High school sports roundup: Burlington wrestling team has five champions, wins Whitewater Invitational

After having just one champion at last week’s Gunslinger Invitational, the Burlington High School wrestling team had quite a day Saturday at the Whitewater Invitational.

The Demons made big improvements across the board at Whitewater, winning five weight classes and finishing second in five more to win the tournament title with ease.

Burlington, in its first appearance in the invitational, totaled 293.5 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Riverdale (226) and third-place Beloit Turner (212).

One of those five champions, sophomore Evan Gill, made it two straight tournament titles at 106 pounds this season by pinning three of his four opponents.

Gill (11-2) beat Gavin Marabelli of Riverdale on a 9-4 decision in the first-place match, handing Marabelli (10-1) his first loss of the season. Gill’s pins came in 36 seconds in his first match, 2:17 in his second match and in 3:41 in his third match.

The Demons took championships in three of the first four weight classes and was in the first-place match in all four.

Landon Jacobs (10-3) won the title at 113 pounds and Ben Guerra (12-1) won at 126. Jacobs had three pins, including one in 2:39 in the first-place match to beat Isaiah Gibbs of Janesville Craig, and Guerra had two pins and a technical fall, then won an 8-1 decision over Owen West of Beloit Memorial in the first-place match.

In the upper weights, Burlington’s Dane Loppnow (7-1) won the title at 195 pounds and Grant Otter (10-3) dominated the 220-pound weight class.

Otter won his three contested matches by pin in a total of just over three minutes, finishing off his day by pinning Garret Glewen of Waupun in 1:00 in the first-place match.

Loppnow had two pins and three decisions, but was on the mat for just 2:10 combined in his two pins and allowed just five points in the decisions. He beat Dante Albrecht of Craig 8-1 in the first-place match.

Finishing second for the Demons were Patrick Skrundz (11-2) at 120, Mason Perez (3-3) at 145, Kade Boyd (10-3) at 152, Austin Skrundz (11-2) at 160 and Lee Gauger (10-3) at 182.

Austin Skrundz had the toughest first-place match as he faced Ashton Miess of Riverdale (11-0), who finished third in Division 3 at 160 at last year’s WIAA State Individual Tournament. Skrundz battled, but lost on a 17-6 major decision.

Patrick Skrundz, Austin’s younger brother, won his first three matches on pins, but lost in the first-place match to Brody Miess (10-1), Ashton Miess’ brother, on a pin in 1:41.

Burlington coach Jade Gribble was happy with the way his team adjusted and improved after some struggles at the Gunslinger Invitational.

“As a coach, I’m most proud of how we made strides in places in which we were lacking last weekend,” Gribble said. “I was happy to see the kids buying into what we were doing.”

As an example of that improvement, Gribble said freshman Porter Tiedt (9-4), who finished third at 138, kept battling in the semifinal match against unbeaten Justin Teague of Turner (13-0), a Division 2 sectional qualifier last year. Even though Tiedt was trailing and was eventually pinned by Teague, he battled to the end and set an example for his teammates.

“He made big improvements,” Gribble said of Tiedt. “He just kept attacking. He didn’t quit one time and I didn’t see a single kid quit.”

“Just give yourself a shot and keep wrestling.”

Tiedt came back to win the third-place match on a 4-1 decision.

Nolan Myszkewicz finished third at 152, but was competing as an extra wrester and did not score points for the Demons.

UNION GROVE: Broncos senior Travis Moore continued to dominate his opponents and remained unbeaten Saturday after sweeping through the 182-pound weight class at the Bob Downing Scramble at Sun Prairie East High School.

Sophomore Cole Dummer lost for the first time this season and finished third at 138 pounds for Union Grove, which finished seventh in the 17-team field with 367 points. Fennimore won with 656, Lodi was second (584) and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln was third (503).

Moore (13-0) began the day with a win by technical fall (18-2, 3:06) over Noah Johnson of Lodi, then Moore beat Kailar Tritz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on a 3-0 decision for Tritz’s first loss of the season (9-1).

In the title match, Moore was in total control with a 14-0 major decision victory over Braden Holleman of Watertown.

Weis said even in the close decision, Moore wasn’t in any danger of losing.

“Even in the 3-0 match, he was in control of it,” Broncos coach Andy Weis said. “The other kid couldn’t do much. Travis is wrestling really well.”

Dummer, a Division 1 state qualifier as a freshman last year, had an interesting day on the way to third place.

He opened with a pin, then rallied for an 18-15 victory over previously unbeaten Riley Nickel of Ripon (9-1). Dummer was down 14-11 midway through the third period and was down 15-13 after a takedown and an escape by Nickel. As time was winding down, Dummer put Nickel on his back for a takedown to tie the match and got a near fall for three more points and the victory.

In the semifinals, Dummer lost to fellow state qualifier Sullivan Ramos of Kenosha Indian Trail on a 4-2 decision.

Dummer won a 14-5 major decision over Drew Johnson of Marshall in the third-place match.

“(Dummer) was in a really good bracket,” Weis said. “I’m glad he had that match now — there’s some things Cole needs to clean up. He was attacking, but we need to fine-tune some things.

“I was satisfied overall.”

Weis was pleased with the efforts of senior Noah Petrick at 170 and sophomore Austin Waldal at 275, who each went 3-2 on the day and finished seventh and 11th, respectively.

Fennimore won the team title with 656 points, with Lodi second (584) and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (503).

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE 80, SAINT THOMAS MORE 52: The Hawks had several impressive offensive performances in their Metro Classic Conference victory Saturday at Prairie.

