sports roundup: Burlington's defense stymies Union Grove

Something had to give in the Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball game Friday between Burlington and Union Grove high schools.

The Broncos entered the game scoring an average of 63 points per game, including two games of more than 80 points. The Demons’ defense has allowed opponents an average of 41.4 per game, allowing 59 points at the most.

Defense won this battle as Burlington held Union Grove to its lowest point total of the season and held the Broncos’ leading scorer, senior forward Tyson Skalecki, to half of his season average in the Demons’ 42-39 victory at Union Grove.

“It was a battle,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.

The game was as close as you might expect, even coming down to the final minute.

The Broncos (8-4, 3-2 SLC) led 21-17 at halftime, then the Demons (7-3, 4-1) scored four of the first five points of the second half to tie the game at 22-22, the first of six times the teams were tied. After Union Grove junior guard Owen Nowak made a free throw, Burlington junior guard JR Lukenbill made a 3-point basket and sophomore guard Tommy Teberg followed with a 2-pointer.

The rest of the way, there were four lead changes and each team had no more than a three-point lead. After Union Grove led 28-25 with 12:40 left, Burlington went ahead 29-28 with 10:49 left.

The Broncos’ last lead was at 32-31 after a pair of free throws by junior guard Jackson Barber with 5:51 left. The Demons then went on an 8-4 run and led 39-36 with a minute left.

Skalecki, who entered the game averaging 22.0 points per game, made his biggest shot of the game, a 3-pointer, with 48 seconds left to tie the game at 39-39.

Burlington brought the ball downcourt and with 25 seconds left, sophomore guard Connor Roffers, who had been 0 for 9 from 3-point range to that point, made a 3-pointer from 24 feet, Pettit said, for a 42-39 Demons lead.

“That was a big shot,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said.

Union Grove had a couple chances at the end. Nowak turned the ball over, but Barber got a steal and passed to Skalecki, who missed a 3 from the corner. Nowak got the offensive rebound and Pettit called time out, but junior guard Tobin Van De Water missed a game-tying 3 with three seconds left.

Berezowitz was very pleased with his team’s defense. The 6-foot-3 Roffers, who had nine points, got the defensive assignment on the 6-6 Skalecki and held him to 11 points, and the rest of the Demons did their jobs.

“Connor couldn’t hit a shot, but he defended well,” Berezowitz said. “We were playing great team defense. (Offensively) we’re having a little harder time getting the ball in the hole consistently.

“We have a young group and it’s a work in progress, but it was a good road win, especially against a good team that’s been playing well.”

The 6-4 Lukenbill was moved inside to spark the offense, Berezowitz said, and he responded with game-highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Berezowitz was also happy his young team took care of the ball. The Demons had just eight turnovers to 15 for the Broncos.

“We won the rebounding battle, but I’m more happy we won turnover battle,” Berezowitz said. “We’re not shooting the ball, but we were not giving up extra possessions.”

Pettit said the Demons were the more physical team and his team didn’t match their intensity on the floor.

“Burlington played good physical defense tonight and that affected us,” Pettit said. “They just stayed in front of us and fought through our screens. We’re more of a go-go-go team, but we had some of our go-go guys get in foul trouble in the first half.

“In the second half, they had some key offensive rebounds and we just stood around and watched.”

Teberg matched Roffers with nine points for Burlington. Junior forward Zac Montgomery had seven points and was the only other Union Grove player to score at least seven points.

WATERFORD 63, BADGER 51: The Wolverines appear to have found their rhythm, beating the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Lake Geneva for their third consecutive victory.

After losing six straight games, Waterford (4-7, 1-4 SLC) started the winning streak Dec. 29 with a 64-55 nonconference victory over Greendale at home, then beat Shoreland Lutheran 64-42 on the road Tuesday before taking care of Badger (3-7, 1-4 SLC) for its first SLC victory of the season.

The Badgers kept the game close at halftime, trailing 33-31, but Wolverines outscored them 30-20 in the second half.

Junior guard Owen Martinson and sophomore guard Brogan Finnegan set the tone for each half. Finnegan finished with 17 points, 10 coming in the second half, and Martinson had 12 of his 16 points in the first half.