Prairie (3-2, 2-1 MCC) scored 42 points in the first half, even with leading scorer Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes on the bench because of early foul trouble. Glass-Barnes scored three points in the first half prior to getting her second foul eight minutes in, but junior wing Reese Jaramillo and sophomore guard Meg Decker helped pick up the slack in her absence.

Jaramillo scored 11 points in the first half — nine from 3-point range — and added nine more to her total in the second half to finish with a team-leading 20 points. In addition to her offensive attack, Jaramillo had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

“Throughout the course of the game, Reese (Jaramillo) was able to get open and hit some key shots,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “She also had a phenomenal game on the boards.”

Decker had 13 points, including 10 in the first half, along with seven rebounds, five assists and an impressive defensive performance with 10 deflections.

“(Decker) was directing the offense and penetrating the zone, creating several scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates,” coach Jaramillo said. “It was nice to see her step up in JJ’s absence and be a floor leader for our team.”

Glass-Barnes scored 14 points in the second half to bring her game total to 16, along with eight rebounds and four steals. Junior forward Georgia Swedberg scored 12 points, had eight rebounds and was the fourth Hawk to reach double digit scoring.

“(Swedberg) came in and gave us a much needed inside presence against a 1-3-1 half court trap,” coach Jaramillo said. “It was very evident today that she has the potential to be a key contributor to our team.”

Leading the way for the Cavaliers was sophomore guard Mia Benetti with 15 points and senior forward Sophia DeStefanis with 10.

BROWN DEER 71, RACINE LUTHERAN 58: The Crusaders got a career-high 25 points from forward Julia Kellner and kept Falcons’ leading scorer Ameerah Grant in check for much of the game, but an unsung player helped Brown Deer win a nonconference game Saturday at Lutheran.

The game was scoreless for the first few minutes, Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said, then the Crusaders (3-4) took a slight lead before struggling on the boards and allowing the Falcons (2-4) to take a 29-25 lead at halftime.

While Lutheran controlled Grant, who was coming off a 48-point effort against Greendale Thursday, reserve Mikayla Jones came through for Brown Deer.

Jones had just five points and was 0 for 10 from 3-point range in Brown Deer’s first five games, but made four 3s in the first half and five in the game to finish with 15 points.

“I thought we played pretty well in the first half,” Shaffer said. “Our whole defensive focus was to make (Grant) work and slow her down, then we get a kid who averages one point a game come off the bench and score 15.”

The Crusaders got back on track and led 50-48 midway through the second half, but again had trouble scoring and the Falcons finished the game on a 23-8 run.

Kellner, a sophomore, had another strong game and scored 19 of her points in the second half. Seniors Ellie Jaramillo and Sarah Strande each made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Grant finished with 21 points.

MARTIN LUTHER 67, ST. CATHERINE’S 46: The Angels had two players reach double figures, but couldn’t slow down the Spartans and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Saturday at Greendale.

Martin Luther (5-2, 2-0 MCC) scored 33 points in the first half while holding St. Catherine’s (3-3, 0-3 MCC) to just 16. The loss for the Angels was their third in a row, all in the MCC, after opening their season with three straight nonconference wins.

“I’m extremely proud of how our girls fought back in the second half,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said. “We were down by double digits at the half, and came back within three with six minutes left. Injury and illness kept our bench shallow, so the girls on the floor just got too gassed.”

Freshman guard and leading scorer Laila Collier-White led the Angels with 17 points, 12 from 3-point range. Senior forward Kennedee Clark led the team with 12 rebounds and scored nine points.

Freshman guard Aniyah Price finished with 13 points had a team-high five steals and four assists. Junior forward Ariana Green scored seven points.

Senior guards Julia Lokker and Ava Hoppert scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead the Spartans.

Boys swimming

PRAIRIE-ST. CATHERINE’S: PSC Aquatics won five events, set six team records and totaled 223 points to finish fifth in the Elkhorn Invitational Saturday at Elkhorn.

Freshmen Nathan Breit and Jack Borzynski each had good outings, with each setting two individual records and combining to help two relays set records.

Breit won and set team records in the 200-meter individual medley (2:31.14) and 100 backstroke (1:03.83) and Borzynski won and set a team record in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.03). Borzynski also was third and set a record in the 50 freestyle (26.54), and senior Timothy Peterson was fifth and set a record in the 100 butterfly (1:19.79).

The 200 freestyle relay of junior Hemingway Fletcher, Borzynski, freshman Nolan Mrotek and Peterson was fifth (1:59.58) and set a team record.

Breit, Borzynski, senior Alex Waite and Mrotek won the 200 medley relay in 2:08.67, 2.62 seconds ahead of second-place Milton, and the 400 freestyle relay of Breit, Peterson, Fletcher and Waite was fifth (4:44.27).

Milton won the meet with 427 points.

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP: Racine Unified won one event and placed second in four others to finish third Saturday in the Southeast Conference Relays at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center.

Racine Unified totaled 124 points, behind champion Franklin (196) and runner-up Oak Creek (136).

The 400-yard medley relay of juniors John Merrill and Jacob Hendricks, sophomore Brady Moore and freshman Nathaniel Foster won in 4:07.48, just under a second ahead of runner-up Oak Creek (4:09.83).

Foster and Moore, along with senior Yash Patil and freshman Aiden Chvilicek were second in the 200 butterfly relay (1:53.10), and the team of Chvilicek, Patil, Merrill and Foster finished second in the 400 individual medley relay (4:27.42).

Chvilicek competed on two other second place relays, finishing second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.62) with sophomore Jaedyn Malanche, senior Kyle Ketterhagen and junior Noah Fiorentino, and second in the 200 medley relay along with Hendricks, Moore and Foster.