Freshman guard JD Beesley scored 11 points and senior forward Eric Kunze had seven of his eight points in the second half.

Leading the Badgers with 10 points each were Ty McGreevy (five under his average) and Atsuhiro Yaginuma.

PARK 48, KENOSHA TREMPER 44: The Panthers were still without three starters for disciplinary reasons, but senior guard Jamier Pratt had a breakout game and freshman guard Isaiah Robinson was a spark on defense as Park pulled out a Southeast Conference victory Friday at Kenosha.

The Panthers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) used a full-court man-to-man press throughout the game and it paid dividends as a many points came in transition, Park coach Tray Allen said.

“We got a lot of deflections and steals,” Allen said. “We were scrappy and getting our hands on everything. Our guards stepped it up and we got a lot of fast-break points.”

Park led 25-24 at halftime and the game remained close in the second half, with neither team holding more than a six-point lead.

With about two minutes left, the Panthers led by four points and Tremper (4-6, 2-3) cut it to one. On the Trojan’s next trip downcourt, junior guard Tre Carothers got a steal and passed to Pratt, who was fouled while making the basket. He made the free throw to restore the four-point lead and Park closed it out.

With 36 seconds left, Allen switched the full-court defense from a man to a 1-3-1 zone and Robinson came up with a loose ball and was fouled. He made both free throws.

The 5-foot-9 Pratt, a standout volleyball player, had his best game as a Panther, scoring 14 points and going 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. Robinson, in his second start, had six points, but more importantly had seven steals.

“Isaiah played great defense and was in the right place at the right time,” Allen said. “Jamier and Tre also played great defense.

“This was a good win and we were due.”

SAINT THOMAS MORE 78, PRAIRIE 74: The Hawks rallied late, but were unable to get one more shot to fall in their Metro Classic Conference loss Friday night at Prairie.

Prairie (4-6, 2-3 MCC) trailed by 12 in the second half, but used a full-court press to cut into the deficit and pull within three with 1:30 left. After the Cavaliers (10-1, 5-0 MCC) missed a layup, the Hawks had a chance to tie the game, but turned it over with one minute left.

Prairie had another chance to tie it after Thomas More, ranked fifth in Division 3 in the WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll, missed a pair of free throws, but a 3-point attempt did not fall.

“I love the heart these kids have,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “They continue to fight.”

Junior forward Ashe Oglesby led the Hawks with 23 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard Kaleb Shannon added 21 points and senior guard Asanjai Hunter finished with 14 points and five assists.

Amari McCottry led the Cavaliers with 35 points, 26 in the second half.

Facing its third ranked opponent in its past five games, Prairie tried using a 2-3 zone defense to contain Thomas More’s lineup that features three players 6-foot-5 or taller. The Hawks were within four with two minutes left in the first half, but the Cavaliers ended the half on a 9-2 run to take a 40-29 lead.

The loss is Prairie’s third straight and fourth in its last five games. According to stats on wissports.net, it is the first three-game losing streak for the Hawks since the 2015-16 season.

“There is no doubt in my mind this team will get over the hump,” Atanasoff said.

MARTIN LUTHER 69, RACINE LUTHERAN 57: The Crusaders fought, but couldn’t overcome a double-digit halftime deficit in their Metro Classic Conference loss at Greendale.

Lutheran (3-6, 0-5 MCC), which trailed 37-23 at halftime, has lost six straight games.

The Crusaders had a better overall shooting percentage, going 20 of 43 (46%) from the field and 17 of 29 (58%) from 2-point range, but went just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Lutheran 6-foot-4 center Nick Yohn led the team with 13 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Eric Rossa was the only other player in double figures with 12 points and he made both of his 3-point attempts.

Junior guard Eric Ibarra had just four points, but had half of the Crusaders’ 14 steals and added three assists.

Jalen Haynes led the Spartans (2-9, 2-3) with 15 points.

Girls basketball

CASE 73, HORLICK 48: The Eagles jumped out to a 12-0 lead and were able to play every player in a decisive Southeast Conference victory over the Rebels Friday night at Case.

“We had a lot of good inside play and a lot of second-chance points,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said. “A lot of girls got the chance to contribute.”

Sophomore guard Neveah Watson led Case (9-5, 4-1 SEC) with 24 points. Senior guard Mariah Espinoza added 17 points (three 3-point baskets) and senior forward Sydni Hill had 13.

The Eagles never trailed and led 45-20 at the half. Watson had 20 points and Espinoza had 12 in the first half.

Hood referred to Watson’s scoring output as a “quiet 24” because of how she was focusing more on getting other players open shots.

“She made some great passes,” Hood said. “Girls like Sydni and Mariah benefitted from good passes and got some good shots.”

Eight players each scored for the Eagles and Rebels in the game.

Vantaya Johnson led Horlick (2-8, 1-3 SEC) with 13 points and sophomore Calasia Shaw added seven.

UNION GROVE 85, BURLINGTON 29: Even with do-everything forward Sophia Rampulla taking the night off, the Broncos had six players score in double figures in a Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday at Union Grove.

Ali Torhorst led the Broncos with 16 points. Carolyn May had 12, Sydney Ludvigsen and Emmy Pettit had 11 each and Payton Calouette and Elizabeth Spang had 10 each. Ava Domagalski just missed, scoring eight points.

“Ali got off to a great start and she was the calm of the team,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “She didn’t even know how many points she had.”

Union Grove (13-2, 6-0 SLC) took control from the outset and had a 52-17 lead at halftime. Torhorst had 14 points in the first half and Spang, Calouette and May combined for 22.

“We had a very different demeanor than we did against Badger (a 72-25 win Tuesday),” Domagalski said. “Against Badger, we just went through the motions. I thought tonight we played well, from beginning to end, and didn’t put our guard down.”

Union Grove shot 31 of 56 from the field (55%), including 11 of 23 (47%) from 3-point range, and Pettit and Ludvigsen combined to go 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Paige Cotton had seven points and a team-high five rebounds. Calouette had five steals and Pettit had four assists.

Rampulla, who leads the Broncos in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals, was held out of the game because of a minor injury, Domagalski said.

The Demons (4-8, 1-5) were led by Kayla Warner with eight points and Anika Preusker and Graelen Kwaitkowski (two 3-pointers) with six each.

“They hurt us in the full-court press and they don’t miss their shots,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “It was great to get Kayla going again and Ella Clapp continues to play great for us all-around.”

Wrestling

BURLINGTON: The Demons had two runners-up and four wrestlers finished in the top four Friday at The Duffy tournament at Port Washington.

Finishing second for Burlington were Austin Skrundz at 145 pounds and Zeke Tiedt at 220 pounds.

Skrundz (15-5) won his first two matches on a technical fall and a pin, respectively, then won an 8-6 decision over Nick Foster of New Berlin United (20-4) in the semifinals.

In the championship match, Royce Nilo of Milton (19-3), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, beat Skrundz on an 11-5 decision.

Tiedt (17-3), ranked fourth in Division 1, had a tough road to the final, winning a 5-2 decision over Thomas Perra of New Berlin (11-7) in the quarterfinals and a 3-1 decision over Logan Held of Glendale Nicolet (18-9) in the semifinals.

In the title match, Tiedt faced ninth-ranked Will Heager of Oak Creek (19-2), who moved up from 195 pounds to 220, and Heager won a 6-3 decision.

Grant Otter (13-4) finished third at 285, getting pinned in the semifinals by Caleb Letson of Neenah (20-7), who moved up from 220. Otter pinned Ever Armendariz of Port Washington (15-8) in 2:14 in the third-place match.

Andrew Karnes (14-6) had a pair of matches against ranked opponents to finish his day in fourth at 160. He was pinned in 50 seconds by eighth-ranked Matt Kuesel of Nicolet (20-2) in the semifinals and lost a 13-4 decision to 11th-ranked Jack Gillis of New Berlin (23-3) in the third-place match.

Burlington finished seventh in the 17-team field with 119 points. Luxemburg-Casco won the meet with 206.5 points.

